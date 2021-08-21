High school football’s about to start in the A-K Valley? Sounds good to The Birdie

Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Plum Mustangs take the field to take on McKeesport Friday. Oct 30, 2020.

Last season: 65-12 (84.4%)

While flying through football camps across the Alle-Kiski Valley the last few weeks, The Birdie heard some of his favorite sounds.

OK, not his No. 1 favorite sound. That would be the rumble of a pizza delivery driver’s truck pulling into his driveway.

Not his No. 2 favorite sound, either. That would be the guitar solo at the end of the live version of Freebird from Atlanta in 1976.

But these sounds were definitely in the top five.

The pop of shoulder pads. The tweet of a coach’s whistle. The telltale sounds of hundreds of high school football players preparing for another season on the gridiron.

It was music to his songbird ears.

Last year at this time, he was more likely to hear the sound of fingernails being chewed to the nub (gross!) (and wash your hands!) as teams anxiously waited for the go-ahead in a covid-delayed campaign.

The season started, thankfully, though coronavirus concerns forced the WPIAL into a truncated schedule that began in mid-September and eliminated most, if not all, nonconference games for area teams.

This fall, however, things are back to normal … or as close to normal as they can get with covid-19 and its variants still threatening to impact the world of high school sports.

“The only Delta I like is the frathouse where I went to that toga party that one time in college,” The Birdie squawked.

The A-K Valley’s pigskin prognosticator is certainly happy football is back. The Birdie is masked up with notebook in hand and pencils sharpened, ready to see the ball in the air.

“It’s been a long nine months waiting and waiting and waiting, but now it’s time for kickoff!” The Birdie said, swiping eye black across his cheeks. “The next 10 Friday nights will be well worth the anticipation.”

There are plenty of promising A-K Valley teams that could contend for WPIAL playoff berths. Plum won the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference title a year ago after going unbeaten in conference play. Apollo-Ridge also was undefeated in conference, going 3-0 in the Class 2A Allegheny.

Springdale found success in the Class A Eastern Conference in 2020 and has hopes of challenging powerhouse Clairton for conference supremacy. And many others will look to returning starters and promising newcomers to guide their teams toward the postseason.

Here’s how The Birdie thinks this season will shape up:

Fox Chapel

The Foxes got off to a strong start last season before fading down the stretch. A larger roster and more depth on both sides of the ball should help Fox Chapel compete in the Northeast Conference.

Wins: 3

Playoffs: No

Kiski Area

Can the Cavaliers follow “Beef” and the rest of the offensive line to the postseason? An Oct. 8 Northeast Conference meeting with Fox Chapel could have major playoff implications.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: Yes

Highlands

Strong-armed Chandler Thimons is back as the third-year starter at quarterback, and expectations are high for an offense that averaged nearly 30 points a year ago.

Wins: 7

Playoffs: Yes

Knoch

After a winless 2020 campaign, the Knights are returning to the Wing-T offense. Junior Carson Kosecki, a transfer from North Catholic, could be a key catalyst in the backfield with a solid group of senior returnees .

Wins: 3

Playoffs: No

Plum

How will the Mustangs follow up on their first conference title since 1983? Possibly by defending their crown. Young skill players will need to develop quickly, but RB Eryck Moore returns after averaging 8 yards per carry.

Wins: 8

Playoffs: Yes

Burrell

The Road Bucs only played one home game a year ago because of stadium renovations but get six games on the home turf this season. QB Alex Arledge and top target A.J. Corrado graduated, but RB Caden DiCaprio returns after a solid season.

Wins: 5

Playoffs: Yes

Deer Lakes

The Lancers endured an 0-7 season in 2020 but return a more experienced and motivated team, led by QB Derek Burk, RB Cody Scarantine and WR Fletcher Hammond. Competition will be tough in the Allegheny Conference with little room for error.

Wins: 2

Playoffs: No

Freeport

Covid shutdowns limited Freeport to just four conference games last season, but the Yellowjackets played well in all of them. Junior Ben Lane returns after leading the team in passing and rushing last year as Freeport looks to challenge for the conference title .

Wins: 7

Playoffs: Yes

Valley

Veteran coach Muzzy Colosimo is leaning on his more experienced defense to lead the Vikings to victory. As usual, there will be tough sledding in the Allegheny Conference.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: No

Apollo-Ridge

Graduation may have forced some turnover, but a strong lineup returns for the Vikings, who were 3-0 in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference last season. Senior Nick Curci returns as the team’s rushing and receiving leader and also was an impact player at linebacker.

Wins: 8

Playoffs: Yes

Leechburg

Braylan Lovelace might not rush for 396 yards each game (like he did against Riverview last season), but he returns to lead a promising offensive attack that nearly guided the Blue Devils to a .500 record a year ago.

Wins: 5

Playoffs: Yes

Riverview

The Raiders put some time in at the weight room in the offseason, looking to lift away the sting of a winless season. A bigger roster, in size and strength, should help them get in the win column more often .

Wins: 3

Playoffs: No

Springdale

The Dynamos return eight starters on offense and nine on defense after going 5-3 last season and reaching the WPIAL playoffs. With Jeannette fighting low numbers, Springdale is taking aim at competing with Clairton for the Eastern Conference crown.

Wins: 8

Playoffs: Yes

