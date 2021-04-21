High school roundup for April 20, 2021: Montour’s Mia Arndt hits for cycle

Mia Arndt hit for the cycle to lead Montour to an 11-1 Section 3-4A softball victory over Hopewell (2-7, 0-6) on Tuesday. Giacinta Labrie went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Angelina LaMarca tripled and drove in a pair for the Spartans (5-3, 4-2).

Armstrong 6, Indiana 5 – Cassidy Adams homered and Emma Paul hit a two-run single as Armstrong (7-2, 5-1) rallied for a Section 1-5A win. Olivia Zimmerman went 3 for 4 with a home run for Indiana (5-3, 2-3).

Beaver 13, Blackhawk 0 – Payton List threw a one-hit shutout and went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Beaver (7-0, 6-0) beat Blackhawk (3-4, 2-3) in Section 3-4A. Mack Boyd went 4 for 4 and Hanna Crowe had three hits, including a triple.

Bethel Park 5, Baldwin 3 – Gianna Sciullo and winning pitcher Delaney Nagy had two hits apiece to lead Bethel Park (8-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Anna Schumacher doubled for Baldwin (1-3, 1-1).

Bishop Canevin 17, Cornell 0 – Alysha Cutri threw a one-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-2) past Cornell (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-A. Bella DeMark went 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs, and Riley Bush went 2 for 2 and drove in four runs.

Burgettstown 10, Fort Cherry 1 – Aubrey Krivak doubled and homered and Kaylin Caffardo doubled and drove in three to lead Burgettstown (4-5, 4-1) to a Section 1-2A victory. Annika Rinehart doubled and drove in a run for Fort Cherry (4-4, 2-2).

Burrell 5, Highlands 2 – Katie Armstrong struck out 13 for the Bucs (4-4, 3-2) and limited the Golden Rams (7-3, 3-2) to four hits in a key Section 1-4A victory. Burrell led 5-0 with two runs in the first and three more in the fourth before Highlands got on the board with two in the fifth. Elizabeth Clark collected two hits and drove in a run for Burrell, while Armstrong, Cassidy Novak and Abbie Larko also had RBIs. Joie Beacom and Jaycee Haidze doubled and tallied an RBI for the Golden Rams, and Haidze struck out eight in the pitching circle.

Carmichaels 8, Beth-Center 4 – Grace Brown went 2 for 4 with a double and Kendall Ellsworth drove in a pair to lead Carmichaels (6-4, 3-1) past Beth-Center (1-5, 0-5) in Section 3-2A.

Central Valley 13, Ambridge 1 – Kylie Heid went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Macy Littler had two hits and two RBIs to lead Central Valley (6-3, 5-1) past Ambridge (1-7, 1-4) in Section 3-4A.

Charleroi 8, Bentworth 0 – Kylie Quigley threw a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts and McKenna Unger went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Charleroi (6-5, 4-2) past Bentworth (2-6, 1-4) in Section 3-2A.

Chartiers-Houston 16, Carlynton 1 – Nicolette Kloes and Bella Hess had four hits each and Paige McAvoy had three hits and three RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-4, 2-3) past Carlynton (2-2, 1-2) in Section 1-2A.

Chartiers Valley 3, South Fayette 2 – Gianna Welsh and Zoe Mangan had RBi singles in a three-run first inning and winning pitcher Jenna Bonneysteele made it hold up in a Section 4-5A victory for Chartiers Valley (6-3, 5-0). Madison Crump singled and doubled. Stephanie Binek had two hits, including a double, for South Fayette (7-3, 4-2).

Deer Lakes 7, North Catholic 6 – Reese Hasley doubled home Hannah Mass with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Lancers (4-1, 1-1) in a Section 1-3A matchup with the Trojanettes (5-3, 3-1). Mass and Jenna Bisegna each collected three hits for Deer Lakes, while Mass and Delanie Kaiser both knocked in a pair of runs. Anna Zahorchak doubled and tallied two RBIs for North Catholic, while Sophie Wiesner homered, and Liana Morreale tripled twice.

