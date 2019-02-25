Hempfield’s Orie wins state indoor shot put title

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 7:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Hempfield senior MacKenna Orie knew if she wanted to win a state indoor title, she needed a quick start.

She did just that, breaking the school indoor record in shot put with a winning throw of 47 feet, 7 1/2 inches on her first attempt Sunday at the Pennsylvania Indoor Track and Field Championships at Penn State.

Greenwood senior Mallory Kauffman finished second with a throw of 46-1, and South Park senior Maura Huwalt was third at 43-3 1/2.

Orie broke the record of 47-3 1/2 set in 2010 by Rachel Serafin and became the fourth Hempfield thrower to win a state title. She joins Serafin, Wes Banks and Max Adams. Serafin won two titles.

“I was a little nervous,” Orie said. “I was coming in seeded third, and there were some great marks ahead of me. I knew I had to do it at the beginning.”

In warm-ups, Orie caught the attention of her competitors with a 50-foot throw.

“The 50-foot warm-up throw got me pumped up for the meet,” Orie said. “The win gives me confidence to do it again.”

Hempfield coach Dave Murray said this was big for Orie because she hit a big throw in a big meet.

Orie also set the school record in the weight throw (46-6 1/2) event this season. Her mark ranks No. 1 in the state.

Her best event is the discus, and the DePaul recruit this spring could challenge Greensburg Central Catholic’s Colleen Rosensteel WPIAL record of 167-7 set in 1985.

“She definitely has a chance at breaking the mark,” Murray said.

Orie said: “I just want to concentrate on throwing my best. I’m not looking at a specific number.”

Hempfield’s Jared Bannon surprised many by finishing second on the 60-meter hurdles. He came in seeded No. 5. Sophomore Tanner Barnhart cleared a personal record of 14-6 in the pole vault and finished eighth.

Bannon’s time was 8.10, second to Owen J. Robert senior Scott Honicker (8.04).

Greensburg Salem senior Dom Binda placed fourth in the mile, and senior Malia Anderson was sixth in the 800 with a personal indoor record of 2 minutes, 13.84 seconds. Anderson, Keara Lint, Maddy Murtland and Sydney Gatons were part of sixth-place finish in the 3,200 relay.

Latrobe junior Sadie Wetzel was seventh in the girls high jump.

In the 3,000, Bethel Park sophomore Emily Carter placed second, and Brownsville junior Gionna Quarzo was third.

In the 60 hurdles, Mt. Lebanon senior Flynn Begor was third, and Oakland Catholic senior Jayla Ellis was fifth and also fourth in the long jump.

Seneca Valley senior Seth Ketler placed third in the 800, and Mt. Lebanon junior Patrick Anderson was second in the mile.

The WPIAL dominated the 3,000. North Allegheny senior Zachary Kinne edged junior teammate Daniel McGoey for first place, and Mars junior Zach Leachman placed third.

Baldwin senior Brendan O’Malley placed third in the long jump.

Tags: Greensburg-Salem, Hempfield