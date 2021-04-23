High school roundup for April 23, 2021: Sydney Lokay helps Norwin slam Seneca Valley

By:

Friday, April 23, 2021 | 12:59 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Sydney Lokay delivers against Belle Vernon on March 17.

Winning pitcher Sydney Lokay helped her own cause in the most dramatic way possible Thursday afternoon, hitting a grand slam to spark Norwin to a 9-7 Section 2-6A softball victory over Seneca Valley.

The slam for Lokay, who struck out 10, gave the Knights (7-1, 4-0) a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Olivia Mastrilli went 3 for 3 with a triple.

Jocelyn McNany and Courtney Stephenson homered to help Seneca Valley (6-4, 1-4) get back in the game.

Apollo-Ridge 11, Seton LaSalle 3 – Bailey Zidek went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Vikings (6-1-1, 6-1) to a Section 2-2A victory over the Rebels (3-4, 3-2). Casey Weightman struck out eight to earn the pitching win as Apollo-Ridge scored 10 of its 11 runs in the fourth inning.

Armstrong 9, Franklin Regional 2 – Jessica Pugh went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Armstrong (8-2, 6-1) in Section 1-5A. Carli Ramchandran homered for Franklin Regional (4-4, 3-3).

Avonworth 11, North Catholic 1 – Alivia Lantzy threw a five-inning no-hitter and Meghan Fissore, Emily Davis and Rylee Gray had two hits each to lead Avonworth (4-4) to a nonsection win over North Catholic (5-4).

Beth-Center 10, Monessen 5 – Winning pitcher Gianna Petersen struck out 10 and had an RBI triple to lead Beth-Center (2-5) to a nonsection win. Tatyana Van Hooster went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Monessen (0-8).

Bishop Canevin 21, Sewickley Academy 2 – Alysha Cutri doubled, homered and drove in five runs and Alaina Barlock went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead Bishop Canevin (3-4, 3-2) past Sewickley Academy (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-A.

Blackhawk 5, Central Valley 4 – Ashley Dicton went 4 for 4 and hit a walk-off two-run double to cap a four-run bottom of the seventh for Blackhawk (4-4, 3-3) in Section 3-4A. Emma Muir went 4 for 4 and Jaiden Patterson and Kelsey Stoner singled and doubled. Abigail Borello doubled, tripled and drove in a pair and Nadia Ehle had two hits for Central Valley (6-4, 5-2).

Carlynton 15, Sto-Rox 0 – Tanner Kephart doubled twice and drove in three runs and Taylor Zaletski had two hits and two RBIs to lead Carlynton (3-2, 2-2) past Sto-Rox (0-3, 0-3) in Section 1-2A.

Carmichaels 12, California 1 – Emma Hyatt and Grace Brown drove in two runs apiece and Kendall Ellsworth tripled to lead Carmichaels (7-4, 4-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Winning pitcher Emma Hollaren fanned 11. Jenna Defranco had an RBI for California (3-6, 2-3).

Chartiers-Houston 9, Burgettstown 5 – Bella Hess went 4 for 4 and winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes whiffed nine to lead Chartiers-Houston (5-4, 3-3) in Section 1-2A. Madyson Smith had two hits and four RBIs. Aubrey Krivak tripled and Julia Jastrzebski struck out 13 for Burgettstown (4-6, 4-2).

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 1 – Gianna Welsh and Kenz Maga had three hits apiece and winning pitcher Jenna Bonneysteele fanned seven to lead Chartiers Valley (7-3, 6-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Gina Petropolous drove in a run for Moon (3-7, 2-5).

Connellsville 10, Belle Vernon 7 – Maddy Kinneer tripled twice, winning pitcher Jena Hixson doubled, and Connellsville (5-3) scored six in the in fifth to grab a nonsection win. Ashley Joll and Alexa Daniels homered for Belle Vernon (7-5).

Deer Lakes 16, Shady Side Academy 1 – The Lancers (5-1, 2-1) plated 13 runs in the second inning en route to a 3-inning win over Shady Side Academy (1-2, 1-2) in Section 1-3A play. Delanie Kaiser singled, doubled and had two RBIs for Deer Lakes and Tia Germanich singled and drove in two runs.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0 – Kailey Larcinese threw a one-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Elizabeth Forward (9-2, 7-0) past Uniontown (2-7, 2-5) in Section 2-4A. Anna Resnik and Shelby Telegdy also had two hits.

