High school roundup for April 18, 2023: North Hills blanks Moon

By:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Matt Kolling is greeted by teammates after scoring against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Tristin Weimann celebrates his RBI double against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher C.J. Leuch delivers against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher C.J. Leuch celebrates a strikeout against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills catcher Liam Burns celebrates a strikeout against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Walter Vitovich scores on a wild pitch against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Walter Vitovich is greeted by teammates after scoring against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Jake Pollaro celebrates his RBI double against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Liam Burns waits to bat against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher C.J. Leuch tags out Moon’s Alexander Farabaugh in a run-down during their game on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher C.J. Leuch celebrates with Walter Vitovich after getting an out in a run-down against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Walter Vitovich is greeted by Jake Pollaro after scoring against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills pitcher Scott Ranallo delivers against Moon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Matthew Kolling celebrates with pitcher Scott Ranallo after defeating Moon, 5-0, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Moon. Previous Next

Tristan Weimann doubled and drove in two runs and C.J. Leuch and Scott Ranallo combined on a five-hit shutout to lead North Hills to a 5-0 victory over Moon in Section 3-5A baseball Tuesday.

Leuch allowed three hits and struck out eight in 4⅔ innings, and Ranallo fanned six for North Hills (9-1, 5-0). Nate Lesher had two hits for Moon (4-5, 1-4).

Armstrong 10, Gateway 5 – Brayden Wright went 2 for 2 with three RBIs while Caden Rupert and winning pitcher Haden Brink each clubbed a double as Armstrong (9-3, 6-2) beat Gateway (4-7, 1-5) in Section 1-5A. Noah Colberg drove in two runs for the Gators.

Avella 5, Fort Cherry 4 – Bryce Wright and Isaiah Bradick each drove in a run and winning pitcher Brian Martos went 3 for 3 as Avella (8-1, 6-1) defeated Fort Cherry (3-7, 1-4) in Section 1-A. Ryan Steele hit an RBI double for the Rangers.

Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 1 – Adam Ledbetter smacked an RBI double and Michael Leonhardt had an RBI as Baldwin (4-8, 2-5) scored the winning run on an error for a Section 2-6A win. Kiayuan Baskerville hit a double for Central Catholic (3-6, 2-5).

Bethel Park 5, Peters Township 4 – Coby Goelz hit into a fielder’s choice to score the winning run for Bethel Park (7-3, 5-0) in a Section 2-5A win in eight innings. Gianni Magnotti hit an RBI double for the Black Hawks. Joseph Bedillion knocked in two runs for Peters Township(5-5, 2-3).

Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 1 – Winning pitcher Dylan Smith went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Blackhawk (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 1-4A win against Ambridge (2-7, 0-5).

Burgettstown 17, Beth-Center 1 – Eric Kovach tripled and drove in two runs while Brodie Kuzior and Tristan Roach each had three RBIs as Burgettstown (6-1, 5-1) won a Section 1-2A matchup. Luke Amon singled in a run for Beth-Center (3-9, 2-6).

Central Valley 3, Beaver 1 – Winning pitcher Hunter Boring went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Nathan Angelo got the save for Central Valley (4-6, 3-3) in a Section 1-4A win. Isaac Pupi went 2 for 4 for Beaver (3-7, 1-5).

Charleroi 7, Washington 0 – Joey Campbell hit a double and winning pitcher Ben Shields was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Charleroi (7-3, 5-2) to a shutout Section 1-2A victory. Joseph Wilson doubled for Washington (3-, 1-4).

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 2 – Winning pitcher Ryan Opfer threw a complete game, striking out 12 and giving up just two hits, while Anthony Romano and Jake Mele each drove in a run in the sixth to key a rally for Chartiers-Houston (9-2, 5-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Landon Urcho allowed only two runs and struck out two for Bentworth (6-6, 3-5).

Derry 12, Deer Lakes 9 – Brady Angus, Ashton Beighley and Colin Bush all had two RBIs apiece and Roman Fridley doubled and drove in a pair as Derry (2-5, 1-4) beat Deer Lakes (2-7, 1-6) in Section 3-3A. Jeremy Mastomonaco hit a two-run double and Nick Rossi had an RBI triple for the Lancers.

Eden Christian 16, Sewickley Academy 2 – Winning pitcher Caleb Emswiler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Enzo Natale drove in three runs to lead Eden Christian (8-2, 7-1) to a Section 3-A win against Sewickley Academy (3-7, 3-3).

