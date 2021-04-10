High school roundup for April 10, 2021: South Fayette captures PIAA competitive spirit title

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 9:22 PM

Tribune-Review

South Fayette earned a state title in the Class 3A large division with a score of 89.97 on Saturday at the PIAA competitive spirit championships in Hershey.

The Lions were more than four points better than second place Avon Grove.

Thomas Jefferson (80.5) placed fourth in the Class 3A large division.

Butler (86.67) was the runner-up in the coed division, finishing three points behind McDowell.

In Class 3A large, Baldwin (88.7) placed third and Hempfield (88.6) was fourth.

Ringgold (68.25) was eighth in Class 2A small.

Baseball

Blackhawk 5, Ellwood City 4 — Josh Reed went 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored as Blackhawk (5-0) defeated Ellwood City (2-4) in nonsection play. Anthony Malagise picked up the win in relief, striking out two during two scoreless innings. Ashton Wilson went 3 for 4 for Ellwood City, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 4 — Adam DePancis collected three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Kiski Area (2-3) to a nonsection win over Freeport (1-5). Frankie DiNinno had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers and Kyle Pormeski earned the win in relief by pitching three scoreless innings. Cole Hartman had a two-run double and Jackson Smetak added an RBI double as part of a four-run fourth inning for the Yellowjackets.

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0, Laurel 19, Aliquippa 2 — The Spartans (5-1, 2-0) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader with Aliquippa (0-6, 0-4) winning both games in three innings. In Game 1, Landin Esposito retired all nine batters he faced and had seven strikeouts. Logan Ayers had a solo homer. Cam Caldararo, Luke McCoy, Brayden Lewis, and Justin Fell had a double apiece.

In Game 2, Robert Herr hit two home runs in a first inning where Laurel scored 17 runs. Justin Fell tripled twice and Ayers had a pair of doubles. Caladaro, George Michaels, Michale Pasquarello and Hunter Kobailka had once double each. McCoy tripled.

Moon 8, Beaver 0 — Cam Sergi pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts to earn the win for Moon (3-4) in a nonsection game against Beaver (0-4). Dante Docchio doubled for the Tigers. Garrett Pander, J.J. Shallcross, James Finch and Nate Hojdilla singled once each for the Bobcats.

South Park 9, McKeesport 2 — Dylan Wilder went 3 for 4 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and Zach Lemansky pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts to help South Park (5-1) top McKeesport (2-3) in a nonsection game. Duston Strom doubled and Jason Peterson tripled for the Tigers.

Softball

Indiana 5, Highlands 2 — Hailey Hamilton went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs for Indiana (3-1) in a nonsection win over Highlands (3-2-1). Olivia Zimmerman tripled and was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts.

Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0 — Maddie Griffin pitched her third no-hitter of the season, striking out 16 and walking four, to lead Ligonier Valley (4-0) to a nonsection win against Belle Vernon (3-3). Talia Ross tossed a complete game for Belle Vernon, striking out six and giving up no earned runs.

Serra Catholic 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Lexxie Fite, Olivia Gergely and Tori Tom collected three RBI each as Serra Catholic (4-0) defeated Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2) in nonsection play. Fite and Tom each had home runs.

Southmoreland 10, South Park 5 — The Scotties (5-0) scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to score a nonsection win at South Park (1-3). Emily Eutsey doubled twice for Southmoreland and Kaylee Doppelheuer had one double. Mackenzie Farrier tripled for the Eagles and Jordyn Brinker and Kirsten Mesick had a double each.