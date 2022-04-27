High school roundup for April 26, 2022: West Allegheny earns split with Shaler
By:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 11:07 PM
Colin Marinpetro went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead West Allegheny to a 7-5 victory over Shaler on Tuesday, earning a split in the two-game series between top teams in Section 3-5A baseball.
West Allegheny (10-2, 7-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second but needed the four insurance runs it scored in the top of the sixth when Shaler (10-4, 5-3) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Joe Pustover drove in two runs for West A. Tristan Holland hit a solo home run for the Titans.
Avella 11, Western Beaver 1 – K.J. Rush doubled in a run and Isaiah Bradick allowed one run on two hits and struck out five in five innings for Avella (3-7, 3-5) in a Section 1-A win over Western Beaver (1-8, 1-7).
Avonworth 14, Keystone Oaks 0 – John Hustwit clubbed two solo homers and Mason Metz hit a home run and drove in four runs as Avonworth (8-4, 4-3) shut out Keystone Oaks (4-4, 3-2) in Section 2-3A. E.J. Simon doubled for the Golden Eagles.
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 4 – David Kessler doubled and tripled and Cody Geddes collected three hits as Bethel Park (9-2, 6-2) beat Connellsville (4-9, 2-6) in Section 4-5A. Kace Shearer and Logan Kemp each had a double for the Falcons.
Blackhawk 13, Quaker Valley 8 – Josh Reed went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Anthony Malagie and Jarrod Malagise each drove in a run and had two hits to lead Blackhawk (6-5, 3-5) to a Section 2-4A win. Jimmy Zugai had two RBIs for Quaker Valley (5-5, 4-4).
Burgettstown 18, Clairton 3 – Nathan Klodowski doubled twice and drove in two runs and Sam Elich had three RBIs as Burgettstown (10-1, 8-0) defeated Clairton (0-9, 0-9) in Section 4-2A. Christian Wade hit a three-run homer in the first for the Bears.
Burrell 7, Freeport 4 – Phil Walsh doubled in a run and Cam Martin had two RBIs to lead Burrell (4-7, 3-5) past Freeport (3-9, 1-7) in Section 1-4A. Jackson Smetank drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Fort Cherry 0 – Luke Camden and Anthony Romano each doubled and drove in two while Ryan Parise struck out 10 and allowed no runs as Chartiers-Houston (6-5, 4-4) blanked Fort Cherry (6-2, 5-2) in Section 4-2A.
Chartiers Valley 6, Moon 1 – Brendan Cruz went 2 for 4 with an RBI and allowed one run on five hits while striking out six in six innings for the Section 3-5A win for Chartiers Valley (7-5, 5-3). Marco Vesce collected two hits for Moon (2-10, 0-8).
Eden Christian 10, Leechburg 5 – Jared Bees went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Ray Stierer tripled and homered to lead Eden Christian (9-0, 7-0) to a Section 3-A win. Thomas Burke doubled for Leechburg (3-4, 2-4).
Ellwood City 5, Beaver Falls 2 – Alexander Roth drove in two runs and Joe Roth and Bucky Biskup each singled in a run to lead Ellwood City (5-6, 5-3) past Beaver Falls (2-8, 2-6) in Section 1-3A. Brady Wooley had two hits for the Tigers.
Fox Chapel 5, Belle Vernon 3 – Jacob Patterson doubled, Tommy Fravel had three hits and an RBI, and Zach Johnston smacked two hits and also drove in a run as Fox Chapel (6-5) won nonsection matchup. Brady Hoffman had two RBIs for Belle Vernon (3-8).
Franklin Regional 7, Gateway 0 – Anthony Alesi went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Ryan DalCanton collected two hits and two RBIs as Franklin Regional (7-4, 4-3) shut out Gateway (5-8, 2-6) in Section 1-5A.
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 2 – Max Kallock homered and drove in four runs, Wade Boyle had three hits, and Ryan Appleby doubled to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 6-2) to a Section 2-A win. A.J. Vanata doubled for Mapletown (2-7, 0-6).
