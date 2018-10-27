High school football roundup for Oct. 26: 2018: Central Valley upsets No. 1 Aliquippa

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 12:33 AM

Jawon Hall and Noah Thompson ran for first-half touchdowns as Central Valley upset No. 1-ranked Aliquippa, 14-8, in a Class 3A Tri-County West football game Friday night.

Despite the win, Central Valley (5-5, 5-2) finished fourth in the conference but does advance to the playoffs. Aliquippa (9-1, 6-1) still earned the top seed from the Tri-County West. Eli Kosanovich threw for 119 yards and Aliquippa’s only touchdown.

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 44, Butler 13 — Josh O’Hare ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns as Canon-McMillan (4-5, 3-5) clinched sixth place in Class 6A with its win at Butler (0-10, 0-8). Drew Engle ran for two touchdowns and caught another in the win. Kyler Callihan threw for 111 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and another score for Butler.

Class 5A

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0 — Dante Flati scored the game’s only touchdown on a 7-yard run in the third quarter as West Allegheny (7-2, 6-1) slipped past Moon (2-8, 1-6) in the Allegheny 8 Conference. Flati ran for 57 yards and caught four passes for 104 yards.

Woodland Hills 28, Chartiers Valley 14 — Woodland Hills (4-6, 3-4) clinched fifth place in the Allegheny 8 Conference with its win over visiting Chartiers Valley (3-7, 0-7). The Wolverines head into the playoffs with wins in three of their past four games.

Connellsville 17, Albert Gallatin 14 (OT) — Gage Gillott kicked a 17-yard field goal in overtime to give Connellsville (3-7, 2-5) the Big East Conference win at Albert Gallatin (0-10, 0-7). Josh Maher tied the game for Connellsville in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run. Torry Robinson scored both of Albert Gallatin’s touchdowns — on a 45-yard pass from Braeden Moody and on a 53-yard run.

Mars 30, Hampton 6 — Garrett Reinke ran 30 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns to lead playoff-bound Mars (9-1, 6-1) over Hampton (2-8, 1-6) in Northern Conference play. Reinke has rushed for 1,747 yards this season.

Class 4A

Trinity 42, Laurel Highlands 14 — Drew Cain ran for two touchdowns and Kyle Gonzales returned a kick 90 yards for a TD as Trinity (2-7, 2-5) defeated Laurel Highlands (3-7, 1-6) in the Big 8 Conference.

Blackhawk 14, Beaver 13 — Josh Butcher ran for 128 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Blackhawk (9-1, 6-1) clinched second place in the Northwest 8 Conference by defeating No. 5 Beaver (7-3, 4-3). Brodie List threw for 79 yards and a 34-yard touchdown to Zachary Hansen and ran for 67 yards and a 49-yard TD for Beaver, which clinched third place with the loss.

New Castle 41, Ambridge 0 — In the Northwest 8 Conference, New Castle (5-5, 3-4) shut out Ambridge (1-9, 0-7) to clinch a playoff spot.

Class 3A

Beaver Falls 54, Hopewell 6 — Dayln Brickner threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard run and 79-yard punt return to lead No. 5 Beaver Falls (8-2, 6-1) over Hopewell (2-8, 1-6) in the Tri-County West. Josh Hough added two touchdowns in Beaver Falls’ 28-point second quarter.

Keystone Oaks 41, Waynesburg 6 — In the Tri-County West, Michael Dauer rushed for four touchdowns to lead Keystone Oaks (6-4, 3-4) to victory at Waynesburg (2-8, 0-7). Logan Schrubb hit C.J. Morrow with two scoring passes for Keystone Oaks, which scored 26 points in the second quarter.

Quaker Valley 34, South Park 14 — Ethan Moore threw for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two scores as Quaker Valley (5-4, 5-2) clinched third place in the Tri-County West by beating South Park (2-7, 2-5). Smith Johnson added 100 rushing yards and a 69-yard touchdown for the Quakers. Nate May ran for both of South Park’s touchdowns.

Class 2A

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 0 — Kevin Kelly ran for one touchdown and threw another as Carmichaels (2-7, 1-6) shut out Brownsville (0-10, 0-7) in Century Conference play. Carmichaels recorded two safeties in the third quarter.

Beth-Center 36, Frazier 0 — Bailey Lincoski ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns as Beth-Center (7-3, 5-2) clinched the last playoff spot in the Century Conference while eliminating Frazier (4-6, 3-4) from the postseason.

Washington 42, McGuffey 36 — Dan Walker ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns as No. 5 Washington (9-1, 6-1) became co-champion of the Century Conference and clinched a second-place berth by outlasting McGuffey (8-2, 5-2). Zack Swartz threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns to Zahmere Robinson, who caught eight passes for 157 yards. Christian Clutter scored all five McGuffey touchdowns, giving him 37 for the season. With the loss, McGuffey finishes third place in the Century Conference.

