High school roundup for April 11, 2023: Avonworth gets past South Park in battle of 3A contenders
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 11:50 PM
Winning pitcher Mason Horwat broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third inning and Jake Osborn followed with a sacrifice fly to lead Avonworth to a 2-0 victory over South Park in a Section 2-3A baseball showdown Tuesday.
Horwat allowed three hits and struck out 11 in 6⅓ innings. Luke Zelinko got the final two outs to earn the save for Avonworth (5-3, 2-1). Ryan Spitznagel singled and walked for South Park (2-1, 2-1).
Armstrong 12, Penn Hills 1 – Haden Brink clubbed a solo home run and Caden Rupert doubled and collected four RBIs as Armstrong (5-2, 3-2) beat Penn Hills (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-5A. Brayden Wright had two RBIs for the River Hawks. Kenny Boyle doubled for Penn Hills.
Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Brian Humensky doubled and drove in four runs and Gavin Frank smacked a double as Avella (6-1, 4-1) scored four times in the seventh to defeat Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 1-4) in Section 1-A. Jaymison Robertson doubled in a run for the Rockets.
Bethel Park 8, South Fayette 3 – Evan Holewinski had three hits, including a double and a two-run home run, to lead Bethel Park (5-3, 3-0) past South Fayette (7-2, 1-2) in a battle of top teams in Section 2-5A.
Bishop Canevin 8, Eden Christian 6 – Winning pitcher Tyler Maddix hit a two-run double and Dom Varley and Kole Olszewski each doubled in a run as Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-1) survived a late Eden Christian (4-2, 4-1) rally for a Section 3-A win. Enzo Natale hit a two-run double for the Warriors.
Blackhawk 5, Hopewell 1 – Jake Sheesley doubled and drove in two runs to lead Blackhawk (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Ty Eberhardt hit a double for Hopewell (4-3, 2-1).
Brownsville 13, Southmoreland 9 – Derrick Tarpley homered and drove in two runs and Rylan Johnson doubled and knocked in a run as Brownsville (2-5, 1-4) got by Southmoreland (0-7, 0-5) in Section 4-3A. Ty Keffer doubled and had three RBIs for the Scotties.
Charleroi 14, Bentworth 7 – Brock Henderson and Nico Rongaus both hit a double and drove in two runs to lead Charleroi (5-2, 3-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Ross Skerbetz doubled and knocked in two runs and Sam Wade hit a two-run triple for Bentworth (5-3, 3-2).
Chartiers-Houston 10, Beth-Center 0 – Ryan Opfer went 2 for 4 and struck out nine while allowing three hits in six shutout innings as Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 2-1) blanked Beth-Center (3-6, 2-3) in Section 1-2A. Alton Carrigan singled and walked for the Bulldogs.
East Allegheny 9, Deer Lakes 5 – Joe Connors, winning pitcher Chance Odoski and Nate Waleko all drove in two runs apiece to lead East Allegheny (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Anthony Smith went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Deer Lakes (2-4, 1-4).
Fort Cherry 12, California 9 – Ryan Steele hit a three-run home run and Adam Wolfe drove in two runs as Fort Cherry (2-5, 1-2) scored five in the sixth to beat California (3-6, 3-2) in Section 1-A. Ricky Lawson hit a double and a home run and had five RBIs for the Trojans.
Fox Chapel 6, Gateway 0 – Winning pitcher Jeremy Haigh allowed five hits and struck out six in a complete-game shutout and Jack Resek went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Fox Chapel (4-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Brandon Bell hit a double for Gateway (4-3, 1-2).
Frazier 8, Washington 6 – Noah Bachinski and Dailan McManus each drove in two runs as Frazier (3-4, 2-3) survived a late Washington (2-5, 0-3) rally to win a Section 1-2A matchup. David Lutes and Ian Callan drove in a run apiece for the Prexies.
Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5 – Noah DeMary and Owen Tutich both doubled and drove in two runs apiece and Braedon Leatherman got the win for Greensburg Salem (7-1, 5-0) in Section 4-3A. Connor Drzal doubled for Mt. Pleasant (2-3, 1-2).
