High school roundup for April 17, 2023: Pine-Richland knocks Seneca Valley from ranks of unbeaten

By:

Monday, April 17, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Metro Creative

Tanner Cunningham singled twice and drove in a run to lead Pine-Richland to a 4-2 victory over Seneca Valley in Section 1-6A baseball Monday, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.

Anthony Mengine added a single and an RBI for the Rams (10-3, 5-2). Creed Erdos had two hits for Seneca Valley (10-1, 3-1).

Armstrong 8, Gateway 5 – Haden Brink doubled, homered and earned the win out of the bullpen as Armstrong (8-2, 5-2) scored three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth in a Section 1-5A victory. Mason Schrecongost singled and doubled twice and Caden Rupert also had three hits for the River Hawks. Brandon Bell went 2 for 3 with a home run for Gateway (4-6, 1-4).

Beaver 6, Central Valley 0 – Jack Ray pitched 5⅔ shutout innings and struck out 11 to propel Beaver (3-6, 1-4) past Central Valley (3-6, 2-3) in Section 1-4A. Ray, Tyler Kisling, Liam Dorsky, Mitch Lang and Corbin Sevcik had two hits each for the Bobcats. Hunter Boring went 2 for 2 with a double for the Warriors.

Bishop Canevin 13, Cornell 0 – Tyler Maddix pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts for Bishop Canevin (5-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-A victory over Cornell (5-3, 4-1). Mason Glover went 3 for 4 with a double and Dom Varley singled and drove in three for the Crusaders.

Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0 – Eric Kovach went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Tristan Roach drove in three runs for Burgettstown (5-1, 4-1) in a Section 1-2A win over Beth-Center (3-8, 2-5).

Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 5 – Ryan Opfer went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Nathan Christy drove in three runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (8-2, 4-1) past Bentworth (6-5, 3-4) in a Section 1-2A win. Lucas Burt hit a double for the Bearcats.

Eden Christian 11, Sewickley Academy 1 – Malachi Manges finished 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Eden Christian, which topped Sewickley Academy (3-6, 3-2) in Section 3-A. Brian Feldman singled, doubled and plated a pair for the Warriors (7-2, 6-1).

Elizabeth Forward 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 – Winning pitcher Cy Herchelroath struck out 10 and Charlie Nigut drove in a run to lead Elizabeth Forward (7-4, 3-2) past Thomas Jefferson (3-6, 2-3) in a Section 3-4A matchup. Alec Warden and Ethan Steinmetz each hit a double for the Jaguars.

Fox Chapel 4, Franklin Regional 2 – Ben DeMotte hit a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run as part of a three-run top of the seventh for Fox Chapel (6-4, 6-1) in a Section 1-5A win. Zach Johnston singled twice, had an RBI and was the winning pitcher for the Foxes. Cole Brinker and Joshua Hudak doubled for Franklin Regional (7-3, 3-2).

Freedom 18, Aliquippa 3 – Luke Snavely went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs and Boden Hilliard, Jacob Milbert and Gaevin Sanders doubled and drove in three runs apiece to lead Freedom (3-7, 1-6) past Aliquippa (0-8, 0-7) in a Section 2-2A win. Quentin Goode doubled for the Quips.

Indiana 6, Hampton 5 – Garrison Dougherty hit a two-out, two-run, walk-off RBI single as part of a four-run bottom of the seventh in a comeback win for Indiana (6-3, 4-1) over Hampton (3-6, 2-3) in Section 4-4A. Anthony Bucci had a pair of singles and RBIs for the Talbots.

Latrobe 12, Albert Gallatin 0 – Tyler Fazekas homered and Riley Smith threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Latrobe (6-4, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win over Albert Gallatin (0-8, 0-5). Jacob Cramer and Louie Amatucci each hit a triple, and Logan Bradish doubled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats.

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 7 – Chase Henry singled four times and had two RBIs to help Leechburg (7-4, 5-2) earn a Section 2-A win. Jayden Floyd singled three times for the Blue Devils and Logan Kline had a pair of doubles and RBIs. Owen Swanson singled and doubled for St. Joseph (1-5, 1-4).

