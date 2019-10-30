High school football broadcasts scheduled Friday, Saturday on Trib HSSN

By:
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:40 PM

triblive hs sports network

Streaming broadcasts at tribHSSN.triblive.com

Friday

Beaver Falls at Derry, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

California at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Central (Martinsburg) at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Freedom, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Moon, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Kane at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Washington, 7 p.m.

South Park at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Side at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Blairsville at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

