High school roundup for April 5, 2023: Armstrong wins Class 5A showdown

By:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run homer against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run homer against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Smerick slides safely into second base under Latrobe’s Josie Straigis during their game on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Smerick slides safely into second base under Latrobe’s Josie Straigis during their game on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong pitcher Cameryn Sprankle celebrates with Emma Paul after getting an out against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong pitcher Cameryn Sprankle delivers against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jessie Pugh connects on a double against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul watches her two-run homer against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jessie Pugh watches her double against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Jessie Pugh celebrates her double next to Latrobe’s Lauren Weatherton on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Smerick slides into second base against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong pitcher Cameryn Sprankle celebrates with Emma Paul after getting an out against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe pitcher Kayla Williams delivers against Armstrong on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning. Previous Next

Emma Paul hit a two-run homer to lead Armstrong to a 7-3 victory over Latrobe in an early season matchup of top teams in Section 2-5A softball Wednesday.

Jessica Pugh went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the River Hawks (5-1, 2-0). Kayla Williams drove in two for the Wildcats (6-1, 1-1).

Avonworth 10, Freeport 0 – Alivia Lantzy doubled, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts for Avonworth (8-0, 2-0) in a Section 1-3A victory. Layne Shinsky went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Antelopes. Aimee Heasley and Abby DeJidas singled for Freeport (2-4, 0-2).

Blackhawk 13, Beaver 11 – Llia Grimm and Kylie Prisuta both hit three-run doubles and Mia Yenges finished 5 for 5 for Blackhawk (1-4, 1-2) in a Section 3-4A win. Kayla Cornell homered and knocked in five runs for Beaver (2-4, 1-3).

Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 6 – Peyton Mermon singled, tripled and drove in two runs, and Layla Sherman singled, had two RBIs and was the winning pitcher for Burgettstown (5-2, 2-0) in a Section 3-2A win over Beth-Center (0-7, 0-4).

Burrell 10, Valley 1 – Alanna Miller and Cassidy Novak each had two hits and three RBIs to lead Burrell (4-2, 2-0) in Section 1-3A. Pyper Ferres and winning pitcher Katie Armstrong singled and doubled. Armstrong struck out 11, moving within three of 500 for her career. Jordan Kirkwood homered for Valley (2-4, 0-2).

Carlynton 20, Cornell 0 – Kyla Morris threw a three-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Carlynton (2-3, 2-2) past Cornell (0-5, 0-4) in Section 1-A. Izzi Taylor went 2 for 2 with an RBI double and Bella Garcia drove in three runs for the Cougars.

Chartiers-Houston 15, Avella 0 – Ella Richey tripled, homered and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Meadow Ferri doubled twice and knocked in four as Chartiers-Houston (2-4, 2-1) blanked Avella (1-5, 0-4) in Section 2-1A. Emily Swarrow and Lauren Rush had two RBIs apiece for the Buccaneers.

Chartiers Valley 16, Ambridge 0 – Madison Crump hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs and Lily Duffill hit a grand slam as Chartiers Valley (5-1, 3-0) trounced Ambridge (0-4, 0-3) in Section 3-4A. Marta Gualazzi also hit a home run for the Colts.

Connellsville 10, Upper St. Clair 1 – Kirra Davis went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and winning pitcher Iris Burd threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts, as Connellsville (1-3, 1-1) beat Upper St. Clair (3-1, 1-1) in Section 4-5A. Sydney Fisher hit a home run for the Panthers.

Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0 – Maddie Kee went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit in Deer Lakes’ three-inning win over Shady Side Academy (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-3A. Delanie Kasier also went 3 for 3 and plated three runs for the Lancers (5-0, 2-0). Laney Dineff doubled in a pair.

Elizabeth Forward 5, Belle Vernon 2 – Bella Gimiliano clubbed a two-run double and Shleby Telegdy struck out nine as Elizabeth Forward (6-0, 3-0) used a four-run first inning to beat Belle Vernon (6-2, 3-1) in Section 2-4A. Mia Zubovic knocked in two runs for the Leopards.

Ellwood City 4, Mohawk 3 – Ellwood City (3-1, 1-1) plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead in a Section 2-3A win. Ellie Kalantzias singled and drove in two runs for the Wolverines. Annika Young finished 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Mohawk (3-2, 0-2).

