High school roundup for April 19, 2021: Blackhawk baseball wins wild one to stay unbeaten

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Anthony Magliese gave up a three-run homer to Matt Luchovick in the top of the seventh, but got his revenge in the bottom of the inning, hitting an RBI single and scoring on a wild pitch to lead Blackhawk to a 6-5 win over Montour in Section 2-4A baseball Monday.

Jarrod Malagiese hit a grand slam and Luke Price had three hits for Blackhawk (8-0, 4-0). Hunter Fleck and Gannon Kadlecik had RBI singles for Montour (6-3, 4-2).

Apollo-Ridge 5, Serra Catholic 4 — Brady Schrock hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as Apollo-Ridge handed Serra Catholic its first loss of the season, in a Section 3-2A matchup. The Vikings (4-1, 3-0) scored three runs in the first inning and two in the seventh, while the Eagles (10-1, 4-1) scored their four runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Brice Laurenti also tallied two hits for the Vikings while Brandon Butler earned the win for Apollo-Ridge.

Armstrong 5, Penn Hills 1 – Caden Rupert hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth to lead Armstrong (3-5, 1-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Josh Gerken tripled for Penn Hills (1-8, 1-4).

Avella 9, Cornell 6 – Cole Jaworowski went 4 for 4 and Ty Jaworowski had three hits and four RBIs for Avella (1-8, 1-6) in a Section 1-A win. Evan Schmetzer singled and doubled twice and Cody Maxwell also had two doubles for Cornell (1-4, 0-2).

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0 – Winning pitcher Mason Monroe drove in two runs and Jonah Summers had two doubles and two RBIs for Avonworth (7-4, 3-2) in Section 2-3A. Zach Jordan had two hits for South Allegheny (4-5, 1-2).

Beaver 10, Ambridge 8 – Brooks Miller had two hits and Mason Lang drove in three runs to lead Beaver (2-5, 2-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Max Cottage and Cole Grable drove in two runs apiece for Ambridge (2-5, 1-4).

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1 – Bo Conrad hit the go-ahead two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth to lead Bethel Park (6-2, 4-0) in Section 4-5A. Evan Holewinski didn’t give up an earned run in six inning and Cody Geddes pitched a scoreless seventh. Mac Ciocco and Wes Parker doubled for Peters Township (4-5, 2-3).

Bishop Canevin 21, Mapletown 10 – Luke Andruscik went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Dom Varley drove in five runs to lead Bishop Canevin (2-5, 2-4) to a Section 2-A win. A.J. Vanata doubled for Mapletown (0-3, 0-3).

Brownsville 13, Waynesburg 2 – Derrick Tarpley doubled, homered and drove in four runs and David Timko doubled twice to lead Brownsville (4-3, 3-2) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack singled and tripled for Waynesburg (2-5, 2-3).

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0 – Nathan Klodowski threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for Burgettstowns (5-2, 3-2) in Section 4-2A. Tristan Roach and A.J. Kuzior each drove in a pair. Brendan Wer had the hit for Brentwood (3-6, 3-4).

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4 – Brady Gavuala and Conner McTighe had three hits and David Leslie and Cooper Baxter added two as Butler (5-3, 4-1) held on for a Section 1-6A win. Tyler Armstrong homered for Pine-Richland (3-6, 1-4).

Carlynton 6, Clairton 5 – Collin Connor and winning pitcher Cade Chauvet each drove in a pair to lead Carlynton (1-8, 1-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Christian Wade singled, doubled and drove in a run for Clairton (0-9, 0-7), whose five-run seventh-inning rally fell just short.

Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2 – Nick Ricco hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to power Carmichaels (8-0, 4-0) past Bentworth (0-9, 0-6) in Section 1-2A. Drake Long went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Eden Christian 20, St. Joseph 0 — Logan McNelis and Raymond Stierer combined to throw a no-hitter in three innings of work as the Warriors (6-2, 2-1) took down the Spartans (0-6, 0-5) in a Section 3-A matchup. McNelis and Stierer combined for five strikeouts.

Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 2 – Anthony Alesi had three hits and two RBIs and Trevor Brncic singled, doubled and drove in two for Franklin Regional (7-0, 5-0) in Section 1-5A. Duston Strom had three hits for McKeesport (1-4, 0-3).

Gateway 6, Latrobe 3 – Winning pitcher Ryan Greggerson homered and drove in a pair to lead Gateway (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Logan Short had three hits and Tuckner Knupp had three RBIs for Latrobe (5-5, 1-3).

Hempfield 6, Mt. Lebanon 3 – Phil Fox singled, tripled and drove in a run as Hempfield (6-4, 4-1) won in Section 2-6A. Hayson Jacob singled and doubled. Eli Heidenreich had three hits for Mt. Lebanon (3-6, 1-4).

Highlands 6, Burrell 5 – Tyrus Kerr delivered the game-winning hit for the Golden Rams (6-3, 4-1) as they earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Bucs (1-7, 0-5). It was Kerr’s second hit of the game. Tanner Nulph picked up the win in relief and singled twice in the win.

Keystone Oaks 8, Plum 7 – Nate Brestensky homered and drove in four runs to lead Keystone Oaks (5-2, 3-1) to a nonsection win. Caden Norcutt drove in three runs and Ethan Kircher and Colin Solinski drove in two apiece for Plum (4-2, 4-0).

Knoch 9, Freeport 0 – Zach McMillen tallied three RBIs and Eli Sutton went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Knights (6-2, 3-2) past the Yellowjackets (2-7, 0-4) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Gavin Phillips picked up the win for Knoch. Tyler Asti hit a triple for Freeport.

Laurel Highlands 8, Belle Vernon 1 – Nick Kumor threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 15, and doubled twice to lead Laurel Highlands (5-2, 4-1) past Belle Vernon (4-2, 4-1) in Section 3-4A.

Mars 11, Central Valley 2 – Pete Craska homered and drove in six runs and Matt Mroz went 4 for 4 to lead Mars (5-3) to a nonsection win. Caiden Schmidt went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Shane Jarvie had two hits for Central Valley (2-8).

McGuffey 15, Southmoreland 2 – Jake Orr homered twice and drove in five runs to lead McGuffey (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Luke Wagner added two hits and two RBIs. Mason Basinger and Ben Zimmerman doubled for Southmoreland (3-2, 3-1).

Mohawk 13, Beaver Falls 0 – A.J. Verdi had two hits and three RBIs and winning pitcher Cooper Vance singled, doubled and drove in a pair as Mohawk (4-5, 2-3) defeated Beaver Falls (1-7, 1-4) in Section `-3A.

New Brighton 6, Freedom 0 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki fanned seven and Ian McKee doubled to help New Brighton (6-5, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Carter Slowinski doubled for Freedom (1-9, 1-5).

New Castle 5, Quaker Valley 1 – Rocco Bernadina gave up one hit and fanned 10 in 6.2 innings, leading New Castle (6-5, 4-2) past Quaker Valley (3-5, 2-3) in Section 2-4A. Logan Gibson singled and drove in two.

North Allegheny 8, Central Catholic 1 – Logan Andreyko and Cole Young homered to power North Allegheny (8-1, 4-1) in Section 1-6A. Will Ray went deep for Central Catholic (6-4, 2-3).

North Catholic 6, Indiana 1 – Blake Primrose homered and Tyler Primrose tripled and drove in a pair for North Catholic (7-3, 5-0) in Section 1-4A. Lincoln Trusal had three hits for Indiana (6-2, 3-2).

Northgate 8, Jeannette 7 – Xavier Nelson homered and doubled to power Northgate (4-4, 1-3) in Section 3-2A. Brayden Luttner had three hits for Jeannette (1-7, 1-3).

North Hills 11, Moon 1 – Drew Garth homered and winning pitcher Walt Vitovich drove in four runs to lead North Hills (5-5, 3-3) past Moon (4-7, 0-6) in Section 3-5A. Robert Dickerson and Josh Dreyer had three hits apiece.