Fox Chapel 12, Butler 2 – Brynn Palmer homered, tripled and had five RBIs to lead Fox Chapel (7-2) past Butler (1-8) in a nonsection game in six innings. Neena Pietropaolo doubled, tripled and homered and had three RBIs for the Foxes and Mackenzie Borkovich singled three times and was the winning pitcher with 15 strikeouts.

Frazier 13, Bentworth 1 – Maria Felsher had three hits and Rylee Evans and Medison Bednar drove in three runs each to lead Frazier (8-3, 6-0) past Bentworth (3-6, 2-3) in Section 3-2A. Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer struck out nine.

Hampton 9, Knoch 3 – Hannah Bradfield homered twice, tripled and plated six runs to help Hampton (4-5) earn a nonsection victory over Knoch (5-4). Bailey Rickenbrode and Quinn Hughes contributed two hits and an RBI each for the Knights.

Hempfield 10, Baldwin 3 – Emma Hoffner homered and winning pitcher Callie Sowers struck out 11 to lead Hempfield (6-3) to a nonsection win. Kelsi Terzolino and Sydney Mitchell singled and doubled for the Spartans. Lindsey Bonetti singled and doubled for Baldwin (1-4).

Hopewell 9, Beaver Falls 0 – Mya Parish threw a four-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts and Chloe Nale tripled and homered to lead Hopewell (3-7) to a nonsection win. Katee Puglia had two hits for Beaver Falls (2-5).

Kiski Area 8, Woodland Hills 0 – Hannah Simpson pitched a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead Kiski Area (3-5, 3-3) past Woodland Hills (1-2, 1-2) in a nonsection game. Simpson also doubled and drove in a run. Kassandra Cessna was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Cavaliers and Ashlee Blair was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Ligonier Valley 11, Brentwood 0 – Maddie Griffin threw her fifth no-hitter of the season, striking out 11, as Ligonier Valley (9-0, 7-0) rolled past Brentwood (2-6, 0-6) in Section 2-2A. Grffin also singled, doubled and tripled. Kailey Johnston went 4 for 4 and Haley Boyd had three hits and three RBIs.

Montour 16, Ambridge 0 – Avrie Polo homered and drove in four runs and Paytun Wiernuk also had two hits as Montour (6-3, 5-2) defeated Ambridge (1-8, 1-5) in Section 3-4A.

North Allegheny 10, Canon-McMillan 7 – Alaina Whipkey went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to power North Allegheny (5-6) to a nonsection win. Ashley Solenday had three hits. Caitlin Logan singled, doubled and drove in three. Elika Mowery and Hailey Freeman homered and Olivia Ulam had three hits for Canon-McMillan (2-5).

OLSH 19, Northgate 1 – Lindsey Felsing and Justena Giles had four hits apiece as OLSH (9-0, 7-0) defeated Northgate (0-7) in a nonsection game.

Pine-Richland 11, Mars 1 – Mackenzie Gillis hit two home runs and Leah Hartzberg also homered to lead Pine-Richland (6-3) past Mars (2-7) in a nonsection game.

Plum 5, Indiana 0 – Melanie Mienke pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts for Plum (6-3, 4-1) in a Section 1-5A win at Indiana (5-4, 2-4). Jaralyn Kincaid went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a triple for the Mustangs and Maura Malston singled twice and had 3 RBIs.

Riverside 16, New Brighton 1 – Braley Zappia singled, tripled and drove in four runs and Aliya Ottavianna went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Riverside (5-3, 4-3) in Section 4-2A. Elena Denezza had a hit for New Brighton (2-10, 1-6).

Bishop Canevin 21, Sewickley Academy 2 – Alysha Cutri and Alaina Barlock drove in five runs apiece to lead Bishop Canevin (3-4, 3-2) past Sewickley Academy (0-5, 0-5) in Section 1-A.

