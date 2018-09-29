High school football roundup: Penn Hills cruises to win over Armstrong

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 12:30 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Kiski AreaÕs Drew Dinunzio Biss stops HamptonÕs Josh Andersson in the second half at the Richard J. Dilts Field, Friday Sept 28, 2018.

The Penn Hills offense continued to roll on Friday night.

Hollis Mathis threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Penn Hills to a 46-20 Class 5A Northern Conference win over Armstrong (3-3, 1-2).

Tank Smith rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including one from 85 yards for the Indians (6-0, 4-0)

Class 4A

Indiana 27, Trinity 21 — Luke Thomas scored on a 7-yard run in overtime to give Indiana (2-4, 2-3) the Big 8 Conference win at Trinity (1-4, 1-4). Trinity led by 14 points in the fourth quarter before a pair of Thomas touchdown passes tied the game, sending it to overtime.

West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13 — Parrish Parker ran for touchdowns of 27, 61, 22 and 72 yards to lead No. 5 West Mifflin (3-3, 3-0) to the Big 8 win at Laurel Highlands (2-4, 0-3).

Montour 35, Knoch 33 — Chase Mullen threw for 184 yards and rushed for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the fourth quarter, to lead Montour to Northwest 8 win against Knoch (2-4, 2-3). Gannon Kadlecik added 147 rushing yards and one touchdown for Montour while Matt Goodlin ran for 215 yards and two TDs to lead Knoch.

Class 3A

Central Valley 41, Waynesburg 14 — Ameer Dudley threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Valley (2-4, 2-2) to the Tri-County West win against Waynesburg (1-5, 0-4). Jaylen Guy added 109 rushing yards on seven carries. Luke Robinson paced Waynesburg with 97 rushing yards and both of its touchdowns.

Class 2A

Washington 42, Frazier 0 — In the Century Conference, Dan Walker scored on a 30-yard run and a 93-yard interception return as No. 3 Washington (5-1, 2-1) blanked Frazier (2-4, 1-3). Dylan Asbury added two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Brentwood 26, South Side Beaver 7 — John Milcic ran for 155 yards and touchdowns of 90 and 8 yards as Brentwood (3-3, 2-2) defeated South Side Beaver (4-2, 2-2) in the Three Rivers Conference. Trenton Seik threw for 173 yards and a touchdown for South Side Beaver, while teammate Jake McDougal caught 11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0 — Jake Lounder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown and added two short rushing scores as No. 5 Burgettstown (5-0, 4-0) shut out Serra Catholic (3-3, 1-2) in the Three Rivers Conference. Burgettstown possessed the ball for 37:28. Patrick Brennan threw for 118 yards in the loss.

Seton LaSalle 36, Fort Cherry 0 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Jamar Shegog ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Gabe Finale added 102 rushing yards and two TDs in Seton LaSalle’s win against Fort Cherry (2-4, 1-4). Vic Nari scored on a 22-yard interception return for Seton LaSalle (3-3, 2-2).

Class A

Rochester 43, Cornell 14 — Noah Whiteleather ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Rochester (5-1, 3-1) over Cornell (3-2, 2-2) in the Big 7 Conference. Zaier Harrison threw for 221 yards and a touchdown for Cornell.

Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0 — Eric Wilson completed 19 of 21 passes for 270 yards and six touchdowns to lead Sto-Rox (4-2, 3-1) to the Big 7 shutout against Northgate (0-6, 0-4). Jaidon Berry caught five passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns, while Amahd Pack added five receptions for 86 yards and three punt returns for 136 yards and a touchdown.

California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Jaden Zuzak ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt 49 yards for another as California (2-4, 2-1) blanked Jefferson-Morgan (0-6, 0-4) in the Tri-County South. Jelani Stafford and Austin Grillo added two rushing touchdowns each.

Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0 — Chartiers-Houston (2-4, 2-2) outgained Mapletown (0-6, 0-4), 374 yards to 47, in its Tri-County South shutout. Tyler Blumen caught three passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 62 yards for another score.

Monessen 44, Bentworth 21 — Dawayne Howell threw for 153 yards and a touchdown as Monessen (4-1, 3-1) beat Bentworth (3-3, 2-2) in Tri-County South play. Devin Whitlock caught three passes for 106 yards and a touchdown for Monessen while Shawn Dziak threw for 107 yards and two TDs in the loss.

Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26 — Josh O’Hare rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A Canon-McMillan (2-3) to the win against Class 5A No. 3 Peters Township (4-2). Jon Quinque threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for Canon-McMillan while Logan Pfeuffer tossed for 297 yards and two touchdowns to pace Peters Township.

Gateway 45, North Hills 0 — Brendan Majocha threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 1 Gateway (6-0) to the shutout against North Hills (4-2) in nonconference play. Courtney Jackson caught three passes for 137 yards and touchdowns of 62 and 46 yards. Derrick Davis added touchdowns on a 44-yard run and a 62-yard reception.

New Castle 14, South Park 6 — Demetris McKnight threw for 140 yards and a touchdowns as Class 4A New Castle (3-3) defeated Class 3A South Park (1-4). Stephen Kmonk threw for 109 yards and South Park’s only touchdown. All of the game’s scoring occurred in the first half.

Riverside 42, Carlynton 7 — Ben Hughes threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three TDs to lead Riverside (4-1) to a nonconference win at Carlynton (1-5). LeMarcus Cleckley added 154 rushing yards for Riverside.

Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3 — Kameron Williams ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns as Class 2A No. 4 Steel Valley (4-1) beat South Allegheny (4-2) in nonconference play. Ronnell Lawrence added 141 passing yards and a touchdown. Shaun Meadows returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown for Steel Valley, which held South Allegheny to 18 yards of offense.

Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14 — Max Shaw rushed for five touchdowns as Class 4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (5-0) beat Class 5A Connellsville (2-4). Shane Stump threw for 188 yards and a touchdown in the win. Teammate Dan Deabner caught five passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Josh Maher threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns for Connellsville.

Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7 — Jason Sweeney threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and added two 1-yard rushing TDs to lead Class 5A No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-1) to a nonconference victory at Fox Chapel. Antonio Orsini rushed for 126 yards in the win while teammate Chris Pantellis caught four passes for 107 yards.