Fort Cherry 16, Washington 1 – Cadence Fehl-Gariglio homered and Carman Lucas singled twice and drove in two runs for Fort Cherry (2-2, 2-2) in a five-inning Section 3-2A win. Amari Oakley singled twice for Washington (0-4, 0-3).

Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 2 – Winning pitcher Hunter Taylor doubled, hit two home runs and collected six RBIs, Ava Walmsley hit a solo homer, and Adina Rosen drove in three runs on two doubles as Fox Chapel (3-3, 1-1) beat Penn Hills (4-1, 1-1) in Section 1-5A. Shania Lewis and Maura Wade had an RBI each for Penn Hills.

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5 – Adrianna Martz hit a walk-off single to lead Franklin Regional (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Alexa Patberg smacked a solo home run and Toryn Fulton had three RBIs for the Panthers. Cameron Ponko and Mack Keenan each doubled in a run for Penn-Trafford (1-6, 0-2).

Frazier 17, Bishop Canevin 0 – Madison Bednar doubled and knocked in three runs, and Grace Vaughn tripled and drove in three runs as Frazier (3-1, 3-0) shut out Bishop Canevin (1-2, 1-2) in a three-inning Section 3-A matchup.

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2 – Grace Kindel knocked in the winning run in the sixth as Greensburg Central (5-0, 2-0) squeaked by Apollo-Ridge (2-3, 1-1) in Section 2-2A. Makenzee Kenney and Erica Rodriguez each had two hits for the Centrutions. Madison Butler hit an RBI double for the Vikings.

Greensburg Salem 8, Albert Gallatin 4 – Gionnah Ruffner and Mia Peticca each doubled in a run, and Heather Bolen ended the day with two RBIs as Greensburg Salem (3-4, 1-2) beat Albert Gallatin (2-2, 2-2) in Section 2-4A. Ashley Metts drove in three runs for the Colonials.

Hampton 12, North Catholic 0 – Winning pitcher Cassie Vidic threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out 14, while Mackenzie Reese and Addy Maguire each tripled for Hampton (5-1, 3-1) in Section 3-4A. Liliana Koller hit a triple for North Catholic (0-2, 0-2).

Hempfield 9, Butler 1 – Emily Griffith clubbed a two-run home run and winning pitcher Riley Miller struck out eight as Hempfield (6-1, 3-1) defeated Butler (1-5, 1-4) in Section 1-6A. Peyton Heisler had three RBIs for the Spartans. Lily Vicari drove in the only run for the Golden Tornado.

Highlands 5, McKeesport 3 – Winning pitcher Madison Gorney tripled in a run and Jocelyn Celko had an RBI to lead Highlands (2-4, 2-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Madison Miller doubled for McKeesport (1-4, 0-2).

Hopewell 13, Beaver Falls 0 – Mya Parrish and Allison Ramaley combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for Hopewell (3-1, 2-0) in a win over Beaver Falls (2-2, 1-1). Parrish pitched the first four innings and Ramaley pitched the fifth. Victoria Mann and Chloe Nale registered a pair of hits each. Mann drove in four runs, and Nale had three RBIs.

Indiana 16, Woodland Hills 0 – Julia Antonacci doubled and drove in three runs and Maggie Cunningham doubled as Indiana (7-1, 2-0) shut out Woodland Hills (0-5, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Addie Stossel picked up the win for Indiana.

Kiski Area 23, Gateway 0 – Kaylee Musco went 3 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs, and Mackenzie Rainey went 5 for 5 with a homer to lead Kiski Area (4-1, 1-1) past Gateway (1-4, 0-2) in Section 2-5A. Hannah Simpson and Rainey combined on a four-inning no-hitter. Sadie Andree had four hits, including two doubles, and Isabella Delia homered for the Cavaliers.

Knoch 7, West Mifflin 6 – Brynne Smith singled in the winning run in the 11th to walk it off for Knoch (2-5, 2-0) against West Mifflin (4-3, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Carissa Tekely doubled and drove in three runs for the Knights. Aurora Russo homered and drove in three while Addie Hilligsberg struck out 14 for the Titans.

