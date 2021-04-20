High school roundup for April 19, 2021: Blackhawk baseball wins wild one to stay unbeaten

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | 2:11 AM

Anthony Magliese gave up a three-run homer to Matt Luchovick in the top of the seventh, but got his revenge in the bottom of the inning, hitting an RBI single and scoring on a wild pitch to lead Blackhawk to a 6-5 win over Montour in Section 2-4A baseball Monday.

Jarrod Malagiese hit a grand slam and Luke Price had three hits for Blackhawk (8-0, 4-0). Hunter Fleck and Gannon Kadlecik had RBI singles for Montour (6-3, 4-2).

Apollo-Ridge 5, Serra Catholic 4 — Brady Schrock hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as Apollo-Ridge handed Serra Catholic its first loss of the season, in a Section 3-2A matchup. The Vikings (4-1, 3-0) scored three runs in the first inning and two in the seventh, while the Eagles (10-1, 4-1) scored their four runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Brice Laurenti also tallied two hits for the Vikings while Brandon Butler earned the win for Apollo-Ridge.

Armstrong 5, Penn Hills 1 – Caden Rupert hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth to lead Armstrong (3-5, 1-4) to a Section 2-5A win. Josh Gerken tripled for Penn Hills (1-8, 1-4).

Avella 9, Cornell 6 – Cole Jaworowski went 4 for 4 and Ty Jaworowski had three hits and four RBIs for Avella (1-8, 1-6) in a Section 1-A win. Evan Schmetzer singled and doubled twice and Cody Maxwell also had two doubles for Cornell (1-4, 0-2).

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 0 – Winning pitcher Mason Monroe drove in two runs and Jonah Summers had two doubles and two RBIs for Avonworth (7-4, 3-2) in Section 2-3A. Zach Jordan had two hits for South Allegheny (4-5, 1-2).

Beaver 10, Ambridge 8 – Brooks Miller had two hits and Mason Lang drove in three runs to lead Beaver (2-5, 2-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Max Cottage and Cole Grable drove in two runs apiece for Ambridge (2-5, 1-4).

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1 – Bo Conrad hit the go-ahead two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth to lead Bethel Park (6-2, 4-0) in Section 4-5A. Evan Holewinski didn’t give up an earned run in six inning and Cody Geddes pitched a scoreless seventh. Mac Ciocco and Wes Parker doubled for Peters Township (4-5, 2-3).

Bishop Canevin 21, Mapletown 10 – Luke Andruscik went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Dom Varley drove in five runs to lead Bishop Canevin (2-5, 2-4) to a Section 2-A win. A.J. Vanata doubled for Mapletown (0-3, 0-3).

Brownsville 13, Waynesburg 2 – Derrick Tarpley doubled, homered and drove in four runs and David Timko doubled twice to lead Brownsville (4-3, 3-2) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack singled and tripled for Waynesburg (2-5, 2-3).

Burgettstown 10, Brentwood 0 – Nathan Klodowski threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for Burgettstowns (5-2, 3-2) in Section 4-2A. Tristan Roach and A.J. Kuzior each drove in a pair. Brendan Wer had the hit for Brentwood (3-6, 3-4).

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4 – Brady Gavuala and Conner McTighe had three hits and David Leslie and Cooper Baxter added two as Butler (5-3, 4-1) held on for a Section 1-6A win. Tyler Armstrong homered for Pine-Richland (3-6, 1-4).

Carlynton 6, Clairton 5 – Collin Connor and winning pitcher Cade Chauvet each drove in a pair to lead Carlynton (1-8, 1-4) to a Section 4-2A win. Christian Wade singled, doubled and drove in a run for Clairton (0-9, 0-7), whose five-run seventh-inning rally fell just short.

Carmichaels 20, Bentworth 2 – Nick Ricco hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to power Carmichaels (8-0, 4-0) past Bentworth (0-9, 0-6) in Section 1-2A. Drake Long went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Eden Christian 20, St. Joseph 0 — Logan McNelis and Raymond Stierer combined to throw a no-hitter in three innings of work as the Warriors (6-2, 2-1) took down the Spartans (0-6, 0-5) in a Section 3-A matchup. McNelis and Stierer combined for five strikeouts.

Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 2 – Anthony Alesi had three hits and two RBIs and Trevor Brncic singled, doubled and drove in two for Franklin Regional (7-0, 5-0) in Section 1-5A. Duston Strom had three hits for McKeesport (1-4, 0-3).

Gateway 6, Latrobe 3 – Winning pitcher Ryan Greggerson homered and drove in a pair to lead Gateway (4-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Logan Short had three hits and Tuckner Knupp had three RBIs for Latrobe (5-5, 1-3).

Hempfield 6, Mt. Lebanon 3 – Phil Fox singled, tripled and drove in a run as Hempfield (6-4, 4-1) won in Section 2-6A. Hayson Jacob singled and doubled. Eli Heidenreich had three hits for Mt. Lebanon (3-6, 1-4).

Highlands 6, Burrell 5 – Tyrus Kerr delivered the game-winning hit for the Golden Rams (6-3, 4-1) as they earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Bucs (1-7, 0-5). It was Kerr’s second hit of the game. Tanner Nulph picked up the win in relief and singled twice in the win.

Keystone Oaks 8, Plum 7 – Nate Brestensky homered and drove in four runs to lead Keystone Oaks (5-2, 3-1) to a nonsection win. Caden Norcutt drove in three runs and Ethan Kircher and Colin Solinski drove in two apiece for Plum (4-2, 4-0).

Knoch 9, Freeport 0 – Zach McMillen tallied three RBIs and Eli Sutton went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Knights (6-2, 3-2) past the Yellowjackets (2-7, 0-4) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Gavin Phillips picked up the win for Knoch. Tyler Asti hit a triple for Freeport.

Laurel Highlands 8, Belle Vernon 1 – Nick Kumor threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 15, and doubled twice to lead Laurel Highlands (5-2, 4-1) past Belle Vernon (4-2, 4-1) in Section 3-4A.

Mars 11, Central Valley 2 – Pete Craska homered and drove in six runs and Matt Mroz went 4 for 4 to lead Mars (5-3) to a nonsection win. Caiden Schmidt went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Shane Jarvie had two hits for Central Valley (2-8).

McGuffey 15, Southmoreland 2 – Jake Orr homered twice and drove in five runs to lead McGuffey (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Luke Wagner added two hits and two RBIs. Mason Basinger and Ben Zimmerman doubled for Southmoreland (3-2, 3-1).

Mohawk 13, Beaver Falls 0 – A.J. Verdi had two hits and three RBIs and winning pitcher Cooper Vance singled, doubled and drove in a pair as Mohawk (4-5, 2-3) defeated Beaver Falls (1-7, 1-4) in Section `-3A.

New Brighton 6, Freedom 0 – Winning pitcher Bobby Budacki fanned seven and Ian McKee doubled to help New Brighton (6-5, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Carter Slowinski doubled for Freedom (1-9, 1-5).

New Castle 5, Quaker Valley 1 – Rocco Bernadina gave up one hit and fanned 10 in 6.2 innings, leading New Castle (6-5, 4-2) past Quaker Valley (3-5, 2-3) in Section 2-4A. Logan Gibson singled and drove in two.

North Allegheny 8, Central Catholic 1 – Logan Andreyko and Cole Young homered to power North Allegheny (8-1, 4-1) in Section 1-6A. Will Ray went deep for Central Catholic (6-4, 2-3).

North Catholic 6, Indiana 1 – Blake Primrose homered and Tyler Primrose tripled and drove in a pair for North Catholic (7-3, 5-0) in Section 1-4A. Lincoln Trusal had three hits for Indiana (6-2, 3-2).

Northgate 8, Jeannette 7 – Xavier Nelson homered and doubled to power Northgate (4-4, 1-3) in Section 3-2A. Brayden Luttner had three hits for Jeannette (1-7, 1-3).

North Hills 11, Moon 1 – Drew Garth homered and winning pitcher Walt Vitovich drove in four runs to lead North Hills (5-5, 3-3) past Moon (4-7, 0-6) in Section 3-5A. Robert Dickerson and Josh Dreyer had three hits apiece.

Norwin 10, Canon-McMillan 0 – Jacob Bazala threw a three-hit shutout and Jake Kendro homered as Norwin (7-1, 4-1) blanked Canon-McMillan (5-4, 2-3) in Section 2-6A. Eric Chorba and Landon DiBeradin had two hits each.

