High school roundup for April 27, 2021: Bethel Park tops Fox Chapel in Class 5A duel

By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

John Chalus went 3 for 3 and Bethel Park capitalized on four errors to defeat Fox Chapel, 5-0, in nonsection baseball Monday afternoon.

Nathan Vargo pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts to earn the win for the Black Hawks (9-2). Dante DiMatteo singled twice for the Foxes (7-6).

Avonworth 7, Keystone Oaks 2 – Winning pitcher Kamden Otstot doubled twice and Jordan Kolenda had a triple as Avonworth (10-4, 6-1) beat Keystone Oaks (6-3, 3-2) in Section 2-3A.

Blackhawk 5, Quaker Valley 4 – Garrett Uebelacker singled, doubled and drove in three runs and Austin Thellman also had two hits as Blackhawk (11-1, 6-1) won in Section 2-4A. Jack Gardinier had two hits and Tommaso Floro drove in two runs for Quaker Valley (3-8, 2-5).

Burgettstown 15, Clairton 0 – Winning pitcher John Baronick drove in a pair of runs as Burgettstown (7-3, 5-2) won in Section 4-2A. Brodie Kuzior and Nathan Klodowski also drove in two runs. Isaiah Berry doubled for Clairton (1-10, 1-8).

California 9, Washington 7 – Conner Vig, Payton Conte and Chris Weston had two RBIs apiece to lead California (8-3, 5-2) in Section 1-2A. Nicholas Blanchard singled, doubled and drove in three for Washington (3-3, 1-3).

Carmichaels 10, Frazier 1 – Gavin Pratt homered and Joel Ferek had three hits as Carmichaels (9-1, 5-0) defeated Frazier (3-6, 2-4) in Section 1-2A.

Central Catholic 7, Seneca Valley 4 – Will Ray homered and Eli Harpalani doubled and tripled to lead Central Catholic (7-6, 3-4) to a Section 1-6A win. Ethan Edkins had two hits for Seneca Valley (9-3, 5-2).

Central Valley 6, New Castle 3 – Joshua Kennelly singled, tripled and drove in three and Bryce Hulmer had two hits and two RBIs to lead Central Valley (4-9, 2-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Rocco Bernadina went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for New Castle (7-7, 5-4).

Charleroi 11, Southmoreland 5 – Colton Polander and Tyler O’Neill drove in two runs apiece to lead Charleroi (3-7, 1-6) to a Section 4-3A win. Anthony Govern doubled and tripled for Southmoreland (5-6, 3-5).

Chartiers-Houston 9, Fort Cherry 5 – Matt Rieger doubled twice and Austin Kuslock drove in three runs to power Chartiers-Houston (10-3, 6-3) in Section 4-2A. Ryan Craig went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Fort Cherry (7-4, 4-3).

Chartiers Valley 8, Moon 3 – Garrett Alauzen and Will Kinchington had three hits apiece to lead Chartiers Valley (4-8, 2-5) in a Section 3-5A win. Colin Elias tripled for Moon (5-7, 1-6).

Eden Christian 18, Leechburg 0 — Logan McNelis threw a four-inning perfect game and struck out 11 batters for the Warriors (10-2, 6-1) in a Section 3-1A victory over the Blue Devils (3-5, 2-1). Jared Bees and Eli Szenyeri both doubled for Eden Christian.

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Ryan Gibbons threw a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts to lead Ellwood City (6-9, 5-2) past Beaver Falls (1-10, 1-6) in Section 1-3A.

Franklin Regional 17, Gateway 2 – Louie Kegerreis had three hits and three RBIs and Caden Smith had two hits and drove in four to lead Franklin Regional (10-0, 7-0) in Section 1-5A. Luke Jackson homered for Gateway (5-4, 4-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Mapletown 8 – Alex Miller had four hits and five RBIs and Max Kallock had two singles and two triples to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (9-1, 7-0) to a Section 2-A win. Zach David and Ryan Appleby had three hits apiece. Landon Stevenson had three hits for Mapletown (0-6, 0-5).

Hempfield 4, Canon-McMillan 0 – Phil Fox threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as Hempfield (8-5, 5-2) defeated Canon-McMillan (4-9, 2-5) in Section 2-6A. Christian Zilli went 3 for 4 and Brandon Coughlin and Luke Anderson had two hits each.

Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 0 — Junior Tanner Nulph threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters as the Golden Rams (7-5, 4-2) earned a nonsection victory over the Lancers (7-2, 5-0). Justin Brannagan also twirled a gem for Deer Lakes, throwing five-innings of two-hit ball before AJ Pagone pitched two innings and allowed one-hit to close it out.

Hopewell 5, New Brighton 1 – Winning pitcher Roman Gill allowed two hits, fanned 11 and went 2 for 3 to lead Hopewell (10-3, 6-1) in Section 1-3A. Couper Stala went 3 for 3 with a home run. Bobby Budacki had two hits for New Brighton (6-6, 4-3).

Jeannette 11, Apollo-Ridge 10 – Nick Rattigan drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to break an 8-8 tie, leading Jeannette (2-9, 2-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Michael Mason and Gavin Holemeyer had three hits each. Jake Fello had two hits and four RBIs for Apollo-Ridge (5-3, 4-2).

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Bishop Canevin 0 – Bryce Bedilion doubled twice, tripled and drove in five runs to back winning pitcher Owen Maddich as Jefferson-Morgan (6-4, 4-1) won in Section 2-A. Nevan Crossey singled and tripled for Bishop Canevin (3-7, 3-6).

Knoch 9, Indiana 8 — Brady Wozniak and Zack McMillen had two hits apiece to help Knoch (8-4, 5-2) edge Indiana (7-4-1, 3-4) in Section 1-4A action. Wozniak drove in three runs. Steven Budash had three hits for Indiana, including a double.

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 0 – Joe Chambers threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and Ty Sankovich had two hits to lead Laurel Highlands (7-3, 5-2) in Section 3-4A. Dylan Sarsfield and Hayden Teska had hits for Greensburg Salem (2-9, 2-7).

McGuffey 12, Brownsville 2 – Luke Wagner singled, doubled and drove in three to lead McGuffey (9-2, 7-0) in a matchup of the top teams in the Section 4-3A standings. Kyle Brookman, Brock Wallace, Jake Ross and winning pitcher Jake Orr also had two hits. Cole Rankin doubled and drove in two for Brownsville (5-6, 4-3).

Mars 13, Woodland Hills 0 – Alex Heavner threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11, for Mars (6-5, 4-3) in a Section 2-5A win over Woodland Hills (1-5, 0-5). Dawson Cadamore went 3 for 3 and Heavner, Jon Wetherholt and Teddy Ruffner had two hits apiece.

Mohawk 3, Freedom 1 – Cooper Vance was the winning pitcher and also doubled as Mohawk (6-6, 4-3) defeated Freedom (1-11, 1-6) in Section 1-3A.

Montour 16, Beaver 0 – Matt Luchovick homered and drove in five and Aidan Deluca had four RBIs as Montour (9-3, 7-2) beat Beaver (3-8, 3-4) in four innings in Section 2-4A. Winning pitcher Dylan Mathiesen allowed one hit.

Mt. Lebanon 7, Baldwin 3 – Eli Heidenreich and Tanner Donati doubled and Derrick Shields picked up the win for Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 3-4) in Section 2-6A. Dylan Wyse homered for Baldwin (5-7, 2-5).

Mt. Pleasant 5, East Allegheny 2 – Asher O’Connor doubled to back winning pitcher Regis Sofranko and Mt. Pleasant (4-3, 2-3) used a four-run third inning to beat East Allegheny (3-8, 1-6) in Section 3-3A.

North Allegheny 8, Butler 1 – Spencer Barnett and Cole Young homered and Ethan Gavlik had three hits for North Allegheny (11-2, 6-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Butler (9-4, 5-2).

Norwin 7, Upper St. Clair 3 – Eric Chorba went 3 for 3 with a homer and Jacob Bazala struck out six in 5.2 innings to lead Norwin (10-1, 6-1) in Section 2-6A. Jake Casey tripled and homered for Upper St. Clair (6-6, 3-4).

Obama Academy 12, Cornerstone Christian 2 – Barry Frierson went 4 for 4 and Brandon McClain-Banks went 3 for 4 with a double to lead Obama Academy (5-2).

