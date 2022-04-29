High school roundup for April 28, 2022: Cole Young, Andrew Hart lead NA to sweep

Friday, April 29, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Cole Young singled, homered and drove in three runs and Andrew Hart threw four scoreless innings to lead North Allegheny to a 12-0 win over Butler in Section 1-6A baseball Thursday.

Erik Sundgren went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs and Aaron Posey singled and doubled for the Tigers (8-4, 6-2), who completed a two-game section sweep of the Golden Tornado (8-4, 4-4).

Ambridge 12, Beaver Falls 2 – Caison Holland hit a double and drove in three runs and Adam Fernandez, Cole Grable and Blake Gibson each had two singles to lead Ambridge (6-7) to a nonsection win over Beaver Falls (2-9).

Apollo-Ridge 16, Nazareth Prep 1 – Bradey Schrock homered and drove in four runs and John Flickinger had two hits and two RBIs to pace Apollo-Ridge (7-3) in a nonsection win.

Armstrong 7, Leechburg 6 – Lane Peat and Ian Harcelrode had RBI singles and Logan Gawlinski scored on a wild pitch as Armstrong (5-9) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a nonsection win. Owen McDermott went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Leechburg (3-5).

Baldwin 3, Quaker Valley 2 – Zach Ingold, Adam Ledbetter and Liam Gutendorf each hit a double to lead Baldwin (6-9) to a nonsection win. Zeke Hendricks and Jackson Bould doubled for Quaker Valley (5-6).

Bentworth 10, Frazier 6 – Noah Martin went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, John Scott hit a double, and Colton Brightwell went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Bentworth (5-4, 5-3) to a Section 1-2A win over Frazier (2-9, 1-7).

Bishop Canevin 11, Mapletown 1 – Kole Olszewksi went 2 for 2 with two doubles, Dom Varley hit a triple, Kellen Andruscik and Justin Gyms doubled, and Luke Andruscik went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2) in a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (3-8, 0-7).

Blackhawk 8, West Allegheny 6 – Anthony Malagise went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Blackhawk (7-5) to a nonsection win. Nick Longo doubled for West Allegheny (10-3).

Brashear 14, Allderdice 9 – Kevin Jones and Rocco Costa each had two hits and three RBIs to lead Brashear (4-3) to a nonsection win. Kaden Jones had two hits and two RBIs and Marcus Kind had two hits and drove in a run. Evan Carter went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Allderdice (0-10). Bryan McCann had two doubles and three RBIs.

Carmichaels 12, Washington 0 – Jake Fordyce went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Trenton Carter hit a double to lead Carmichaels (8-1, 7-1) to a Section 1-2A win over Washington (3-8, 2-6).

Central Catholic 11, Hempfield 7 – Gavin Kelly singled and doubled and Brendan Koroly and Andrew Marcello drove in two runs apiece to lead Central Catholic (7-8) to a nonsection win. Aiden Dunlap went 2 for 2 with a double and home run for Hempfield (6-9).

Central Valley 8, Rochester 7 – Jack Bible went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs to lead Central Valley (4-8) to a nonsection win. Bryce Hulme went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Warriors. Parker Lyons singled and doubled and JD Azulay also had two hits for Rochester (7-4).

Chartiers-Houston 15, Clairton 6 – Nico Filosi, Anthony Romano, Luke Camden and Keegan Kosek each drove in two runs to lead Chartiers-Houston (7-6, 5-5) to a Section 4-2A win over Clairton (0-10, 0-10).

Connellsville 16, Kiski Area 4 – James Domer tripled twice and had three RBIs and Jake Lee had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for Connellsville (5-9) in a nonsection win in five innings. Kace Shearer, David Zak, Jake Puskar, Logan Kemp and Teran Kemp also recorded two hits for the Falcons. Jake Smith went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Kiski Area (4-9).

Elizabeth Forward 8, South Park 2 – Luke Alvarez went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Alexander Wardropper drove in two runs for Elizabeth Forward (6-4) in a nonsection win. Luke Rider hit a home run and Austin Lafferty hit a double for South Park (9-3).

Franklin Regional 4, McKeesport 1 – Caden Smith went 3 for 3 with a double and Thomas Nicely had two hits and two RBIs to lead Franklin Regional (8-4, 5-3) to a Section 1-5A win. Winning pitcher Kyle Morgan threw a complete game. Dustin Strom had two hits for McKeesport (6-6, 2-6).

Gateway 8, Hampton 1 – Grady Otterman went 2 for 4 for Gateway (6-8) in a nonsection win. Zach Carr and Adam Dembowski each hit a double for Hampton (8-4).

Highlands 9, Yough 5 – Seth Helgert had a two-run double, scored two runs and stole two bases and Jett Slepak belted a solo homer to help Highlands (8-5) top Yough (6-5) in a nonsection game. Freshman Carson Goldberg pitched the final three innings, striking out five and allowing one run for the Golden Rams.

McGuffey 10, Southmoreland 4 – Jake Ross went 3 for 4 with a triple to help McGuffey (6-6, 4-4) to a Section 4-3A win. Logan Carlisle singled and doubled and Logan Hatfield had two hits and two RBIs for the Highlanders. Brok Potoka went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Southmoreland (6-4, 5-3).