South Fayette 12, Upper St. Clair 2 – Lexie Vetter went 3 for 3 with a triple and Abbey Girman drove in three runs to lead South Fayette (8-3, 5-2) in Section 4-5A. Emma Redlinger went 2 for 2 with a triple for Upper St. Clair (1-7, 1-5).

Springdale 15, St. Joseph 0 – Alexis Hrivnak tripled, homered and had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Springdale (5-2, 3-0) in a three-inning victory over Section 3-A rival St. Joseph (4-5, 3-2). Emily Wilhlem went 3 for 3 with a double for the Dynamos. Autumn Sprouse and Brianna Thompson had a double apiece.

Steel Valley 16, Jeannette 2 – Lydia Alexandroff and Kendall McConnell had three hits and two RBIs apiece as Steel Valley (4-4, 4-3) defeated Jeannette (0-9, 0-7) in Section 2-2A.

Waynesburg 11, West Greene 8 – Meghan Braun, Ehralyn Eisminger and Erin Fitch hit home runs as Waynesburg (8-2) picked up a win in a nonsection slugfest. Jersey Wise, Katie Lampe, Kiley Meek and BreAnn Jackson homered for West Greene (8-2).

West Allegheny 32, Western Beaver 0 – Emily Nolan homered, Megan Pollinger went 3 for 3, and Madison Reiker drove in six runs as West Allegheny (7-2, 5-1) beat Western Beaver (1-6, 0-5) in Section 4-5A.

Yough 13, Laurel Highlands 3 – Sammie McGhee doubled and homered and Savannah Manns had two hits and two RBIs to lead Yough (7-2, 4-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Peyton Vitikacs doubled and homered for Laurel Highlands (1-8, 0-7).

Baseball

Avonworth 2, Knoch 1 – Jonah Summer doubled and drove in a run to lead Avonworth (9-4) to a nonsection win. Zack McMillen had two hits for Knoch (6-3).

Beth-Center 9, Jefferson-Morgan 7 – Cameron Palmer doubled twice and Vincent Clutter and Riley Henck had two hits and two RBIs each to lead Beth-Center (5-6) to a nonsection win. Ayden Pratt went 4 for 4 and Easton Hanko drove in three for Jefferson-Morgan (5-4).

Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 0 – Dan DelBene allowed three hits in five scoreless innings and Josh Peters and Evan LeJeune completed the shutout as Bethel Park (8-2) beat Upper St. Clair (6-5) in a nonsection game. David Kessler and Bo Conrad had two hits apiece.

Burrell 7, Kiski Area 6 — The Bucs (3-7) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a walk and an error to earn a nonsection victory over the Cavaliers (3-6-1). Joe Druga, Forrest Primm and Reese Kennedy had two hits each for the Bucs. Mike Shoemaker doubled for the Cavaliers.

Carmichaels 13, McGuffey 3 – Drake Long went 4 for 4 with a home run for Carmichaels (8-1) in a nonsection victory. Gavin Pratt hat three hits and two RBIs. Brock Wallace singled and doubled for McGuffey (7-2).

Charleroi 17, Monessen 2 – Winning pitcher Joey Campbell drove in three runs and Zach Usher went 2 for 2 as Charleroi (3-7) defeated Monessen (1-6) in a nonsection game.

Chartiers-Houston 12, Frazier 2 – Jimmy Sadler went 5 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as Chartiers-Houston (9-3) defeated Frazier (3-5) in a nonsection game. Austin Kuslock had four hits and two RBIs and Jake Mele went 3 for 4 with a double.

Deer Lakes 10, East Allegheny 1 — Jacob Danka threw six innings of three-hit ball and struck out three as the Lancers (7-1, 5-0) handed the Wildcats (3-7, 1-5) their second straight loss. Josh Wachter drove in three runs for the Lancers and Ryan Cochran tallied three hits and drove in two.

Eden Christian 15, Springdale 2 — Eden Christian (8-2, 4-1) belted eight doubles, including two by Raymond Stierer, in a five-inning win over Springdale (0-5, 0-3) in Section 3-A action. John Hughes doubled for the Dynamos.

Ellwood City 11, Neshannock 5 – Ryan Gibbons went 3 for 4 with two doubles, and Ashton Wilson singled, doubled and drove in a run for Ellwood City (5-8) in a nonsection win. Mike Altmyer had a double and an RBI for Neshannock (8-3).

