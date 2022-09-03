High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan

Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night.

Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for 195 yards and all three Canon-McMillan TDs.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 37, Carrick 8 — In nonconference play, Albert Gallatin (1-1) defeated Carrick (1-1).

Ambridge 16, Freedom 14 — Deavon Ivory threw for 128 yards and a touchdown as Class 4A Ambridge (1-1) defeated Class 2A Freedom (1-1). Damian Grunnagle ran for 107 yards and one touchdown for Freedom.

Beaver 19, Beaver Falls 16 — Liam Gibson ran for 83 yards and a touchdown as Class 3A No. 5 Beaver (1-1) slipped past Class 2A No. 1 Beaver Falls (1-1). Beaver intercepted six Beaver Falls passes.

Bentworth 21, Avella 7 — Vitali Daniels ran for three touchdowns as Bentworth (2-0) beat Avella (0-2) in nonconference play.

Burgettstown 38, Beth-Center 22 — Rudy Brown ran for 128 yards and a touchdown as Burgettstown (1-0) defeated Beth-Center (1-1) in a nonconference game.

California 48, Charleroi 0 — Class A California (2-0) downed Class 2A Charleroi (0-1). Through two games, California has outscored its opponents, 113-13.

Carmichaels 29, Fort Cherry 26 — In nonconference play, Carmichaels (1-0) opened its season by beating Fort Cherry (1-1).

Central Valley 37, Avonworth 22 — Bret FitzSimmons ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 4 Central Valley (2-0) to victory over Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (1-1). The Warriors’ Antwon Johnson threw for 157 yards and a 60-yard touchdown to Jayvin Johnson, who caught five passes for 143 yards. Nate Harper tossed for 185 yards and two touchdowns for Avonworth.

Central Catholic 35, Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln 22 — In nonconference play, Class 6A No. 1 Central Catholic (1-1) defeated Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln (0-2).

Chartiers-Houston 31, West Greene 21 — In nonconference play, Colin Brady ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0) to the win over West Greene (0-2). Zeke Watkins rushed for two touchdowns for West Greene.

Cornell 35, Monessen 6 — Class A No. 4 Cornell (1-0) opened its season by beating Monessen (0-2) in nonconference play.

East Allegheny 31, Jeannette 12 —East Allegheny (2-0) had two punt return touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a nonconference win over Jeannette (0-2). Noah Sanders and Andrew Ross had touchdown catches for Jeannette.

Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14 — Class 3A No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (2-0) picked up the nonconference win by defeating West Mifflin (0-2).

Freeport 37, South Allegheny 15 — Ben Lane had two touchdown runs, Gavin Croney scored on a TD run, Zach Clark rushed in for a score and Colton Otterman had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown to help Freeport (2-0) to a nonconference win at South Allegheny (1-1).

Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 0 — Brad Birch threw for 136 yards and ran for two touchdowns and Chris Livsey returned an interception 48 yards for another TD as Class 5A No. 1 Gateway (2-0) shut out Woodland Hills (1-1) in nonconference play. Gateway’s defense limited Woodland Hills to 105 yards.

Greensburg Salem 26, Derry 17 — Cody Rubrecht threw for 157 yards and ran for 92 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 3A Greensburg Salem (1-1) over Class 2A Derry (0-2). Kai Brunot added 102 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Golden Lions. Ahmad Ward ran for 154 yards and a TD for Derry.

Hopewell 41, New Brighton 0 — Class 3A Hopewell (1-1) shut out Class 2A New Brighton (0-2) and snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Imani Christian 36, Brentwood 21 — David Davis ran for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead Imani Christian (1-1) to a nonconference win at Brentwood (1-1). Imani Christian outgained Brentwood, 351 yards to 140 yards.

Indiana 32, Knoch 31 (2 OT) — Liam Mcfarlane scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and Tristan Redinger made the decisive extra point to lead Indiana (1-1) past Knoch (0-2) in a nonsection game. The teams scored on the first three possessions of overtime but neither converted the extra point.

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8 — Cole Jones threw an 80-yard scoring pass to Ewing Jamison and ran for a 1-yard touchdown as Class A Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) beat Class 2A Waynesburg Central (0-1). Chase Fox ran for 108 yards and the Raiders’ lone touchdown.

Keystone Oaks 27, South Park 15 — Shawn Reick ran for 118 yards and a touchdown as Class 2A Keystone Oaks (2-0) defeated Class 3A South Park (0-2). Nick Buckley added 103 passing yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks. Harper Conroy paced South Park’s offence with 176 passing yards and one TD.

Mapletown 49, Frazier 8 — Landan Stevenson rushed for 195 yards — surpassing 4,000 for his career—and six touchdowns to lead Mapletown (2-0) to a nonconference win over Frazier (0-2). Brody Evans added a touchdown for Mapletown on a 44-yard punt return.

Mars 51, New Castle 7 — Mars (2-0) downed New Castle (1-1) in nonconference play.

McGuffey 35, Ringgold 7 — Kyle Brookman rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught a 34-yard TD pass from Philip McCuen as Class 2A McGuffey (2-0) beat Class 4A Ringgold (0-2). McCuen ran for two touchdowns. Jamar Bethea scored Ringgold’s only touchdown by returning the opening kickoff 89 yards.