Derry 18, East Allegheny 0 – Maddie Berger allowed one hit and fanned seven in three inning as Derry (3-3, 3-1) defeated East Allegheny (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-3A.

Elizabeth Forward 10, Ringgold 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and Bella Gimiliano homered to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-2, 6-0) in Section 2-4A. Grace Smith and Carlee Soukup had three hits apiece. Karlie Russell doubled for Ringgold (2-7, 1-5).

Ellis School 10, Northgate 9 – Hunter Kloss hit a walkoff RBI single, scoring Georgia Lampenfeld, as Ellis School (1-2, 1-2) scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat Northgate (0-6, 0-4) in Section 3-A.

Ellwood City 11, Beaver Falls 1 – Angie Nardone went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Julia Nardone threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Ellwood City (8-1, 3-1) in Section2-3A. Megan Karczewski doubled for Beaver Falls (2-4, 1-3).

Fox Chapel 15, Oakland Catholic 0 — Mackenzie Borkovich allowed one hit and struck out 11 over four innings and the Foxes offense collected 15 hits in a Section 3-5A victory over the Eagles (0-7, 0-5). Borkovich helped herself at the plate with a single, two doubles and three runs batted in for Fox Chapel (6-2, 3-1). Hunter Taylor also drove in three, and Neena Pietropaolo, Amelia Herzer and Brynn Palmer each tallied two RBIs.

Kiski Area 9, Franklin Regional 6 – Madyson Hall and winning pitcher Hannah Simpson had RBI singles in a three-run ninth inning to lead Kiski Area (2-5, 2-3) to a Section 1-5A win. Alexa Patberg went 3 for 3 with a home run for Franklin Regional (4-3, 3-2).

Knoch 6, Freeport 5 – Taylor Davis’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Knights (5-3, 4-1) into first place in Section 1-4A. Freeport (3-4, 2-2) led 3-1 before Knoch scored four runs in the bottom of the third on a grand slam from Bailey Rickenbrode. The Yellowjackets then tied the game with two in the fifth. Rickenbrode earned the win in relief. Emily Schmidt collected two hits and two RBIs for Freeport, while Abby DeJidas knocked in a pair of runs.

Laurel 3, Neshannock 0 – Autumn Boyd threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a double to lift Laurel (6-1, 5-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Neshannock (3-2, 3-1). Addie Deal homered.

Leechburg 12, St. Joseph 0 – The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0) collected 13 hits in the Section 3-A victory over the Spartans (4-4, 3-1). McKenna Pierce tripled, homered and finished with four runs batted in, while Emma Richie also homered and drove in three. Sky Raypush recorded three hits, including a triple. Anna Cibik picked up the pitching win, giving up just one hit while striking out seven.

New Brighton 7, Freedom 6 – Callie Hoffman hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh to lead New Brighton (2-9, 1-5) to a Section 4-2A win. Tara Speicher went 3 for 3 with a double and triple for Freedom (2-6, 0-4).

North Hills 11, Shaler 3 – Sophia Roncone went 4 for 4 and Melanie Taylor homered to power North Hills (7-1, 4-1) past Shaler (6-3, 4-1) in Section 3-5A.

OLSH 17, Sto-Rox 0 – Lindsey Felsing threw a three-inning no-hitter as OLSH (8-0, 6-0) defeated Sto-Rox (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-2A.

Pine-Richland 11, North Allegheny 0 – Gabbi Aughton threw a one-hit shutout and Alexia Brown doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead Pine-Richland (5-3, 4-1) past North Allegheny (4-6, 2-2) in five innings in Section 2-6A.

Plum 9, Penn Hills 1 – The Mustangs (5-3, 3-1) scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to pull away for a Section 1-5A victory over the Indians (1-5, 0-5). Francesca Beighley collected two of her team’s 11 hits and recorded two RBIs, Maura Marston and Jillian Durst each added a pair of hits, and Mackenzie Lang belted her fourth home run of the season. Melanie Meinke, who scattered four hits, struck out 12 and walked none, helped herself with a pair of runs batted in.

