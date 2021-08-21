High school football’s about to start in the A-K Valley? Sounds good to The Birdie
Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM
While flying through football camps across the Alle-Kiski Valley the last few weeks, The Birdie heard some of his favorite sounds.
The pop of shoulder pads. The tweet of a coach’s whistle. The telltale sounds of hundreds of high school football players preparing for another season on the gridiron.
It was music to his songbird ears.
Last year at this time, he was more likely to hear the sound of fingernails being chewed to the nub (gross!) (and wash your hands!) as teams anxiously waited for the go-ahead in a covid-delayed campaign.
This fall, however, things are back to normal … or as close to normal as they can get with covid-19 and its variants still threatening to impact the world of high school sports.
The A-K Valley’s pigskin prognosticator is certainly happy football is back. The Birdie is masked up with notebook in hand and pencils sharpened, ready to see the ball in the air.
“It’s been a long nine months waiting and waiting and waiting, but now it’s time for kickoff!” The Birdie said, swiping eye black across his cheeks. “The next 10 Friday nights will be well worth the anticipation.”
Here’s how The Birdie thinks this season will shape up:
Fox Chapel
The Foxes got off to a strong start last season before fading down the stretch. A larger roster and more depth on both sides of the ball should help Fox Chapel compete in the Northeast Conference.
Wins: 3
Playoffs: No
Kiski Area
Can the Cavaliers follow “Beef” and the rest of the offensive line to the postseason? An Oct. 8 Northeast Conference meeting with Fox Chapel could have major playoff implications.
Wins: 4
Playoffs: Yes
Highlands
Strong-armed Chandler Thimons is back as the third-year starter at quarterback, and expectations are high for an offense that averaged nearly 30 points a year ago.
Wins: 7
Playoffs: Yes
Knoch
After a winless 2020 campaign, the Knights are returning to the Wing-T offense. Junior Carson Kosecki, a transfer from North Catholic, could be a key catalyst in the backfield.
Wins: 3
Playoffs: No
Plum
How will the Mustangs follow up on their first conference title since 1983? Possibly by defending their crown.
Wins: 8
Playoffs: Yes
Burrell
The Road Bucs only played one home game a year ago because of stadium renovations but get six games on the home turf this season.
Wins: 5
Playoffs: Yes
Deer Lakes
The Lancers endured an 0-7 season in 2020 but return a more experienced and motivated team, led by QB Derek Burk, RB Cody Scarantine and WR Fletcher Hammond.
Wins: 2
Playoffs: No
Freeport
Covid shutdowns limited Freeport to just four conference games last season, but the Yellowjackets played well in all of them. Junior Ben Lane returns after leading the team in passing and rushing last year.
Wins: 7
Playoffs: Yes
Valley
Veteran coach Muzzy Colosimo is leaning on his more experienced defense to lead the Vikings to victory. As usual, there will be tough sledding in the Allegheny Conference.
Wins: 4
Playoffs: No
Apollo-Ridge
Graduation may have forced some turnover, but a strong lineup returns for the Vikings, who were 3-0 in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference last season.
Wins: 8
Playoffs: Yes
Leechburg
Braylan Lovelace might not rush for 396 yards each game (like he did against Riverview last season), but he returns to lead a promising offensive attack that nearly guided the Blue Devils to a .500 record a year ago.
Wins: 5
Playoffs: Yes
Riverview
The Raiders put some time in at the weight room in the offseason, looking to lift away the sting of a winless season. A bigger roster, in size and strength, should help them get in the win column.
Wins: 3
Playoffs: No
Springdale
The Dynamos return eight starters on offense and nine on defense after going 5-3 last season and reaching the WPIAL playoffs.
Wins: 8
Playoffs: Yes