Mohawk 10, Champion (OH) 0 – Brady Harman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Mohawk (10-3) in a nonsection win over Champion (OH) (8-5).

Neshannock 2, Ellwood City 1 – Sebastian Coiro gave up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in a complete-game victory and Colten Shaffer doubled and scored to lead Neshannock (12-4) to a nonsection win. Chase Wilson singled and doubled for Ellwood City (5-7).

Norwin 11, Pine-Richland 3 – Chris Slatt went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs to lead Norwin (7-6) to a nonsection win. Jake Kendro doubled and Justin Weaver drove in a pair. Joey Perry had a triple and an RBI and Anthony Mengine played two runs for Pine-Richland (7-7).

Ringgold 6, Greensburg Salem 1 – Mason Suss and Hunter Mamie had two hits and an RBI apiece and Gianni Cantini hit a double for Ringgold (5-6, 3-5) in a Section 3-4A win. Jacob Smith hit a double for Greensburg Salem (4-7, 3-7).

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0 – Owen Yarussi went 1 for 1 with two RBIs to lead Seneca Valley (10-4) to a nonsection win over North Hills (5-7).

Sewickley Academy 17, St. Joseph 6 – Nolan Donnelly went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Adin Zorn doubled twice to lead Sewickley Academy (8-2, 8-0) to a Section 3-A win. Will Mason had two hits and Elliott Szalla had two RBIs for St. Joseph (0-8, 0-7).

Somerset 13, Ligonier Valley 0 – Zane Hagans went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Somerset past Ligonier Valley (5-7) in nonsection play.

South Fayette 16, Keystone Oaks 1 – Michael DiMartini hit a double and drove in three runs and Chase Krewson and Luca Pusateri each hit a double for South Fayette (10-3-1) in a nonsection win over Keystone Oaks (4-6).

Union 10, Cornell 0 – Rocco Galmarini drove in three runs and Mark Stanley and Mike Gunn both singled and doubled to lead Union (7-3, 7-1) in Section 1-A. Stanley allowed one hit in five scoreless innings. Jason Keene had a base hit for Cornell (0-9, 0-8).

Upper St. Clair 9, Moon 4 – Owen Mandler went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Upper St. Clair (8-4) to a nonsection win. Tim Speer had two hits and an RBI and Christian Wieczenski doubled and drove in a run for Moon (2-11).

Valley 7, Knoch 5 – Brandon John hit a bases-clearing double to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning and lead Valley (5-9) to a nonsection win. Ben Aftanas, Isaac Kelley and Tyler Danko had two hits apiece and Demetris Green drove in two runs for the Vikings. Luke DiSanti and Eli Sutton had two hits and two RBIs each for Knoch (8-3).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 16, Northern Garrett (MD) 6 – Alexis Metts hit two home runs, Kylie Watt homered, and Aly Sharpnack and Rylea Hlatky each hit a double for Albert Gallatin (2-7) in a nonsection win over Northern Garrett (0-4).

Avonworth 8, Ellwood City 2 – C.C. Jimenez went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Meghan Fissor went 3 for 4 to lead Avonworth (11-2, 7-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Ellwood City (8-2, 6-2).

Burgettstown 16, Aliquippa 0 – Aubrey Krivak hit a grand slam and Kaylin Caffardo and Peyton Mermon each hit a home run for Burgettstown (8-6, 5-4) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-8, 0-8).

Burgettstown 15, Aliquippa 0 – Julia Jastrebski went 2 for 2 with five RBIs and Gracyn Murray and Peyton Mermon each hit a double for Burgettstown (8-6, 5-4) in a Section 1-2A win over Aliquippa (0-8, 0-8).

Chartiers-Houston 14, Bethel Park 5 — Bella Hess went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Meadow Ferri hit a double, and Paige McAvoy, Ella Richey and Nicolette Kloes each hit a home run for Chartiers-Houston (11-1) in a nonsection win. Ali Sniegocki went 3 for 3 with a double and Sandra Soltes hit a home run for Bethel Park (5-5).

Elizabeth Forward 10, Uniontown 0 – Shelby Telegdy went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Carlee Soukup went 3 for 4 with a home run for Elizabeth Forward (11-1, 8-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Sophia Friend went 2 for 2 for Uniontown (1-6, 1-6).

Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 4 – Lauren Vey went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and five RBIs, Shelby Telegdy hit a double and a home run, and Grace Smith had two doubles to lead Elizabeth Forward (11-1, 8-1) to a Section 2-4A win. Jordan Hoover and Kynzie Teets each hit a home run for Uniontown (1-6, 1-6).

Fox Chapel 15, Mars 0 – Mackenzie Borkovich and Amelia Herzer each had a double and three RBIs and Brynn Palmer went 5 for 5 with three RBIs for Fox Chapel (7-3, 4-2) in a Section 3-5A win. Steph Esswine hit a double for Mars (5-8, 2-5).

