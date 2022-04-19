High school roundup for April 18, 2022: TJ’s Joyce scores winning goal in inaugural PIHL girls game

Monday, April 18, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Brooklyn Joyce of Thomas Jefferson scored the tie-breaking goal with 11:29 left in the third period to lead Central to a 4-3 victory over East in the inaugural PIHL girls division game Monday night at Alpha Ice in Harmar.

Baldwin’s Delaney Howard scored the first goal in PIHL girls hockey history at the 3:04 mark of the first period. Central’s lead lasted all of 12 seconds in a back-and-forth affair as Penn-Trafford’s Kylie McKenzie quickly made it 1-1.

Jillian Piscitelli of Thomas Jefferson gave Central the 2-1 lead. East’s Kira Florek of Latrobe answered to make it 2-2.

Audy Monro-Neely of Avonworth scored a second-period goal to give Central another lead at 3-2. Florek again responded to send the game to the third period tied.

The Central team is made up of players from Avonworth, Baldwin, Bentworth, Hampton, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Thomas Jefferson.

East players come from Armstrong, Burrell, Elizabeth Forward, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Serra Catholic, Westmont Hilltop, West Shamokin and Winber.

The league features six teams each playing a 10-game regular season with playoffs set for June.