High school roundup for April 3, 2021: Tanner Singh delivers walkoff win for Pine-Richland

By:

Saturday, April 3, 2021 | 5:11 PM

Metro Creative

Tanner Singh hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Pine-Richland to a 9-8 victory over Hempfield in a nonsection slugfest Saturday afternoon.

Chase Vrabel went 3 for 3 and Joey Woodrow doubled, tripled and drove in three for the Rams (2-0). Joe Fiedor and Ryan Firmstone doubled and Carson Shuglie went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Hempfield (1-2).

Laurel Highlands 11, West Mifflin 1 – Carson D’Amico went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Nick Kumor allowed one run on two hits in six innings, striking out seven, to lead Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Zack Koeffler doubled and drove in two. Joe Chambers went 2 for 3. Jake Walker had the only two hits for West Mifflin (2-3, 1-1), both doubles.

Mars 20, Shenango 8 – Alex Heaver and Johnny Fratto had three hits, two doubles and four RBIs each to lead an 18-hit attack for Mars (2-1) in a nonsection win. Mitchell Schultz went 3 for 3 and scored five times. Teddy Ruffner and Caiden Schmitt doubled twice. Shane Cato went 3 for 4 with a double a home run and five RBIs for Shenango (2-2).

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 3 – Winning pitcher Matt Lichota delivered a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, driving in Peyton Bigler to lead Penn-Trafford (1-0) to a nonsection win. Bigler, Jason Otto, Dylan Grabowski and Jakob Haynes doubled for the Warriors. Haynes drove in two runs. Brant Bonadio had two RBIs and James Domer went 2 for 4 for Connellsvile (0-4).

Plum 7, Armstrong 2; Plum 10, Armstrong 0 – Plum pitchers gave up a total of four hits and Nate McMasters doubled four times in a Section 2-5A doubleheader sweep of Armstrong (2-3, 0-2).

In the opener, Colin Solinski gave up two runs on two hits and struck out six in five innings for the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0). McMasters went 3 for 4. Christian Brown had two hits and drove in three. Caden Norcutt also had two hits.

Brady Dajonovic pitched five scoreless innings in the second game, allowing one hit. Erik Streussnig pitched a hitless inning of relief. McMasters went 3 for 3 and drove in two. Matt Frazella had three hits and Ethan Kirchner drove in two runs.

Riverside 15, Ellwood City 13 – Winning pitcher Aaron Falk went 3 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs and Riverside (1-1) rallied from 13-7 down after four innings with a seven-run fifth to earn a nonsection win. Madden Boehm, Bo Fornataro, Mitchell Garvin and Skylar Bartolomeo doubled for Riverside. Bucky Biskup and Ashton Wilson had three hits apiece for Ellwood City (0-4).

Seneca Valley 8, Avonworth 2 – Conor Carney doubled and drove in two runs and five pitchers combined to give Seneca Valley (2-1) a nonsection win. Quinn Burke also doubled for the Raiders. Jon Bodnar went 2 for 3 with a double for Avonworth (2-1).

Softball

Shenango 5, Blackhawk 0 – Mia Edwards threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 18, to lead Shenango (5-0) to a nonsection victory. Edwards also doubled. Ashley DeCarbo drove in a pair of runs and Brianna DeSalvo went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Maddie Skya’s double was the only hit for Blackhawk (0-2).