Hampton 2, Armstrong 0 – Cam Marshalwitz drove in a run and threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 13, as Hampton (8-3, 8-0) needed only two first-inning runs for a Section 2-5A victory. Haden Brink went six innings, allowed one earned run on five hits and struck out 12 in a losing effort for Armstrong (4-9, 3-6).
Hempfield 7, Canon-McMillan 2 – Noah Zadroga went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Caden Biondi drove in a run as Hempfield (6-8, 5-3) beat Canon-McMillan (2-9, 2-6) in Section 2-6A. Roman Mollenauer collected two hits including a double for the Big Macs.
Highlands 5, North Catholic 1 – Tanner Nulph doubled and drove in two runs and Ethan Hewitt doubled in a run as Highlands (7-5, 4-4) beat North Catholic (7-5, 6-2) in Section 1-4A. Sean Dewey and Andrew Doherty each collected two hits for the Trojans.
Hopewell 2, New Brighton 0 – Lucas Arington went 1 for 3 and collected two RBIs and Anthony LaSala allowed no runs on four hits and struck out seven in 6.2 innings as Hopewell (8-3, 6-1) beat New Brighton (5-8, 4-3) in Section 1-3A. Ian McKee and Bobby Budacki each had two hits for the Lions.
Knoch 10, Indiana 7 – Eli Sutton went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two runs and Logan Cypher and Isaac Roddy each doubled and knocked in two runs as Knoch (8-2, 6-2) got the Section 1-4A win. Branden Yanity went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Indiana (7-5, 4-4).
Latrobe 17, Kiski Area 3 – Winning pitcher Jacob Albaugh hit a three-run home run, Logan Bradish went 3 for 4 with two doubles and knocked in four runs, and Chase Sickenberger tripled and plated two runs to lead Latrobe (10-3, 8-0) to a Section 1-5A win. Jake Smith doubled and drove in a run for Kiski Area (3-7, 2-5).
Mars 8, Woodland Hills 1 – Samuel Schultz and Shane Klinefelter each hit a triple, and Zachary Orosz and Johnny Fratto each hit a double to lead Mars (9-3, 7-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Woodland Hills (0-12, 0-10).
Mohawk 11, Freedom 1 – A.J. Verdi went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Jacob Werner drove in two runs, and J.C. Voss allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in five innings as Mohawk (9-3, 6-2) defeated Freedom (0-9, 0-8) in Section 1-3A.
Montour 8, Beaver 0 – Cole Fleck hit a home run and knocked in three runs and winning pitcher Mason Sike also hit a home run and struck out 11 as Montour (13-1, 10-0) shut out Beaver (7-4, 6-2) in Section 2-4A.
Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 3 – Matthew Delvaux and Derrick Shields each doubled for Mt. Lebanon (9-6, 7-1) and Adma Ledbetter and Christian Forgacs each hit a double for Baldwin (5-9, 1-7) in this Section 2-6A matchup.
Neshannock 16, Summit Academy 0; Neshannock 16, Summit Academy 0 – Josh Pallerino went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Colten Shaffer went 3 for 3 with a double and triple, and Jon Pallerino hit a double for Neshannock (11-4, 6-2) in the opener of a Section 2-2A doubleheader with Summit Academy (0-11, 0-10). In the second game, Jake Rynd and Andrew Frye each doubled and drove in three runs for Neshannock.
New Castle 4, Central Valley 1 – Josh Work doubled in two runs and Dante Micaletti went 6.1 innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven in a Section 2-4A win for New Castle (2-8, 2-8). Hunter Boring allowed two earned runs on five hits and also struck out seven in a loss for Central Valley (3-8, 2-6).
North Allegheny 4, Butler 0 – Andrew Hart collected two hits and an RBI and winning pitcher Connor Smith threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 13 as North Allegheny (7-4, 5-2) beat Butler (8-3, 4-3) in Section 1-6A.
