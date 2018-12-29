Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel swimmer Vivian Shao

By: Marty Stewart

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:18 AM

Fox Chapel’s Vivian Shao

Vivian Shao, a sophomore on the Fox Chapel swimming team, has had an impressive start to her season. In the meet against Pine-Richland, she took first in the 200 medley relay, the 100 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay team. Against Peters Township, she took first in the 200 free and the 400 free relay. Here’s a closer look at this week’s Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be involved in if not swimming?

Volleyball.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been, where would you go?

Finland.

Did you make any New Year’s r esolutions?

No, not really.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Crazy Rich Asians.”

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would you choose?

My family.

Would it be easier for you to spend a week with no smartphone or no TV?

No TV.

What was the top item on your Christmas list?

A Techsuit for swimming.

How late do you sleep in on weekends?

If I have swim practice, 7 a.m. If not, 9 or 10 a.m.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

I can’t think of anybody.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Some quality mac n’ cheese, a bunch of different pastas and cheesecake.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

No.

What is your favorite TV show?

“The Office” or “Friends.”

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Candy.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Play piano at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