Riverside 15, Union 3 – Sam Rosenberger had four hits and four RBIs and Emma Beacham doubled twice and drove in three for Riverside (4-3) in a nonsection win over Union (5-6, 4-2). Aliya Ottavianni and Carlee Crawford had three hits.

Seneca Valley 14, Butler 0 – Izzy Roule threw a four-hit shutout and Cortney Stephenson and Mackenzie Baker had two hits and two RBIs apiece to lead Seneca Valley (6-3, 1-3) past Butler (1-7, 0-4) in Section 2-6A.

Shenango 10, Mohawk 0 – Mia Edwards threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and Rhiannon Boone singled, doubled and drove in a run as Shenango (9-2, 5-1) defeated Mohawk (1-5, 1-3) in Section 4-2A.

South Allegheny 12, Brownsville 0 – Breena Komarnisky threw a three-hit shutout to lead South Allegheny (4-3, 1-2) past Brownsville (4-6, 0-5) in Section 3-3A.

South Side 17, Rochester 0 – Madi Fischer threw a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and went 3 for 5 with a double, triple, home run and four RBIs for South Side (5-2, 4-0) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (2-3, 2-3). Ashley Trillow and Sage Tellish had three hits apiece.

Steel Valley 9, Serra Catholic 8 – Abby Tester and Emily Polefko went 3 for 4 and Brooke Martin homered to lead Steel Valley (3-4, 3-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Tori Tom went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Lida Wos also went 3 for 4 for Serra Catholic (4-3, 2-3).

Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 0 – Regan Miller homered to back winning pitcher Taylor Dunn as Trinity (3-3, 2-3) defeated Upper St. Clair (1-6, 1-4) in Section 4-5A.

Waynesburg 13, McGuffey 3 – Meghan Braun homered and Erin Fitch had three hits to lead Waynesburg (7-2, 4-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Katelyn Henderson doubled for McGuffey (2-4, 1-3).

West Allegheny 9, Moon 7 – Kaley Joseph hit a two-run double and Madison Reiker and Adriana Vicari-Baker followed with RBI singles as West Allegheny (6-2, 4-1) scored four in the seventh to rally for a Section 4-5A victory. Olivia Logan and Mia Parsons had two hits apiece for Moon (3-6, 2-4).

Western Beaver 21, Aliquippa 1 – McKenna Callahan homered twice and Kelly Doyle and Skylar VanWinkle doubled twice as Western Beaver (1-5) defeated Aliquippa (0-6) in a nonsection matchup.

West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 0 – London Whipkey and Kiley Meek homered to lead West Greene (8-1, 4-0) to a Section 2-A win. Jasmine Demaske doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 2-2).

West Mifflin 11, Belle Vernon 5 – Aurora Rosso and Allyssa Schmidt had two hits and three RBIs apiece to lead West Mifflin (8-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Winning pitcher Emily Buchleitner went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair. Lexi Daniels homered for Belle Vernon (7-4, 4-2).

Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 0 – Winning pitcher Zak Wiles fanned eight and Dustin Coleman doubled and drove in a run to lead Armstrong (4-5, 2-4) past Penn Hills (1-9, 1-5) in Section 2-5A. Zack Streightif had an RBI. Eli Wiles and Ethan Prugh doubled.

Avella 11, Cornell 6 – Ty Jaworowski went 3 for 4 and Brian Humensky went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Avella (2-8, 2-6) in Section 1-A. Braden Rankin drove in three. Christopher Jackson went 4 for 4 and Evan Schmetzer had three hits for Cornell (1-5, 0-3).

Avonworth 9, South Allegheny 5 – Neo Miller and Calvin Laurenson had two hits apiece to lead Avonworth (8-4, 5-1) to a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (4-6, 1-3).