Elizabeth Forward 7, Thomas Jefferson 2 – Hunter DeRoss drove in a run and winning pitcher Charlie Nigut clubbed a double as Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 4-2) beat Thomas Jefferson (6-6, 2-4) in Section 3-4A. Carter Kirsch doubled and knocked in a run for the Jaguars.

Freeport 4, Valley 2 – Michael Hanz slugged a three-run home run as Zach Clark picked up a win as Freeport (8-3, 6-1) beat Valley (5-6, 1-4) in Section 3-3A. Tyler Danko collected three hits for the Vikings.

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Brentwood 2 – Anthony Grippo finished 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs and Ian Shipley drove in three runs as Greensburg Central (5-2, 4-1) trounced Brentwood (1-6, 1-6) in Section 3-2A. C.J. Fox hit a two-run home run for the Spartans.

Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0 – Dayten Marion drove in two runs and John Woodward tossed six shutout innings, allowed four hits and struck out 10 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 2-5) to a Section 1-A win. Lane Allison had two hits for West Greene (6-5, 2-3).

Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3 – Winning pitcher Logan Bradish, Erick Batista and Tyler Fazekas each had two RBIs to lead Latrobe (7-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Nate Pegg drove in two runs for Albert Gallatin (0-9, 0-6).

Laurel Highlands 13, Belle Vernon 3 – Frank Kula doubled, homered and drove in four runs and Braeden O’Brien and Sevi Vecchiolla each had three hits to lead Laurel Highlands (3-4, 3-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Jake Wessel singled and tripled for Belle Vernon (7-4, 4-2).

Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 0 – Logan Kline clubbed a three-run home run and winning pitcher Chase Henry struck out eight to lead Leechburg (8-4, 6-2) to a shutout of St. Joseph (1-6, 1-5) in Section 2-1A.

Montour 9, Hopewell 4 – Zac Stern slugged a solo home run in the 12th inning to give Montour (11-1, 6-0) the lead, and the Spartans added four insurance runs to seal a Section 1-4A victory. Jake Robinson had two RBIs for the Spartans. Stephen Slate doubled and knocked in two runs for Hopewell (4-7, 2-4).

Mt. Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7 – Cole Chatfield doubled, tripled and brought home three runs and winning pitcher Connor Drzal struck out 14 as Mt. Pleasant (4-4, 3-3) defeated Brownsville (2-8, 1-7) in Section 4-3A. Rylan Johnson and Derrick Tarpley each hit an RBI double for the Falcons.

New Brighton 15, Northgate 0 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Brennan Cattivera hit a three-run double as New Brighton (7-4, 4-3) blanked Northgate (2-7, 2-5) in Section 2-2A. Nick Rawlings went 1 for 2 for the Flames.

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 1 – Spencer Barnett hit a solo home run and winning pitcher J.D. Costanzo struck out eight and allowed one run in six innings as North Allegheny (6-2, 3-1) picked up a Section 1-6A win. Ty Rubenstein went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Allderdice (1-7, 0-7).

Riverside 10, Union 0 – Mitchell Garvin clubbed a solo home run and Ashton Schlosser finished with three RBIs as Riverside (9-0) blanked Union (4-2) in a nonsection win.

Seton LaSalle 10, Laurel 0 – Winning pitcher Brian Reed struck out 11 while tossing a five-inning perfect game and Gio Lonero drove in three runs as Seton LaSalle (7-2-1, 6-1) defeated Laurel (3-5, 3-4) in Section 2-2A.

Shaler 6, West Allegheny 1 – Winning pitcher Miguel Hugas threw a complete game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts while Derek Leas and Brady McGuire each drove in a run as Shaler (10-1, 5-0) beat West Allegheny (6-5, 1-4) in Section 3-5A. Ben Kern went 1 for 3 for West Allegheny.

South Fayette 7, Connelllsville 0 – Michael DiMartini went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and winning pitcher Tyler Pitzer drove in two runs as South Fayette (10-3, 3-3) shut out Connellsville (4-7, 2-4) in Section 2-5A. Kace Shearer and Beau Bigham each had a hit for the Falcons.