OLSH 2, Rochester 1 – Winning pitcher L.J. Evans allowed two hits, struck out 13 and collected two hits at the plate to lead OLSH (7-4, 6-1) to a Section 1-A win. Nick Price doubled. Ethan Blair fanned 12 for Rochester (6-3, 5-2). Parker Lyons doubled.

Penn-Trafford 11, McKeesport 1 – Winning pitcher Matt Lichota singled, tripled and drove in three and Jakob Haynes and Dylan Grabowski had two hits each as Penn-Trafford (9-3, 5-2) defeated McKeesport (1-8, 0-7) in Section 1-5A.

Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0 – Winning pitcher Jacob McGuire singled, tripled and drove in four to lead Pine-Richland (5-7, 2-5) in Section 1-6A. Sean Connolly went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Jacob Barca doubled for Allderdice (2-8, 0-7).

Plum 9, Penn Hills 5 — Plum (5-3, 5-0) remained undefeated in Section 2-5A play with a victory over Penn Hills (2-10, 1-6). Brady Dajonovic allowed five hits in four innings while striking out seven. Colin Solinski tallied three hits and drove in a run for the Mustangs.

Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 0 – Gianni Cantini went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Lorenzo Glasser earned the win as Ringgold (6-7, 2-3) defeated Elizabeth Forward (5-2, 3-2) in Section 3-4A.

Riverside 3, South Side 1 – Sam Barber doubled and drove in a run and Ron Harper picked up the win for Riverside (8-4, 4-1) in Section 2-2A. Will Morrow homered for South Side (5-6, 0-5).

Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1 – Maddie Gross had two hits and Shelby Roller and Mia Ryan also drove in runs for Seneca Valley (7-5, 2-4) in a Section 2-6A win. Alaina Whipkey homered for North Allegheny (6-7, 3-3).

Seton LaSalle 14, Carlynton 1 – Evan Henke and winning pitcher Sam Georgiana had two doubles each and Brett Wagner singled, tripled and drove in three to lead Seton LaSalle (11-1, 7-0) to a Section 4-2A win. Cade Chauvet doubled for Carlynton (1-11, 1-6).

Shady Side Academy 7, Northgate 1 – Winning pitcher Josh Chu gave up four hits and no earned runs, striking out seven, and went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Shady Side Academy (7-3, 5-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Bobby O’Brien tripled. Xavier Nelson doubled and Vito Pascale had two hits for Northgate (5-6, 2-5).

Shenango 8, Laurel 5 – Tyler Kamerer homered and drove in three and Ethan Bintrim doubled to lead Shenango (11-2, 6-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-2A. Robert Herr and Kobe DeRosa had three hits apiece for Laurel (7-3, 4-1).

South Fayette 10, North Hills 1 – Chase Krewson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as South Fayette (11-2, 5-2) beat North Hills (5-7, 2-5) in Section 3-5A. A.J. Bryan, Jake Dunay and Tristan Bedillion each drove in a pair.

South Park 11, South Allegheny 4 – Luke Rider singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three to lead South Park (8-1, 4-1) to a Section 2-3A win. Austin Lafferty also had three hits. Drew Lafferty tripled and drove in two. Dakotah Morabeto and Ethan Rendulic doubled for South Allegheny (5-7, 1-4).

Riverside 3, South Side 1 – Sam Barber doubled and drove in a run and Ron Harper threw a complete game, allowing four hits, to lead Riverside (8-4, 4-1) in Section 2-2A. Will Morrow homered for South Side (5-6, 0-5).

Sewickley Academy 6, Riverview 5 — Adin Zorn doubled at the plate and also threw three innings of scoreless relief as the Panthers (6-1, 5-0) earned a Section 3-A victory over the Raiders (4-3, 3-2). Hudson Bordeau also homered in the victory.

Springdale 7, St. Joseph 3 — John Hughes threw a complete game four-hitter as the Dynamos (1-8, 1-6) earned their first section win of the season against the Spartans (1-9, 0-7). Brandon John tallied two hits for Springdale and Andrew Sullivan had two hits and an RBI for St. Joseph.

Thomas Jefferson 9, Trinity 2 – Marco Gambino and Justin Dadig had two hits and winning pitcher Elias Lippincott fanned eight to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-6, 2-3) in Section 4-5A. Ty Banco had two hits for Trinity (3-7, 0-5).

