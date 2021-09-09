High school football prognosticator Chick’s Picks tries to renegotiate her contract

Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 12:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels works out during practice on Aug. 11, 2021, in Mt Lebanon.

Welcome to Week 2.

Amidst the chatter about T.J. Watt’s contract negotiations with the Steelers this week, Chick’s Picks was inspired to renegotiate her own contract with The Boss. She watched closely at how the talks were playing out throughout the week, and tried to apply the same tactics.

Chick’s Picks heard the mentions of Watt being an elite player, comparable only with the likes of Cleveland’s Miles Garrett, San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and LA’s Joey Bosa — and should therefore be paid similarly to this class of elite athletes.

So, Chick’s Picks went to The Boss to plead her case.

“I’m clearly as talented as The Birdie. My track record speaks for itself,” Chick’s Picks reminded The Boss. “That being said, I expect to at least have the same perks that he does, up to and including a personal yogi to assist in meditation and calming exercises throughout the work day. I am also requesting a crystal ball shiner who will keep my most prized prognosticating tool looking fresh,” Chick’s Picks declared.

When The Boss responded with a haunting stare rather than words, Chick’s Picks got the feeling that her negotiations were not going to go quite as planned. She decided to change her approach.

“Maybe I need to sit out of practice for a few days to give you time to think about my offer, and get a feel for what things may be like around here without me,” Chick’s Picks told The Boss.

Only then did The Boss respond, “Based on your performance so far this season, I strongly encourage you to get to practice each and every day, or I can promise that you won’t have to worry about any contract negotiations.”

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 47-13 (78%) record, bringing her season total to 84-34 (71%).

Here are this week’s big games:

WPIAL Class 6A nonconference

Class 6A No. 2 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (2-0) at Class 5A No. 3 Peters Township Indians (2-0)

Peters Township hosts Class 6A’s No. 2-ranked Mt. Lebanon in a nonconference showdown Friday night. The Indians rolled over Canon-McMillan last week, 29-7, while the Blue Devils remained perfect with a 36-13 victory over Upper St. Clair. Peters Township has found success in the passing game, led by Sam Miller’s 312 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Thompson has been Miller’s favorite target thus far with 171 receiving yards and one score. Mt. Lebanon’s balanced offensive attack is headed by veteran quarterback Joey Daniels, who has thrown for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Tecza has racked up 298 rushing yards and found paydirt three times so far this season. Both the Indians and the Blue Devils have been solid defensively, as well, allowing less than one touchdown per game. Chick’s Picks predicts the Blue Devils will remain perfect with a big road victory in this one…Mt. Lebanon over Peters Township.

WPIAL Class 5A nonconference

Class 6A No. 4 Seneca Valley Raiders (1-1) at Class 5A No. 5 North Hills Indians (2-0)

Seneca Valley hits the road to Martorelli Stadium to take on northern neighbor North Hills in nonconference action Friday night. Last week, the Raiders edged Pine-Richland, 24-20, while the Indians rolled over Plum, 49-17. It was the second consecutive rout for North Hills, after blanking Mars, 37-0, in Week Zero. Junior quarterback Graham Hancox has led the Seneca Valley offense, passing for 347 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. North Hills running back Liam Tracey has rushed for 249 yards and five scores on the year. The Indians also boast a stingy defense that has allowed only 17 points in their first two games. Seneca Valley has been outscored by its opponents, 45-58. Chick’s Picks predicts the Indians will face their toughest test this season in the Raiders, but the visitors will outlast…Seneca Valley over North Hills.

WPIAL Class 4A nonconference

No. 4 McKeesport Tigers (2-0) at No. 5 Armstrong River Hawks (2-0)

The River Hawks look to remain perfect when they host the Tigers in a Class 4A battle between top five teams Friday night. Armstrong is coming off of a 49-6 rout of Deer Lakes last week, while McKeesport edged Woodland Hills, 7-6. The River Hawks boast a potent offense that is averaging 48.5 points. Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen has reclaimed his spot as the WPIAL’s top passer with 552 yards and eight touchdowns. McKeesport is led by Bobby Boyd’s 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers’ defense has allowed only 13 points in their first two games. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers’ big game experience will pay off in this one…McKeesport over Armstrong.