Penn-Trafford 10, McKeesport 0 – Ian Temple collected two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Grabowski drove in two runs and threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10, as Penn-Trafford (8-3, 4-3) blanked McKeesport (6-5, 2-5) in Section 1-5A. Dustin Strom had the lone hit for the Tigers.
Pine-Richland 4, Allderdice 2 – Jacob McGuire went 2 for 4 with a triple and Peyton Ford doubled and drove in a run to lead Pine-Richland (7-6, 6-2) to a Section 1-6A win. Bryan McCann doubled in a run and Luis Marquez tripled and knocked in a run for Allderdice (0-9, 0-8).
Plum 11, Penn Hills 0 – Silvio Ionadi and Caden Norcutt each doubled and drove in two runs and Colin Watson had two RBIs as Plum (8-3, 6-2) shut out Penn Hills (1-10, 0-7) in Section 2-5A.
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Mason Suss went 2 for 3 and Lorenzo Glasser picked up the win for Ringgold (4-6, 2-5) in Section 3-4A. Nate Ratica clubbed two hits for Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 4-4).
Riverside 7, South Side 6 – Bo Fornataro went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and Christian Lucarelli went 5.1 innings, allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine for Riverside (11-1, 7-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Carter Wilson went 1 for 4 with four RBIs for South Side (4-6, 3-5).
Rochester 14, OLSH 4 – Parker Lyons had two hits and drove in four runs and Ethan Blair doubled and knocked in two runs as Rochester (7-3, 6-2) defeated OLSH (7-3, 7-1) in Section 1-A. Brandon Brazell hit a solo home run for the Chargers.
Seneca Valley 7, Central Catholic 5 – Tyler Mack went 2 for 2 with a triple and drove in four runs and Nate Malak doubled as Seneca Valley (9-4, 4-4) beat Central Catholic (6-7, 4-4) in Section 1-6A. Cade Clister doubled and knocked in two runs for the Vikings.
Seton LaSalle 15, Carlynton 2 – Gio Lonero hit two doubles and drove in seven runs and Brian Vogel Jr. doubled in two runs for Seton LaSalle (7-1, 6-0) in a Section 4-2A victory. Wyland Gabler doubled for Carlynton (3-6, 2-5).
Sewickley Academy 8, Riverview 7 – Adin Zorn homered and Nicholas Straka doubled as Sewickley Academy (7-2, 7-0) beat Riverview (3-7, 2-4) in Section 3-A. Luke Migley and Dan Roupas were two of five Raiders who doubled.
Shady Side Academy 13, Northgate 1 – Jonah Sackrowitz hit two triples and had three RBIs, Caden Green had a double and three RBIs, and Bobby O’Brien hit a triple to lead Shady Side Academy (7-2, 5-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Peyton Celesti hit a double for Northgate (0-7, 0-6).
Shenango 3, Laurel 1 – Tyler Kamerer hit a two-run homer and winning pitcher Braeden D’Angelo went five innings and allowed one run on three hits and struck out four to lead Shenango (7-3, 6-3) past Laurel (7-2, 6-2) in Section 2-2A.
South Fayette 12, North Hills 6 – Gino Satira doubled twice and drove in three runs and Tyler Pitzer went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead South Fayette (8-3-1, 5-3) to a Section 3-5A win over North Hills (5-6, 2-6).
South Park 12, South Allegheny 0 – Dylan Wilder and Zach Ludwig each hit a double and winning pitcher Brandon Clifford struck out nine as South Park (9-2, 6-0) defeated South Allegheny (3-6, 1-5) in Section 2-3A.
Southmoreland 4, Charleroi 2 – Brok Potoka went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Ty Keffer singled in a run, and Anthony Govern allowed one earned run and struck out three in seven innings to give Southmoreland (6-3, 5-2) the Section 4-3A win. Jake Beveridge went 3 for 3 for Charleroi (5-4, 3-4).
