High school football standings for Sept. 25, 2020
By:
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:49 AM
Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 3. Teams are listed with conference record then overall record.
Class 6A
Seneca Valley, 2-0, 2-0
Central Catholic, 2-1, 2-1
North Allegheny, 1-0, 2-0
Mt. Lebanon, 1-1, 1-1
Hempfield, 1-2, 1-2
Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 1-1
Baldwin, 0-0, 1-0
Norwin, 0-3, 0-3
Class 5A
Allegheny 6 Conference
Moon, 1-0, 3-0
Peters Township, 1-0, 2-0
Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 2-1
West Allegheny, 0-1, 1-1
South Fayette, 0-1, 1-2
Bethel Park, 0-1, 0-3
Northeast Conference
Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0
North Hills, 1-0, 1-2
Kiski Area, 0-0, 1-0
Penn Hills, 0-0, 0-2
Fox Chapel, 0-1, 0-3
Shaler, 0-1, 0-3
Big East Conference
Woodland Hills, 1-0, 3-0
Gateway, 1-0, 2-0
Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2-1
Franklin Regional, 0-1, 2-1
Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2
Connellsville, 0-1, 0-2
Class 4A
Greater Allegheny Conference
Plum, 3-0, 3-0
Armstrong, 2-1, 2-1
Hampton, 2-1, 2-1
Mars, 2-1, 2-1
Greensburg Salem, 1-2, 1-2
Highlands, 1-2, 1-2
Indiana, 1-2, 1-2
Knoch, 0-3, 0-3
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0
Belle Vernon, 2-1, 2-1
McKeesport, 1-1, 2-1
Laurel Highlands, 1-1, 1-2
Trinity, 1-2, 1-2
West Mifflin, 1-2, 1-2
Ringgold, 0-2, 1-2
Parkway Conference
Aliquippa, 1-0, 3-0
Chartiers Valley, 1-0, 3-0
Blackhawk, 1-0, 2-1
Montour, 0-1, 2-1
Beaver, 0-1, 0-2
New Castle, 0-1, 0-3
Class 3A
Interstate Conference
South Park, 3-0, 3-0
Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, 2-1
Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 2-0
South Allegheny, 1-2, 1-2
Southmoreland, 1-2, 1-2
Yough, 0-2, 1-2
Brownsville, 0-2, 0-3
Allegheny 7 Conference
North Catholic, 3-0, 3-0
Freeport, 2-0, 2-1
East Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1
Burrell, 1-1, 1-2
Derry, 1-2, 1-2
Valley, 1-2, 1-2
Deer Lakes, 0-3, 0-3
Northwestern-6 Conference
Central Valley, 1-0, 3-0
Avonworth, 1-0, 2-1
Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 2-1
Ambridge, 0-1, 0-3
Hopewell, 0-1, 0-3
Quaker Valley, 0-1, 0-3
Class 2A
Century Conference
McGuffey, 3-0, 3-0
Washington, 2-1, 2-1
Beth-Center, 1-1, 1-2
Chartiers-Houston, 1-1, 1-2
Frazier, 1-1, 1-2
Charleroi, 1-2, 1-2
Waynesburg Central, 0-3, 0-3
Midwestern Athletic Conference
Beaver Falls, 3-0, 3-0
New Brighton, 3-0, 3-0
Laurel, 2-1, 2-1
Neshannock, 2-1, 2-1
Freedom, 1-2, 1-2
Mohawk, 1-2, 1-2
Ellwood City, 0-3, 0-3
Riverside, 0-3, 0-3
Three Rivers Conference
Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0
Brentwood, 1-0, 2-1
Carlynton, 1-1, 1-2
South Side, 1-1, 1-2
Sto-Rox, 0-1, 2-1
Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0
Serra Catholic, 0-0, 2-0
Steel Valley, 0-0, 1-1
Shady Side Academy, 0-0, 0-1
Ligonier Valley, 0-1, 1-1
Class A
Eastern Conference
Clairton, 3-0, 3-0
Springdale, 3-0, 3-0
Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1
Jeannette, 2-1, 2-1
Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2, 1-2
Leechburg, 1-2, 1-2
Imani Christian, 0-3, 0-3
Riverview, 0-3, 0-3
Big 7 Conference
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-0, 3-0
Rochester, 3-0, 3-0
Shenango, 3-0, 3-0
Burgettstown, 1-2, 1-2
Cornell, 1-2, 1-2
Union, 1-2, 1-2
Fort Cherry, 0-3, 0-3
Northgate, 0-3, 0-3
Tri-County South Conference
Avella, 3-0, 3-0
Carmichaels, 3-0, 3-0
California, 2-0, 2-0
West Greene, 1-1. 1-1
Bentworth, 1-2, 1-2
Jefferson-Morgan, 1-2, 1-2
Mapletown, 0-3, 0-3
Monessen, 0-3, 0-3
City League
Allderdice, 1-0, 1-0
Westinghouse, 1-0, 1-0
Perry, 0-0, 0-0
Brashear, 0-1, 0-1
University Prep, 0-1, 0-1