Hampton 12, Kiski Area 0 – Braxton Eastly hit a three-run homer, Justin Dubee smacked a two-run home run, and Ryan Apaliski fanned 15 and allowed one hit in 6⅓ innings as Hampton (3-4, 2-1) shut out Kiski Area (3-4, 1-2) in Section 4-4A. Nate Witt and Jacob Bucci had the Cavaliers’ only hits.
Hempfield 11, Baldwin 1 – Logan Hilland hit a solo home run, Adam Hess drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Parker Donsen knocked in two runs as Hempfield (6-3, 4-1) defeated Baldwin (3-7, 1-4) in Section 2-6A. Dylan Wyse drove in a run for the Highlanders.
Indiana 6, Knoch 4 – Ben Ryan doubled, tripled and collected four RBIs and winning pitcher Gavin Homer had two hits and an RBI as Indiana (3-3, 2-1) beat Knoch (2-7, 1-2) in Section 4-4A. Jacob Stallsmith tripled for the Knights.
Jeannette 5, Brentwood 2 – Gavin Holemyer and winning pitcher Brayden Luttner each had two doubles and an an RBI for Jeannette (1-5, 1-2) in a Section 3-2 win. C.J. Fox had two hits for Brentwood (0-5, 0-5).
Keystone Oaks 17, Sto-Rox 2 – Winning pitcher Vinny Kaplack doubled and Ryan Hazlett doubled and drove in a pair as Keystone Oaks (2-4, 2-1) defeated Sto-Rox (1-3, 0-3) in Section 2-3A. Colby Snatchko had three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Chase Burks homered for the Vikings.
Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Frank Kula doubled twice and drove in three runs and Patrick Cavanagh hit a three-run double as Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2) shut out Albert Gallatin (0-6, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Gino Valenti had a hit for the Colonials.
Leechburg 22, Summit Academy 7 – Rocco Vigna doubled twice, Braiden Turiak drove in three runs and four pitchers combined on a four-inning no-hitter for Leechburg (4-3, 3-2) in a Section 2-A win over Summit Academy (0-4, 0-4).
Ligonier Valley 5, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Winning pitcher Haden Sierocky struck out 10 and drove in a run as Ligonier Valley (5-2, 4-1) beat Apollo-Ridge (1-6, 0-5) in Section 3-2A. Duncan Foust collected three hits for the Rams. Cooper Gourley hit an RBI double for the Vikings.
Montour 7, Beaver 0 – Vinny Markulin and David Gallagher combined on a shutout and Zac Stern and Brock Janeda each had two hits and two RBIs for Montour (8-0, 3-0) in Section 1-4A. Tyler Kisling singled and doubled for Beaver (2-4, 0-3).
Mt. Lebanon 16, Central Catholic 1 – Winning pitcher Tyler Smith hit a home run and drove in three runs, Nolan Smith doubled and knocked in three runs, and Daniel Clevenger collected four RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (1-8, 1-4) picked up its first win of the year against Central Catholic (3-4, 2-3) in Section 2-6A. Andres Hurkmans doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings.
New Brighton 5, Freedom 0 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki doubled and drove in two runs while striking out eight and allowing three hits in 6⅔ innings to lead New Brighton (3-4, 2-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Caleb Cox had a hit for Freedom (2-6, 0-5).
Neshannock 8, Ellwood City 3 – Nate Rynd knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Andrew Frye went 6⅔ innings and allowed one unearned run and three hits with seven strikeouts as Neshannock (4-1, 2-1) defeated Ellwood City (1-6, 0-5) in Section 1-3A. Isaiah Lutz went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Wolverines.
North Allegheny 13, Butler 0 – Winning pitcher J.D. Costanzo tripled, had four RBIs and struck out 11 to lead North Allegheny (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Spencer Barnett hit a two-run triple for the Tigers. Liam McElroy doubled for Butler (4-4, 2-2).
North Catholic 13, Highlands 1 – Thomas Schafale drove in two runs and fanned nine in a win for North Catholic (2-3, 2-1) in Section 4-4A. Ryan Shantz went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs for the Trojans. Kristian Kocon singled in a run for Highlands (2-5, 1-2).
North Hills 5, Mars 4 – Tristan Weinman had three hits, including the walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning, Jake Pollaro also had an RBI single in the seventh, and Walt Vitovich went 2 for 2 with two doubles to lead North Hills (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Richard Lusk drove in a pair of runs for Mars (5-3, 2-1).
