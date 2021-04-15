High school roundup for April 14, 2021: Mt. Lebanon softball tops Canon Mac in thriller

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 12:58 AM

Elizabeth Kubancek’s third hit of the game was a walkoff two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to carry Mt. Lebanon to a 7-6 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 1-6A softball Wednesday afternoon.

Deidre Flaherty doubled and homered and Kate Borza had a double and an RBI for Mt. Lebanon (6-3, 2-1). Elli Kotar had two hits and Lauren Duke drove in two runs for Canon-McMillan (2-3, 0-1).

Apollo-Ridge 15, Jeannette 0; Apollo-Ridge 15, Jeannette 0 – Morgan Shupe threw a five-inning perfect game, fanning five, in the opener and April Earnest and Casey Weightman combined on a three-inning perfect game in Game 2 as Apollo-Ridge (3-1, 3-1) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader from Jeannette (0-6, 0-4). Bailey Zidek went 3 for 3 in Game 2. Weightman went 2 for 2 with five RBIs in the second game.

Beaver 17, Hopewell 0 – Emilee Hohenshel threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight, and homered and drove in four runs to lead Beaver (4-0, 3-0) past Hopewell (2-5, 0-4) in Section 3-4A. Anna Blum also homered for the Bobcats. Hohenshel and Mack Boyd had three hits.

Belle Vernon 6, Ringgold 5 – Sophie Godzak hit a two-run single to tie the score and Gracie Sokol followed with a walkoff RBI single to lead Belle Vernon (5-3, 2-1) to a comeback win in Section 2-4A. Ashlee Selembo had two hits and four RBIs for Ringgold (0-6, 0-4).

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 3 – Gianna Sciullo went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs to lead Bethel Park (6-0, 2-0) in Section 1-6A. Delaney Nagy and Sandra Soltes homered and Lauren Caye went 3 for 3. Katelyn Stokan went 2 for 3 with a double for Peters Township (1-6, 0-3).

Central Valley 13, Montour 9 – Macy Littler went 5 for 5 and Mia Shroads homered to lead Central Valley (3-3, 3-1) in Section 3-4A. Nadia Ehle and Breannan Colville had three hits. One Lee Tomczack singled, doubled and homered and Mia Arndt also had three hits for Montour (3-2, 3-1).

Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1 – McKenna DeUnder doubled twice and homered and winning pitcher Kylie Quigley fanned 10 as Charleroi (4-5, 2-2) beat Beth-Center (1-3, 0-3) in Section 3-2A. Riley Jones and Leena Henderson had three hits.

Chartiers Valley 11, Upper St. Clair 2 – Jenna Bonneysteele threw a two-hit shutout and Marie Kinchington went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run as Chartiers Valley (4-3, 3-0) blanked Upper St. Clair (0-5, 0-3) in Section 4-5A. Rylee Prosperi had three hits.

Derry 20, Shady Side Academy 1 – Alanna Meloy had three hits and Alexis Jellison and Isabella DePalma drove in three runs apiece as Derry (2-2, 2-1) rolled past Shady Side Academy (1-1, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Abby Doperak had two hits and Carissa Bateman tripled for the Trojans.

Ellwood City 8, Avonworth 7 – Mollie Street hit a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to lift Ellwood City (6-1, 2-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Aliya Garroway had three hits and Kyla Servick and Marie Ionilli doubled. Leah Logan went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run for Avonworth (1-4, 0-2). Rylee Gray and Leah Kuban also homered.

Fox Chapel 3, Mars 1 — Neena Pietropaolo singled in what proved to be the winning run as part of a two-run seventh inning for Fox Chapel (5-2, 2-1) in a Section 3-5A win over Mars (2-4, 1-2). Mackenzie Borkovich struck out 10 and was the winning pitcher for the Foxes and Amelia Herzer singled and had an RBI.

Franklin Regional 7, Indiana 6 – Carli Ramchandran knocked in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh to lead Franklin Regional (3-2, 3-1) in Section 1-5A. Kamryn Marcus went 3 for 4 and Tait Ramchandran and Regan Trusal had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers. Ashlyn Winslow homered for Indiana (3-2, 0-2).

Frazier 2, Carmichaels 0 – Nicole Palmer threw a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Madison Bednar singled, tripled and drove in a run to lead Frazier (5-3, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Madison Ellsworth went 2 for 3 with a double for Carmichaels (4-4, 2-1).

Freedom 8, Burgettstown 2 – Erica Gazdik singled and tripled and winning pitcher Leyasa Young allowed three hits and fanned eight to lead Freedom (2-1) to a nonsection win. Gracyn Murray went 2 for 2 with a double and a triple for Burgettstown (1-5).