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2 – J.P. Tusai went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and A.C. Miller struck out 12 in a win for South Park (3-4, 3-2) in Section 2-3A. Ryan Spitznagel hit an RBI double for the Eagles. Jack Hrivnak hit a solo home run for Keystone Oaks (3-5, 3-2).

South Side 14, OLSH 4 – Josh Lytle, Luke McCoy, Carter Wilson and Tristan Shuman all had two hits and two RBIs apiece to lead South Side (9-0, 7-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Joey Daeschner doubled in a run for OLSH (6-6, 5-2).

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 0 – Mason Kuhn hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Tate Musko threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks with nine strikeouts while also clubbing a triple and collecting three RBIs for Uniontown (5-3, 4-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Gianni Cantinin had a hit for Ringgold (4-6, 2-3).

West Mifflin 11, Woodland Hills 1 – Caden Wills hit a three-run triple while Dom Dzurikanin pitched West Mifflin (11-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Austin Wells hit a triple for Woodland Hills (0-8, 0-6).

Western Beaver 14, Summit Academy 2 – Christian Stefanikis drove in three runs and winning pitcher Vinny Ross went 4 for 4 with four RBIs as Western Beaver (2-6, 1-4) dominated Summit Academy (0-6, 0-6) in Section 2-A.

Yough 7, Southmoreland 1 – Gavin Roebuck brought home three runs and Aird Zander smacked a triple for Yough (6-2, 5-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Southmoreland (1-9, 1-6).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 5, Connellsville 2 – Ashley Metts hit a two-run home run and Mailee Detrick belted a double as Albert Gallatin (4-4) beat Connellsville (1-7) in nonsection play. Ava McClean hit a two-run homer for the Falcons.

Armstrong 9, Deer Lakes 1 – Jenna Clontz hit two home runs and drove in four runs while Emma Smerick and Emma Paul each hit solo homers to lead Armstrong (10-1) to a nonsection win. Maddie Kee slugged a solo home run for Deer Lakes (6-2).

Avonworth 15, Shady Side Academy 0 – Alivia Lantzy threw a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit a home run as Avonworth (11-0, 5-0) beat Shady Side Academy (1-6, 0-5) in a Section 1-3A matchup. Leah Kuban homered, singled and drove in two runs and Rylee Gray had two RBIs.

Canon-McMillan 20, Pine-Richland 15 – Kiersten Williams hit a grand slam, Olivia Ford clubbed a home run and drove in three runs, and Harley Tournay went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for Canon-McMillan (4-5, 3-4) in a Section 1-6A slugfest. Abbey Laurent, Mackenzie Gilli and Iliana Aggelou each hit a home run for Pine-Richland (2-9, 2-6).

Chartiers Valley 16, Hampton 6 – Lily Duffill hit a home run, Rylee Prosperi tripled and knocked in five runs, and Taylor Walsh hit a triple and drove in three runs as Chartiers Valley (10-1, 7-0) defeated Hampton (6-3, 3-3) in Section 3-4A. Cassie Vidic hit a two-run double for the Talbots.

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 3 – Heather Bolen doubled, slugged two home runs and finished with four RBIs, and Alle Scarpa hit a home run and drove in two runs for Greensburg Salem (6-5, 3-3) in a Section 2-4A win. Niaha Dillard doubled in a run for Laurel Highlands (2-5, 2-4).

Hopewell 14, Quaker Valley 4 – Winning pitcher Allison Ramaley doubled and hit a home run, while Sara Graziani and Haley Cook each drove in three runs to lead Hopewell (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 2-3A victory. Olivia Hoose and Isabella Jarrett each doubled and had two RBIs for Quaker Valley (2-4, 0-4).

Highlands 18, Woodland Hills 2 – Carrah Scardina singled, doubled and tripled and Rachel Kline singled and doubled twice to lead Highlands (3-6, 3-2) to a three-inning win over Woodland Hills (0-8, 0-5) in Section 1-4A. Abbie Deiseroth doubled and homered and Kassidy Cambal singled and doubled for the Golden Rams.

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 4 – Winning pitcher Jocelyn Stasiowski struck out 10 and went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Sundi Fazio went 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lead New Brighton (3-5) to a nonsection win. Katee Cummings hit a solo home run for Beaver Falls (2-5).

Serra Catholic 12, Ambridge 1 – Hope Lyons doubled and drove in three runs, Maria Goldstein doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs, and Caroline Malandra had two RBIs as Serra Catholic (8-2) defeated Ambridge (0-7) in nonsection play. Mackenzie Keber went 2 for 3 for the Bridgers.