Norwin 7, Canon-McMillan 5 – Chris Slatt went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs and Jacob Auld hit an RBI double as Norwin (3-6, 3-2) beat Canon-McMillan (6-2, 4-1) in Section 2-6A. Sam Meredith drove in two runs and Cam Russell had three hits for the Big Macs.
OLSH 9, Laurel 3 – Brandon Brazell hit a double and drove in two runs and James Saftner doubled for OLSH (6-3, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Laurel (2-4, 2-3). Luca Santini went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Spartans.
Penn-Trafford 4, Plum 3 – Brady Lane drove in the tying and winning runs with a single in the fifth to lead Penn-Trafford (5-2, 3-2) past Plum (3-6, 1-2) in Section 1-5A. Dylan Grabowski hit a home run and Brody Hoffman had a double for the Warriors. Jack Anderson and Dom Beyer each hit doubles for the Mustangs.
Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 6 – Owen Henne tripled and drove in two runs while Joey Perry and Jake Waddell each knocked in two runs for Pine-Richland (8-3, 3-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Bryan McCann tripled in a run for Allderdice (1-5, 0-5).
Quaker Valley 13, Beaver Falls 3 – Winning pitcher Ryan Finamore and Jimmy Zugai each drove in three runs and Garrett Rader knocked in two as Quaker Valley (4-2, 3-2) defeated Beaver Falls (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-3A. Jaren Brickner doubled and had an RBI for the Tigers.
Ringgold 3, Latrobe 2 – Mason Suss doubled in a run and Hunter Mamie drove in a run to lead Ringgold (3-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Logan Bradish and Jacob Cramer each drove in a run for Latrobe (4-3, 2-1).
Riverside 6, Shenango 3 – Hunter Garvin hit a two-run home run and picked up the save while Bo Fornataro knocked in two runs as Riverside (6-0, 5-0) doubled up Shenango (1-3, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Benny Santangelo doubled for the Wildcats.
Riverview 2, Serra Catholic 1 – Dan Roupas hit an RBI single and Johnny Bertucci a tie-breaking sacrifice fly as Riverview (6-1, 5-0) scored twice in the sixth inning to beat Serra Catholic (6-2, 2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-2A. Winning pitcher Enzo Lio, who led off the sixth with a double, gave up three hits and struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings. Ben Hower got the final out via strikeout. Owen Dumbrosky had an RBI single in the first for Serra Catholic.
Rochester 16, St. Joseph 0 – Cayden Jacobs allowed struck out seven as Rochester (3-1, 3-0) no-hit St. Joseph (1-3, 1-2) in a five-inning Section 2-A game. Adam Schurr, Austin Hewitt and Mark Shaffer all drove in three runs apiece for the Rams.
Seton LaSalle 15, Northgate 0 – Brian Reed homered twice and drove in five runs and Aidan McKenzie went 3 for 3 with a double to help Seton LaSalle (3-2, 2-2) to a three-inning win over Northgate (2-4, 2-3) in Section 2-2A.
Sewickley Academy 15, Monessen 2 – Adin Zorn hit a double, triple and home run and Nicholas Straka hit two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Sewickley Academy (2-4, 2-1) to a Section 3-A win. Josh Walters doubled for Monessen (1-6, 1-4).
Shady Side Academy 9, Valley 0 – Winning pitcher Bryce Trischler threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 and allowing one hit as Shady Side Academy (4-2, 3-2) blanked Valley (4-5, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Henry Fried, Aedan Reagans and Brady Trischler drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs. Tyler Danko had the lone Vikings’ hit.
Shaler 11, New Castle 1 – Chase Beran hit a two-run homer and Alex Venezia and Brady McGuire drove in two runs apiece as Shaler (8-1, 3-0) defeated New Castle (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Miguel Hugas got the win for the Titans.
South Side 15, Aliquippa 0 – Luke McCoy threw a three-inning no-hitter and Josh Lytle went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead South Side (7-0, 5-0) past Aliquippa (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-2A. Christian Mzyk went 2 for 2 with a triple and Andrew Corfield was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Rams.
Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 4 – Roman Donis tripled and drove in three runs and Nelson Horvwalt smacked a two-run double as Steel Valley (2-4, 2-1) beat South Allegheny (1-4, 0-3) in Section 2-3A. Dillon Pomocki doubled for the Gladiators.
Trinity 11, Peters Township 2 – Jonah Williamson singled, doubled twice and drove in two runs and Matthew Robaugh homered to lead Trinity (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Winning pitcher Kaden Hathaway went the distance and Logan Daniels tripled and plated a pair. Jackson Natili tripled for Peters Township (3-4, 1-2).
Union 13, Western Beaver 3 – Brennen Porter drove in three runs and Mike Gunn went 2 for 3 with a double as Union (3-1, 3-0) bested Western Beaver (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Ryder Roknich doubled for the Golden Beavers.
Uniontown 11, Belle Vernon 1 – Clay Dean homered and drove in four runs and Austin Grego and Wyatt Nehls each had two RBIs to lead Uniontown (3-2, 3-0) in Section 2-4A. Jake Gedekoh homered for Belle Vernon (3-4, 1-2).
West Mifflin 11, McKeesport 8 – Corey Kuszaj and Cden Wilis each drove in three runs and Bert Kovalsky knocked in two as West Mifflin (8-1, 3-0) beat McKeesport (2-4, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Ricky Heyz hit a solo home run for the Tigers.
Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 – Aidan Werner’s RBI single in the fourth held up as winning pitcher James Shoman struck out eight and allowed one run in seven innings to give Yough (4-1, 3-0) a Section 4-3A win over Waynesburg (2-4, 2-3). Dom Maroney also had an RBI for the Cougars.
Softball
Albert Gallatin 11, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6 – Alexis Metts and Tatum Durst each tripled, Ashley Metts hit two doubles and Mailee Detrick doubled for Albert Gallatin (3-2) in a nonsection win over Northern Garrett.
Armstrong 10, Franklin 0 – Isabella Atherton hit two homers and drove in five runs and Jenna Clontz also homered twice, plating four, as Armstrong (6-1) won a nonsection game. Jessica Pugh homered and Cameryn Sprankle threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout for the River Hawks.
Canon McMillan 4, Butler 2 – Morgan Doyle went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Olivia Ford and Samantha Booher each drove in a run to lead Canon McMillan (2-4, 1-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Lily Vicari hit a home run for Butler (1-6, 1-5).
Chartiers-Houston 9, West Greene 7 – Ella Richey hit two home runs, driving in four runs, and Lauren Rush hit a two-run homer to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 3-1) past West Greene (6-4, 3-1) in a Section 2-A win. London Whipkey hit two doubles for the Pioneers.
Ellwood CIty 15, Blackhawk 1 – Amber McQuiston went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Ellie Kalantzias doubled, and Sara Schwarz drove in three runs on three hits to lead Ellwood City (4-1) to a nonsection win. Jaiden Patterson hit a home run for Blackhawk (1-6).
Fort Cherry 10, Avella 3 – Caden Fehl-Gariglio tripled, Kaylee Weinbrenner doubled and Heather Coughenour drove in four runs on two hits for Fort Cherry (3-2) in a nonsection win. Katie Dryer tripled for Avella (1-6).
Greensburg Salem 9, Connellsville 6 – Wynter Scarpa doubled and drove in three runs and Mia Peticca also doubled and had two RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (4-4) past Connellsville (1-4) in a nonsection win. Kirra Davis and Tagan Basinger each doubled for the Falcons.
Hempfield 12, Baldwin 2 – Lauren Howard went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and Hannah Uhrenek and Margaret Howard doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Hempfield (7-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (0-9, 0-6). Riley Shaw singled and drove in a run for the Highlanders.
Hopewell 13, Freedom 0 – Ava Compton and Mya Parish hit a double and home run apiece and Haley Cook doubled for Hopewell (4-1) in a nonsection win over Freedom (1-6).
Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0 – Winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out eight and gave up only two hits, and Neve Dowden drove in two runs for Ligonier Valley (3-1) in a nonsection matchup. Gracie Sokol doubled for Belle Vernon (6-3).
