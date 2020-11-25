High school football schedule, broadcasts for PIAA championships
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Here’s a look at the PIAA football championships schedule and broadcasts:
Friday
Class A
Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Class 3A
Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 1020 AM, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM, 99.3 FM, 100.1 FM)
Class 5A
Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Saturday
Class 2A
Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m. (TV: PCN)
Class 4A
Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Class 6A
St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m. (TV: PCN)