Fox Chapel 10, Woodland Hills 0 — The Foxes (5-5, 5-2) collected nine hits, and Tommy Fravel pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a Section 2-5A win over the Wolverines (1-3, 0-3). James Trageser and Enzo Rotunno each drove in two runs, and Thomas Koch recorded a double for Fox Chapel.

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Brownsville 7 – Winning pitcher Alex Miller had two doubles and three RBIs, and Zach David and Max Kalloch had three hits apiece, as Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0) won a nonsection game. Cole Rankin had three hits for Brownsville (4-4).

Hopewell 7, Shaler 2 – Gregory Barlion hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth after Lucas Arington hit the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth to lead Hopewell (9-3) to a nonsection win. Couper Stala had two hits. Bryan Rincon and Miguel Hugas doubled for Shaler (8-3).

Indiana 17, DuBois Central Catholic 2 – Steven Budash, Tyler Gonos and Branden Kanick drove in three runs apiece and Gavin Homer and Ben Ryan had two hits to help Indiana (7-3) to a nonsection win.

Laurel Highlands 2, Canon-McMillan 1 – Winning pitcher Alex McClain singled and doubled to lead Laurel Highlands (6-3) to a nonsection win over Canon-McMillan (4-8). Tristan McCoy doubled and Ty Sankovich earned the save.

Leechburg 6, Jeannette 1 – Dalton Hamm, Owen McDermott and Matt Curfman had a single and an RBI each to help Leechburg (3-3) earn a nonsection win. Gavin Holemeyer singled twice and drove in a run for Jeannette (1-9).

Mt. Lebanon 2, Hempfield 1 — Joey Daniels walked with the bases loaded and Cortland Peer followed with an RBI single as Mt. Lebanon (4-6, 2-4) scored twice in the sixth inning to pick up a Section 2-6A win. Brandon Coughlin had a run-scoring single for Hempfield (6-5, 4-2).

North Allegheny 14, Hampton 1 – Aaron Galaska, Cam Ward and Nate Hess combined on a six-inning no-hitter to lead North Allegheny (10-1) to a nonsection win over Hampton (5-7). Cole Young had three hits and Spencer Barnett had two hits and two RBIs.

North Hills 7, Quaker Valley 3 – Walt Vitovich doubled, tripled and drove in three runs to lead North Hills (5-6) to a nonsection win. Tyler Cote and Drew Garth doubled. Caleb Piatt singled and doubled twice for Quaker Valley (3-7).

Penn-Trafford 10, Gateway 4 – Jakob Haynes and Tyler Hoover homered and Peyton Bigler hit a two-run double in the first inning to lead Penn-Trafford (7-3, 4-2) in Section 1-5A. Joe Schulte and Luke Jackson had two hits for Gateway (5-3, 4-2).

Pine-Richland 4, Mars 2 – Andy Swartout singled, tripled and drove in a pair, and winning pitcher Brian Komaromy had an RBI as Pine-Richland (4-7) won a nonsection game. Pete Craska and Jon Wetherholt doubled for Mars (5-5).

Seneca Valley 7, Chartiers Valley 5 – Quinn Burke, Owen Yarussi and Nate Malak had two hits apiece and Seneca Valley (9-2) used a six-run sixth to secure a nonsection win. Conor Carney had two RBIs. Ashton Bogdon and Charlie Caputo doubled for Chartiers Valley (3-8).

South Side 12, Burgettstown 3 – Luke McCoy went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead South Side (5-5) to a nonsection win. Aaron Mzyk doubled and drove in a run. Maddox Gratchen doubled for Burgettstown (6-3).

St. Joseph 12, Aliquippa 1 — The Spartans (1-7) picked up their first win of the season with a nonsection triumph over Aliquippa (0-11). Owen Swanson drove in three runs, while Justin Hyland added two RBIs for St. Joseph, which got a complete-game win from Hayden Mallin with 10 strikeouts over five innings.

Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 4 – Preston Zandier had three hits and Shultz Reinhart doubled and tripled to spark Thomas Jefferson (2-6) to a nonsection win. Aidan Ochs and Andrew Sokol doubled for Belle Vernon (5-3).