Springdale 4, St. Joseph 2 – Joey Wylly and Chris Savko each drove in a run and Legend Ausk tossed 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run, no hits and struck out 11 as Springdale (2-6, 1-6) beat St. Joseph (0-6, 0-5) in Section 3-A.
Thomas Jefferson 7, Trinity 6 – T.J. Bucy went 3 for 5 and hit the walk-off single to give Thomas Jefferson (10-3, 6-2) a Section 4-5A win. Brady Haberman had two hits and two RBIs for the Jaguars. Trinity (4-9, 2-6) was led by Jeremy Sikora, who had two hits and an RBI.
Valley 2, Ligonier Valley 1 – Brandon John hit a walk-off RBI single to lead Valley (4-9, 1-7) to a Section 3-3A victory over Ligonier Valley (5-6, 2-4).
West Greene 8, Monessen 0 – Morgan Kiger went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Hayden Hamilton hit a triple to lead West Greene (7-3, 5-0) to a Section 2-A win over Monessen (2-8, 2-6).
West Mifflin 6, Uniontown 1 – Jake Walker doubled and Derek Kleinhans went 2 for 3 with an RBI as West Mifflin (12-2, 9-1) beat Uniontown (5-4, 4-4) in Section 3-4A. Clay Dean hit a solo homer for the Red Raiders.
Yough 6, Waynesburg 2 – Jack Sampson and Christian Park each collected two hits and Allen Novacek struck out seven as Yough (6-4, 5-2) beat Waynesburg (4-8, 4-4) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack had two hits for the Raiders.
Softball
Belle Vernon 7, Charleroi 0 – Ashley Joll had a triple and three RBIs for Belle Vernon (5-4-1) in a nonsection win. Riley Jones and Tylie Perok each hit a double for Charleroi (3-4).
Highlands 8, McKeesport 5 – Abbie Deiseroth hit a home run, Jocelyn Celkko tripled, and Jaycee Haidze doubled to push Highlands (5-3, 4-1) to a Section 1-4A win. Katherine Hrinda hit two doubles for McKeesport (1-7, 1-6).
Karns City 3, Armstrong 1 – Ashley Fox had two singles for Karns City (8-1) in a nonsection win over Armstrong (8-2).
Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 1 – Hannah Simpson went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs, and Madison Leith hit a two-run homer for Kiski Area (5-5, 5-3) in a Section 1-5A win over Woodland Hills (0-6, 0-6).
Laurel 19, Freedom 1 – Grace Zeppelin went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Abbie Miles went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs, and Eva Kuth hit a triple for Laurel (8-1, 6-1) in a Section 4-2A win over Freedom (2-9, 2-8).
Ligonier Valley 9, Brentwood 0 – A day after throwing a perfect game with 21 strikeouts, Maddie Griffin pitched a one-hitter and struck out 17 for Ligonier Valley (8-2, 7-0) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (1-6, 0-6). Ruby Wallace went 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and Payton LaVale hit a home run.
McGuffey 18, Brownsville 3 – Julia Barr went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, Cadence Jack had two doubles and three RBIs, and Faith Ealy went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for McGuffey (2-3, 2-3) in a Section 3-3A win. Juliana Angeline hit a triple with two RBIs for Brownsville (0-9, 0-6).
Neshannock 15, Union 0 – Gabby Quinn went 2 for 3 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs, and Gabby Perod and Hunter Newman each hit a double for Neshannock (9-0) in a nonsection win over Union (12-2).
North Allegheny 3, Canon McMillan 1 – Alaina Whipkey hit a home run, and Anne Melle and Sydni Junker each hit a double to lead North Allegheny (8-3) to a nonsection win. Skylah Steban hit a double for Canon McMillan (3-3).
OLSH 11, Carlynton 0 – Morgan O’Brien hit a three-run home run, and Justena Giles went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead OLSH (7-1, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Carlynton (1-4, 1-4).
Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2 – Mackenzie Gillis hit a home run, and Jocelyn Langer and Izzy Sulesky each hit a double for Pine-Richland (7-2, 5-2) in a Section 2-6A win. Lily Vicari and Erin Rinaman each hit a double for Butler (0-7, 0-6).
Riverside 9, Mohawk 4 – Braley Zappia hit a double, and Sam Rosenberger and Madison Fryer each had two RBIs for Riverside (6-2, 5-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Ava Nulph and Maddy Weisz each hit a triple for Mohawk (5-4, 5-3).
Seton LaSalle 11, Steel Valley 1 – Casey Barton went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, Gianna Ferrieri went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Ali Xenakis hit a double and had two RBIs, and Kylee Cerminara hit a double for Seton LaSalle (6-3, 5-3) in a Section 2-2A win. Darwin Burns went 2 for 2 with a double for Steel Valley (4-6, 4-5).
South Park 5, Beaver Falls 3 – Kylie Mettrick went 3 for 3 with a double and triple, and Mackenzie Farrier hit two singles and had two RBIs to lift South Park (2-5, 2-4) to Section 2-3A win. Brea Harris went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Beaver Falls (0-5, 0-3).
St. Joseph 11, Northgate 8 – Jamie Noonan went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Julie Spinelli had a double and two RBIs, and Violet Hill went 5 for 5 with two RBIs to lead St. Joseph (4-3, 3-1) to a Section 3-A win. Shyla Baptiste went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Northgate (1-4, 1-3).
Trinity 18, Western Beaver 0; Trinity 17, Western Beaver 2 – Ryleigh Hoy hit for the cycle and drove in four runs, Hanna Suhoski hit a two-run homer, and Addison Agnew hit two doubles for Trinity (13-1, 9-0) in the first game of a a Section 4-5A doubleheader sweep of Western Beaver (0-8, 0-8). In the second game, Addison Agnew hit a home run, Alyssa Rager hit two triples, and Hanna Suhoski went 2 for 2 with a double for Trinity.
West Allegheny 21, Upper St. Clair 0 – Ava Henke hit two home runs and drove in six, Eilana Vicari-Baker, Adrianna Arnal and Emily Nolan each hit a home run, and Madison Lucas hit two doubles for West Allegheny (7-3) in a nonsection win over Upper St. Clair (6-7).
Boys volleyball
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1 – Deer Lakes took the first set 25-21, but then Derry rattled off three straight sets by scores of 25-21, 30-28 and 25-17 to take the match. Gabe Carbonara had eight kills and Nick Allison led the team with 12.
Hempfield 3, Central Cathlic 0 – Hempfield swept the match with 25-15, 25-17 and 25 -14 wins. Sean Gordon had eight kills for the Spartans, who are on a seven-match winning streak.
OLSH 3, Ambridge 1 – OLSH took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13 and Ambridge claimed the third set 21-25. But the Chargers took the fourth set and the match with a 26-24 win. Colin Wiegard had eight kills and six digs and Collin Cimino had six kills and four blocks for OLSH.
Boys tennis
WPIAL doubles championships – The top-seeded team didn’t reach the finals of the Class 3A tournament, but their teammates did. Section 1 champions Andrew and Aaron Allen of Franklin Regional were knocked off by Section 3 champs David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy in a three-set battle in the semifinals, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
The Franklin Regional team of Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkarni, who lost to the Allen brothers in the section finals, reached the WPIAL championship match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Jack and Luke Wilke of Mt. Lebanon.
In Class 2A, the seventh-seeded duo of Brody Golla and Alex Garvey reached the finals, bearing sixth-seeded Drew Dimidjian and Tony Sparta of Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, 6-3.
They’ll meet top-seeded Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing of South Park, who were 7-6, 6-1 winners over Andrew Cavett and Grady Johnson of Beaver in the other semifinals.
The finals are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny. The top two teams in Class 3A and three teams in Class 2A advance to the PIAA tournament.
This story will be updated.
