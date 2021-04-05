High school roundup for April 5, 2021: Franklin Regional opens PIHL playoffs with OT win

By:

Monday, April 5, 2021 | 11:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional players celebrate Zachary Zeto’s goal during their PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal against Hempfield on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won, 4-3, in overtime. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Dan Rafferty works the puck behind the Hempfield goal during a PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Belmont Complex. Franklin Regional won, 4-3, in overtime. Previous Next

Dan Rafferty scored less than eight minutes into overtime to lift Franklin Regional to a 4-3 victory over Hempfield in a PIHL Class AA quarterfinal matchup Monday night. It was the only overtime game on the first night of PIHL playoff action.

Jeff Anderchak, Zachary Zeto and Brett Bowser also scored for Franklin Regional (12-6-0-1), which will meet Montour in the semifinals next Tuesday.

Aiden Dunlap scored his second goal of the game six minutes into the third period to pull Hempfield into a 3-3 tie. Jacob Holtzman scored a goal and Matthew Overdorff made 41 saves for Hempfield (12-7).

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 1 – Dylan McElhinny scored in the game’s first minute and Austin Malley had a pair of goals to lead Peters Township to a Class AAA quarterfinal win. Cooper Slavin and Bray Sehnert also scored for Peters (16-4). John Camp Jr. had three assists. Jeremy Buehler scored for Bethel Park (7-12-0-2). Peters will meet North Allegheny in the semifinals next Monday.

North Allegheny 5, Seneca Valley 0 – Trey Gallo and Austin Peterson scored two goals apiece and Josh Bailey made 32 saves to power North Allegheny (14-5-0-2) to a Class AAA quarterfinal win. Nathan Spak had three assists, Connor Chi set up two goals and Matt Irvin also scored. Zander Stark made 36 saves for Seneca Valley (13-7-0-1). North Allegheny will meet Peters Township in the semifinals next Monday.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Canon-McMillan 1 – Sam Falbo and Conner Ribstein scored first-period goals and Austin Martin made 32 saves to make it hold up, leading seventh-seeded Mt. Lebanon (10-9-0-2) to an upset win in the Class AAA quarterfinals. Zak Wilcox scored for second-seeded Canon-McMillan (15-5). Mt. Lebanon will meet Pine-Richland in next Monday’s semifinals.

Pine-Richland 4, Upper St. Clair 2 – Charles Mill scored a pair of goals to power Pine-Richland (15-6) to a Class AAA quarterfinal win. Lucas Enos and Carson Kalpakis also scored for Pine-Richland, which broke open a tie game with two second-period goals. Pine-Richland will meet Mt. Lebanon in next Monday’s semifinals. Gregg Timmons and Chase Wucher scored for Upper St. Clair (9-10-0-1).

Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1 – Carson Kress had two goals and an assist and Keith Reed scored 20 seconds into the third period to break a 1-1 tie and send Baldwin (18-1) to a Class AA quarterfinal win. Dylan Belak also scored and Eddie Nowicki made 28 saves for Baldwin, which will face Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals next Tuesday.Ryan Crombie scored for Penn-Trafford (10-7-0-2).

Thomas Jefferson 7, Armstrong 2 – Hunter Fairman opened the playoffs with a big game, pocketing four goals and an assist, to lead Thomas Jefferson (17-1-0-1) to a Class AA quarterfinal win. Ryan Kelly, Andrew Oliver and Ty Ratman also scored. Eddie Pazo had four assists. Lance Quinnell scored twice for Armstrong (10-9). TJ will take on Baldwin in the semifinals next Tuesday.

Montour 4, Latrobe 3 – Michael Felsing scored to a break a third-period tie, leading Montour (12-5-0-2) to a PIHL Class AA quarterfinal victory. Anthony Migliozzi had a goal and two assists and Holden Wilpula and Jack Rogers also scored for Montour. Anthony Reinholt made 33 saves. Alex Schall scored his second goal of the game in the third period as Latrobe (11-7-0-1) erased a 3-1 deficit. Josh Coffee also scored in the third for Latrobe.

Indiana 5, North Catholic 1 – Ben Nettleton had a goal and two assists to lead Indiana (18-0) to a Class A quarterfinal victory. Danny Williams had a goal and an assist and Tanner Agnello, Zach Eisenhower and Adam Ball also scored. Tay Melis scored for North Catholic (10-8-1-0). Indiana will meet Freeport in the semifinals next Wednesday.

Chartiers Valley 3, North Hills 2 – Greg Kraemer scored a tie-breaking goal in the third period and Logan Marnik made 50 saves, leading Chartiers Valley (13-4-1-1) to a Class A quarterfinal win. Ryan Kanter scored a pair of first-period goals to give the Colts a 2-0 lead. Joey Spivak and Bram James scored in the second for North Hills (11-6-1-1). Chartiers Valley will meet Kiski Area in the semifinals next Wednesday.

Ringgold 5, Avonworth 2 – Hunter Hodgson and Ethan Saylor scored to break open a game that was scoreless into the second period and lead Ringgold (17-0-0-1) to a Class B quarterfinal win. Nathan Boulanger, Trenton Hawk and Zachary Kalinowski also scored for Ringgold, which will meet Bishop Canevin in the semifinals next Thursday. Avery Leffler and RJ Noullet scored for Avonworth (7-9-0-1).

Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 2 – Ty Serakowski scored the winning goal less than two minutes into the third period as Bishop Canevin (12-4-0-2) won a Class B quarterfinal. Michael Parazynski and Turner Anselm also scored for Bishop Canevin, which will take on Ringgold in the semifinals next Thursday. Max Sokol and Lukas Joseph scored for Connellsville (9-6-0-3).

Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 – Tino Multari had two goals and two assists as Neshannock (14-3-0-2) rolled to a Class B quarterfinal win. Micah DeJulia scored twice, Tommy Malvar had a goal and two assists, and Hunter Harris added three assists for Neshannock, which will face Wilmington in the semifinals next Thursday. Davey Cochenour also scored. Joey Wach netted a pair of goals for Elizabeth Forward (8-11).

Wilmington 3, Carrick 2 – Drake Tomas scored a tie-breaking goal nine minutes into the third period to carry Wilmington (13-6) into next Thursday’s Class B semifinals. Andrew Cartwright and Nick Cartwright scored and Dom Serafino made 35 saves for Wilmington. Lexi Jones and Tanner Heidkamp scored for Carrick (15-3). Wilmington will take on Neshannock in the semifinals next Thursday.

Softball

Beaver 2, Shenango 0 – Peyton List won a pitchers’ duel, throwing a four-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts to lead Beaver (2-0) to a nonsection win. Hard-luck loser Mia Edwards allowed two runs on three hits and fanned 15 for Shenango (5-1). Emilee Hohenshel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Beaver. Leyna Mason went 2 for 2 for Shenango.

Carmichaels 5, Mapletown 1 – Winning pitcher Emma Hollaran struck out nine and Mia Ranieri had a pair of hits to lead Carmichaels (2-2) to a nonsection win. Madi Blaker struck out 10 and Macee Cree doubled twice for Mapletown (0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 6, Burgettstown 3 – Bella Hess went 4 for 4 with a double and winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes struck out eight to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Madyson Smith doubled. Aubrey Krivak homered and drove in two runs and Madisyn Monaghan had two RBIs for Burgettstown (0-4, 0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 12. St. Joseph 0 – Mackenzie Kenney threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12, to power Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) to a nonsection win over St. Joseph (0-2). Emma Henry homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the Centurions. Isabella Marquez had three hits and Riana Booher tripled.

Hampton 16, Upper St. Clair 6 – Bella Henzler went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Hannah Bradfield homered to lead Hampton (1-1) to a nonsection win. Caitlin McCarthy and Jessica Lange doubled and Addie Maguire and Charlotte Lomb had three hits apiece for Hampton. Elisa Tucker doubled for Upper St. Clair (0-3).

Highlands 10, Valley 0 – Jaycee Haidze threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 12, to lead Highlands (2-0) to a nonsection victory over Valley (0-1) in five innings. Abbie Deiseroth went 3 for 3 with a home run. Cassidy Kambal was 3 for 3 with a double. Jocelyn Celko and Jessica Cekada also doubled for the Golden Rams.

Indiana 14, Punxsutawney 4 – Winning pitcher Olivia Zimmerman hit a pair of home runs to carry Indiana (1-1) to a nonsection win. Ashlyn Winslow also homered and Sara Zimmerman went 3 for 5 for Indiana. Riley Bresloid had two hits for Punxsutawney.

Mt. Lebanon 12, South Park 2 – Jenna Gorecki went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and winning pitcher Kate Borza allowed one hit over five innings to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-1) to a nonsection win. Olivia Hamel and Olivia Buckiso also homered. Elizabeth Kubancek went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Jordyn Brinker singled and drove in a run for South Park (0-2).

North Hills 6, Chartiers Valley 4 – Melanie Taylor homered and drove in three runs and Kassidy Wittig went 3 for 4 to power North Hills (2-0) to a nonsection win. Winning pitcher Sophia Roncone whiffed seven. Marie Kinchington homered and Jenna Bonneysteele struck out nine for Chartiers Valley (2-2).

Shaler 8, Armstrong 4 – Eloise Facher singled, tripled and homered and Cate Gordon had a home run and two RBIs to lead Shaler (2-1) to a nonsection win. Kayleigh Newland went 3 for 3 and Natalie Spears doubled twice. Mackenzie Egley went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Jenna Clontz doubled twice for Armstrong (3-1).

Waynesburg 16, Brownsville 2 – Hannah Wood went 2 for 2 with a grand slam to lead Waynesburg (2-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-3A win in three innings. Erin Fitch homered and drove in four and Brooke Coss went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs. Aubri Hogsett went 2 for 2 with a home run for Brownsville (0-3, 0-1).

Baseball

Seton LaSalle 12, Laurel 0 – Sam Georgiana threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine, and went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs to carry Seton LaSalle (4-0) to a nonsection win over Laurel (2-1). Mike Locastro tripled and Brian Vogel and Brett Wagner doubled

Serra Catholic 16, Springdale 1 – Winning pitcher Joey DeMoss went 2 for 2 with a double and triple and Zack Miklos drove in four runs to lead Serra Catholic (4-0) past Springdale (0-2) in three innings in nonsection play. Matt Bisceglia drove in three for Serra Catholic.

Tags: Franklin Regional