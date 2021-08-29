High school roundup for Aug. 28, 2021: 99-yard TD pass helps Woodland Hills to opening win
By:
Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 12:12 AM
Deontae Williams hit Louis Callaway for a 99-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, helping put away a 20-0 victory for Woodland Hills over Wayne Valley, N.J., in a nonconference game Saturday at the Western PA vs. Everyone showcase at the Wolvarena.
Williams and Callaway each intercepted passes for the Wolverines. Eris Seibles scored on a 44-yard run and Brandon Jones had a 29-yard TD run for Woodland Hills.
Serra Catholic 24, South Allegheny 0 — Terrell Booth made a pair of big plays in the first quarter —a 74-yard scoring run and a 40-yard touchdown catch from Max Rocco — to lead No. 3 Serra Catholic (1-0) past South Allegheny (0-1) in a nonconference game. Rocco also threw a 28-yard TD pass to Jayvon Holt. Amire Spencer recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score. Machai Brooks ran for 118 yards for Serra, which had 11 sacks and 11 personal fouls.
Neshannock 42, Shenango 8 — Cam’ron Owens ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Kurt Sommerfeld was 11-of-12 passing for 113 yards and a score and also ran for a touchdown as Neshannock (1-0) won a nonconference game. Shenango took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 39-yard TD run by C.J. Miller. Neshannock reeled off 42 straight points, including a 34-yard run by Owens and a 39-yard run by Peyton Weaver. Sommerfeld hit Ronnie DeMase for a 9-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0 — Bishop Canevin’s defense and special teams each scored touchdowns in its nonconference win over Frazier (0-1) in a game called at halftime due to lightning. Henry Barbisch recovered a punt blocked by Andrew Jones in the end zone for a first-quarter score while Lesae Lacks scored on a 59-yard interception return in the second quarter. Marquis Carter scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run for Bishop Canevin (1-0).
New Brighton 27, Western Beaver 20 — Kevin Williams’ 1-yard run in overtime lifted New Brighton (1-0) to a nonconference win against Western Beaver (0-1). New Brighton tied the game in the fourth quarter on Gabe Haddox’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Eric Montane. Dorian McGhee scored on a 58-yard pass from Xander LeFebvre and on a 97-yard fumble return for Western Beaver.
St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) 33, Brashear 6 — Shawn Solomon scored on a 1-yard run for Brashear (0-1), which lost a nonconference game at the Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase at the Wolvarena. The game included a near-hour long lightning delay.
