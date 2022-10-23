High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday.

Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery for Mohawk (4-3, 4-2), which clinched a playoff spot.

Laurel 68, Summit Academy 14 – Landon Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as Laurel (7-1, 5-0) clinched the Class A Big 7 Conference title. Ben Hennon also had two touchdown runs and Chase Tintsman threw two TD passes. Lucas Davis had a touchdown catch and scored on a blocked punt in the end zone. Aidan Collins returned an interception for a score for the Spartans. Allen Freeman had six carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Summit Academy (1-8, 0-5).