Norwin 10, Canon-McMillan 0 – Jacob Bazala threw a three-hit shutout and Jake Kendro homered as Norwin (7-1, 4-1) blanked Canon-McMillan (5-4, 2-3) in Section 2-6A. Eric Chorba and Landon DiBeradin had two hits each.

Penn-Trafford 8, Kiski Area 0 – Joe MacIntosh and relievers Nolan Marasty and Trevor Wilson combined on a three-hit shutout for Penn-Trafford (5-3, 2-2) in Section 1-5A. Dylan Grabowski and Matt Lichota had two hits each. Derek Hald doubled for Kiski Area (3-4, 1-3).

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 3 – Gianni Cantini hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Ringgold (5-5, 1-4) in Section 3-4A. Colin Kruth tripled and drove in two for Greensburg Salem (1-7, 1-6), which scored three times in the top of the seventh.

Rochester 14, Western Beaver 4 – Winning pitcher Ethan Blair singled, doubled and drove in three runs to help Rochester (5-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. J.D. Azulay had two hits for the Rams. Austin Hall had a pair of hits for Western Beaver (1-4, 1-2).

Seneca Valley 12, Allderdice 0 – Ethan Edkins threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Seneca Valley (8-2, 5-1) past Allderdice (1-7, 0-6) in Section 1-6A. Ethan Baer singled, tripled and drove in three. Clayton Blucher had three hits.

Seton LaSalle 11, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Gio Lonero hit a grand slam and Evan Henke went 3 for 4 as Seton LaSalle (8-1, 5-0) broke open a close game in Section 4-2A with a 10-run seventh. Sam Giorgiana doubled and drove in three. Jimmy Sadler doubled for Chartiers-Houston (7-3, 5-2).

Sewickley Academy 14, Springdale 1 – Adin Zorn went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Hudson Bordeau and James Long had three hits each as Sewickley Academy (4-1, 3-0) defeated Springdale (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Shady Side Academy 20, Sto-Rox 0 – Josh Chu threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Tyler Hart went 3 for 5 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead Shady Side Academy (5-3, 4-2) past Sto-Rox (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-2A.

South Fayette 5, Shaler 3 – Chase Krewson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Michael DiMartini doubled and drove in a pair to lead South Fayette (9-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Braeden Campbell had two hits for Shaler (6-2, 4-1).

Union 11, OLSH 0 – Jake Vitale threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead Union (5-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win over OLSH (4-4, 3-1). Tyler Staub hit a pair of home runs.

Washington 10, Frazier 7 – Michael Shallcross had three hits, Taviaire Vereen drove in a pair of runs, and Washington (3-2, 1-2) erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning of a Section 1-2A win. Noah Ritchie had three hits for Frazier (3-4, 2-3).

West Allegheny 15, Chartiers Valley 0 – Brady Miller threw a three-hit shutout and Luke Lambert went 3 for 3 with six RBIs to power West Allegheny (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Zander Falsulkey doubled for Chartiers Valley (3-7, 1-5).

Yough 3, Charleroi 1 — Jack Sampson had three hits to back winning pitcher Sean Royer as Yough scored twice in the fifth to rally for a Section 4-3A win. Joey Campbell doubled for Charleroi (2-6, 0-5).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 11, Serra Catholic 4 – Camdyn Kowalczyk hit a home run and April Earnest tallied a triple as the Vikings (5-1, 5-1) topped the Eagles (4-2, 2-2) in a Section 2-2A matchup. Casey Weightman picked up the victory for Apollo Ridge.

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2 – Abby Fabin hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Lexi Daniels, to lead Belle Vernon (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Kaylynn Odelli tripled and homered for Yough (6-2, 3-2).

Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0; Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0 – Aubrey Krivak and Julia Jastrebski threw three-inning no-hitters as Burgettstown (3-5, 3-1) swept Aliquippa (0-5, 0-5) in a Section 1-2A doubleheader.

Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 0 – EmmaKennedi Weiland threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Carlynton (2-1, 1-1) past Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Taylor Zaletski went 4 for 4 with a home run.

