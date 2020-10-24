High school football roundup for Oct. 24, 2020: Bradford brothers boost Western Beaver

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Daquan Bradford made two big plays on special teams – a 55-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown and a sack of the punter in the end zone for a safety – to lead playoff-bound Western Beaver (6-1, 4-1) to a 43-0 win over Carlynton (2-5, 1-4) in a Class A Three Rivers Conference contest Saturday.

Xander LeFebvre threw three touchdown passes – an 11-yarder and a 55-yarder to Elias Bishop and a 40-yarder to Dakari Bradford, Daquan’s twin brother. Thad Gray and Tyson Florence had rushing scores. Carlynton’s Khalil Kerr left in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.

South Side 28, Seton LaSalle 21 – Quarterback Aden Almashy scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game with 1 minutes, 32 seconds to go to lead South Side (3-4, 3-2) to a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference win. Almashy ran 19 times for 110 yards for South Side, which trailed by 14 points twice in the first half. He scored on runs of 31, 9, 4 and 3 yards, the last two coming in the fourth quarter.

Emmett Harris had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and a 29-yard scoring pass to Mason Beauregard, and Gabe Finale scored on an 8-yard run, as Seton LaSalle took a 21-7 edge in the second quarter.

Freedom 47, Mohawk 20 – Freedom’s Cole Beck ran for three touchdowns and threw for two, highlighting a Class 2A Midwestern conference game that was delayed by lightning Friday night and continued Saturday. The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-3) outscored Mohawk 28-6 in the second half.

Beck finished 20 for 31 for 223 yards passing and rushed 11 times for 50 yards. Cory Brown had 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown, and John Voss completed 8 of 21 attempts for 158 yards and a score for the Spartans (1-6, 1-6).

Rochester 13, Shenango 0 – Rashawn Reid rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown as Rochester (6-1, 6-1) shut out Shenango (6-1, 6-1) in a Class A Big Seven Conference matchup that was delayed Friday night by police activity in the area and lightning and finished Saturday.

Denny Robinson also rushed for 71 yards for Rochester. With the win, Rochester claimed the Big Seven title and earned the No. 2 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. Shenango is seeded fifth.

Bishop Canevin 32, Riverview 6 – A 9-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Torres and a 17-yard interception return from a touchdown by Keyshawn Harris broke a 6-6 third-quarter tie, putting Bishop Canevin (4-3, 3-3) ahead for good in a Class A Eastern Conference contest at Riverview (0-7, 0-7).

Dante Berrian added a 44-yard punt return touchdown and a 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ Ryan Aber was 8 for 18 passing for 75 yards, including a 14-yard TD toss to Richard Calabrese.