Greensburg Salem 14, Freeport 13 – Mia Peticca erased a two-run deficit with a bases-clearing, two-out double in the bottom of the ninth to lead Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-2) to a wild Section 1-4A victory. Aimee Heasley had an RBI single in the top of the inning to give Freeport the lead. Carissa Caldwell had four hits for the Golden Lions. Natalie King and Sydney Selker had three hits each for the Yellowjackets.

Highlands 8, McKeesport 2 — Abbie Deiseroth allowed two hits and struck out 11 batters in the circle and hit a home run for Highlands (5-2-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-4A victory over McKeesport (0-3, 0-2). Jaycee Haidze also had a home run for the Golden Rams and Joie Beacom, Jess Cekada and Peyton Smalley had two hits each.

Knoch 5, Burrell 4 – Quinn Hughes doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lily Hawk in the bottom of the eighth to lead Knoch (3-3, 2-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Taylor Davis doubled twice and Olivia Vissari and Lindsay Edwards had two hits for the Knights. Katie Armstrong had three hits for Burrell (3-3, 2-1).

Kiski Area 15, Penn Hills 0 – Kasandra Cessna had three hits and scored four runs and Alayna Mintz went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Kiski Area (1-4, 1-2) past Penn Hills (0-2, 0-2) in four innings in Section 1-5A. Hannah Simpson threw a three-hit shutout.

Latrobe 2, Thomas Jefferson 0 – Jordan Tallman turned in a dominant performance for Latrobe (5-4, 2-2), throwing a two-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts and hitting a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh in a Section 1-5A win over Thomas Jefferson. Emma Blair doubled ahead of Tallman’s winning homer.

Laurel 11, Riverside 1 – Abbie Miles homered and Grace Kissick threw a two-hitter, striking out 13, and had three hits for Laurel (3-1, 2-1) in Section 4-2A. Addoe Deal doubled twice and drove in four runs.

Leechburg 10, Keystone Oaks 0 — The Blue Devils (3-2) scored a combined eight runs in the third and fourth innings en route to a nonsection victory. McKenna Pierce and Anna Cibik each doubled and hit a home run. Cibik drove in three runs and also picked up the pitching win with five strikeouts, no walks and just two hits surrendered. Mia Delassandro doubled for the Eagles (5-2).

Mapletown 5, Monessen 1 – Devan Clark hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Macee Cree allowed four hits and whiffed seven to lead Mapletown (2-2, 1-1) in Section 2-A. Hannah Yorty homered for Monessen (0-5, 0-2).

Mohawk 17, New Brighton 2 – Lexi Shiderly doubled, homered and drove in five runs to power Mohawk (1-3, 1-1) past New Brighton (1-7, 0-3) in Section 4-2A. Victoria Walters had three hits and two RBIs.

Neshannock 1, Shenango 0 – Abigail Measel threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Ali Girodano drove in a run to lead Neshannock (3-0, 3-0) past Shenango (6-2, 2-1) in Section 4-2A. Gabby Period had two hits.

North Catholic 7, Valley 3 — Lexi Manella homered for North Catholic (4-2, 3-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Valley (1-4, 1-2). Morgan Dunkel had three hits for Valley.

OLSH 8, Fort Cherry 2 – Winning pitcher Justena Giles went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs to lead OLSH (5-0, 3-0) in Section 1-2A. Macey Roble went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Fort Cherry (3-3, 2-1).

Pine-Richland 12, Butler 1 – Jocelyn Langer hit two home runs and Mackenzie Gillis also went deep for Pine-Richland (4-2, 3-0) in Section 2-6A. Makenna Negley had a double for Butler (1-5, 0-3).

Plum 9, Armstrong 8 — Fran Beighley went 4 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs for Plum, which scored seven runs in the third inning in a Section 1-5A win over Armstrong (5-2, 3-1). Makenzie Lang and Hannah Blanford homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs each for the Mustangs (4-2, 2-1).

Shaler 15, Oakland Catholic 0 – Ellie Facher homered on the first pitch of the game and that was all the run support winning pitcher Bethany Rodman needed in a Section 3-5A win for Shaler (5-2, 3-0) over Oakland Catholic (0-5, 0-3).

South Fayette 15, Western Beaver 0 – Lexie Vetter threw a three-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead South Fayette (6-0, 3-0) past Western Beaver (0-3, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Aliya Schraeder singled, doubled and drove in two. Delaney Homer singled and doubled.

Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0 – Amarah McCutcheon homered and winning pitcher Madison Brown fanned 11 to lead Southmoreland (6-0, 2-0) past Brownsville (4-4, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Emily Eutsey tripled for the Scotties.

