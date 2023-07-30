High school notebook: Belle Vernon’s Martin among those up for vote as best player in the nation

Saturday, July 29, 2023 | 5:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin hurdles Neumann Goretti’s Yasir Williams during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

Quinton Martin is talented, but will he be the best high school football player in the country this season?

It’s a matter of opinion, for now.

SBLive (Scorebooklive.com) recently asked that question and gave a list of 20 players, including Martin, who will be up for a fan vote that runs from now until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

Martin, a Penn State recruit and five-star prospect who plays running back and defensive back, is the only player from Pennsylvania on the list.

The website points out that Martin (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) led the Leopards to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships while piling up 1,703 total yards and 31 touchdowns, plus 22 tackles and four interceptions.

Martin went with Penn State — a school he has been smitten with since pee-wee football — over Ohio State and Pitt.

He had more than 20 Power 5 offers.

Martin’s role is not expected to change much this season, although look for the passing game to continue to grow with big-armed Braden Laux at quarterback.

Other players on the SBLive list are: Kobe Black of Connally (Texas); KJ Bolden, Buford (Ga.); Terry Bussey, Timpson (Texas); Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff (Ark.); Witt Edwards, Wagoner (Okla.); Dierre Hill Jr., Vashon (Mo.); Bo Jackson, Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Ohio); Brauntae Johnson, North Side (Ind.); Demello Jones, Swainsboro (Ga.); Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.); Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake (Iowa); DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills (Fla.); Brayden Platt, Yelm (Wash.); Amari Sabb, Glassboro (N.J.); Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge (Ore.); Lamason Waller, Sultana (Calif.); Peyton Waters, Birmingham (Calif.); Noreel White, St. Martin (Miss.); and Jordan Young, Monroe (N.C.).

…

Wolf pack

Former Steelers offensive lineman Craig Wolfley will be the next featured speaker for the Westmoreland Sports Club’s Aug. 13 meeting at Giannilli’s Restaurant near Greensburg.

This will be the second season for the nonprofit club, orchestrated by Bob Colbert, the former Saint Vincent football coach who helped form similar monthly gatherings with other social clubs out of state.

WSC hosts dinners with speakers each month.

Past speakers included former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, former Pittsburgh Penguins center Tyler Kennedy, NCAA football referee Brian Sakowski, former Oakland Athletics baseball manager Ken Macha and others.

After playing for the Steelers from 1980-89, Wolfley moved into the broadcast booth as the color commentator for games on the Steelers Radio Network.

WSC membership is $50 annually, with members paying $27 for each meeting they attend.

Reservations for the Wolfley dinner can be made by contacting Lorrie Quadro at llquadro@yahoo.com.

…

Looking up to Lee

Norwin rising freshman wrestler Landon Sidun is being talked about as somebody to watch during the next four years on the WPIAL and PIAA scene.

Sidun has admired one of the best who came before him, somebody whose hype preceded him: former Franklin Regional and Iowa star Spencer Lee.

“We used to train in the same room, and it was always fun to watch him,” Sidun said. “I look up to him for sure, but I want to be the best version of myself.”

Sidun last week became a national champion when he dominated at the USA Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D.

Sidun went 7-0 and won the 113-pound title in the 16U division.

…

Johnny Football

Former Central Catholic and Pitt football standout John Petrishen will provide color commentary during KDKA and Pittsburgh CW for high school football broadcasts this fall.

Petrishen, a Lower Burrell native, will work alongside play-by-play man Matt Farago during what the networks are calling the Steel City High School Football Showcase.

…

Moore is better

Belle Vernon rising junior Zion Moore continues to impress in the Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League.

Moore recently broke a league scoring record that he set earlier in the season, putting up a whopping 62-point game for BeeGraphix in a 106-105 win over RTI.

He scored 55 in a game earlier in the season. Games are played using two 16-minute halves.

Moore averaged 25.1 points last season and topped 1,000 for his high school career.

…

Fall practice approaching

WPIAL fall sports teams are getting closer to mandatory workouts.

Teams in football, soccer, cross country, golf, volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey will open official practice Aug. 14.

Football teams will have a week of heat acclimatization beginning Aug. 7.

