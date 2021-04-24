High school roundup for April 23, 2021: Beaver’s List throws no-hitter in battle of unbeatens

By:

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 12:33 AM

Tribune-Review

Payton List threw a seven-inning no-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead Beaver to a 13-0 victory over OLSH in a nonsection battle of undefeated WPIAL softball teams Friday afternoon.

Hanna Crowe had three hits and drove in four and Bailey Nicol went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Bobcats (8-0). OLSH (9-1) had five baserunners, four on walks and one on an error.

Avonworth 4, Knoch 2 — Olivia Vassari singled twice, and Lindsay Edwards drove in a run for Knoch (5-5) in a nonsection loss to Avonworth (5-4).

Canon-McMillan 10, Pine-Richland 4 – Olivia Ulan homered and drove in four runs to lead Canon-McMillan (3-5) to a nonsection win. Elli Kotar doubled and tripled and Grace Higgins tripled. Leah Hartzberg homered and Alexia Brown had two hits for Pine-Richland (6-4).

Carlynton 15, Brentwood 1 – Tanner Kephart had five hits, including two doubles, and Taylor Zaletski and Lily Barber had four hits apiece to lead Carlynton (4-2) past Brentwood (2-7) in a nonsection game. Madison Ciabattoni tripled twice and drove in three runs. Zaletski had four RBIs.

Central Valley 11, Hopewell 10 – Macy Littler went 5 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Abigail Borello had two hits and three RBIs to lead Central Valley (7-4, 6-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Jordyn Glumac had three doubles and four RBIs for Hopewell (3-8, 0-7).

Connellsville 12, Greensburg Salem 1 – Abby King went 4 for 4, Kirra David homered, and winning pitcher Jena Hixson doubled and tripled to lead Connellsville (6-3) to a nonsection win. Heather Bolen doubled for Greensburg Salem (2-8).

Elizabeth Forward 1, Seneca Valley 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to carry Elizabeth Forward (10-2) to a nonsection win. Grace Smith doubled and drove in the run. Anna Resnik had two hits. Jocelyn McNany doubled for Seneca Valley (6-5).

Freeport 8, Valley 0 — Autumn Powell threw a three-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts to spark Freeport (4-4, 2-2) to a nonsection win over Valley (2-5, 2-2). Maya Borghol and Natalie King drove in three runs apiece.

Hampton 11, Fox Chapel 4 — Taylor Hunter singled and drove in two for the Foxes (7-3, 3-2) in their Section 3-5A loss to Hampton (5-5, 3-2).

Highlands 10, Armstrong 9 — Abbie Deiseroth hit the winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Highlands to a 10-9 victory over Armstrong (8-3, 6-1) in a nonsection game. Deiseroth had three hits and two RBIs. Kassidy Cambal and Riley Pointkowski drove in two runs apiece for Highlands (8-3-1, 3-2).

Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 – Macee Cree, Madi Blaker, Kileigh Smith and Danielle Dewitt had two hits apiece to help Mapletown (6-2) to a nonsection win.

Mars 8, Moon 7 – Danielle Bednar doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Kali Harris, Olivia Waldrop and Alyssa Harris doubled as Mars (3-7) held on for a nonsection win. Cassidy Hall and Gina Petropolous had two hits apiece for Moon (3-8).

Mohawk 12, Neshannock 11 – Maddie Clark went 3 for 4, Maya McGreal doubled, and Mohawk (2-5) scored the winning run on an error in the top of the seventh in nonsection action. Abigail Measel and Aaralyn Nogay doubled for Neshannock (3-3).

Monessen 4, Avella 0 – Hannah Yorty threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk, and Sydney Caterino went 3 for 4 with a triple as Monessen (1-8, 1-4) defeated Avella (0-7, 0-4) in Section 2-A.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Ligonier Valley 1 — Mary Smithnosky and Lexis Shawley broke open a scoreless game with RBI singles in the fifth inning as Mt. Pleasant picked up a nonsection victory, handing Ligonier Valley its first loss of the season. Smithnosky, who added another RBi single in the sixth, struck out eight to pick up the win for the Vikings (9-2). Maddie Griffin fanned 18 in the loss. Bella Vargulish had an RBI single for the Rams (9-1).

North Allegheny 5, Butler 4 – Winning pitcher Alaina Whipkey went 4 for 4 with a home run and doubled and scored in the bottom of the ninth to lead North Allegheny (6-6, 3-2) to a walk-off win in Section 2-6A. Meghan McDonough had three hits. Erin Rinaman went 3 for 5 for Butler (1-9, 0-5).

