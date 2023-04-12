High school roundup for April 11, 2023: Avonworth gets past South Park in battle of 3A contenders

By:

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against Plum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Jack Anderson celebrates his double against Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Nolan Marasti delivers against Plum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Nolan Marasti celebrates after an inning-ending strikeout against Plum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski celebrates with Peyton Bigler after hitting a two-run home run against Plum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Brady Lane celebrates after driving in the go-ahead runs against Plum on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford catcher Ian Temple tags out Plum’s Jack Anderson at home plate during their game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Brady Lane celebrates after defeating Plum, 4-3, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski forces out Plum’s Jake Dombkowski at second base during their game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford catcher Ian Temple holds up the ball after tagging out Plum’s Jack Anderson at home plate during their game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Harrison City. Previous Next

Winning pitcher Mason Horwat broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the third inning and Jake Osborn followed with a sacrifice fly to lead Avonworth to a 2-0 victory over South Park in a Section 2-3A baseball showdown Tuesday.

Horwat allowed three hits and struck out 11 in 6⅓ innings. Luke Zelinko got the final two outs to earn the save for Avonworth (5-3, 2-1). Ryan Spitznagel singled and walked for South Park (2-1, 2-1).

Armstrong 12, Penn Hills 1 – Haden Brink clubbed a solo home run and Caden Rupert doubled and collected four RBIs as Armstrong (5-2, 3-2) beat Penn Hills (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-5A. Brayden Wright had two RBIs for the River Hawks. Kenny Boyle doubled for Penn Hills.

Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Brian Humensky doubled and drove in four runs and Gavin Frank smacked a double as Avella (6-1, 4-1) scored four times in the seventh to defeat Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 1-4) in Section 1-A. Jaymison Robertson doubled in a run for the Rockets.

Bethel Park 8, South Fayette 3 – Evan Holewinski had three hits, including a double and a two-run home run, to lead Bethel Park (5-3, 3-0) past South Fayette (7-2, 1-2) in a battle of top teams in Section 2-5A.

Bishop Canevin 8, Eden Christian 6 – Winning pitcher Tyler Maddix hit a two-run double and Dom Varley and Kole Olszewski each doubled in a run as Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-1) survived a late Eden Christian (4-2, 4-1) rally for a Section 3-A win. Enzo Natale hit a two-run double for the Warriors.

Blackhawk 5, Hopewell 1 – Jake Sheesley doubled and drove in two runs to lead Blackhawk (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Ty Eberhardt hit a double for Hopewell (4-3, 2-1).

Brownsville 13, Southmoreland 9 – Derrick Tarpley homered and drove in two runs and Rylan Johnson doubled and knocked in a run as Brownsville (2-5, 1-4) got by Southmoreland (0-7, 0-5) in Section 4-3A. Ty Keffer doubled and had three RBIs for the Scotties.

Charleroi 14, Bentworth 7 – Brock Henderson and Nico Rongaus both hit a double and drove in two runs to lead Charleroi (5-2, 3-2) to a Section 1-2A win. Ross Skerbetz doubled and knocked in two runs and Sam Wade hit a two-run triple for Bentworth (5-3, 3-2).

Chartiers-Houston 10, Beth-Center 0 – Ryan Opfer went 2 for 4 and struck out nine while allowing three hits in six shutout innings as Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 2-1) blanked Beth-Center (3-6, 2-3) in Section 1-2A. Alton Carrigan singled and walked for the Bulldogs.

East Allegheny 9, Deer Lakes 5 – Joe Connors, winning pitcher Chance Odoski and Nate Waleko all drove in two runs apiece to lead East Allegheny (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Anthony Smith went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Deer Lakes (2-4, 1-4).

Fort Cherry 12, California 9 – Ryan Steele hit a three-run home run and Adam Wolfe drove in two runs as Fort Cherry (2-5, 1-2) scored five in the sixth to beat California (3-6, 3-2) in Section 1-A. Ricky Lawson hit a double and a home run and had five RBIs for the Trojans.

Fox Chapel 6, Gateway 0 – Winning pitcher Jeremy Haigh allowed five hits and struck out six in a complete-game shutout and Jack Resek went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Fox Chapel (4-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Brandon Bell hit a double for Gateway (4-3, 1-2).

Frazier 8, Washington 6 – Noah Bachinski and Dailan McManus each drove in two runs as Frazier (3-4, 2-3) survived a late Washington (2-5, 0-3) rally to win a Section 1-2A matchup. David Lutes and Ian Callan drove in a run apiece for the Prexies.

Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5 – Noah DeMary and Owen Tutich both doubled and drove in two runs apiece and Braedon Leatherman got the win for Greensburg Salem (7-1, 5-0) in Section 4-3A. Connor Drzal doubled for Mt. Pleasant (2-3, 1-2).

Hampton 12, Kiski Area 0 – Braxton Eastly hit a three-run homer, Justin Dubee smacked a two-run home run, and Ryan Apaliski fanned 15 and allowed one hit in 6⅓ innings as Hampton (3-4, 2-1) shut out Kiski Area (3-4, 1-2) in Section 4-4A. Nate Witt and Jacob Bucci had the Cavaliers’ only hits.

Hempfield 11, Baldwin 1 – Logan Hilland hit a solo home run, Adam Hess drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Parker Donsen knocked in two runs as Hempfield (6-3, 4-1) defeated Baldwin (3-7, 1-4) in Section 2-6A. Dylan Wyse drove in a run for the Highlanders.

Indiana 6, Knoch 4 – Ben Ryan doubled, tripled and collected four RBIs and winning pitcher Gavin Homer had two hits and an RBI as Indiana (3-3, 2-1) beat Knoch (2-7, 1-2) in Section 4-4A. Jacob Stallsmith tripled for the Knights.

Jeannette 5, Brentwood 2 – Gavin Holemyer and winning pitcher Brayden Luttner each had two doubles and an an RBI for Jeannette (1-5, 1-2) in a Section 3-2 win. C.J. Fox had two hits for Brentwood (0-5, 0-5).

Keystone Oaks 17, Sto-Rox 2 – Winning pitcher Vinny Kaplack doubled and Ryan Hazlett doubled and drove in a pair as Keystone Oaks (2-4, 2-1) defeated Sto-Rox (1-3, 0-3) in Section 2-3A. Colby Snatchko had three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Chase Burks homered for the Vikings.

Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Frank Kula doubled twice and drove in three runs and Patrick Cavanagh hit a three-run double as Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2) shut out Albert Gallatin (0-6, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Gino Valenti had a hit for the Colonials.

Leechburg 22, Summit Academy 7 – Rocco Vigna doubled twice, Braiden Turiak drove in three runs and four pitchers combined on a four-inning no-hitter for Leechburg (4-3, 3-2) in a Section 2-A win over Summit Academy (0-4, 0-4).

Ligonier Valley 5, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Winning pitcher Haden Sierocky struck out 10 and drove in a run as Ligonier Valley (5-2, 4-1) beat Apollo-Ridge (1-6, 0-5) in Section 3-2A. Duncan Foust collected three hits for the Rams. Cooper Gourley hit an RBI double for the Vikings.

Montour 7, Beaver 0 – Vinny Markulin and David Gallagher combined on a shutout and Zac Stern and Brock Janeda each had two hits and two RBIs for Montour (8-0, 3-0) in Section 1-4A. Tyler Kisling singled and doubled for Beaver (2-4, 0-3).

Mt. Lebanon 16, Central Catholic 1 – Winning pitcher Tyler Smith hit a home run and drove in three runs, Nolan Smith doubled and knocked in three runs, and Daniel Clevenger collected four RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (1-8, 1-4) picked up its first win of the year against Central Catholic (3-4, 2-3) in Section 2-6A. Andres Hurkmans doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings.

New Brighton 5, Freedom 0 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki doubled and drove in two runs while striking out eight and allowing three hits in 6⅔ innings to lead New Brighton (3-4, 2-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Caleb Cox had a hit for Freedom (2-6, 0-5).

Neshannock 8, Ellwood City 3 – Nate Rynd knocked in two runs and winning pitcher Andrew Frye went 6⅔ innings and allowed one unearned run and three hits with seven strikeouts as Neshannock (4-1, 2-1) defeated Ellwood City (1-6, 0-5) in Section 1-3A. Isaiah Lutz went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Wolverines.

North Allegheny 13, Butler 0 – Winning pitcher J.D. Costanzo tripled, had four RBIs and struck out 11 to lead North Allegheny (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Spencer Barnett hit a two-run triple for the Tigers. Liam McElroy doubled for Butler (4-4, 2-2).