Beaver 8, Ambridge 3 – James Finch had three hits and Brady Hansen and J.J. Shallcross had two RBIs each to lead Beaver (3-6, 3-3) in Section 2-4A. J.T. Gerle singled and doubled for Ambridge (2-7, 1-6).

Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 4 – Andrew Sokol went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Aidan Ochs had two hits and drove in a run for Belle Vernon (5-2, 5-1) in Section 3-4A. Alex McClain went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Laurel Highlands (5-3, 4-2).

Bishop Canevin 15, Mapletown 8 – Justin Gyms doubled twice and drove in five and Mason Glover had three hits and four RBIs for Bishop Canevin (3-5, 3-4) in Section 2-A. Landon Stevenson had two doubles for Mapletown (0-4, 0-4).

Brownsville 14, Waynesburg 4 – Nicholas Keeney and Derrick Tarpley had three hits and Tyler Wible doubled to lead Brownsville (5-3, 4-2) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack went 4 for 4 with Waynesburg (2-6, 2-4).

Burgettstown 5, Brentwood 4 – Maddox Gratchen hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to lead Burgettstown (6-2, 4-2) past Brentwood (3-7, 3-5) in Section 4-2A. A.J. Kuzior went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Burrell 4, Highlands 2 — The Bucs (2-7, 1-5) earned their first Section 1-4A victory of the season and split their matchup with the Golden Rams (6-4, 4-2) after scoring two runs in the third inning and adding one apiece in the fourth and sixth inning. Phil Walsh threw a complete game for the Bucs and only allowed six hits while striking out six. Austin McClafferty also tallied two hits, a double and an RBI. The Golden Rams tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 1 – Ethan Trettel tripled and drove in a pair and Colin Patterson had two hits as Butler (6-3, 5-1) won in Section 1-6A. Joey Woodrow doubled twice for Pine-Richland (3-7, 1-5).

Carmichaels 13, Bentworth 1 – Liam Lohr went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Nick Ricco singled and doubled to lead Carmichaels (8-0, 4-0) in Section 1-2A. Colton Brightwell doubled twice for Bentworth (0-9, 0-6).

Central Valley 6, Fort Cherry 5 – Bryce Hulme had three hits and Shane Jarvie drove in three runs as Central Valley (3-8) defeated Fort Cherry (6-3) in a nonsection game.

Clairton 10, Carlynton 9 – Ta’Vaughn Moody hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lead Clairton (1-9, 1-7) to its first win of the season in Section 4-2A. Jonte Saunders doubled and drove in a pair. Cade Chauvey tripled and had three RBIs for Carlynton, which scored five in the top of the seventh.

Deer Lakes 10, East Allegheny 1 — Justin Brannagan hit a three-RBI triple in the first inning and Josh Wachter hit a three-RBI double in the sixth to power the Lancers (6-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-3A win over the Wild Cats (3-6, 1-4). Brannagan also threw four innings of one-hit ball, struck out eight, and allowed just one run.

Derry 12, Ligonier Valley 7 – Ryan Bushey and Matt McDowell had three hits and two RBIs apiece to help Derry (4-2, 3-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Haden Sierocky had two hits and two RBIs for Ligonier Valley (5-3, 2-2).

Eden Christian 17, St. Joseph 2 — Eden Christian (7-2, 3-1) scored six times in the bottom of the first and added on from there in a Section 3-1A win over St. Joseph (0-7, 0-6). Luke Vittone was 2 for 2 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Eden, while Jared Bees added two hits and knocked in four runs. Andrew Sullivan was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs for St. Joseph.

Fox Chapel 3, Hampton 2 — Jacob Patterson led the Foxes (5-5, 4-2) to a Section 2-5A victory over the Talbots (5-6, 5-2), avenging their loss from Monday. Patterson threw seven innings of four-hit ball and struck out four. He also drove in an RBI. Cam Marshalwitz tallied two hits for the Talbots.