Shaler 15, Penn Hills 5 – Winning pitcher Bethany Rodman clubbed two home runs and drove in five runs, and Eloise Facher hit two triples for Shaler (10-0, 4-0) in a Section 1-5A win over Penn Hills (4-4, 1-4).

Trinity 11, Bethel Park 1 – Ryleigh Hoy hit a home run and knocked in two runs and Addison Agnew swatted a solo shot to lead Trinity (9-1, 5-0) to a Section 4-5A victory. Savanna Knauff had the only hit for Bethel Park (2-8, 1-4).

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0 – Owen Ostrowski had 15 kills and three blocks, Luke Bockius had seven kills and two aces, and William O’Bryan led the Big Macs with 13 assists as Canon-McMillan (9-0, 5-0) beat Bethel Park in a Section 1-3A match.

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Cam McNichol had 12 kills and Mason Beeman and Gabe Carbonara added 11 kills each to lead Derry to a Section 2-2A victory. Ethan Frye had seven kills and five blocks, Noah Berkhimer dished out 39 assists and Cody Tabita recorded 12 digs.

Girls lacrosse

Latrobe 19, Yough 4 – Taylor Desko scored five goals and Ryley Quinn and Emma DiIanni added four each to lift Latrobe to a Section 1-2A win.

Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 6 – Kyra Gabriele scored five goals, Shannon Von Kaenel had four and Lucy Roig added three to lead Quaker Valley to a Section 2-2A win.

Tennis

Section 2-3A – Sri Thirumala and Adhav Ramadas of North Allegheny, the 10th seed, made a run to Wednesday’s section finals, beating another team of surprise semifinalists, Ryan Moore and Udi Akolkar of Pine-Richland, the 14th seed, 6-1, 6-2.

Thirumala and Ramadas will meet top-seeded Evan Kaufman and Matthew Kampi of North Allegheny in the finals, winners over Ian Hurt and Nathan Bang of Pine-Richland in the semifinals.

Section 3-3A – Third-seeded Cooper and Mason Friday of Fox Chapel won an all-Foxes semifinal to advance to a meeting with top-seeded Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera of Allderdice in the finals.

The Fridays defeated Fox Chapel teammates Jack Delaney and Travis Malone in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-4, after Delaney and Malone knocked off second-seeded David Mnuskin and Sai Chaudry of Shady Side Academy in the quarters.

Finkel and Kuchera lost a total of one game in two matches, defeating Chase Hartman and Sid Ramineni of Shady Side Academy in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.

Section 1-2A – Top-seed Josh Havrilla and August Lawrence of Latrobe advanced to the finals where they will meet No. 2 Nicholas Bussard and Landon Harclerode of Valley.

Havrilla and Lawrence topped Valley’s Dylan Gentile and Landon Harclerode, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals. Bussard and Landon Harclerode took down Mt. Pleasant’s Aydan Gross and Eli Duval 6-0, 6-3. The championship match and consolation are 11 p.m. Wednesday at Valley.

Section 2-2A – The freshman duo of Jonah Jasek and Steven Duing of South Park defeated top seed Liam Pederson and Brendan Hallisey of Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-4, to win a section doubles championship.

South Park’s Kyle Siler and Rylan Barr defeated Tony Smida and George Stasko of Ringgold, 6-3, 6-0, in the third-place match to secure the third and final PIAA berth.

Section 4-2A – The top seeds advanced to the section finals with No. 1 Sebastian Tan and Alex Quigley of Sewickley Academy set to meet No. 2 Andrew Cavett and Zach Masters of Beaver .

In the semifinals, Tan and Quigley beat Grant Phillips and Donovan Matsook of Central Valley, 6-4, 6-1, and Cavett and Masters topped Spencer Kryzinski and Quigley Jackson of Sewickley Academy in a three-setter, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Section 5-2A – It was a big day for Quaker Valley teams, with fourth-seeded Grant Webb and Nick Allan and sixth-seeded Brahm Gianiodis and Will Watson pulling off upsets to reach the finals.

In the semifinals, Webb and Allan knocked off top-seeded Chris Zhu and Mack Jamison of Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-4, and Gianiodis and Watson upset second-seeded Drew Dudek and Nick Collins of West Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1.