McGuffey 5, Greensburg Salem 2 – Samuel Stout doubled and drove in two runs and Jake Ross had two hits and two RBIs to lead McGuffey (7-2, 4-1) to a Section 4-3A win. Tyler Martin went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Greensburg Salem (9-2, 6-1).

Montour 11, Hopewell 1 – Zac Stern had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead Montour (10-1, 5-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Nick Walker homered and Brock Janeda singled and doubled for the Spartans. Greg Barlion had two hits for Hopewell (4-6, 2-3).

Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 0 – Nolan Smith tripled and drove in three runs and Matthew Delvaux threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-8, 3-4) past Norwin (3-8, 3-4) in Section 2-6A.

Mt. Pleasant 16, Brownsville 1 – Mt. Pleasant (3-4, 2-3) scored 11 runs in the top of the first on its way to a win over Brownsville (2-7, 1-6) in Section 4-3A. Cole Chatfield, Connor Drzal and Brady Poole had a double and plated three runs apiece.

Neshannock 17, Beaver Falls 2; Neshannock 22, Beaver Falls 2 – Neshannock (7-2, 4-2) swept a Section 1-3A doubleheader from Beaver Falls (0-7, 0-7). In the first game, Noyd Kurutz drove in four runs and Giovanni Valentine drove in two for the Lancers. In the second game, Robert Glies doubled and had three RBIs and Matt Pallerino went 2 for 2. Jaren Brickner hit two doubles for the Tigers.

North Catholic 11, Knoch 1 – Josef Safar went singled, homered and drove in three to lead North Catholic (5-4, 4-1) past Knoch (2-9, 1-4) in Section 4-4A. Blake Primrose and Ryan Shantz had a single and double each for the Trojans. Primrose had three RBIs. Mason Phillips hit an RBI single for the Knights.

Plum 8, Penn Hills 3 – Caden Norcutt and Erik Streussnig each hit two doubles to lead Plum (4-6, 2-2) past Penn Hills (1-7, 0-7) in Section 1-5A. Nick Lamia and Carson Svidron doubled for the Mustangs. Conner Leltman doubled for the Indians.

Rochester 14, Springdale 6 – Rochester (5-1, 5-0) scored six runs in the sixth and five more in the seventh to rally for a Section 2-A win. Logan Lyons went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for the Rams, who trailed 6-3 after five innings. Noah Robbins doubled in a pair for Springdale (2-4, 2-2) and John Hughes tripled.

Serra Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 2 – Winning pitcher Zach Karp stuck out 10 and gave up five hits in seven innings for Serra Catholic (9-2, 4-1) in Section 3-2A. Joey DeMoss doubled and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Colin Smith hit a double for Ligonier Valley (7-3, 5-2).

South Fayette 9, Connellsville 2 – South Fayette (9-3, 2-3) scored five runs in the first and three in the second to pull away from Connellsville (4-6, 2-3) in a Section 2-5A win. Cooper Lucas singled in a pair for the Lions, while Tyler Schepis and Tyler Skeen recorded a hit and an RBI each.

West Mifflin 21, Woodland Hills 1 – West Mifflin scored nine runs in the second and fourth innings on its way to a Section 3-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-7, 0-5). Devin Kincaid had four RBIs for the Titans (10-1, 5-0) and Caden Wills added a single and three RBIs.

Softball

Armstrong 16, Kiski Area 7 – Isabella Atherton went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Emma Paul and Abigail Bauer each doubled, and Jenna Clontz drove in three runs to lead Armstrong (9-1, 5-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Kaylee Musco and Alyssa Perona homered for Kiski Area (4-4 1-4).

Charleroi 16, Fort Cherry 1 – Riley Jones and McKenna DeUnger had two hits apiece and Sofia Celaschi struck out nine for Charleroi (9-1, 4-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Adryonna Herbst went 2 for 2 with a home run for Fort Cherry (3-5, 2-4).

Chartiers-Houston 13, Jefferson-Morgan 2 – Seanna Riggle hit a double and triple and Lauren Rush tripled to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-4, 5-1) past Jefferson-Morgan (5-4, 3-3) in Section 2-A. Meadow Ferri doubled and was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 for the Buccaneers.