Union 9, Cornell 4 – Nick Vitale singled, doubled and drove in three and winning pitcher Tyler Staub went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Union (6-5, 5-2) in Section 1-A. Cody Maxwell doubled and tripled for Cornell (2-6, 0-4).

West Allegheny 5, Shaler 4 – Luke Lambert homered and drove in two runs and Devan Zirwas had a triple and two RBIs to lead West Allegheny (9-2, 6-1) in Section 3-5A. Brady McGuire went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Shaler (8-4, 5-2).

West Greene 8, Monessen 2 – Hunter Hamilton doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead West Greene (9-2, 5-0) past Monessen (1-10, 1-5) in Section 2-A. Corey Wise also tripled for the Pioneers.

West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 6 – Zane Griffaton doubled and stole third and home to complete a six-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for West Mifflin (5-4, 4-1) in Section 3-4A. Christian Thomas tripled for Uniontown (3-8, 2-5).

Yough 12, Waynesburg 0 – Ryan Lubovinsky, Christian Park and Kaden Bizzozero had three hits and Vinny Martin drove in three runs to lead Yough (4-5, 4-3) in Section 4-3A. Lincoln Pack singled and tripled for Waynesburg (2-7, 2-5).

Softball

Armstrong 10, Woodland Hills 4 – Julia Hetrick struck out 11 and Jenna Clontz and Emma Smerick each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Armstrong (9-3, 7-1) past Woodland Hills (1-3, 1-3) in Section 1-5A.

Beaver Falls 10, Quaker Valley 9 – Elaina Bryant drew a bases-loaded walk to break an 8-8 tie and lead Beaver Falls (3-5, 2-3) in Section 2-3A. Katee Puglia drove in three runs and Cali Legzdin tripled. Mikayla Sallese had three hits for Quaker Valley (2-8, 0-5).

Belle Vernon 13, Laurel Highlands 3 – Ashley Joll tripled and drove in three runs and Vanessa Porter had two hits and three RBIs as Belle Vernon (8-5, 5-2) won in Section 2-4A. Sydney Grimm homered for Laurel Highlands (1-9, 0-8).

Beth-Center 8, California 5 – Jen Zelenick doubled and tripled and Mallory Little had a triple to help Beth-Center (3-5, 1-5) to a Section 3-2A win. Makayla Boda doubled and homered for California (3-8, 2-4).

Bethel Park 17, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Delaney Nagy and Abby Quickel homered and Sandra Soltes and Reagan Milliken had three hits apiece to lead Bethel Park (9-0, 5-0) in Section 1-6A. Deidre Flaherty homered for Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 2-2).

Burrell 8, McKeesport 2 — Caroline Dynka drove in three runs and Katie Armstrong drove in two more as the Bucs (5-4, 4-2) earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Tigers (1-5, 0-4). Kylie Karns earned the win for Burrell, pitching three innings of five-hit ball while striking out three.

Central Valley 7, New Castle 3 – Breanna Colville, Kylie Heid and Maddie Spirinak homered to power Central Valley (8-5, 7-2) in Section 3-4A. Juliana Evans had a home run for New Castle (3-7, 2-5).

Charleroi 11, Ringgold 1 – Sofia Celashi went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs and Rece Eddy tripled and drove in three to lead Charleroi (7-6) to a nonsection win. Haley Resosky drove in a run for Ringgold (2-9).

Chartiers-Houston 23, Aliquippa 0 – Madyson Smith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Lexie Brodnick and Bella Hess also drove in three runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (6-5, 4-3) past Aliquippa (0-7, 0-6) in Section 1-2A. Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes doubled.

Chartiers Valley 14, Western Beaver 0; Chartiers Valley 18, Western Beaver 2 – Jenna Bonneysteele threw a pair of one-hitters and Marie Kinchington went 6 for 7 with a home run as Chartiers Valley (9-3, 8-0) swept Western Beaver (1-9, 0-7) in a Section 4-5A doubleheader. Kenz Maga went 5 for 6.

Connellsville 12, Gateway 1 – Abby King went 4 for 4 and Mallory Orndorff went 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run to lead Connellsville (7-3, 3-2) past Gateway (0-7, 0-4) in Section 2-5A. Ava McClean also had three hits.

