High school roundup for April 15, 2023: Upper St. Clair’s Dani Prunzik races to gold at TSTCA meet

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Dani Prunzik

Upper St. Clair sprinter Dani Prunzik, the defending WPIAL 100 meters champ, was at it again Saturday, winning the 100- and 200- meter dashes at the TSTCA Outdoor Championships at West Mifflin.

Prunzik, a Penn State recruit, won the 100 in 11.79 and the 200 in 24.90, and Upper St. Clair also won the 400-meter relay.

Highlands’ Cassidy Davis also took a pair of individual golds, finishing first in the long jump (17-8) and high hump (5-3).

South Fayette won the girls team title, getting first-place finishes from Delaney Schumaker in the 300 hurdles (46.74) and Erica King in the javelin (130-9).

Laurel had a pair of individual champs: Tori Atkins in the 400 (57.17) and Maddy Harding won the pole vault (10-0).

Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang took the 800 (2:17.06) and the Black Hawks won the 1,600 relay.

Obama Academy standout Ny’Asia Benton won the 100 hurdles (14.71) by almost a full second.

Butler’s Megan Baggetta took the triple jump, and Winchester Thurston’s Eris Pil was first in the shot put.

Mt. Lebanon took the team title on the boys side, led by first-place finishes from Kush Criswell in the javelin (172-4) and the 400 and 3,200 relay teams.

Butler finished second, getting wins from Luke Campbell in the long jump (23-6.5) and the 1,600 relay team.

Mars also had a pair of winners: Jacob Thompson in the 200 (22.05) and Kasra Ghadimi in the pole vault (13-0).

New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner was the 100-meter champ.

Middle distance first-place finishers were Plum’s PJ McNeal in the 400 and Ringgold Ryan Pajak in the 800. Long-distance champs were Moon’s Jacob Puhalla in the 1,600 and South Fayette’s Alaa-Eddine Guetari in the 3,200.

Achan Green of Penn Hills won the 110 hurdles and Isaac Wetzel of Freeport took first in the 300 hurdles.

Central Catholic’s Xxavier Thomas won the triple jump and Pine-Richland’s Emery Moye the high jump.

Laurel’s Brady Cooper won the discus and Shenango’s Andrew Demko the shot put.

Beaver County Championships – Hopewell’s Matthew Essey stated his case as Beaver County’s fastest man, winning three individual medals at Riverside.

Essey won the 100 (11.37), 200 (23.02) and long jump (20-10). Two of his Vikings teammates also had first-place finishes: Tyler Lewis in the 110 hurdles and Dominic Flitcraft in the 3,200.

Demeitris Taylor won the 400 and high jump to lead the way for Beaver Falls, which also got first-place finishes from Za’saun McElvy in the 300 hurdles and the 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Blackhawk, however, won the boys team title, led by Ethan Papa, who emerged victorious in the 800 and 1,600.

Riverside led the way in the field with Carson Emerick winning the discus, Reece Sullivan the pole vault and Joe Reed the javelin.

Aliquippa’s Nate Lindsey in the triple jump, Central Valley’s Tyler Ondrusek in the shot put and the Ellwood City 3,200 relay team also won gold.

Hopewell won the team title, scoring six first-place finishes, led by two from Aubryanna Snyder in the long jump and triple jump. Emma Palmieri won the 400, Mary Adams the 300 hurdles and the 400 and 1,600 relay teams also emerged victorious for the Vikings.

Riverside won four individual titles, led by a distance sweep for Lexi Fluharty in the 1,600 and 3.200. In the field, Carlee Crawford won the discus and Delana Fox the javelin.

Beaver got gold-medal performances from Ella Andrew in the 800, Elizabeth Michael in the pole vault and 3,200 relay team.

Aliquippa’s Simaya Ausby was the sprint champion, winning the 100 and 200.

Grace Davis won the 100 hurdles and Kaylee Coakley the shot put for Blackhawk.

Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon won the high jump.

Baseball

Ambridge 12, Ellwood City 8 – Nate Thomas singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Teagan Baker also singled and doubled to lift Ambridge (2-6) to a nonsection win. Kordan Keller had two hits for Ellwood City (2-7).

Avonworth 8, Alliance (OH) 2 – Mason Horwat tripled, homered and drove in three runs and Jake Osborn had a homer and two RBIs to lead Avonworth (7-3) to a nonsection win. Mason Metz doubled twice for the Antelopes. Bo Davis had two hits for Alliance.

Ringgold 5, Morgantown (WV) 1 – Lorenzo Glasser and Andrew Mackey each had two hits and an RBI and GIanni Cantini doubled to help Ringgold (4-5) to a nonsection win at PNC Park. Ty Galusky singled and drove in a run for Morgantown.

Seneca Valley 16, Quaker Valley 1 – Brock White tripled and drove in three runs and Matt Delduca and Luke Anderton each had a triple and two RBIs to help Seneca Valley (10-0) to a nonsection win. AJ Capizzi singled, doubled and drove in a pair. Charlie Volk went 2 for 2 for Quaker Valley (5-3).

Serra Catholic 9, OLSH 1 – Tyler Sapida doubled and tripled and Joey DeMoss had two hits and two RBIs for Serra Catholic (8-2) in a nonsection win at PNC Park. Nate Schmid singled and drove in a run for OLSH (6-5).

South Fayette 10, Chartiers Valley 0 – Tyler Pitzer went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and Christian Brandi homered and threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine, to lead South Fayette (8-3) to a nonsection win. Michael DiMartini singled and doubled twice and Tyler Skeen had two doubles for the Lions. Charlie Caputo had a base hit for Chartiers Valley (6-3).

Softball

Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 4 – Nadie Ehle singled, homered and drove in three runs and Isabela Skrlac had a single and an RBI to lead Central Valley (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Sara Schwarz had two hits for Ellwood City (6-2, 3-2).

Punxsutawney 3, Ligonier Valley 2 – Brynn Hergert had two hits and winning pitcher Ciara Toven struck out 12 to lead Punxsutawney (4-3) to a nonsection win. Sydnee Foust drove in a pair of runs and Cheyenne Piper fanned 12 for Ligonier Valley (5-2).

Indiana 6, Homer-Center 1 – Maggie Cunningham singled and doubled twice and winning pitcher Olivia Zimmerman singled and doubled, leading Indiana (10-1) to a nonsection win. Kylee Krejocic drove in a run for Homer-Center (5-5).