Penn Hills 16, Gateway 5 – Kiera Mack went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs to power Penn Hills (2-5) to a nonsection win. Irlynn Richardson doubled and drove in three. Maura Wade had three hits and two RBIs. Lauren Sipple singled and doubled. Emma Kennedy homered and Deanna Gratton doubled and drove in two for Gateway (0-6).

Penn-Trafford 5, North Hills 2 – Mia Smith allowed four hits and struck out nine in a nonsection win for Penn-Trafford (7-3). Emma Little singled and doubled. Maria Chutko doubled and drove in a pair for North Hills (7-2).

Plum 9, Kiski Area 5 — Melanie Mienke struck out 11 to lead Plum (7-3, 5-1) to a Section 1-5A victory. Alayna Mintz drove in three runs, and Hannah Simpson struck out 11 for Kiski Area (3-6, 3-4).

Quaker Valley 15, Rochester 5 – Juliette Vybiral homered and drove in three runs and Izzy Vybiral went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Quaker Valley (2-7) past Rochester (2-4) in nonsection play.

Serra Catholic 7, Seton LaSalle 1 – Lida Wos had two hits and two RBIs and Caroline Malandra doubled and drove in two to lead Serra Catholic (5-3, 3-3) past Seton LaSalle (3-5, 3-3) in Section 2-2A.

South Fayette 7, Chartiers-Houston 6 – Whitney Cole went 4 for 4, Delaney Homer and Rylee Rohbeck had three hits apiece, and South Fayette (9-3) held on for a nonsection win. Bella Hess singled twice and tripled and Paige McAvoy singled and doubled twice for Chartiers-Houston (5-5).

South Side 16, Western Beaver 0 – Lani Lewis threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and doubled and homered to lead South Side (6-2) to a nonsection win over Western Beaver (1-7). Madi Fischer singled, doubled twice and drove in six runs.

Thomas Jefferson 8, Albert Gallatin 4 – Lily Rockwell went 3 for 3 and Kendall Pielin singled, doubled and drove in four to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Rylea Hlatky went 3 for 4 with a double and triple for Albert Gallatin (2-2, 0-2).

Waynesburg 13, Carmichaels 0 – Kendall Lembey doubled twice and drove in three and Lily Rush had a double and two RBIs for Waynesburg (9-2) in a nonsection win over Carmichaels (7-5). Erin Fitch tripled.

West Allegheny 10, Upper St. Clair 5 – Adriana Vicari-Baker homered and drove in five and Cali Fiscus also homered for West Allegheny (8-2, 6-1) in a Section 4-5A win. Ava Martin went 3 for 4 for Upper St. Clair (2-8, 1-6).

Baseball

Cornell 8, Carlynton 2 – Joshua Mozuch went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Cornell (2-5) past Carlynton (1-10) in a nonsection game.

Eden Christian 18, Springdale 1 — Luke Vitone homered to lead Eden Christian (9-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-A win. John Hughes doubled for Springdale (0-6, 0-4).

Fort Cherry 5, Freedom 4 – Adam Wolf went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to back winning pitcher Lane Miller as Fort Cherry (7-2) won a nonsection game. Paul Thompson doubled twice for Freedom (1-10).

Fox Chapel 12, Woodland Hills 0 — Dante DiMatteo threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 while going 3 for 4 and driving in three runs to lead the Foxes (7-5, 6-2) to a Section 2-5A win over the Wolverines (1-4, 0-4). Thomas Koch drew three walks and drove in two runs.

Franklin Regional 10, Leechburg 0 – Luke Treolar doubled and drove in three runs for Franklin Regional (9-0) in a nonsection win. Chris Pagano, Kyle Morgan and Jordan Suvak combined on a one-hitter. Cam Curfman got the lone hit for Leechburg (3-4).

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Uniontown 3 – Alex Miller’s RBI double broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning, leading Greensburg Central Catholic (8-1) to a nonsection win. Ryan Appleby and Zach David doubled. Hunter Chaikcic had three hits and Eric Odum doubled twice for Uniontown (3-6).

Hempfield 12, Plum 7 – A seven-run third inning carried Hempfield (7-5, 4-2) to a nonsection win. Christian Zilli tallied two hits, a double and four RBIs for the Spartans. Matt Frazetta went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Plum (4-3, 4-0).

Keystone Oaks 9, Brentwood 1 – Nate Brestensky homered and winning pitcher Jake LaPorte fanned 10 to lead Keystone Oaks (6-2) to a nonsection win. Jonathan Fetcko had three hits and dan O’Brien and Aiden Schroeder singled and doubled. Lucas Huntley had two hits, including a double, for Brentwood (3-8).