Montour 13, West Allegheny 3 – Mia Arndt doubled, homered and drove in three runs, Avrie Polo tripled and Jana Hess went 4 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Montour (5-0) to a nonsection win. Ava Benish hit a double and home run for West Allegheny (9-1).
Neshannock 10, Riverside 2 – Hunter Newman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Gabby Perod doubled for Neshannock (5-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Aliya Ottavianni doubled for Riverside (4-1, 3-1).
New Brighton 15, Aliquippa 0 – Elise Gerrich doubled twice and drove in three runs and Jocelyn Stasiowski threw a three-inning no-hitter to lead New Brighton (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-4, 0-3).
North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 6 – Anne Melle went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Meghan McDonough tripled and Sammy Plotsko drove in two runs to lead North Allegheny (8-2, 5-1) past Pine-Richland (2-6, 2-3) in a Section 1-6A win. Calle Henne, Izzy Sulesky and Marissa DeLuca each hit a home run for the Rams.
North Hills 12, Fox Chapel 2 – Hanna Murphy hit a two-run homer, Brenna Westwood hit a double and triple and Miranda Groll tripled for North Hills (7-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Hunter Taylor and Ava Walmsley each hit a double for Fox Chapel (3-4, 1-2).
Plum 10, Serra Catholic 5 – Makenzie Marotta and Makenzie Lang each hit a home run, Riley Stephans doubled and Danielle Pici drove in three runs for Plum (4-2) in a nonsection win. Caroline Malandra and Maria Goldstein each hit a double for Serra Catholic (5-2).
Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Bella Gross doubled and Lexie Hames hit a two-run homer and was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 and giving up only one hit to lead Seneca Valley (5-0, 5-0) past Mt. Lebanon (1-4, 1-3) in a Section 1-6A matchup. Olivia Buckiso broke up the no-hitter in the seventh inning for the Blue Devils.
Shady Side Academy 19, Sewickley Academy 17 – Dani Strauss went 4 for 6 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Mya Kearns hit two doubles and drove in three runs to lead Shady Side Academy (1-3) past Sewickley Academy (1-3) in a nonsection win. Madison Miller hit two doubles for the Panthers.
Southmoreland 11, Ringgold 1 – Mikaela Etling hit a double and home run, RIley Puckey homered and Amarah McCutcheon hit a double for Southmoreland (4-1) in a nonsection win. Emma Nolff hit a double for Ringgold (1-5).
Thomas Jefferson 6, South Park 2 – Allie Chalovich doubled and Kendall Pielin struck out 12 to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-1) past South Park (4-1) in a nonsection win. Grace Kempton went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Eagles.
Union 23, Beaver 13 – Mia Preuhs hit two doubles, Addie Nogay and Bella Cameron each doubled and Olivia Benedict drove in five runs for Union (5-1) in a nonsection win. Grace Thompson and Kayla Cornell each hit a double for Beaver (2-5).
Valley 8, Mt. Pleasant 6 – Jordan Kirkwood went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Gabby Campone hit a double for Valley (3-4) in a nonsection win. Krista Brunson hit a home run for Mt. Pleasant (5-4).
Boys lacrosse
Hempfield 11, Norwin 7 – Jake Phillips, Owen DeMatt, Jonah Forsyth and Logan Helman scored two goals apiece to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win.
Girls lacrosse
Latrobe 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 – Ryley Quinn scored four goals and Taylor Desko added three to help Latrobe to a Section 1-2A win.
Quaker Valley 14, North Catholic 10 – Alexa Westwood and Lucy Roig scored three goals apiece and Kyra Gabriele, Shannon Von Kaenel and Tia Pethel each added two to power Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.
Boys volleyball
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Owen Ostrowski and Luke Bockius each had nine kills to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 1-3A win. William O’Bryan added 14 assists and Justin Peters had four kills and nine assists.
Derry 3, Armstrong 1 – Cam McNichol had 13 kills and three blocks to lead Derry to a Section 2-2A win. Mason Beeman and Gabe Carbonara each added nine kills for the Trojans. Sabastian Schall had 22 digs and Noah Berkhimer recorded 32 assists.
Hempfield 3, Plum 0 – Owen Kelley had 15 kills and six blocks and Kolton Butina added digs as Hempfield won a nonsection game, running its winning streak to six.
