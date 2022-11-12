High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals

Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins plays against Sto-Rox on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in McKees Rocks.

Cruce Brookins rushed for 332 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Steel Valley earned a 46-13 victory over No. 8 McGuffey (8-4) in the WPIAL Class 2A football quarterfinals Friday night at Campbell Field.

Brookins scored on runs of 63, 2, 27, 3, 17 and 44 yards.

Donald Barksdale also scored on a 10-yard run for the Ironmen.

Steel Valley (10-0) will play Neshannock in next week’s semifinals.

Neshannock 30, Washington 27 — Braden Huff rushed for 129 yards and teammate Matthew Ioanilli ran for three touchdowns as No. 4 Neshannock (11-1) defeated No. 12 Washington (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Davoun Fuse ran for two touchdowns for Washington.

Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0 — In the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals, No. 3 Sto-Rox (9-2) downed No. 6 Keystone Oaks (9-3) to advance to next week’s semifinals to face Beaver Falls.

Class 3A

Avonworth 28, Beaver 7 — Brandon Biagiarelli ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Avonworth (10-1) won the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against No. 7 Beaver (8-4). Luke Hilyard added 158 rushing yards and a touchdown for Avonworth, which will face Shady Side Academy in next week’s semifinals.

Class A

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14 — At South Fayette, Antonio Laure rushed for four touchdowns to lead No. 14 Rochester (7-4) to the WPIAL Class A upset against No. 6 Fort Cherry (8-4). Matt Sieg threw for one touchdown and ran for another for Fort Cherry.

South Side 47, Mapletown 6 — Ryan Navarra ran for 135 yards and three TDs, had an interception and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, as No. 5 South Side (11-1) defeated No. 4 Mapletown (11-1) in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals at Waynesburg Central. South Side’s defense held the WPIAL’s leading rusher, Landon Stevenson, to just 34 yards. South Side matches up against Bishop Canevin in next Friday’s semifinals.

Union 30, Laurel 28 — Braylon Thomas threw for 211 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards and two TDs to lead No. 10 Union (9-3) to the upset over No. 2 Laurel (9-2) in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals at Shenango. Landon Smith rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns for Laurel. Union will play Rochester in the semifinals next week.

PIAA playoffs

McDowell 42, Allderdice 15 — McDowell (10-2) defeated Allderdice (4-7) in the Class 6A District 6-8-10 regional semifinals.