Kiski Area 7, McKeesport 6 — Kyler Pomreski drove in the winning run, and Carson Craig earned the victory, throwing six innings and striking out seven, to lead Kiski Area (4-6-1, 2-4) past McKeesport (1-7, 0-6) in Section 1-5A.

Montour 6, New Castle 4 – Nick Walker doubled and drove in a pair to lead Montour (8-3) to a nonsection win. Don Cade homered for New Castle (7-6).

Mt. Pleasant 11, Southmoreland 0 – Steve Brown went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and John Wagner threw a two-hit shutout to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-3) to a nonsection victory over Southmoreland (5-5). Aher O’Connor tripled and Pete Billey drove in a pair.

North Catholic 12, Neshannock 10 – Tommy Koroly went 4 for 4 and Andrew Doherty had two hits and three RBIs for North Catholic (10-3) in a nonsection win. Rocky Kopac singled, doubled and drove in a pair. Mike Altmyer had three hits and three RBIs for Neshannock (8-4).

OLSH 16, Western Beaver 4 – Robert Brazell homered and drove in five runs to back winning pitcher Nick Price to lead OLSH (6-4) to a nonsection win. Jake Stiger and Tommy Webster doubled for Western Beaver (1-6).

Penn Hills 10, St. Joseph 0 — Dominic Sullivan threw a six-inning complete game and struck out five in a nonsection win for Penn Hills (2-9, 1-5). Will Mason doubled for St. Joseph (1-8, 0-6).

Richland 3, Derry 2 – Josh Stern hit a walk-off RBI single to lead Richland (6-2) to a win at the Homer-Center Booster tournament. Brandon Madatic and Ryan Hood drove in runs for Derry (4-3).

Riverside 6, Ellwood City 2 – Aaron Falk went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to spark Riverside (7-4) to a nonsection win. Madden Boehm tripled. Nick Magnifico doubled for Ellwood City (5-9).

Shady Side Academy 3, Freeport 0 — Henry Fried struck out six in six innings to lead the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2) to a nonsection win. Chris Hartman, Jonathan Hotalski and Ethan Lacinski doubled for Freeport (2-9, 0-5).

Shenango 5, Central Valley 0 – Cre Calabria singled, doubled and drove in two, and Zach herb and Ethan Bintrim combined on a two-hit shutout as Shenango (9-2) defeated Central Valley (2-9) in a nonsection game.

South Fayette 9, Central Catholic 7 – Christian Brandi homered and A.J. Bryan went 3 for 4 to help South Fayette (10-2) to a nonsection win. Brendan Koroly homered and drove in four for Central Catholic (6-6).

Steel Valley 18, Ligonier Valley 11 – Joey McMahon had three hits and four RBIs and Noah Donis singled twice and drove in three for Steel Valley (1-9) in a nonsection win. Grant Dowden tripled and drove in three for Ligonier Valley (5-5).

Trinity 3, Ringgold 1 – Brandon Robaugh homered and was the winning pitcher as Trinity (3-6) picked up a nonsection win. Brent Kurtz earned the save. Hunter Mamie doubled and drove in a run for Ringgold (5-7).

Turkeyfoot Valley 6, Mapletown 2 – Will Toye drove in three runs and Kameron Kemp and Hunter Holliday doubled to lead Turkeyfoot Valley. Clay Menear singled and doubled for Mapletown (0-5).

West Allegheny 15, Latrobe 5 – Adam Crawford had four hits and Luke Lambert homered to power West Allegheny (8-2) to a nonsection win. Logan Short went 3 for 4 with a double for Latrobe (6-7).

West Greene 12, Waynesburg 9 – Caleb Rice had three hits and three RBIs to lead West Greene (5-3) to a nonsection win. Morgan Kiger doubled and tripled and Kaden Shields and Corey Wise also had two hits each. Lincoln Pack homered and Trenton Zupper had two hits for Waynesburg (2-7).

Track and field

Sprinter Guinness Brown was the star of the Butler Invitational on Friday, winning four events on his home track. Brown won the 100, 200 and 400 and was a member of the winning 4×400 relay team. Distance runner CJ Singleton also won at home, taking first in the 3200.

North Allegheny’s Dwayne Taylor swept the long jump and triple jump. Other WPIAL winners were West Mifflin’s Dontae Lewis (110 hurdles), Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar (300 hurdles), Riverside’s Ty Fluharty (800) and Norwin’s Aaron Schmook (javelin) and the North Allegheny 4×800 and Rochester 4×100 relay teams.

The girls portion of the event is scheduled for Saturday.