East Allegheny 12, Shady Side Academy 2 – Abby Henderson homered and Jaydah Hunter went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead East Allegheny (1-4, 1-4) past Shady Side Academy (1-4, 1-4) in Section 1-3A.

Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 6 – Winning pitcher Macey Roble whiffed 11 and Annika Rinehart and Dana Sinatra doubled to lead Fort Cherry (5-4) to a nonsection win. Taylor Dusenberry doubled for Mapletown (6-3).

Greensburg Salem 7, Knoch 4 – Megan Toth tripled and drove in a pair and Paige Storkel and Delaney McClaren had doubles to lead Greensburg Salem (3-7, 3-3) in Section 1-4A. Olivia Vissari and Taylor Davis went 3 for 3 for Knoch (5-6, 4-2).

Hampton 17, Oakland Catholic 2 – Bella Hanzler homered and Jessica Lange, Charlotte Lomb and Hannah Bradfield had two hits each as Hampton (6-5, 4-2) beat Oakland Catholic (0-8, 0-6) in Section 3-5A.

Hempfield 6, Pine-Richland 0 – Callie Sowers threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Emma Hoffner homered to lead Hempfield (8-3, 4-2) past Pine-Richland (6-5, 4-2) in Section 2-6A. Olivia Orischak went 3 for 3.

Highlands 13, Freeport 2 — Jaycee Haidze and Abbie Deiseroth homered for Highlands (9-3-1, 4-2) in a Section 1-4A win at Freeport (4-5, 2-3). Haidze had three hits and was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts. Riley Pointkowski and Kassidy Cambal doubled for the Golden Rams.

Hopewell 13, Ambridge 1 – Kylie Snouffer doubled twice, tripled and drove in four and Sara Geraziana and Chloe Nale homered to lead Hopewell (4-8, 1-7) to a Section 3-4A win. Emily Watts went 3 for 3. Ashley Deweese tripled and drove in a run for Ambridge (1-9, 1-6).

Indiana 13, Penn Hills 1 – Winning pitcher Olivia Zimmerman doubled, tripled and homered and struck out 16 to power Indiana (6-5, 3-4) past Penn Hills (2-6, 0-6) in Section 1-5A. Haley Hamilton singled, doubled and drove in five, and Regan Trusal had two hits and two RBIs.

Jefferson-Morgan 11, Monessen 8 – Winning pitcher Jasime Demaske went 4 for 4 to lead Jefferon-Morgan (4-4, 3-2) in Section 2-A. Catherine Diamond doubled and drove in four and Payton Farabee singled and doubled. Hannah Yorty went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Monessen (1-10, 1-5).

Keystone Oaks 11, Ellwood City 9 – Taylor Brooks singled, doubled and drove in four and Julia Piatt and Sydney Stahl had three hits each to lead Keystone Oaks (7-3, 4-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A. Aliya Garroway and Marie Ionilli had four hits apiece for Ellwood City (8-2, 3-2).

Laurel 10, Mohawk 0 – Kaylee Withrow went 3 for 3, tripled and drove in four to lead Laurel (8-1, 6-1) to a Section 4-2A win. Autumn Boyd and Addie Deal drove in three runs apiece. Grace Kissick threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Leechburg 13, Northgate 0 — Emma Ritchie threw five innings and allowed three hits while striking out 13 as the Blue Devils (6-2, 4-0) earned a Section 3-A victory over Northgate (0-8, 0-5). Karli Mazak and Madison Hanan tripled and doubled for Leechburg while combining for five RBIs.

Montour 16, Blackhawk 1 – Mia Arndt and Angelina LaMarca each went 4 for 4 and Avrie Polo and Giacinta Labrie had two hits apiece to lead Montour (7-3, 6-2) in Section 3-4A. Maddie Skye went 2 for 2 for Blackhawk (4-5, 3-4).

Mt. Pleasant 7, South Allegheny 4 – Halylie Brunson and Hannah Gnibus had three hits apiece for Mt. Pleasant (10-2, 4-1) in Section 3-3A. Breena Komarnisky had two hits for South Allegheny (6-4, 2-3).