South Side 30, Sewickley Academy 0 – Lani Lewis went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and was the winning pitcher as South Side (4-0, 3-0) defeated Sewickley Academy (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-A. Ashley Trillow doubled three times, Lily Shychuck had three hits and Giavanna Chiccarello doubled, tripled and drove in three.

Springdale 15, Northgate 0 – Alexis Hrivnak threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 10, as Springdale (3-2, 1-0) defeated Northgate (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-A. Emily Wilhelm had a single, triple and home run and Brianna Thompson singled and tripled for the Dynamos. Hrivnak and Holly Ihnat doubled.

St. Joseph 12, Ellis School 6 – Winning pitcher Jamie Noonan went 3 for 4 and Anna Kreinbrook had two hits and three RBIs to lead St. Joseph (4-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-A win. Athena Iverson went 2 for 4 with a double and Alexis Crichlow singled, tripled and drove in three for Ellis School (0-1, 0-1).

West Allegheny 9, Trinity 2 – Megan Pollinger homered twice and drove in four runs to lead West Allegheny (4-2, 2-1) in Section 4-5A. Kaley Joseph also homered and Angela Costa had three hits. Amber Morgan doubled for Trinity (2-2, 1-2).

Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 5 – Ehralyn Eisminger went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs to lead Waynesburg (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Lily Rush and Brooke Coss also homered and Paige Jones had three hits for the Raiders. Kennedy Pikula had three hits for South Allegheny (3-3, 0-2).

West Greene 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 – London Whipkey singled, doubled and drove in a run and winning pitcher Kiley Meek fanned eight to power West Greene (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Grace Kindel went 4 for 4 with an RBI for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-3, 0-2).

West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 2 – Lauren Yuhas went 4 for 4 and Alyssa Schmidt had two hits and three RBIs for West Mifflin (6-0, 3-0) in a Section 2-4A victory. Aurora Rosso and Addie Hilligsberg doubled. Peyton Vitikacs homered for Laurel Highlands (1-5, 0-4).

Yough 11, Uniontown 1 – Sammie McGhee went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run and winning pitcher Emma Augustine allowed two hits and struck out 11 as Yough (6-1, 3-1) defeated Uniontown (1-4, 1-3) in Section 2-4A. Maria Lindich went 3 for 3 and Savannnah Manns tripled for the Cougars.

Baseball

Apollo-Ridge 6, Northgate 2 — Brandon Butler tripled and drove in three runs and winning pitcher Zach Hreha threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Apollo-Ridge (4-0, 3-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Liam Dion doubled for Northgate (3-5, 0-4).

Armstrong 6, Hampton 5 – Alex Colwell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth to lead Armstrong (3-5, 1-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Cameron Marshalwitz had three hits and Anthony Bucci three RBIs for Hampton (3-4, 3-2).

Beth-Center 19, Frazier 5 – Trailing 8-5 entering the seventh inning, Beth-Center (4-3, 4-0) put up a 14-spot to grab a Section 1-2A win. Ryan Ross and Cameron Palmer had two-run doubles in the inning. Daniel Olbrys had two hits and Kaleb Phillips two RBIs for Frazier (3-3, 2-2).

Bethel Park 3, Albert Gallatin 2 – Cody Geddes hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lead Bethel Park (5-1, 3-0) to a comeback win in Section 4-5A. Winning pitcher Eric Chalus fanned 12. Caleb Matzus-Chapman had two hits and an RBI for Albert Gallatin (1-3, 1-2). Dylan Shea doubled and drove in a run.

Butler 6, Central Catholic 4 – Winning pitcher Cooper Baxter doubled and drove in two to lead Butler (4-3, 3-1) to a Section 1-6A win. David Leslie had a double and an RBI and Jack Benigh picked up the save. Nick Chirumbolo and Eli Harpalani doubled for Central Catholic (6-3, 2-2).

East Allegheny 4, Valley 3 — Garrett Simonetta and Mike Cahill had a hit and two RBIs each to help East Allegheny (2-5, 1-3) top Valley (6-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-3A game. Shane Demharter had a single and a pair of RBIs for the Vikings and Javon Keys doubled.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2 – Andrew Palmer, Nico Mrvos and Isaiah Hart drove in runs during a four-run fourth inning to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Hart, the winning pitcher, whiffed 12. Eric Odum drove in a pair for Uniontown (3-4, 2-4).

Hempfield 14, Baldwin 4 – Ryan Firmstone went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Luke Anderson hit a two-run home run to lead Hempfield (4-4, 3-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Joe Fiedor had two hits and Jayson Jacob tripled and drove in two. Connor Lavelle tripled and drove in a run for Baldwin (3-5, 1-3).