North Catholic 13, Highlands 1 – Thomas Schafale drove in two runs and fanned nine in a win for North Catholic (2-3, 2-1) in Section 4-4A. Ryan Shantz went 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs for the Trojans. Kristian Kocon singled in a run for Highlands (2-5, 1-2).

North Hills 5, Mars 4 – Tristan Weinman had three hits, including the walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning, Jake Pollaro also had an RBI single in the seventh, and Walt Vitovich went 2 for 2 with two doubles to lead North Hills (7-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Richard Lusk drove in a pair of runs for Mars (5-3, 2-1).

Norwin 7, Canon-McMillan 5 – Chris Slatt went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs and Jacob Auld hit an RBI double as Norwin (3-6, 3-2) beat Canon-McMillan (6-2, 4-1) in Section 2-6A. Sam Meredith drove in two runs and Cam Russell had three hits for the Big Macs.

OLSH 9, Laurel 3 – Brandon Brazell hit a double and drove in two runs and James Saftner doubled for OLSH (6-3, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Laurel (2-4, 2-3). Luca Santini went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Spartans.

Penn-Trafford 4, Plum 3 – Brady Lane drove in the tying and winning runs with a single in the fifth to lead Penn-Trafford (5-2, 3-2) past Plum (3-6, 1-2) in Section 1-5A. Dylan Grabowski hit a home run and Brody Hoffman had a double for the Warriors. Jack Anderson and Dom Beyer each hit doubles for the Mustangs.

Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 6 – Owen Henne tripled and drove in two runs while Joey Perry and Jake Waddell each knocked in two runs for Pine-Richland (8-3, 3-2) in a Section 1-6A win. Bryan McCann tripled in a run for Allderdice (1-5, 0-5).

Quaker Valley 13, Beaver Falls 3 – Winning pitcher Ryan Finamore and Jimmy Zugai each drove in three runs and Garrett Rader knocked in two as Quaker Valley (4-2, 3-2) defeated Beaver Falls (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-3A. Jaren Brickner doubled and had an RBI for the Tigers.

Ringgold 3, Latrobe 2 – Mason Suss doubled in a run and Hunter Mamie drove in a run to lead Ringgold (3-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Logan Bradish and Jacob Cramer each drove in a run for Latrobe (4-3, 2-1).

Riverside 6, Shenango 3 – Hunter Garvin hit a two-run home run and picked up the save while Bo Fornataro knocked in two runs as Riverside (6-0, 5-0) doubled up Shenango (1-3, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Benny Santangelo doubled for the Wildcats.

Riverview 2, Serra Catholic 1 – Dan Roupas hit an RBI single and Johnny Bertucci a tie-breaking sacrifice fly as Riverview (6-1, 5-0) scored twice in the sixth inning to beat Serra Catholic (6-2, 2-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 3-2A. Winning pitcher Enzo Lio, who led off the sixth with a double, gave up three hits and struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings. Ben Hower got the final out via strikeout. Owen Dumbrosky had an RBI single in the first for Serra Catholic.

Rochester 16, St. Joseph 0 – Cayden Jacobs allowed struck out seven as Rochester (3-1, 3-0) no-hit St. Joseph (1-3, 1-2) in a five-inning Section 2-A game. Adam Schurr, Austin Hewitt and Mark Shaffer all drove in three runs apiece for the Rams.

Seton LaSalle 15, Northgate 0 – Brian Reed homered twice and drove in five runs and Aidan McKenzie went 3 for 3 with a double to help Seton LaSalle (3-2, 2-2) to a three-inning win over Northgate (2-4, 2-3) in Section 2-2A.

Sewickley Academy 15, Monessen 2 – Adin Zorn hit a double, triple and home run and Nicholas Straka hit two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Sewickley Academy (2-4, 2-1) to a Section 3-A win. Josh Walters doubled for Monessen (1-6, 1-4).

Shady Side Academy 9, Valley 0 – Winning pitcher Bryce Trischler threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 and allowing one hit as Shady Side Academy (4-2, 3-2) blanked Valley (4-5, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Henry Fried, Aedan Reagans and Brady Trischler drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs. Tyler Danko had the lone Vikings’ hit.

Shaler 11, New Castle 1 – Chase Beran hit a two-run homer and Alex Venezia and Brady McGuire drove in two runs apiece as Shaler (8-1, 3-0) defeated New Castle (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-5A. Miguel Hugas got the win for the Titans.

