High school roundup for April 30, 2021: West Mifflin sluggers put on power show

By:

Friday, April 30, 2021 | 11:02 PM

Tribune-Review

Alyssa Schmidt hit a grand slam and Lauren Yuhas also homered to lead West Mifflin to an 18-10 victory over Belle Vernon in Section 2-4A softball Friday afternoon.

Jaslyn Guenther had three hits and Emily Buchleitner tripled and drove in three runs for West Mifflin (13-1, 8-1). Maren Metikosh had four hits and Alexa Daniels and Abby Fabin homered for Belle Vernon (8-6, 5-3).

Freeport 14, Greensburg Salem 8 – Sydney Selker hit a three-run home run and Aimee Heasley and Emily Schmidt also homered to lead Freeport (6-5, 4-3) to a Section 1-4A win. Abby DeJidas doubled twice and drove in four runs. Zionna Ruffner went 3 for 4 with a home run for Greensburg Salem (3-10, 3-5). Carissa Caldwell also had three hits.

Highlands 11, McKeesport 1 — Behind a Maera Williams grand slam, the Golden Rams (11-3, 6-2) beat the Tigers (1-8, 0-7) in Section 1-4A action. Abbie Deiseroth tallied three hits and drove in three runs for the Golden Rams as they scored seven runs in the fourth inning. Deiseroth also struck out seven batters and allowed six hits.

Laurel 18, Freedom 0 – Addie Deal threw a four-inning no-hitter and hit a home run and Georgia Jellyman launched a grand slam as Laurel (10-1, 8-1) defeated Freedom (2-13, 0-11) in Section 4-2A. Frankilyn Duddy went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Grace Kissick also homered.

Ligonier Valley 15, North Star 0 – Kailey Johnston threw a three-inning no-hitter and Payton LaVale homered to lead Ligonier Valley (12-1) to a nonsection win over North Star. Haley Boyd went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs. Cheyenne Piper had two hits and Eden Krouse drove in a pair.

Norwin 5, Seneca Valley 1 – Madie Kessler singled, doubled and drove in a run for Norwin (9-2, 6-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Olivia Mastrilli and winning pitcher Sydney Lokay also had RBIs for the Knights. Jocelyn McNany doubled twice for Seneca Valley (8-6, 3-5).

Southmoreland 9, Leechburg 6 – Amarah McCutcheon homered twice and hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth inning to lead Southmoreland (8-1) to a nonsection win. Kaylee Doppleheuer and Jess Matheny singled, doubled and homered. Olivia Shimer hit a home run and Emma Ritchie and Bella Vozar had three hits apiece for Leechburg (6-4).

Woodland Hills 10, Penn Hills 8; Woodland Hills 16, Penn Hills 7 – Madi Zigarovich went 7 for 9 with six RBIs on the day as Woodland Hills (3-4, 3-4) swept a Section 1-5A doubleheader. Jazlynn Sanders went 6 for 9. Maura Wade had five hits for Penn Hills (2-9, 0-9).

Baseball

Freeport 7, Karns City 0 — Christian Hartman threw a complete-game four-hitter as the Yellowjackets (3-12) snapped their five-game losing streak with a nonsection victory over the Gremlins. Jackson Smetak drove in two runs with a double and Zach Clark tallied two RBIs in the victory.

Laurel 8, Highlands 7 — Ryan Telesz went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Cam Calderaro tripled twice and drove in two runs to lead Laurel (8-4) to a nonsection win. Tyrus Kerr had two hits and two RBIs for Highlands (7-7), which scored two in the bottom of the seventh.

Laurel Highlands 6, Latrobe 5 – Alex McClain and Joe Chambers had run-scoring hits in a four-run seventh inning to lead Laurel Highlands (8-4) to a nonsection win. McClain and Ty Sankovich had three hits and Nick Kumor homered. Logan Short went 4 for 4 and Tucker Knupp drove in three runs for Latrobe (7-8).

Leechburg 8, Riverview 6 — The Blue Devils (5-6, 4-2) pulled away in the 11th inning to earn a crucial Section 3-1A victory over the Raiders (5-4, 4-3). Devaughn Knight threw 7⅔ innings of four-hit ball for Leechburg. Thomas Burke got the win after working the final 3⅓ innings. Dalton Hamm drove in two runs for Leechburg. John Patsey led the way for the Raiders with two doubles and two RBIs.

Mars 17, Knoch 1 – The Fightin’ Planets (8-5) scored eight runs in the first and seven in the second to pull away from the Knights (9-5) for a nonsection victory. Trey Wagner and Johnny Frato drove in three runs apiece for Mars.

Mt. Lebanon 6, Armstrong 1 – Jamie Hartnett drove in a pair of runs and Paul Connolly doubled to help Mt. Lebanon (7-6) to a nonsection win. Alex Colwell had a double and an RBI for Armstrong (6-8).

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0 — The Mustangs (7-3, 7-0) kept their undefeated section record alive with a five-inning win over the Wolverines (1-7, 0-7). Erik Streussing threw a complete game and allowed four hits while striking out four. Christian Brown and Nick Lamia both drove in two runs for the Mustangs.

Punxsutawney 17, Ligonier Valley 16 – Kameron Falgout hit a walk-off two-run single in a seven-run seventh inning to lead Punxsutawney to a nonsection win. Nick Beitel had three hits and Connor Tunstall drove in three runs for Ligonier Valley (6-7).

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 2 – T.J. Border had two hits and Tyler Mack drove in two runs to lead Seneca Valley (10-4) to a nonsection win. Robert Dickinson had two hits for North Hills (5-9).

West Mifflin 11, Elizabeth Forward 10 – Corey Kuszaj hit a walk-off two-run triple to lift West Mifflin (7-4, 6-1) to a Section 3-4A win. Jake Walker and Devin Kleinhans had three hits. Isaiah Hart singled, doubled and drove in four runs for Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 3-4).