Hopewell 11, Beaver Falls 1 – Lucas Arington had two hits and Ty Eberhardt, Luke Kerec and Chris Mullins doubled for Hopewell (5-3, 3-1) in a Section 1-3A win. Jaren Brickner doubled for Beaver Falls (1-4, 1-3).

Kiski Area 5, McKeesport 4 – Derek Hald had three hits and two RBIs and Owen Werkeiser went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Kiski Area (3-3, 1-2) in a Section 1-5A victory. Brady Willochell went 2 for 3 with a double for McKeesport (1-3, 0-2).

Leechburg 13, Springdale 2 – Owen McDermott went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Thomas Burke had three hits and three RBIs for Leechburg (2-2, 2-0) in Section 3-A. Devaughn Knight had three hits and a triple and Matt Curfman threw five innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and fanning 11. John Hughes tripled for Springdale (0-4, 0-2).

McGuffey 12, Yough 8 – Brock Wallace broke an 8-8 tie with an RBI single and Jake Orr followed with a bases-clearing double to lead McGuffey (5-1, 4-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Christian Park had three hits for Yough (1-5, 1-3).

North Catholic 11, Freeport 0 — North Catholic (5-3, 4-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a Section 1-4A win over Freeport (1-7, 0-4) in five innings. Brady Stivenson, Ryan Claypool and Chris Hartman singled for the Yellowjackets. Andrew Doherty and Justin Stupka had a single, double and drove in three runs each for the Trojans.

North Hills 7, Chartiers Valley 4 – Robert Dickinson homered and drove in four runs to power North Hills (3-4, 1-3) to a Section 3-5A win. Drew Garth had three hits. Charlie Caputo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Chartiers Valley (3-5, 1-3).

OLSH 6, Avella 2 – Michael Lazarro had three hits, including a double, and Nick Price and Joe Graff also doubled to lead OLSH (3-3, 2-0) past Avella (0-8, 0-6) in Section 1-A.

Quaker Valley 10, Central Valley 4 – Zeke Hendricks homered and drove in four runs to carry Quaker Valley (3-3, 2-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Jack Gardinier had two hits and Caleb Piatt two RBIs for the Quakers. Joshua Kennelly drove in a pair for Central Valley (2-6, 1-4).

Riverside 15, Aliquippa 0 – Madden Boehm and Aaron Falk combined on a three-inning no-hitter as Riverside (4-3, 3-1) defeated Aliquippa (0-8, 0-6) in Section 2-2A. Evan Burry went 3 for 3, Bo Fornataro went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Falk and C.J. Johnston drove in two runs each.

Seneca Valley 5, Pine-Richland 0 – Carter Beneigh threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Quinn Burke and Ethan Baer doubled and drove in a run to lead Seneca Valley (5-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Sean Connolly doubled for Pine-Richland (3-4, 1-3).

Seton LaSalle 6, Fort Cherry 2 – Gio Lonero and Brian Vogel Jr. homered and winning pitcher Ethan Parker fanned nine to lead Seton LaSalle (7-0, 4-0) to a Section 4-2A victory over Fort Cherry (5-2, 4-2).

Sewickley Academy 13, St. Joseph 3 — A 10-run fourth inning was the difference as the Panthers (3-1, 2-0) scored a Section 3-1A win over the Spartans (0-4, 0-4). Nick Madison led the way for Sewickley Academy with three hits and an RBI. Jordan Smith added a double and picked up the pitching win.

South Allegheny 6, Keystone Oaks 5 – Jaxson Champ had two hits and broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI groundout to lead South Allegheny (4-4, 1-1) to a come-from-behind win in Section 2-3A. Dakotyah Morabeto drove in two for South Allegheny. Nate Brestensky and Jacob Workmaster had two hits each for Keystone Oaks (3-2, 3-1).

South Fayette 8, West Allegheny 4 – Chase Krewson hit a tie-breaking, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and Michael DiMartini went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as South Fayette (7-1, 3-1) earned a split in an early season showdown between Section 3-5A contenders. Ryan McGuire and Noah Scheel had two hits each for the Lions. Brayden Horton and Adam Crawford had two hits each for West Allegheny (4-2, 3-1).

Western Beaver 12, Cornell 5 – Winning pitcher Austin Hall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out 14 to lead Western Beaver (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-A win. Brandon Kelleher, Lincoln Martin and Beau Loncar had two hits and Xander LeFebvre drove in three hits. Joshua Mozuch had two RBIs for Cornell (1-2, 0-1).

West Mifflin 6, Greensburg Salem 2 – Bert Kovalsky went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and winning pitcher Zane Griffaton allowed two runs on four hits in five innings to lead West Mifflin (4-3, 3-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Jacob Smith had two hits for Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-5).