Neshannock 9, Riverside 2 – Neleh Nogay homered and winning pitcher Abigail Measel doubled and struck out eight to lead Neshannock (4-3, 4-2) in Section 4-2A. Aliya Ottavianni doubled and drove in a pair for Riverside (5-4, 4-4).

North Hills 13, Mars 4 – Winning pitcher Sophia Roncone struck out 15 to lead North Hills (8-2, 5-1) past Mars (3-8, 1-5) in Section 3-5A.

Norwin 10, Butler 1 – Madie Kessler homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Norwin (8-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Winning pitcher Sydney Lokay fanned 15, and Bailey Bertani and Bailey Snowberger had two hits each. Makenna Negley had two hits for Butler (1-10, 0-6).

OLSH 12, Carlynton 3 – Maddy Chlysteak doubled and homered and Cassidy Fabiano doubled, tripled and drove in four for OLSH (10-1, 7-0) in Section 1-2A. Delaney Walsh doubled and tripled. Lily Barber had three hits and Taylor Zaletski singled and doubled for Carlynton (4-3, 2-3).

Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 3 – Allie Prady and Emma Little had two hits apiece for Penn-Trafford (8-3, 6-0) in Section 2-5A. Mia Smith earned the win. Shayla Reynolds and Ashley Metts doubled for Albert Gallatin (2-4, 0-4).

Plum 7, Franklin Regional 6 – Jaralyn Kincaid hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Plum (8-3, 6-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Makenzie Lang homered for the Mustangs. Madison Nguyen had two home runs and five RBIs for Franklin Regional (4-6, 3-4).

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0 – Isabella Countryman threw a three-inning one-hitter and drove in a run to lead Serra Catholic (6-3, 4-3) past Jeannette (0-10, 0-8) in Section 2-2A. Lida Wos went 3 for 3 and Caroline Malandra and Lexxie Fite had two hits apiece for Serra.

Shenango 11, Freedom 0 – Mia Edwards threw a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and homered to lead Shenango (10-2, 6-1) past Freedom (2-7, 0-5) in Section 4-2A.

South Side 13, Bishop Canevin 3 – Ashley Trillow doubled twice and drove in four runs and Alison Delong had two hits and three RBIs to lead South Side (7-2, 5-0) in Section 1-A. Winning pitcher Madi Fischer also doubled twice. Bella DeMark and Meadow Lokaitis doubled for Bishop Canevin (4-5, 4-3).

Steel Valley 7, Brentwood 2 – Brooke Martin homered to back winning pitcher Kendall McConnell as Steel Valley (5-4, 5-3) defeated Brentwood (2-8, 0-7) in Section 2-2A.

St. Joseph 10, Riverview 0 — Kassandra O’Hara and Kelsey DuVall each drove in four runs as the Spartans (5-5, 4-2) earned a Section 3-A victory over the Raiders (0-2, 0-2). Jamie Noonan struck out 10 while allowing one hit over five innings for the Spartans.

Trinity 5, South Fayette 1 – Finley Hohn doubled twice and drove in three runs and Emma Morgan had a double and two RBIs for Trinity (4-3, 3-3) in Section 4-5A. Hanna Binek and Abbey Girman had hits for South Fayette (9-4, 5-3).

Union 20, Sewickley Academy 3 – Ella Casalandra went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run and Mallory Gorgacz also homered for Union (6-6, 5-1) in a Section 1-A win over Sewickley Academy (0-7, 0-7). Tori May went 3 for 3 with two doubles.

Waynesburg 14, Brownsville 2 – Lily Rush doubled and drove in three runs for Waynesburg (10-2, 5-1) in Section 3-3A. Erin Fitch and Brooke Coss also doubled. Kami Franks homered for Brownsville (5-6, 0-5).

West Greene 10, Avella 0 – Kiley Meek threw a no-hitter, fanning seven, and Jersey Wise and London Whipkey had three hits apiece to lead West Greene (9-2, 5-0) past Avella (0-8, 0-5) in Section 2-A.

West Mifflin 18, Uniontown 3 – Emily Buchleitner homered and Lauren Yuhas, Allyssa Schmidt and Emma Mackuklin had three hits apiece to lead West Mifflin (11-1, 6-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Sequoia Dunlap homered for Uniontown (3-8, 2-6).

