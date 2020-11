High school football schedule, broadcasts for PIAA semifinals

Thursday, November 19, 2020 | 11:39 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer bulls his way through Peters Twp.’s Luke Petrarca (14) and Corban Hondru during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny.

Here’s a look at this week’s PIAA semifinals high school football schedule and broadcasts:

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central York (9-0) vs. McDowell (7-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Souderton (7-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-0) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (6-2) vs. Upper Dublin (6-1) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Governor Mifflin (8-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-0) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Oil City (10-0) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM, 95.3 FM)

Jersey Shore (9-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Central Valley (10-0) vs. Bedford (10-0) at Mansion Park in Altoona, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Saturday’s schedule

Danville (8-1) at Wyomissing (8-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Wilmington (10-0) at Beaver Falls (10-0) at Geneva College, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (4-1) vs. Southern Columbia (10-0) at Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (9-1) at Reynolds (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2) at Steelton-Highspire (8-0), 1 p.m.