Hempfield, Neshannock, Butler win PIAA competitive spirit championships

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 7:47 PM

James Dotson | For the Tribune-Review The Hempfield spirit squad competes at the WPIAL championships Jan. 7.

Hempfield and Neshannock defended their state championships, and Butler returned to the top of the podium at the PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday.

Hempfield repeated as Class 3A Large Varsity Division champion. Neshannock went back-to-back in the Class 2A Large Varsity Division. Butler won the Coed Varsity Division after taking the title in 2019 and finishing as runner-up the next three years.

Hempfield, the three-time defending WPIAL champion, was the top choice of all three judges in the finals with an average score of 94.5. A two-point deduction for the Spartans made the final score closer, but they finished ahead of St. Huberts (91.7667), Haverford (89.7), Baldwin (89.033) and North Allegheny (83.85).

The Spartans were also the top team in the preliminary round with an aveage score of 94.667.

Neshannock, which finished as WPIAL runner-up in the Class 2A overall competition after a music malfunction earlier this month, was also the top choice of all three judges. The Lancers had an average score of 84.4667 with no deductions, finishing ahead of Hickory (81.133), Archbishop Wood (77.9667), Warren (77) and Karns City (75.9667).

Neshannock was second after the preliminary round with a score of 78.733, trailing Hickory (82.33).

Butler was the only co-ed varsity squad at the WPIAL championships, but at the PIAA championships, the Golden Tornado handled all challengers with an average score of 87.533 in the finals. They finished ahead of McDowell (84.5), Pennsbury (81.4667), New Oxford (79.6) and State College (78.2667).

Butler’s performance in the finals was a step up from the preliminary round, when it ranked third behind State College and New Oxford with a score of 81.333.