High school football standings for Sept. 25, 2020

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen hauls in a touchdown pass against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 3. Teams are listed with conference record then overall record.

Class 6A

Seneca Valley, 2-0, 2-0

Central Catholic, 2-1, 2-1

North Allegheny, 1-0, 2-0

Mt. Lebanon, 1-1, 1-1

Hempfield, 1-2, 1-2

Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 1-1

Baldwin, 0-0, 1-0

Norwin, 0-3, 0-3

Class 5A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Moon, 1-0, 3-0

Peters Township, 1-0, 2-0

Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 2-1

West Allegheny, 0-1, 1-1

South Fayette, 0-1, 1-2

Bethel Park, 0-1, 0-3

Northeast Conference

Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0

North Hills, 1-0, 1-2

Kiski Area, 0-0, 1-0

Penn Hills, 0-0, 0-2

Fox Chapel, 0-1, 0-3

Shaler, 0-1, 0-3

Big East Conference

Woodland Hills, 1-0, 3-0

Gateway, 1-0, 2-0

Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2-1

Franklin Regional, 0-1, 2-1

Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2

Connellsville, 0-1, 0-2

Class 4A

Greater Allegheny Conference

Plum, 3-0, 3-0

Armstrong, 2-1, 2-1

Hampton, 2-1, 2-1

Mars, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Salem, 1-2, 1-2

Highlands, 1-2, 1-2

Indiana, 1-2, 1-2

Knoch, 0-3, 0-3

Big Eight Conference

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0

Belle Vernon, 2-1, 2-1

McKeesport, 1-1, 2-1

Laurel Highlands, 1-1, 1-2

Trinity, 1-2, 1-2

West Mifflin, 1-2, 1-2

Ringgold, 0-2, 1-2

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa, 1-0, 3-0

Chartiers Valley, 1-0, 3-0

Blackhawk, 1-0, 2-1

Montour, 0-1, 2-1

Beaver, 0-1, 0-2

New Castle, 0-1, 0-3

Class 3A

Interstate Conference

South Park, 3-0, 3-0

Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, 2-1

Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 2-0

South Allegheny, 1-2, 1-2

Southmoreland, 1-2, 1-2

Yough, 0-2, 1-2

Brownsville, 0-2, 0-3

Allegheny 7 Conference

North Catholic, 3-0, 3-0

Freeport, 2-0, 2-1

East Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1

Burrell, 1-1, 1-2

Derry, 1-2, 1-2

Valley, 1-2, 1-2

Deer Lakes, 0-3, 0-3

Northwestern-6 Conference

Central Valley, 1-0, 3-0

Avonworth, 1-0, 2-1

Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 2-1

Ambridge, 0-1, 0-3

Hopewell, 0-1, 0-3

Quaker Valley, 0-1, 0-3

Class 2A

Century Conference

McGuffey, 3-0, 3-0

Washington, 2-1, 2-1

Beth-Center, 1-1, 1-2

Chartiers-Houston, 1-1, 1-2

Frazier, 1-1, 1-2

Charleroi, 1-2, 1-2

Waynesburg Central, 0-3, 0-3

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Beaver Falls, 3-0, 3-0

New Brighton, 3-0, 3-0

Laurel, 2-1, 2-1

Neshannock, 2-1, 2-1

Freedom, 1-2, 1-2

Mohawk, 1-2, 1-2

Ellwood City, 0-3, 0-3

Riverside, 0-3, 0-3

Three Rivers Conference

Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0

Brentwood, 1-0, 2-1

Carlynton, 1-1, 1-2

South Side, 1-1, 1-2

Sto-Rox, 0-1, 2-1

Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0

Serra Catholic, 0-0, 2-0

Steel Valley, 0-0, 1-1

Shady Side Academy, 0-0, 0-1

Ligonier Valley, 0-1, 1-1

Class A

Eastern Conference

Clairton, 3-0, 3-0

Springdale, 3-0, 3-0

Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1

Jeannette, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2, 1-2

Leechburg, 1-2, 1-2

Imani Christian, 0-3, 0-3

Riverview, 0-3, 0-3

Big 7 Conference

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-0, 3-0

Rochester, 3-0, 3-0

Shenango, 3-0, 3-0

Burgettstown, 1-2, 1-2

Cornell, 1-2, 1-2

Union, 1-2, 1-2

Fort Cherry, 0-3, 0-3

Northgate, 0-3, 0-3

Tri-County South Conference

Avella, 3-0, 3-0

Carmichaels, 3-0, 3-0

California, 2-0, 2-0

West Greene, 1-1. 1-1

Bentworth, 1-2, 1-2

Jefferson-Morgan, 1-2, 1-2

Mapletown, 0-3, 0-3

Monessen, 0-3, 0-3

City League

Allderdice, 1-0, 1-0

Westinghouse, 1-0, 1-0

Perry, 0-0, 0-0

Brashear, 0-1, 0-1

University Prep, 0-1, 0-1