Frazier 2, Charleroi 0 – Delaney Warnick hit a double for Frazier (9-0, 7-0) in a Section 3-2A win, McKenna DeUnger hit a double for Charleroi (3-5, 3-2).

Keystone Oaks 14, Quaker Valley 1 – Leah Harmel hit a home run, and Amelia Walter and Julia Piatt each hit a double for Keystone Oaks (6-8, 4-4) in a Section 2-3A win. Annica Kagle hit a double for Quaker Valley (0-6, 0-6).

Knoch 3, Highlands 2 – Brynnae Coe did not allow an earned run and struck out two in a complete game for Knoch (5-7, 3-4) in a Section 1-4A win. Peyton Smalley singled and drove in two runs for Highlands (5-4, 4-2).

Laurel 3, Riverside 0 – Addie Deal hit a double and Autumn Boyd had two singles and two RBIs to lead Laurel (9-1, 7-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Riverside (6-3, 5-3).

Ligonier Valley 8, Steel Valley 3 – Zoe Plummer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and Sydnee Foust had two singles and four RBIs to lead Ligonier Valley (9-2, 8-0) to a Section 2-2A win over Steel Valley (4-7, 4-6).

Mapletown 9, Avella 0 – Hannah Hartley and Mekenzie Reda each singled and tripled twice to lead Mapletown (6-4, 3-3) to a Section 2-A win. Sydney Strope singled and doubled for Avella (1-6, 1-5).

Mohawk 10, New Brighton 0 – Alivia Hare went 4 for 4 with three doubles and Hannah Gallagher had two singles and three RBIs for Mohawk (6-4, 6-3) in a Section 4-2A win over New Brighton (0-9, 0-8).

Mt. Lebanon 12, Baldwin 2 – Deirdre Flaherty, Olivia Hamel and Kate Borza each hit a double for Mt. Lebanon (8-3, 6-1) in a Section 1-6A win over Baldwin (2-8, 0-6).

Mt. Pleasant 24, Derry 7 – Sophia Smithnosky went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and five RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-7) to a nonsection win. Ally Jones and Krista Brunson each hit a home run and Kaylee Hutchinson hit a triple. Sophia Doherty hit a home run, Maize Legge had a triple, and Sarah Dettling hit a double for Derry (1-7).

Penn Hills 11, Indiana 10 – Abella Gray went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Maura Wade hit two doubles, and Kiera Mack and Isabella DeCarlo each hit a double to push Penn Hills (5-4, 4-4) to a Section 1-5A win. Maggie Cunningham hit two doubles for Indiana (2-9, 2-7).

South Allegheny 9, McGuffey 3 – Breena Komarnisky went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Payton Limely hit a home run, and Madison Pikula hit a triple for South Allegheny (10-2, 6-1) in a Section 3-3A win. Katelyn Henderson hit a home run and Faith Ealy hit a double for McGuffey (2-5, 2-5).

South Fayette 10, Western Beaver 8 – Emma Smith went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs, Hanna Binek and Haley Nicholson each hit a home run, and Charlotte Dziki hit a double to push South Fayette (7-7, 3-6) to a Section 4-5A win. Kaitlyn Zele hit a double and home run and Skylar VanWinkle hit a double for Western Beaver (0-9, 0-9).

Union 30, Rochester 0 – Piper Jendrysik had a triple and three RBIs and Mallory Gorgacz, Addie Nogay and Mia Preuhs each hit a double for Union (13-2, 8-0) in a Section 1-A win over Rochester (2-4, 2-3).

Yough 8, Laurel Highlands 2 — Adoria Waldier went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Abbey Zuraw hit a home run for Yough (9-1, 7-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Peyton Vitikacs hit a home run for Laurel Highlands (2-7, 2-6).

Girls lacrosse

Hampton 15, Ellis School 1 – Meghan Murray scored four goals and Emi DiLiberto added three goals as Hampton won a Section 1-2A matchup.

Upper St. Clair 17, Canon-McMillan 6 – Haley Newton scored five goals and Anna Capobres added four to lead Upper St. Clair to a Section 1-3A win. Libby Eannarino had three goals and Grace Sweeney added two.

Boys volleyball

Derry 3, Mars 1 – Nick Allison led Derry had 10 kills and Gabe Carbonara and Ethan Frye added seven kills apiece to lead Derry to a Section 2-2A win, clinching a playoff spot for the 25th consecutive season. Elijah Wigand recorded 16 digs and Matt Rhoades had 35 assists.

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0 – Owen Kelley had 12 kills and Lane Harry added nine kills as Hempfield picked up a Section 3-3A win to run its winning streak to nine. Dom Hipps recorded 36 assists.

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0 – Kevin Skewers had 12 kills and Luke Mumpower recorded 37 assists to lead Norwin to a Section 3-3A win. Brennan Ward had 10 kills and Sam Kiesel added eight for Latrobe.

OLSH 3, Beaver County Christian 0 – Austin Johncour and Collin Cimino had nine kills each and Matthew Tarbuk had five kills and seven digs to lead OLSH to a Section 1-2A win. Cam Glance had 14 digs and Jeremy Ciaramella recorded 26 assists.