Penn-Trafford 8, Kiski Area 0 – Joe MacIntosh and relievers Nolan Marasty and Trevor Wilson combined on a three-hit shutout for Penn-Trafford (5-3, 2-2) in Section 1-5A. Dylan Grabowski and Matt Lichota had two hits each. Derek Hald doubled for Kiski Area (3-4, 1-3).

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 3 – Gianni Cantini hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Ringgold (5-5, 1-4) in Section 3-4A. Colin Kruth tripled and drove in two for Greensburg Salem (1-7, 1-6), which scored three times in the top of the seventh.

Rochester 14, Western Beaver 4 – Winning pitcher Ethan Blair singled, doubled and drove in three runs to help Rochester (5-2, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. J.D. Azulay had two hits for the Rams. Austin Hall had a pair of hits for Western Beaver (1-4, 1-2).

Seneca Valley 12, Allderdice 0 – Ethan Edkins threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Seneca Valley (8-2, 5-1) past Allderdice (1-7, 0-6) in Section 1-6A. Ethan Baer singled, tripled and drove in three. Clayton Blucher had three hits.

Seton LaSalle 11, Chartiers-Houston 1 – Gio Lonero hit a grand slam and Evan Henke went 3 for 4 as Seton LaSalle (8-1, 5-0) broke open a close game in Section 4-2A with a 10-run seventh. Sam Giorgiana doubled and drove in three. Jimmy Sadler doubled for Chartiers-Houston (7-3, 5-2).

Sewickley Academy 14, Springdale 1 – Adin Zorn went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Hudson Bordeau and James Long had three hits each as Sewickley Academy (4-1, 3-0) defeated Springdale (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-A.

Shady Side Academy 20, Sto-Rox 0 – Josh Chu threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Tyler Hart went 3 for 5 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead Shady Side Academy (5-3, 4-2) past Sto-Rox (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-2A.

South Fayette 5, Shaler 3 – Chase Krewson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Michael DiMartini doubled and drove in a pair to lead South Fayette (9-1, 4-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Braeden Campbell had two hits for Shaler (6-2, 4-1).

Union 11, OLSH 0 – Jake Vitale threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead Union (5-4, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win over OLSH (4-4, 3-1). Tyler Staub hit a pair of home runs.

Washington 10, Frazier 7 – Michael Shallcross had three hits, Taviaire Vereen drove in a pair of runs, and Washington (3-2, 1-2) erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning of a Section 1-2A win. Noah Ritchie had three hits for Frazier (3-4, 2-3).

West Allegheny 15, Chartiers Valley 0 – Brady Miller threw a three-hit shutout and Luke Lambert went 3 for 3 with six RBIs to power West Allegheny (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Zander Falsulkey doubled for Chartiers Valley (3-7, 1-5).

Yough 3, Charleroi 1 — Jack Sampson had three hits to back winning pitcher Sean Royer as Yough scored twice in the fifth to rally for a Section 4-3A win. Joey Campbell doubled for Charleroi (2-6, 0-5).

Softball

Apollo-Ridge 11, Serra Catholic 4 – Camdyn Kowalczyk hit a home run and April Earnest tallied a triple as the Vikings (5-1, 5-1) topped the Eagles (4-2, 2-2) in a Section 2-2A matchup. Casey Weightman picked up the victory for Apollo Ridge.

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2 – Abby Fabin hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Lexi Daniels, to lead Belle Vernon (7-3, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Kaylynn Odelli tripled and homered for Yough (6-2, 3-2).

Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0; Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0 – Aubrey Krivak and Julia Jastrebski threw three-inning no-hitters as Burgettstown (3-5, 3-1) swept Aliquippa (0-5, 0-5) in a Section 1-2A doubleheader.

Carlynton 18, Sto-Rox 0 – EmmaKennedi Weiland threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Carlynton (2-1, 1-1) past Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Taylor Zaletski went 4 for 4 with a home run.

Carmichaels 4, Uniontown 0 – Jordan Hoover threw a one-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels (5-4) past Uniontown (1-6) in nonsection action.

Chartiers-Houston 15, South Side 7 – Bella Hess and Madyson Smith homered to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-4) to a nonsection win. Hess drove in five runs and Hanna Richey had four RBIs. Lani Lewis doubled for South Side (4-2).

