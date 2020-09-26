High school football standings for Sept. 25, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:49 AM

Here are the latest WPIAL and City League football standing through Friday of Week 3. Teams are listed with conference record then overall record.

Class 6A

Seneca Valley, 2-0, 2-0

Central Catholic, 2-1, 2-1

North Allegheny, 1-0, 2-0

Mt. Lebanon, 1-1, 1-1

Hempfield, 1-2, 1-2

Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 1-1

Baldwin, 0-0, 1-0

Norwin, 0-3, 0-3

Class 5A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Moon, 1-0, 3-0

Peters Township, 1-0, 2-0

Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 2-1

West Allegheny, 0-1, 1-1

South Fayette, 0-1, 1-2

Bethel Park, 0-1, 0-3

Northeast Conference

Pine-Richland, 1-0., 2-0

North Hills, 1-0, 1-2

Kiski Area, 0-0, 1-0

Penn Hills, 0-0, 0-2

Fox Chapel, 0-1, 0-3

Shaler, 0-1, 0-3

Big East Conference

Woodland Hills, 1-0, 3-0

Gateway, 1-0, 2-0

Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2-1

Franklin Regional, 0-1, 2-1

Latrobe, 0-1, 1-2

Connellsville, 0-1, 0-2

Class 4A

Greater Allegheny Conference

Plum, 3-0, 3-0

Armstrong, 2-1, 2-1

Hampton, 2-1, 2-1

Mars, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Salem, 1-2, 1-2

Highlands, 1-2, 1-2

Indiana, 1-2, 1-2

Knoch, 0-3, 0-3

Big Eight Conference

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 3-0

Belle Vernon, 2-1, 2-1

McKeesport, 1-1, 2-1

Laurel Highlands, 1-1, 1-2

Trinity, 1-2, 1-2

West Mifflin, 1-2, 1-2

Ringgold, 0-2, 1-2

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa, 1-0, 3-0

Chartiers Valley, 1-0, 3-0

Blackhawk, 1-0, 2-1

Montour, 0-1, 2-1

Beaver, 0-1, 0-2

New Castle, 0-1, 0-3

Class 3A

Interstate Conference

South Park, 3-0, 3-0

Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, 2-1

Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 2-0

South Allegheny, 1-2, 1-2

Southmoreland, 1-2, 1-2

Yough, 0-2, 1-2

Brownsville, 0-2, 0-3

Allegheny 7 Conference

North Catholic, 3-0, 3-0

Freeport, 2-0, 2-1

East Allegheny, 1-1, 2-1

Burrell, 1-1, 1-2

Derry, 1-2, 1-2

Valley, 1-2, 1-2

Deer Lakes, 0-3, 0-3

Northwestern-6 Conference

Central Valley, 1-0, 3-0

Avonworth, 1-0, 2-1

Keystone Oaks, 1-0, 2-1

Ambridge, 0-1, 0-3

Hopewell, 0-1, 0-3

Quaker Valley, 0-1, 0-3

Class 2A

Century Conference

McGuffey, 3-0, 3-0

Washington, 2-1, 2-1

Beth-Center, 1-1, 1-2

Chartiers-Houston, 1-1, 1-2

Frazier, 1-1, 1-2

Charleroi, 1-2, 1-2

Waynesburg Central, 0-3, 0-3

Midwestern Athletic Conference

Beaver Falls, 3-0, 3-0

New Brighton, 3-0, 3-0

Laurel, 2-1, 2-1

Neshannock, 2-1, 2-1

Freedom, 1-2, 1-2

Mohawk, 1-2, 1-2

Ellwood City, 0-3, 0-3

Riverside, 0-3, 0-3

Three Rivers Conference

Western Beaver, 1-0, 2-0

Brentwood, 1-0, 2-1

Carlynton, 1-1, 1-2

South Side, 1-1, 1-2

Sto-Rox, 0-1, 2-1

Seton LaSalle, 0-1, 0-2

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge, 1-0, 3-0

Serra Catholic, 0-0, 2-0

Steel Valley, 0-0, 1-1

Shady Side Academy, 0-0, 0-1

Ligonier Valley, 0-1, 1-1

Class A

Eastern Conference

Clairton, 3-0, 3-0

Springdale, 3-0, 3-0

Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 2-1

Jeannette, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2, 1-2

Leechburg, 1-2, 1-2

Imani Christian, 0-3, 0-3

Riverview, 0-3, 0-3

Big 7 Conference

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3-0, 3-0

Rochester, 3-0, 3-0

Shenango, 3-0, 3-0

Burgettstown, 1-2, 1-2

Cornell, 1-2, 1-2

Union, 1-2, 1-2

Fort Cherry, 0-3, 0-3

Northgate, 0-3, 0-3

Tri-County South Conference

Avella, 3-0, 3-0

Carmichaels, 3-0, 3-0

California, 2-0, 2-0

West Greene, 1-1. 1-1

Bentworth, 1-2, 1-2

Jefferson-Morgan, 1-2, 1-2

Mapletown, 0-3, 0-3

Monessen, 0-3, 0-3

City League

Allderdice, 1-0, 1-0

Westinghouse, 1-0, 1-0

Perry, 0-0, 0-0

Brashear, 0-1, 0-1

University Prep, 0-1, 0-1