Freedom 33, Western Beaver 0 — Cody Ross ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns as playoff-bound Freedom (9-1, 6-1) blanked Western Beaver (3-7, 2-5) in the Midwestern Conference. Nick DiNardo added field goals of 36 and 44 yards.

Neshannock 48, Shenango 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Neshannock (4-6, 3-4) and Shenango (1-9, 0-7) ended their seasons with the Lancers shutting out the Wildcats.

New Brighton 22, Riverside 16 — Jackson Hall threw for 268 yards and a touchdown to lead New Brighton (5-5, 5-2) over Riverside (6-3, 4-3) in the Midwestern Conference. New Brighton claimed the third playoff spot in the conference while Riverside got the fourth. Caleb Shuler caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for New Brighton while LeMarcus Cleckley paced Riverside with 113 rushing yards.

Burgettstown 39, South Allegheny 6 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Shane Kemper rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Burgettstown (9-0, 7-0) eliminated South Allegheny (4-6, 3-4) from playoff contention. Burgettstown has allowed only 43 points all season.

Serra Catholic 19, Fort Cherry 7 — Khalil Smith and Ray Holmes each ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as Serra Catholic (6-4, 4-3) defeated Fort Cherry (2-8, 1-6) in the Three Rivers Conference. Nikolas Fedora added field goals of 30 and 29 yards.

Seton LaSalle 20, Carlynton 13 (OT) — In the Three Rivers Conference, Jamar Shegog scored on a 6-yard run in overtime as Seton LaSalle (5-5, 4-3) clinched a playoff spot by defeating Carlynton (2-8, 1-6). Shegog rushed for 83 yards while teammate Griffin Malloy threw for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Class A

OLSH 27, Cornell 0 — Austin Wigley ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Big 7 Conference champion No. 3 OLSH (9-1, 7-0) shut out Cornell (4-5, 3-4).

Rochester 56, Bishop Canevin 0 — Noah Whiteleather ran for two touchdowns as No. 4 Rochester (9-1, 6-1) downed Bishop Canevin (3-7, 1-6) in the Big 7 Conference. Rochester had already locked up second place in the conference.

Bentworth 29, Jefferson-Morgan 7 — Trent Cavanaugh ran for two touchdowns as Bentworth (5-5, 4-3) ended its season with a win at Jefferson-Morgan (2-8, 2-5) in a Tri-County South matchup.

California 35, Mapletown 0 — Jelani Stafford ran for 119 yards and a touchdown as California (6-4, 6-1) clinched a playoff berth by shutting out Mapletown (0-10, 0-7).

Monessen 30, Avella 0 — Justin Towler ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as Monessen (7-2, 6-1) clinched a playoff spot by shutting out Avella (2-8, 1-6) in the Tri-County South.

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 26 — In nonconference play, John Milcic threw for 165 yards and a touchdown and ran for 104 yards and three TDs as Brentwood (5-5) defeated Ellwood City (2-8). Donavin Chambers ran for 111 yards and Brady Welsh scored on a 59-yard punt return and a 5-yard run for Ellwood City.

Greensburg Central Catholic 27, Southmoreland 14 — Max Pisula ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class A Greensburg Central Catholic to a victory at Class 2A Southmoreland (4-6).

The Scotties’ Ronnie Robinson ran for 120 yards and the game’s first two touchdowns before the Centurions (7-3) scored the next 27 points.

Hempfield 49, Plum 20 — Class 6A Hempfield (3-7) scored 49 unanswered points to erase a 14-0 first-quarter deficit in its nonconference win at Class 5A Plum (2-8). Nathan Roby ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Mario Perkins added 153 rushing yards and two TDs.

Hunter Linhart threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Steel Valley 53, South Side Beaver 6 — Todd Hill ran for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 2 Steel Valley (8-1) to a nonconference victory against South Side Beaver (7-3). Ronnell Lawrence threw for one touchdown and returned an interception 64 yards for another score. Trenton Seik threw for 183 yards and South Side Beaver’s lone score.

Sto-Rox 70, Riverview 6 — In nonconference play, Eric Wilson threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns to become the first WPIAL quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in a season as Sto-Rox (6-4) scored 40 points in the first quarter in its win over Riverview (2-7). Wilson has thrown for 3,003 yards this season and 4,718 for his career. Ahmad Pack returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and caught 66 and 11-yard scoring passes from Wilson.

West Greene 20, Union 0 — Kolin Walker, Gavin Scott and Brock Bedillion rushed for touchdowns as West Greene (7-3) defeated Union (3-7) in nonconference play.