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 3 – Winning pitcher Julie Cooper’s second home run of the game was a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth to lead Laurel Highlands (1-4, 1-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Zoe Robson tacked on an RBI single in the eighth. Graci Rodeheaver went 4 for 4 with two doubles and Sequoia Dunlap went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Uniontown (2-3, 2-1).

Leechburg 11, Monessen 5 – Winning pitcher Anna Cibik hit a two-run home run, and Karli Mazak slapped three triples as Leechburg (2-5, 2-1) beat Monessen (2-3, 2-2) in Section 3-A. Jaz’mein Parker went 3 for 4 for the Greyhounds.

Ligonier Valley 1, Yough 0 – Two days after losing to Southmoreland in walk-off fashion, Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1) took its turn. Ruby Wallace led off the eighth with her second single of the game and scored on an error to give the Rams the win. Cheyenne Piper threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Kylie Odelli doubled for Yough (4-0, 2-0). Sidney Bergman gave up five hits and was the hard-luck loser.

Mars 4, South Fayette 2 – Winning pitcher Alyssa Harris struck out eight, and Annalyn Issacs doubled in a run as Mars (3-2, 1-1) broke a tie in the sixth by scoring two runs on an error for a Section 3-5A win. Liv Bonacci had two RBIs for South Fayette (4-4, 1-1).

Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 4 – Kate Borza doubled, homered and finished with two RBIs, and Olivia Buckiso hit a two-run home run as Mt. Lebanon (1-3, 1-2) doubled up Baldwin (0-7, 0-4) in Section 1-6A. Gabby Jaquay hit a three-run dinger for the Highlanders.

Neshannock 6, Laurel 3 – Winning pitcher Addy Frye homered and knocked in two runs and Gabby Perod had two RBIs to lift Neshannock (3-0, 2-0) past Laurel (3-1, 2-1) in Section 1-2A. Abbie Miles hit a two-run double for the Spartans.

Norwin 7, Pine-Richland 4 – Winning pitcher Alyssa McCormick homered and knocked in three runs, and Bailey Snowberger doubled and drove in two runs for Norwin (5-2, 3-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Jocelyn Langer hit a two-run homer for Pine-Richland (2-5, 2-2).

Plum 24, Oakland Catholic 0 – Kendall James knocked in three runs while Liana Yusko and Danielle Pici each brought home two runs as Plum (3-2, 1-1) thumped Oakland Catholic (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1-5A. Mackenzie Marotta held Oakland Catholic hitless in three innings for the Mustangs.

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 0 – Anna Kalkowski drove in two runs and Lexi Hames struck out 17 to lead Seneca Valley (4-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-6A victory over North Allegheny (7-2, 4-1).

Serra Catholic 24, Ellis School 2 – Ava Wisniewski homered, Caroline Malandra doubled, homered and drove in four runs, and Emerson Trahan knocked in four as Serra Catholic (5-1, 2-0) demolished Ellis School (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Athena Iverson homered and tripled to drive in two runs for Ellis School.

Seton LaSalle 6, Brownsville 4 – Hannah Alonso had an RBI, Paige Kuisis went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Mary Ann Starkey got the win for Seton LaSalle (1-4, 1-1) in Section 4-3A. Delaney Ansell doubled, homered and collected two RBIs for Brownsville (0-3, 0-2).

Shaler 10, North Hills 2 – Bethany Rodman hit a two-run home run and Eloise Facher blasted a three-run shot to lead Shaler (7-0, 2-0) past North Hills (6-1, 1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-5A. Bria Bosijevac struck out 11 in four innings for the Titans.

South Allegheny 14, Derry 6 – Gina Connors clubbed a solo home run, Cadence McBride drove in two runs, and Cameran Colecchi had three RBIs to lead South Allegheny (3-4, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A victory. Isabella DePalma hit a two-run homer for Derry (1-4, 0-2).

South Park 5, McGuffey 0 – Kaitlyn Polk hit a three-run homer and winning pitcher Sydney Sekely threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 12, in a Section 4-3A win for South Park (4-0, 2-0). Katelyn Henderson doubled for McGuffey (3-2, 1-1).

South Side 15, Sewickley Academy 4 – Miladija Pavlovich tripled and had three RBIs, Anna Graff tripled in a run, and Giavanna Chiccarello hit two doubles and finished with two RBIs as South Side (3-1, 3-0) dominated Sewickley Academy (1-2, 1-2) in Section 1-A.