South Side 15, Aliquippa 0 – Luke McCoy threw a three-inning no-hitter and Josh Lytle went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead South Side (7-0, 5-0) past Aliquippa (1-3, 1-3) in Section 2-2A. Christian Mzyk went 2 for 2 with a triple and Andrew Corfield was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs for the Rams.

Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 4 – Roman Donis tripled and drove in three runs and Nelson Horvwalt smacked a two-run double as Steel Valley (2-4, 2-1) beat South Allegheny (1-4, 0-3) in Section 2-3A. Dillon Pomocki doubled for the Gladiators.

Trinity 11, Peters Township 2 – Jonah Williamson singled, doubled twice and drove in two runs and Matthew Robaugh homered to lead Trinity (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Winning pitcher Kaden Hathaway went the distance and Logan Daniels tripled and plated a pair. Jackson Natili tripled for Peters Township (3-4, 1-2).

Union 13, Western Beaver 3 – Brennen Porter drove in three runs and Mike Gunn went 2 for 3 with a double as Union (3-1, 3-0) bested Western Beaver (0-5, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Ryder Roknich doubled for the Golden Beavers.

Uniontown 11, Belle Vernon 1 – Clay Dean homered and drove in four runs and Austin Grego and Wyatt Nehls each had two RBIs to lead Uniontown (3-2, 3-0) in Section 2-4A. Jake Gedekoh homered for Belle Vernon (3-4, 1-2).

West Mifflin 11, McKeesport 8 – Corey Kuszaj and Cden Wilis each drove in three runs and Bert Kovalsky knocked in two as West Mifflin (8-1, 3-0) beat McKeesport (2-4, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Ricky Heyz hit a solo home run for the Tigers.

Yough 2, Waynesburg 1 – Aidan Werner’s RBI single in the fourth held up as winning pitcher James Shoman struck out eight and allowed one run in seven innings to give Yough (4-1, 3-0) a Section 4-3A win over Waynesburg (2-4, 2-3). Dom Maroney also had an RBI for the Cougars.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 11, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6 – Alexis Metts and Tatum Durst each tripled, Ashley Metts hit two doubles and Mailee Detrick doubled for Albert Gallatin (3-2) in a nonsection win over Northern Garrett.

Armstrong 10, Franklin 0 – Isabella Atherton hit two homers and drove in five runs and Jenna Clontz also homered twice, plating four, as Armstrong (6-1) won a nonsection game. Jessica Pugh homered and Cameryn Sprankle threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout for the River Hawks.

Canon McMillan 4, Butler 2 – Morgan Doyle went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Olivia Ford and Samantha Booher each drove in a run to lead Canon McMillan (2-4, 1-3) to a Section 1-6A win. Lily Vicari hit a home run for Butler (1-6, 1-5).

Chartiers-Houston 9, West Greene 7 – Ella Richey hit two home runs, driving in four runs, and Lauren Rush hit a two-run homer to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 3-1) past West Greene (6-4, 3-1) in a Section 2-A win. London Whipkey hit two doubles for the Pioneers.

Ellwood CIty 15, Blackhawk 1 – Amber McQuiston went 4 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Ellie Kalantzias doubled, and Sara Schwarz drove in three runs on three hits to lead Ellwood City (4-1) to a nonsection win. Jaiden Patterson hit a home run for Blackhawk (1-6).

Fort Cherry 10, Avella 3 – Caden Fehl-Gariglio tripled, Kaylee Weinbrenner doubled and Heather Coughenour drove in four runs on two hits for Fort Cherry (3-2) in a nonsection win. Katie Dryer tripled for Avella (1-6).

Greensburg Salem 9, Connellsville 6 – Wynter Scarpa doubled and drove in three runs and Mia Peticca also doubled and had two RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (4-4) past Connellsville (1-4) in a nonsection win. Kirra Davis and Tagan Basinger each doubled for the Falcons.

Hempfield 12, Baldwin 2 – Lauren Howard went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and Hannah Uhrenek and Margaret Howard doubled and drove in two runs apiece for Hempfield (7-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (0-9, 0-6). Riley Shaw singled and drove in a run for the Highlanders.

Hopewell 13, Freedom 0 – Ava Compton and Mya Parish hit a double and home run apiece and Haley Cook doubled for Hopewell (4-1) in a nonsection win over Freedom (1-6).

Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0 – Winning pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out eight and gave up only two hits, and Neve Dowden drove in two runs for Ligonier Valley (3-1) in a nonsection matchup. Gracie Sokol doubled for Belle Vernon (6-3).