Elizabeth Forward 16, Ringgold 0 – Cassidee Fitterer and Shelby Telegdy each went 2 for 3 with a home run and Lauren Vay and Maddie Patton hit a double apiece for Elizabeth Forward (9-0, 6-0) in a Section 2-4A win over Ringgold (1-8, 0-6).

Franklin Regional 18, Gateway 0 – Ciara Camacho, Alexa Patberg and Madison Nguyen each hit a home run for Franklin Regional (5-4, 3-2) in a Section 2-5A win over Gateway (1-8, 0-5). Tait Ramchandran, Adrianna Martz, Toryn Fulton and Mackenzie Woehler doubled for the Panthers.

Latrobe 11, Penn-Trafford 0 – Josie Straigis went 2 for 2 with a triple, home run and four RBIs, and Kayla Williams hit a two-run homer for Latrobe (9-1, 4-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Penn-Trafford (3-7, 2-3). Cameron Ponko doubled for the Warriors.

McKeesport 17, Woodland Hills 0 – Jessica Miller hit a double and had three RBIs and Aubrie Mackowiak went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for McKeesport (5-6, 1-4) in a Section 1-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-7, 0-4).

Mt. Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2 – Sophia Smithnosky doubled and drove in two runs to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-5, 3-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Sydnee Foust hit a triple for Ligonier Valley (5-3, 3-2).

Neshannock 18, New Brighton 1 – Addy Frye went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (7-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (2-5, 2-4). Hannah Donaldson hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Lancers.

Shenango 12, Freedom 1 – Mackenna Emerick doubled and drove in two runs, Kennedi Lynn went 3 for 3, and Raegan Lynn drove in four runs to lead Shenango (3-4, 3-3) past Freedom (2-7, 1-5) in a Section 1-2A win.

South Fayette 12, Western Beaver 8 – Maddie Cavenaugh and Rylee Rohbeck each hit a triple and Julia Munkittrick doubled and drove in two runs to lead South Fayette (6-5, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Shaylyn Shall hit two doubles and Emma Bogacki doubled and drove in three runs for Western Beaver (5-5, 2-3).

Upper St. Clair 10, Thomas Jefferson 6 – Elisa Tucker went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Sydeny Fisher hit a double to lead Upper St. Clair (5-3, 3-2) to a Section 4-5A win. Taylor Karpac and Allie Chalovich each hit a double for Thomas Jefferson (8-3, 3-2).

West Allegheny 17, Mars 5 – Ava Henke went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, Savanna Benish tripled and had three RBIs, and Aubrey Police homered to lead West Allegheny (12-1, 5-0) past Mars (5-4, 3-2) in a Section 3-5A matchup.Taylor Schmitt went 3 for 3 with a home run for the Planets.

Boys lacrosse

Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 9 – Jake Phillips scored six goals and Cade Horton added four as Hempfield picked up a Section 1-3A victory.

Fox Chapel 18, Shaler 8 – Sydney Schutzman and Caroline Grimsley scored four goals each to lead Fox Chapel to a Section 2-3A win. Annie Mohn, Mira Busch and Caroline Leland had two goals each and Lindsay Scheffler added a goal and three assists.

Penn-Trafford 17, Winchester Thurston 4 – Sophia Green scored four goals and Maddie Luchs finished with three to lead Penn-Trafford to a nonsection win.

Pine-Richland 21, Seneca Valley 6 – Cate Gentile had six goals and four assists and Hannah Young added three goals and four assists to lead Pine-Richland to a Section 2-3A win. Caroline Gentile and Taylor Wilkinson also had three goals apiece and Ashley Woodward recorded four assists for the Rams.

Quaker Valley 21, Trinity 1 – Shannon Von Kaenel scored five goals and Lucy Roig and Kyra Gabriele added four each for Quaker Valley in a Section 2-2A win. Mia Floro had three goals and Sydney Hewitt added a pair for the Quakers.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 – Gabe Carbonara had 10 kills and Mason Beeman and Cam McNichol added eight kills apiece to pace Derry in a nonsection win. Noah Berkhimer had 16 assists and five aces, Johnathan Shumaker added 15 assists, and Cody Tabita had 14 digs for the Trojans.

Norwin 3, North Hills 0 – Nick Puskaric had eight kills, Ben Tygielski recorded 21 assists and Troy Horvath had five aces to help Norwin to a nonsection win.