Steel Valley 20, Brentwood 9 – Erica Keeley hit three doubles and finished with seven RBIs while Kylie Salopek and Lily Wright each hit a double for Steel Valley (1-2, 1-1) in a Section 2-2A win over Brentwood (0-3, 0-2).

Thomas Jefferson 11, Bethel Park 3 – Morgan Alisesky and Ava Trbovich drove in three runs apiece, and winning pitcher Kendall Pielin fanned eight to lead Thomas Jefferson (6-1, 2-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Belinda Bova drove in two runs for Bethel Park (1-5, 0-2).

Trinity 14, Peters Township 1 – Ryleigh Hoy tripled and had four RBIs, Addison Agnew drove in three runs, and Madison Argo doubled twice and knocked in two as Trinity (6-1, 2-0) defeated Peters Township (1-5, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Sami Bewick had two hits for Peters.

Union 10, New Castle 9 – Olivia Williams doubled in a run and Bella Cameron went 2 for 3 with an RBI in a nonsection win for Union (4-1, 4-0). Olivia Hood doubled, homered and finished with two RBIs for New Castle (1-4, 0-3).

Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3 – Riley Reese ended the day with two RBIs, and Kayleigh Varner and Dani Stockdale hit a double apiece to lead Waynesburg (4-2, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Lauren Foti doubled and drove in a run for Keystone Oaks (0-4, 0-2).

Western Beaver 7, Moon 5 – Shaylyn Shall went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Zele doubled and had three RBIs for Western Beaver (5-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Sydney Ray doubled for Moon (1-3, 0-1).

Baseball

Avonworth 17, Uniontown 1 – Mason Horwat pitched three no-hit innings and Ben Barnes hit a three-run homer to lead Avonworth (4-3) to a nonsection win over Uniontown (2-2). Brandon Sapolsky went 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and Derek Brooks had two hits for the Antelopes.

Ligonier Valley 12, Valley 2 – Haden Sierocky drove in three runs and Leo Bazala and Duncan Foust had two RBIs each to lead Ligonier Valley (4-2) to a nonsection win. Jacob Staraniec singled and doubled for Valley (3-4).

North Allegheny 10, Chartiers Valley 0 – David Posey singled, tripled, drove in three runs and pitched four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine, to lead North Allegheny (3-1) to a nonsection win. Cole Hammer singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Andrew Hart also had two hits for the Tigers. Brendan Cruz had a hit for Chartiers Valley (4-2).

Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 6 – Jimmy Zugai drove in three runs and Nolan Wagoner went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Quaker Valley (3-2, 2-2) to a Section 1-3A win. Isaiah Lutz and Chase Wilson each drove in a run for Ellwood City (1-5, 0-4).

Seton LaSalle 14, New Brighton 4 – Brian Reed doubled, homered and drove in three runs, Nate Georgiana had four RBIs, and winning pitcher Gio Lonero doubled, tripled and brought home two runs as Seton LaSalle (2-2, 1-2) beat New Brighton (2-4, 1-3) in Section 2-2A.

South Side 15, Western Beaver 1 – Luke McCoy and Andrew Madeja has a pair of hits and RBIs each to help South Side (6-0) secure a nonsection win. Vinny Ross had two hits for Western Beaver (0-4).

State College 4, North Allegheny 2 – Evan Summerson had a pair of hits to lead State College to a nonsection win over North Allegheny (3-1). Spencer Barnett had a pair of hits for the Tigers.

Trinity 7, Connellsville 3 – Matthew Robaugh singled, tripled and drove in two runs, and Cole Carl also had two RBIs to lead Trinity (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Jonah Williamson added two hits. Teran Kemp doubled and drove in a run for Connellsville (3-3, 1-1).

West Greene 16, Washington 7 – Johnny Lampe went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Colten Thomas drove in four runs as West Greene (4-3, 0-2) defeated Washington (2-4, 0-2) in nonsection play. Wayne Sparks-Gatling hit a three-run triple for the Prexies.

Girls lacrosse

Peters Township 17, Baldwin 1 – Grace Kail had four goals and four assists to lead Peters Township to a Section 1-3A win. Lani Filoon, Emma Kail and Addie Bondi each added three goals. Eva Semieraro scored for Baldwin.