Ellwood City 8, Freedom 2 – Angie Nardone doubled twice and scored two runs to back winning pitcher Julia Nardone as Ellwood City (7-1) picked up a nonsection win. Leyasa Young and Kiersten Ferrell doubled for Freedom (2-5).

Franklin Regional 6, Gateway 5 – Tait Ramchandran had an RBI single and Kamaria Kelly delivered a two-run triple as Franklin Regional (4-2) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a nonsection win. Emma Kennedy homered for Gateway (0-4).

Frazier 20, California 0 – Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher homered and Nicole Palmer threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout as Frazier (7-3, 5-0) defeated California (3-5, 2-2) in Section 3-2A.

Highlands 18, Butler 7 — Abbie Deiseroth threw six innings and struck out four as the Golden Rams (7-2, 3-1) earned a nonsection win over Butler (1-6, 0-3). Cassidy Kambal drove in three runs and Riley Pointkowski drove in two for Highlands.

Ligonier Valley 2, Steel Valley 0 – Madison Griffin threw a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 18 of the 21 batters she faced, as Ligonier Valley (6-0, 4-0) defeated Steel Valley (2-4, 2-3) in Section 2-2A.

Mapletown 10, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Kileigh Smith went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIS to make winning pitcher Madi Blaker as Mapletown (4-2, 3-1) picked up a Section 2-A win. Jasmine Demaske homered for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 2-1).

Montour 10, South Fayette 5 – Mia Arndt and Avrie Polo had four hits apiece to lead Montour (4-3) past South Fayette (7-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Moon 13, Western Beaver 0 – Jackie Brace threw a three-inning no-hitter and Ava Karpa went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Moon (3-5, 2-3) past Western Beaver (0-5, 0-4) in Section 4-5A. Olivia Logan went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Mt. Lebanon 17, Hampton 16 – Brooke Boehmer hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-3) to a wild nonsection win. Deidre Flaherty had four hits and four RBIs, Jenna Gorecki homered, and Elizabeth Kubancek went 3 for 5 and drove in five. Bella Henzler and Hannah Bradfield homered and drove in four for Hampton (2-5).

Mt. Pleasant 10, McGuffey 1 – Mary Smithnosky threw a one-hit shutout, fanning 10, to lead Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Hannah Gnibus homered and Haylie Brunson and Katie Hutter had two hits each. Shelby Dobrzynski had two hits for McGuffey (2-4, 1-3).

New Castle 10, Union 9 – Gabe Perrotta had two hits and two RBIs as New Castle (3-6) rallied for a nonsection win. Gianna Trott doubled, tripled and drove in four for Union (5-5).

Penn Hills 13, St. Joseph 1 – The Indians (1-4, 0-4) earned their first win of the season in a nonsection victory over the Spartans (4-3, 2-0). Kiera Mack hit a double, a home run, and drove in six runs for the Indians.

Ringgold 18, Laurel Highlands 7 – Peyton Laflash went 4 for 5 with a home run and seven RBIs and Olivia Vecchio also went deep for Ringgold (2-6, 1-4) in a Section 2-4A win. Karlie Russell went 4 for 4. Julie Cooper homered for Laurel Highlands (1-6, 0-5).

Riverside 16, Mohawk 6 – Aliya Ottavianni and Sam Rosenberger doubled twice and Mia Williams drove in four runs to lead Riverside (4-3, 4-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Maddie Clark homered for Mohawk (1-5, 1-3).

Shaler 13, Mars 3 – Winning pitcher Bethany Rodman had three hits and Cate Gordon homered to lead Shaler (6-2, 4-0) past Mars (2-5, 1-3) in Section 3-5A.

West Mifflin 9, Thomas Jefferson 8 – Lauren Yuhas went 4 for 4 with two home runs and Emma Mackulin drove in a pair as West Mifflin (7-1) held on for a nonsection win. Paige Truax drove in two runs for Thomas Jefferson (1-3).

More Baseball

Motivated Hopewell baseball tops Ellwood City, shares section lead
Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for week ending April 18, 2021
Seton Hill recruit Orr leads McGuffey past Southmoreland
Talbots top Fox Chapel in extra innings to earn key section victory
Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for week ending April 18, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me