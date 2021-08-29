High school roundup for Aug. 28, 2021: 99-yard TD pass helps Woodland Hills to opening win

Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 12:12 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills running back Brandon Jones eludes Wayne Valley defenders during the first quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Wolvarena. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills running back Eris Seibles carries against Wayne Valley during the first quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Wolvarena. Previous Next

Deontae Williams hit Louis Callaway for a 99-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, helping put away a 20-0 victory for Woodland Hills over Wayne Valley, N.J., in a nonconference game Saturday at the Western PA vs. Everyone showcase at the Wolvarena.

Williams and Callaway each intercepted passes for the Wolverines. Eris Seibles scored on a 44-yard run and Brandon Jones had a 29-yard TD run for Woodland Hills.

Serra Catholic 24, South Allegheny 0 — Terrell Booth made a pair of big plays in the first quarter —a 74-yard scoring run and a 40-yard touchdown catch from Max Rocco — to lead No. 3 Serra Catholic (1-0) past South Allegheny (0-1) in a nonconference game. Rocco also threw a 28-yard TD pass to Jayvon Holt. Amire Spencer recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score. Machai Brooks ran for 118 yards for Serra, which had 11 sacks and 11 personal fouls.

Neshannock 42, Shenango 8 — Cam’ron Owens ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Kurt Sommerfeld was 11-of-12 passing for 113 yards and a score and also ran for a touchdown as Neshannock (1-0) won a nonconference game. Shenango took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 39-yard TD run by C.J. Miller. Neshannock reeled off 42 straight points, including a 34-yard run by Owens and a 39-yard run by Peyton Weaver. Sommerfeld hit Ronnie DeMase for a 9-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0 — Bishop Canevin’s defense and special teams each scored touchdowns in its nonconference win over Frazier (0-1) in a game called at halftime due to lightning. Henry Barbisch recovered a punt blocked by Andrew Jones in the end zone for a first-quarter score while Lesae Lacks scored on a 59-yard interception return in the second quarter. Marquis Carter scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run for Bishop Canevin (1-0).

New Brighton 27, Western Beaver 20 — Kevin Williams’ 1-yard run in overtime lifted New Brighton (1-0) to a nonconference win against Western Beaver (0-1). New Brighton tied the game in the fourth quarter on Gabe Haddox’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Eric Montane. Dorian McGhee scored on a 58-yard pass from Xander LeFebvre and on a 97-yard fumble return for Western Beaver.

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) 33, Brashear 6 — Shawn Solomon scored on a 1-yard run for Brashear (0-1), which lost a nonconference game at the Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase at the Wolvarena. The game included a near-hour long lightning delay.