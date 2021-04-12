High school roundup for April 12, 2021: Held hitless for 6 innings, Plum baseball tops Mars

Held without a hit for six innings, Plum scored four runs on four hits in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Mars, 5-4, in Section 2-5A baseball Monday afternoon.

Colton Lowman hit a sacrifice fly to give Plum a 2-1 lead, and Nate McMasters delivered a two-run single later in the inning. All four runs were crucial for the Mustangs (3-1, 3-0), as Mars’ Teddy Ruffner connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh as part of a 3-for-4 game.

Colin Solinski worked six innings for Plum and struck out eight to pick up the win. Justin Giarusso earned the save.

Avonworth 12, Steel Valley 2 – Nathan Sbribis went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead Avonworth (4-3, 2-1) in Section 2-3A. Jonah Summers doubled and drove in two. Neo Miller also doubled. Michael Twigg doubled and Roman Donis had two hits for Steel Valley (0-5, 0-3).

Canon-McMillan 6, Upper St. Clair 4 – Andrew Kocan went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Connor Hyde and Nathan Vidmar also drove in runs to help Canon-McMillan (3-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Hunter Schroeck drove in a pair for Upper St. Clair (4-2, 1-2).

Fox Chapel 2, Penn Hills 1 — Dante DiMatteo singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to lift Fox Chapel (2-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A victory over Penn Hills (1-5, 1-2). Will Burger, who walked to start the inning, scored the game-winner. Burger also singled in the fifth and scored on a double by Thomas Koch. DiMatteo pitched into the sixth, gave up one hit, struck out 12, walked five and got the no decision. Luke Hudic finished the game for Fox Chapel and picked up the win. Koch and Vincent Reiber each had two hits for the Foxes.

Franklin Regional 14, Latrobe 1 — Andrew Muraco, Louie Kegerreis and Trevor Brncic homered to lead Franklin Regional (5-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Winning pitcher Brian Pirone fanned 12. Muraco, Timmy Quinn, Jordan Suvak and Thomas Nicley doubled. Tucker Knupp had two hits for Latrobe (4-3, 1-1).

Indiana 10, Highlands 5 — Seth Helgert doubled and drove in two runs, and Ethan Hewitt and Jimmy Kunst added doubles, but Highlands (3-3, 2-1) lost to Indiana (5-0-1, 3-0) in Section 1-4A. Highlands led 1-0 on an RBI from Kunst before Indiana took the lead with four in the bottom of the third. Tanner Nulph collected two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies. Austin Homer, Gavin Homer and Ben Ryan in two runs each for Indiana.

Jeannette 24, Sto-Rox 0 — Winning pitcher Brayden Luttner stuck out seven and drove in four runs to lead Jeannette (1-4, 1-2) past Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-2A in three innings. Tyler Horn went 2 for 3 with a double, Nate Howman doubled and drove in two runs, and Nick Rattigan and Davonte Tillman had three RBIs apiece.

Laurel 6, South Side 1 – Logan Ayres tripled and drove in two runs to help Laurel (4-1, 1-0) win in Section 2-2A. Cam Caldararo doubled, Landin Esposito had two RBIs and winning pitcher Robert Herr allowed one hit and fanned seven. Tristan Shuman had the hit for South Side (3-2, 0-1).

North Allegheny 19, Allderdice 2 – Spencer Barrett went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run to lead North Allegheny (5-1, 2-1) past Allderdice (0-4, 0-3) in Section 1-6A. Aaron Galaska and Cole Young also homered for the Tigers. Ethan Gavlik had two hits.

West Greene 13, Bishop Canevin 3 – Dalton Lucey’s two-run single keyed a 10-run sixth inning as West Greene (3-1, 2-1) rallied in Section 2-A. Hunter Hamilton, Caleb Rice and Kaden Shields doubled and Corey Wise had three hits for West Greene. Justin Gyms and Eli Wilson doubled for Bishop Canevin (1-3, 1-2). Mike Vaughn had two hits.

Waynesburg 8, Charleroi 5 – Lincoln Pack had three doubles and Matt Ankrom doubled and drove in two as Waynesburg (1-3, 1-2) used a four-run sixth inning to pick up a Section 4-3A win. Kohl Kindervater doubled and Ross Jones had two RBIs. Ethan Hadsell and Zach Usher had two hits and Tyler O’Neill drove in two runs for Charleroi (1-4, 0-3).

Softball

California 4, Bentworth 3 – Mylaina Pendo and Ella Ziglear drove in two runs apiece as California (3-2, 3-0) scored four times in the top of the seventh and held on for a Section 3-2A win over Bentworth (1-5, 1-4). Jordyn Cruse went 2 for 4 with a double and Tylie Perok also doubled for California.

Carmichaels 12, Charleroi 2 – Carlee Roberts, Sophia Zalar and Grace Brown each had two hits and winning pitcher Emma Holaren whiffed 11 to help Carmichaels (4-3, 2-0) to a Section 3-2A victory. Riley Jones singled, tripled and drove in a run for Charleroi (2-5, 1-2).

Elizabeth Forward 11, Laurel Highlands 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a five-inning no-hitter, recording all 15 outs via strikeout, to lead Elizabeth Forward (6-2, 4-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Laurel Highlands (1-4, 0-3). Larcinese, Grace Smith and Anna Resnik had two hits apiece for Elizabeth Forward.

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1 — Amelia Herzer hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie and send Fox Chapel to a Section 3-5A victory. Herzer also had an RBI double in the first for Fox Chapel (4-2, 1-1). Mackenzie Borkovich struck out 10 and allowed just three North Hills (4-1, 1-1) hits.

Mars 16, Oakland Catholic 1 – Alyssa Harris went 3 for 3 with two doubles and six RBIs and Kali Harris threw a four-inning one-hitter, fanning seven, as Mars (2-3, 1-1) defeated Oakland Catholic (0-4, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Paige Stafford and Olivia Waldrop had two hits apiece for Mars.

McGuffey 11, Brownsville 2 – Abbey Catlett and Julia Barr tripled and drove in two runs and Clara Barr had a triple and an RBI to lead McGuffey (2-2, 1-1) past Brownsville (3-3, 0-2) in Section 3-3A.

Mt. Lebanon 12, Peters Township 4 – Deirdre Flaherty homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs to power Mt. Lebanon (5-3, 1-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Jenna Gorecki homered and drove in three. Brooke Bohmer doubled and tripled. Katelyn Stoker went 2 for 2 with two doubles and Samy Bewick singled and tripled for Peters Township (1-5, 0-2).

St. Joseph 13, Northgate 3 (5 inn.) — The Spartans (3-2, 2-0) collected 11 hits and led 13-0 led after two innings in a Section 3-A victory. Kassandra O’Hara drove in three runs for St. Joseph, and Julie Spinelli, Kalyda O’Conner and Kelsey DuVall tallied two RBIs apiece. Spinelli finished 3 for 3 with a double. Jamie Noonan allowed two hits and struck out three to earn the win.