WPIAL Class 3A nonconference

Chartiers Valley Colts (1-1) at No. 4 Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles (2-0)

The Golden Eagles welcome the Colts in a nonconference matchup Friday night. Last week, Keystone Oaks blanked South Park, 35-0, while Chartiers Valley fell to Belle Vernon, 49-14. Junior quarterback Nick Buckley leads the Golden Eagles’ balanced offensive attack, passing for 366 yards and three touchdowns this season. Senior receivers Owen Minford and Quinn Kenny have combined for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Kevin Drew heads the running game with 215 yards and four scores. Versatile Colts quarterback Anthony Mackey leads his squad in rushing with 202 yards and two touchdowns. The Golden Eagles have yet to allow a point this season. Chartiers Valley will be the toughest test to date for Keystone Oaks. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Colts bump the Golden Eagles from the rankings with a road victory in this one…Chartiers Valley over Keystone Oaks.

WPIAL Class 2A nonconference

Class A No. 2 Clairton Bears (1-1) at Class 2A No. 4 Washington Little Prexies (2-0)

Class A’s No. 2 Bears hit the road to take on Class 2A’s No. 4 Little Prexies in a nonconference battle Friday night. Clairton opened its season with a 14-12 loss to Steel Valley last week, while Washington shut out Jefferson-Morgan, 60-0. Junior Lawrence Short recorded both touchdowns for the Bears on passes from quarterback Capone Jones. The Little Prexies had nine different players find paydirt in their win over the Rockets. Washington has outscored its first two opponents 102-7, but will surely face its toughest test of the season against Clairton. Chick’s Picks predicts a bounce-back victory for the defending WPIAL Class A runner-up…Clairton over Washington.

WPIAL Class A nonconference

No. 3 California Trojans (1-0) at (2A) Waynesburg Raiders (1-1)

Waynesburg hosts California in a nonconference matchup Friday night. The Raiders rebounded with a big win over Bentworth last week, 64-20, after falling to Carmichaels in Week Zero, 54-33. The Trojans claimed victory in their season opener over Beth-Center, 36-30. Freshman quarterback Jacob Stephenson heads Waynesburg’s balanced offense, throwing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Braydon Woods leads the WPIAL in rushing after two games with 466 yards and four scores. California’s veteran quarterback Hunter Assad threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for one more in the win over the Bulldogs last week. Senior running back Damani Stafford also found paydirt twice for the Trojans. Chick’s Picks predicts that time will be on the side of the Trojans and help them to victory over the young Raiders…California over Waynesburg.

Here’s a look at the other games involving Western Pennsylvania teams:

WPIAL Class 6A nonconference

Hempfield over Franklin Regional

Mentor (Ohio) over North Allegheny

WPIAL Class 5A nonconference

Upper St. Clair over Baldwin

Canon-McMillan over Bethel Park

Central Catholic over Pine-Richland

Gateway over Penn Hills

Kiski Area over Latrobe

Moon over Woodland Hills

Norwin over Connellsville

WPIAL Class 4A nonconference

Highlands over Burrell

Aliquippa over Central Valley

Indiana over Derry

Elizabeth Forward over West Mifflin

Fox Chapel over Plum

New Castle over Mars

North Catholic over Blackhawk

Penn-Trafford over Belle Vernon

Shaler over Hampton

Thomas Jefferson over South Fayette

West Allegheny over Montour

WPIAL Class 3A nonconference

Avonworth over Freeport

Beaver over Hopewell

Freedom over Quaker Valley

Mt. Pleasant over Greensburg Salem

Deer Lakes over Knoch

Laurel Highlands over Brownsville

Ringgold over South Allegheny

Trinity over Yough

WPIAL Class 2A nonconference

Frazier over Bentworth

California over Waynesburg

Steel Valley over East Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge over Greensburg Central Catholic

Ligonier Valley over Jeannette

Sto-Rox over McGuffey

Rochester over Mohawk

Shenango over Ellwood City (postponed)

New Brighton over South Side

Neshannock over Union

Shady Side Academy over Valley

Beth-Center over West Greene

Western Beaver over Riverside

Seton LaSalle over South Park

Springdale over Summit Academy

WPIAL Class A nonconference

Burgettstown over Avella

Charleroi over Monessen

Chartiers-Houston over Mapletown

Carmichaels over Fort Cherry

Jefferson-Morgan over Cornell

Serra Catholic over Imani Christian

Carlynton over Riverview

Bishop Canevin over Northgate

City League

Westinghouse over Brashear

City League nonconference

Altoona over Allderdice

Steubenville (Ohio) over University Prep

Perry over Southmoreland

Independent

Carrick over Uniontown

Butler over Meadville

Northern Garrett over Albert Gallatin