Meadville 21, Butler 14 — In nonconference play, Brady Walker rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns as Meadville (2-0) defeated Butler (1-1). Mac Schnur threw for 199 yards and one touchdown and ran 15 yards for Butler’s other score.

Montour 14, Moon 2 — Class 4A Montour (1-1) gave up only a safety in its win over Class 5A Moon (0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 35, Yough 7 — Robbie Labuda had 20 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-1) past Yough (0-2) in a nonconference game.

Labuda had touchdown runs of 33 and 64 yards and Lane Golkosky also scored on a 34-yard run as the Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime. Labuda added a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and Jackson Hutter scored from a yard out to account for the final margin of victory.

Gavin Roebuck scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter for the Cougars.

Neshannock 41, Laurel 34 (2 OT) — In double overtime, Class 2A Neshannock (2-0) beat Class A Laurel (1-1).

North Catholic 21, Shady Side Academy 10 — Samir Wade, Gavin Kamody and Jack Fennell scored for Class 4A No. 5 North Catholic (2-0) in its win against Class 3A Shady Side Academy (0-1). Max Wickland threw for 177 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

OLSH 16, Rochester 8 — Class A No. 2 OLSH (2-0) beat Rochester (0-1) in a nonconference matchup.

Penn Hills 26, Norwin 7 — Julien Dugger threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 3 Penn Hills (1-1) to a nonconference win against Norwin (0-2). Raion Strader scored on a 28-yard interception return and a 39-yard reception for Penn Hills, which held Norwin to 104 total yards and eight first downs. Jackson Pons scored on a 6 pard pass for the Knights.

Peters Township 30, Seneca Valley 27 — Joe Bedillion’s 37-yard field goal with 52 seconds left gave Class 5A Peters Township (2-0) the upset win over Class 6A No. 2 Seneca Valley (1-1). Graham Hancox threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Pine-Richland 33, Kiski Area 0 – Ryan Palmieri, Niko Andrews and Ethan Pillar scored, and Grant Arrigo booted a 37-yard field goal to lead Pine-Richland (1-1) to a nonconference victory over Kiski Area (0-2).

Plum 28, Fox Chapel 13 — Eryck Moore ran for 142 yards and a touchdown as Plum earned a nonconference win over Fox Chapel (0-2).

Nick Odom scored on a pair of 1-yard runs for the Mustangs (2-0), and Sean Franzi threw for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown. Ben DeMotte threw for 186 yards and one touchdown for Fox Chapel.

Riverview 38, Carlynton 8 — Landon Johnson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, leading Riverview (1-1) past Carlynton (0-2) in a nonconference game.

Johnson’s first score, a 10-yard run in the first quarter, gave the Raiders a lead they did not give up. He also scored on a 1-yard run as the Raiders built a 25-0 lead at halftime. Carlo Buzzatto scored on a 2-yard run, Johnny Bertucci scored on a 7-yard run and Rocco Cecere hit Alex Schulteis for an 11-yard TD pass for Riverview.

Serra Catholic 56, Seton LaSalle 24 — Class 2A No. 5 Serra Catholic (1-1) downed Class 3A Seton LaSalle (0-2).

Shaler 28, Hampton 24 — Luke Cignetti’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:22 left in the game capped Class 5A Shaler’s comeback win against Class 4A Hampton (1-1). Cignetti rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns while Keegan Smetanka threw for 313 yards for Shaler (1-1), which trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter. Brock Borgo ran for 150 yards for Hampton.

South Side 7, Riverside 6 — Ryan Navarra ran for 99 yards and a touchdown as Class A South Side (2-0) slipped past Class 2A Riverside (0-1). Robert Janis rushed for 142 yards and Riverside’s touchdown.

Thomas Jefferson 35, Baldwin 19 — Elias Lippincott ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns as Class 4A No. 2 (1-1) beat Class 5A Baldwin (1-1). Brody Evans threw for 189 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson.

Trinity 34, Chartiers Valley 13 — Joey Hello ran for 178 yards and a touchdown to lead Trinity (1-1) to a nonconference win against Chartiers Valley (0-2). Andrew Durig added two rushing touchdowns for the Hillers.

Union 20, Ellwood City 6 — Mike Gunn ran for 147 yards and a touchdown to lead Class A Union (1-1) to victory against Class 2A Ellwood City (0-2). Elijah Palmer-McCane rushed for 106 yards in the loss.

Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7 — Uniontown (1-1) beat Brownsville (0-2) in a nonconference matchup.

Washington 48, Clairton 20 — Ruben Gordon caught five passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 20-yard blocked punt return as Class 2A No. 3 Washington (2-0) beat Class A No. 3 Clairton (0-2). Logan Carlisle threw for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Welsh ran for 120 yards and a TD in the win.

West Allegheny 40, South Fayette 7 — Nodin Tracy rushed for three touchdowns as Class 4A West Allegheny (2-0) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter in its win over Class 5A South Fayette (1-1). Brayden Lambert added field goals of 40 and 37 yards.

District 8

Altoona 35, Allderdice 14 — Allderdice (0-2) fell in a nonconference game on the road at Altoona (2-0).

Westinghouse 39, Steelton-Highspire 18 — In a nonconference matchup, Westinghouse (2-0) beat Steelton-Highspire (1-1).

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42, Brashear 12 — Wheeling Park, W.Va. (2-0) defeated Brashear (0-2) in a nonconference contest.