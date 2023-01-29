Hempfield, Neshannock, Butler win PIAA competitive spirit championships
By:
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 7:47 PM
Hempfield and Neshannock defended their state championships, and Butler returned to the top of the podium at the PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday.
Hempfield repeated as Class 3A Large Varsity Division champion. Neshannock went back-to-back in the Class 2A Large Varsity Division. Butler won the Coed Varsity Division after taking the title in 2019 and finishing as runner-up the next three years.
Hempfield, the three-time defending WPIAL champion, was the top choice of all three judges in the finals with an average score of 94.5. A two-point deduction for the Spartans made the final score closer, but they finished ahead of St. Huberts (91.7667), Haverford (89.7), Baldwin (89.033) and North Allegheny (83.85).
The Spartans were also the top team in the preliminary round with an aveage score of 94.667.
Neshannock, which finished as WPIAL runner-up in the Class 2A overall competition after a music malfunction earlier this month, was also the top choice of all three judges. The Lancers had an average score of 84.4667 with no deductions, finishing ahead of Hickory (81.133), Archbishop Wood (77.9667), Warren (77) and Karns City (75.9667).
Neshannock was second after the preliminary round with a score of 78.733, trailing Hickory (82.33).
Butler was the only co-ed varsity squad at the WPIAL championships, but at the PIAA championships, the Golden Tornado handled all challengers with an average score of 87.533 in the finals. They finished ahead of McDowell (84.5), Pennsbury (81.4667), New Oxford (79.6) and State College (78.2667).
Butler’s performance in the finals was a step up from the preliminary round, when it ranked third behind State College and New Oxford with a score of 81.333.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2023
• Westmoreland athletes of the week: P-T’s Alyssa Balest, Hempfield’s Dominic Falcon
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Kiski Area’s Veronica Flanagan, Springdale’s Mason Gent
• Hampton sophomore reaching new heights in competitive climbing
• North Allegheny notebook: Jasmine Timmerson surpasses 1,000-point milestone