Montour 13, West Allegheny 3 – Mia Arndt doubled, homered and drove in three runs, Avrie Polo tripled and Jana Hess went 4 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Montour (5-0) to a nonsection win. Ava Benish hit a double and home run for West Allegheny (9-1).

Neshannock 10, Riverside 2 – Hunter Newman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Gabby Perod doubled for Neshannock (5-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Aliya Ottavianni doubled for Riverside (4-1, 3-1).

New Brighton 15, Aliquippa 0 – Elise Gerrich doubled twice and drove in three runs and Jocelyn Stasiowski threw a three-inning no-hitter to lead New Brighton (2-3, 2-2) to a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-4, 0-3).

North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 6 – Anne Melle went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Meghan McDonough tripled and Sammy Plotsko drove in two runs to lead North Allegheny (8-2, 5-1) past Pine-Richland (2-6, 2-3) in a Section 1-6A win. Calle Henne, Izzy Sulesky and Marissa DeLuca each hit a home run for the Rams.

North Hills 12, Fox Chapel 2 – Hanna Murphy hit a two-run homer, Brenna Westwood hit a double and triple and Miranda Groll tripled for North Hills (7-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Hunter Taylor and Ava Walmsley each hit a double for Fox Chapel (3-4, 1-2).

Plum 10, Serra Catholic 5 – Makenzie Marotta and Makenzie Lang each hit a home run, Riley Stephans doubled and Danielle Pici drove in three runs for Plum (4-2) in a nonsection win. Caroline Malandra and Maria Goldstein each hit a double for Serra Catholic (5-2).

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Bella Gross doubled and Lexie Hames hit a two-run homer and was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 and giving up only one hit to lead Seneca Valley (5-0, 5-0) past Mt. Lebanon (1-4, 1-3) in a Section 1-6A matchup. Olivia Buckiso broke up the no-hitter in the seventh inning for the Blue Devils.

Shady Side Academy 19, Sewickley Academy 17 – Dani Strauss went 4 for 6 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Mya Kearns hit two doubles and drove in three runs to lead Shady Side Academy (1-3) past Sewickley Academy (1-3) in a nonsection win. Madison Miller hit two doubles for the Panthers.

Southmoreland 11, Ringgold 1 – Mikaela Etling hit a double and home run, RIley Puckey homered and Amarah McCutcheon hit a double for Southmoreland (4-1) in a nonsection win. Emma Nolff hit a double for Ringgold (1-5).

Thomas Jefferson 6, South Park 2 – Allie Chalovich doubled and Kendall Pielin struck out 12 to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-1) past South Park (4-1) in a nonsection win. Grace Kempton went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Eagles.

Union 23, Beaver 13 – Mia Preuhs hit two doubles, Addie Nogay and Bella Cameron each doubled and Olivia Benedict drove in five runs for Union (5-1) in a nonsection win. Grace Thompson and Kayla Cornell each hit a double for Beaver (2-5).

Valley 8, Mt. Pleasant 6 – Jordan Kirkwood went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Gabby Campone hit a double for Valley (3-4) in a nonsection win. Krista Brunson hit a home run for Mt. Pleasant (5-4).

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 11, Norwin 7 – Jake Phillips, Owen DeMatt, Jonah Forsyth and Logan Helman scored two goals apiece to lead Hempfield to a Section 1-3A win.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 – Ryley Quinn scored four goals and Taylor Desko added three to help Latrobe to a Section 1-2A win.

Quaker Valley 14, North Catholic 10 – Alexa Westwood and Lucy Roig scored three goals apiece and Kyra Gabriele, Shannon Von Kaenel and Tia Pethel each added two to power Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0 – Owen Ostrowski and Luke Bockius each had nine kills to lead Canon-McMillan to a Section 1-3A win. William O’Bryan added 14 assists and Justin Peters had four kills and nine assists.

Derry 3, Armstrong 1 – Cam McNichol had 13 kills and three blocks to lead Derry to a Section 2-2A win. Mason Beeman and Gabe Carbonara each added nine kills for the Trojans. Sabastian Schall had 22 digs and Noah Berkhimer recorded 32 assists.

Hempfield 3, Plum 0 – Owen Kelley had 15 kills and six blocks and Kolton Butina added digs as Hempfield won a nonsection game, running its winning streak to six.