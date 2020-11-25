High school football schedule, broadcasts for PIAA championships

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Brooks Eastburn pulls away from Governor Mifflin’s Alonzo Anderson in the second quarter during the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.

Here’s a look at the PIAA football championships schedule and broadcasts:

Friday

Class A

Jeannette (10-1) vs. Steelton-Highspire (9-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Class 3A

Wyomissing (9-0) vs. Central Valley (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 1020 AM, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM, 99.3 FM, 100.1 FM)

Class 5A

Cathedral Prep (7-2) vs. Pine-Richland (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Saturday

Class 2A

Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Wilmington (11-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m. (TV: PCN)

Class 4A

Jersey Shore (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 3:30 p.m. (TV: PCN; HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Class 6A

St. Joseph Prep (5-0) vs. Central York (10-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 8 p.m. (TV: PCN)