Franklin Regional 7, McKeesport 2 – Caden Smith doubled and drove in a run and Anthony Alesi had two RBIs for Franklin Regional (8-0, 6-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Christian Johnson went 3 for 3 for McKeesport (1-5, 0-4).

Gateway 9, Latrobe 8 – Ryan Greggerson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Gateway (5-2, 4-1) won in Section 1-5A. The winning run scored on an error with two outs in the ninth. Vinny Amatucci singled and doubled twice for Latrobe (5-6, 1-4).

Greensburg Salem 6, Ringgold 3 – Hayden Teska and Dylan Sarsfield had two hits and Dominic Falvo had three RBIs to lead Greensburg Salem (2-7, 2-6) in Section 3-4A. Zach O’Bryan drove in a pair. Joey Schumaker had a double and two RBIs for Ringgold (5-6, 1-5).

Hopewell 2, Ellwood City 1 – Chris Mullins hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the fifth to lead Hopewell (8-3, 5-1) to a Section 1-3A sweep. James Meehan doubled for Ellwood City (4-8, 4-2).

Knoch 7, Freeport 2 — Brayden Hageter threw six innings of six-hit ball and five Knights drove in runs as Knoch (7-2, 4-2) beat the Yellowjackets (2-9, 0-6) in a Section 1-4A matchup. Jackson Smetak only tallied one hit for the Yellowjackets but drove in both runs.

McGuffey 7, Southmoreland 2 – Jake Orr went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Austin Beattie went the distance, allowing four hits and fanning eight, to lead McGuffey (7-1, 5-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Anthony Govern tripled and scored a run for Southmoreland (3-3, 3-2).

Mohawk 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Jay Wrona went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to back winning pitcher Brady Harman as Mohawk (5-5, 3-3) defeated Beaver Falls (1-8, 1-5) in Section 1-3A.

Montour 9, Blackhawk 8 – Tony Markulin singled and scored on an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Montour (7-3, 5-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Austin Thellman doubled twice and drove in five runs for Blackhawk (9-1, 5-1).

Moon 3, North Hills 2 – Marco Vesce hit an RBI double and Dante Docchio delivered a sacrifice fly as Moon (5-6, 1-5) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a Section 3-5A win. Sam Henc singled and doubled for North Hills (4-6, 2-4).

Neshannock 13, Aliquippa 2; Neshannock 17, Aliquippa 0 – Josh Pallerino and J.A. Quahliero combined on a four-inning no-hitter in the second game and Josh Pallerino drove in five runs in two games as Neshannock (8-2, 4-2) swept a Section 2-2A doubleheader from Aliquippa (0-10, 0-8).

New Brighton 5, Freedom 4 – Eddie Yorns went 3 for 4, including the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lead New Brighton (6-5, 4-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Cole Beck homered for Freedom (1-9, 1-5).

New Castle 11, Quaker Valley 0 – Nico Miller threw a one-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 to lead New Castle (7-5, 5-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Quaker Valley (3-6, 2-4). Dom Fornataro went 4 for 4 with three doubles and Logan Gibson had three hits.

North Allegheny 8, Central Catholic 3 – Spencer Barnett homered, Cole Young singled and tripled, and Aaron Galaska doubled and drove in a pair for North Allegheny (9-1, 5-1) in Section 1-6A. Joe Pilewski had a double and an RBI for Central Catholic (6-5, 2-4).

North Catholic 7, Indiana 1 – Winning pitcher Justin Stupka struck out 13 and hit a home run to power North Catholic (9-3, 6-0) to a Section 1-4A win over Indiana (6-3, 3-3). Andrew Doherty tripled for the Trojans.

Northgate 15, Jeannette 1 – Dylan McWilliams hit a grand slam and drove in six runs and winning pitcher Dennis Kelly struck out nine to lead Northgate (5-4, 2-3) past Jeannette (1-8, 1-4) in Section 3-2A. Davonte Christie had three hits for the Flames.