Carmichaels 4, Uniontown 0 – Jordan Hoover threw a one-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels (5-4) past Uniontown (1-6) in nonsection action.

Chartiers-Houston 15, South Side 7 – Bella Hess and Madyson Smith homered to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-4) to a nonsection win. Hess drove in five runs and Hanna Richey had four RBIs. Lani Lewis doubled for South Side (4-2).

Ellwood City 8, Freedom 2 – Angie Nardone doubled twice and scored two runs to back winning pitcher Julia Nardone as Ellwood City (7-1) picked up a nonsection win. Leyasa Young and Kiersten Ferrell doubled for Freedom (2-5).

Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 5 – Tait Ramchandran had an RBI single and Kamaria Kelly delivered a two-run triple as Franklin Regional (4-2) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonsection win. Emma Kennedy homered for Gateway (0-4).

Frazier 20, California 0 – Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher homered and Nicole Palmer threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout as Frazier (7-3, 5-0) defeated California (3-5, 2-2) in Section 3-2A.

Highlands 18, Butler 7 — Abbie Deiseroth threw six innings and struck out four as the Golden Rams (7-2, 3-1) earned a nonsection win over Butler (1-6, 0-3). Cassidy Kambal drove in three runs and Riley Pointkowski drove in two for Highlands.

Ligonier Valley 2, Steel Valley 0 – Madison Griffin threw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 18 of the 21 batters she faced, as Ligonier Valley (6-0, 4-0) defeated Steel Valley (2-4, 2-3) in Section 2-2A.

Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Kileigh Smith went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIS to make winning pitcher Madi Blaker as Mapletown (4-2, 3-1) picked up a Section 2-A win. Jasmine Demaske homered for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 2-1).

Montour 10, South Fayette 5 – Mia Arndt and Avrie Polo had four hits apiece to lead Montour (4-3) past South Fayette (7-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Moon 13, Western Beaver 0 – Jackie Brace threw a three-inning no-hitter and Ava Karpa went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Moon (3-5, 2-3) past Western Beaver (0-5, 0-4) in Section 4-5A. Olivia Logan went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Mt. Lebanon 17, Hampton 16 – Brooke Boehmer hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-3) to a wild nonsection win. Deidre Flaherty had four hits and four RBIs, Jenna Gorecki homered, and Elizabeth Kubancek went 3 for 5 and drove in five. Bella Henzler and Hannah Bradfield homered and drove in four for Hampton (2-5).

Mt. Pleasant 10, McGuffey 1 – Mary Smithnosky threw a one-hit shutout, fanning 10, to lead Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Hannah Gnibus homered and Haylie Brunson and Katie Hutter had two hits each. Shelby Dobrzynski had two hits for McGuffey (2-4, 1-3).

New Castle 10, Union 9 – Gabe Perrotta had two hits and two RBIs as New Castle (3-6) rallied for a nonsection win. Gianna Trott doubled, tripled and drove in four for Union (5-5).

Penn Hills 13, St. Joseph 1 – The Indians (1-4, 0-4) earned their first win of the season in a nonsection victory over the Spartans (4-3, 2-0). Kiera Mack hit a double, a home run, and drove in six runs for the Indians.

Ringgold 18, Laurel Highlands 7 – Peyton Laflash went 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs and Olivia Vecchio also went deep for Ringgold (2-6, 1-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Karlie Russell went 4 for 4. Julie Cooper homered for Laurel Highlands (1-6, 0-5).

Riverside 16, Mohawk 6 – Aliya Ottavianni and Sam Rosenberger doubled twice and Mia Williams drove in four runs to lead Riverside (4-3, 4-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Maddie Clark homered for Mohawk (1-5, 1-3).

Shaler 13, Mars 3 – Winning pitcher Bethany Rodman had three hits and Cate Gordon homered to lead Shaler (6-2, 4-0) past Mars (2-5, 1-3) in Section 3-5A.

West Mifflin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8 – Lauren Yuhas went 4 for 4 with two home runs and Emma Mackulin drove in a pair as West Mifflin (7-1) held on for a nonsection win. Paige Truax drove in two runs for Thomas Jefferson (1-3).