Norwin 5, Canon-McMillan 4 – Jack Whalen went 2 for 3 with a double and Eric Chorba, Jake Kendro and Nick Fleming drove in runs to lead Norwin (8-1, 5-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Mason Fixx doubled, tripled and drove in three for Canon-McMillan (4-7, 2-4). Kolson Desocio went 3 for 4.

OLSH 6, Union 1 – Winning pitcher L.J. Evans had two hits and Robert Brazell singled and scored twice to lead OLSH (5-4, 4-1) past Union (5-5, 4-2) in Section 1-A.

Penn-Trafford 10, Kiski Area 3 – Brady Lane went 3 for 4 and Matt Lichota tripled and drove in three as Penn-Trafford (6-3, 3-2) scored seven runs in the second inning of a Section 1-5A win. Mason Ross tripled and drove in a run for Kiski Area (3-5, 1-4).

Rochester 20, Western Beaver 5 – D.J. Smith had three hits and Parker Lyons singled, tripled and drove in four to lead Rochester (6-2, 5-1) past Western Beaver (1-5, 1-3) in Section 1-A.

Seneca Valley 12, Allderdice 2 – Dustin Horn and Clayton Blucher had three hits apiece to lead Seneca Valley (8-2, 5-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Jacob Barca homered for Allderdice (1-7, 0-6).

Serra Catholic 15, Apollo-Ridge 5 – The Eagles (11-1, 5-1) avenged their first loss of the season with a dominating win over the Vikings (4-2, 3-1) in Section 3-2A play. Max Rocco drove in three runs for Serra Catholic and four players tallied at least three hits in the win. Brandon Butler hit a home run for Apollo-Ridge.

Seton LaSalle 10, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Sam Giorgiana threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts as Seton LaSalle (9-1, 6-0) beat Chartiers-Houston (7-4, 5-3) in Section 4-2A. Brian Vogel Jr. went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Brian Reed drove in four.

Sewickley Academy 5, Springdale 1 – Winning pitcher Sajen Schuchert struck out 13 and went 3 for 3 to lead Sewickley Academy (4-1, 3-0) to a Section 3-A win. Adin Zorn also went 3 for 3. Hudson Bordeau singled and tripled. Dmitri Fritch singled and tripled for Springdale (0-5, 0-3).

Shady Side Academy 15, Sto-Rox 0 – Jonah Sackrowitz and Jason Williams doubled as Shady Side Academy (5-3, 4-2) defeated Sto-Rox (0-4, 0-4) in Section 3-2A.

Shaler 5, South Fayette 4 – Alex Englemore had three hits and Miguel Hugas delivered two as Shaler (7-2, 5-1) split a Section 3-5A series. Tyler Pitzer doubled twice and Chase Krewson drove in two runs for South Fayette (9-2, 4-2).

Trinity 10, Mars 8 – Brent Kurtz had two hits and two RBIs and Brandon Robaugh drove in three runs to lead Trinity (2-6) in a nonsection matchup. Jon Wetherholt went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for Mars (5-4).

West Allegheny 10, Chartiers Valley 0 – Devan Zirwas threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to power West Allegheny (7-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-5A win over Chartiers Valley (3-7, 1-5). Luke Lambert singled, doubled, tripled and drove in a run.

Yough 14, Charleroi 0 – Vinny Martin went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs to power Yough (3-4, 3-2) to a Section 4-3A win. Korvyn Johnson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Nico Rongaus had two hits for Charleroi (2-7, 0-6).

Section 1-AAA – The team of Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni defeated Shrey Ramesh and Vishal Thulasiram, 6-1, 6-1, in an all-Franklin Regional finals of the section doubles tournament. Nadesan and Kulkarni did not drop a game in their first two matches.

Section 3-AAA – Allderdice’s Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera battled their way to a section title, winning in three sets in the semifinals and topping Will Ernharth and Zain Hassan of Fox Chapel in the finals, 6-4, 6-3.