High school roundup for Aug. 30, 2022: Seneca Valley surges past Fox Chapel

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Ben Randall celebrates his goal against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Seneca Valley won, 3-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (17) battles Fox Chapel’s George Tabor for possession during their game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Dylan Work battles Seneca Valley’s Cole Kamarec for a header during their game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Dylan Work battles Seneca Valley’s Cole Kamarec for possession during their game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Ben Randall (18) celebrates his goal with teammates during their game against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Seneca Valley won, 3-1. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Adam Conrad celebrates after scoring against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Oros eyes up a header against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski (left) celebrates with Adam Conrad after he scored against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Adam Conrad (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Cole Kamarec (12) and Connor Oros celebrate with the Raiders team after defeating Fox Chapel, 3-1, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Ben Hankinson celebrates with the stdeny section after a Raiders goal against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s George Tabor (10) celebrates his goal with John Paul Brach (11) and Pablo Linzoain during their game against Seneca Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson. Previous Next

Beaux Lizewski scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-1 victory over Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A boys soccer Tuesday night.

Ben Randall and Adam Conrad also scored for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0). George Tabor found the net for the Foxes (1-1, 0-1).

Avonworth 6, Riverside 0 – Mike Osekowski scored a hat trick, Rowan Carmichael netted two goals and Eli Whalen added another to lead Avonworth (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 4-2A win over Riverside (0-2, 0-1).

Belle Vernon 8, Southmoreland 1 – Trevor Kovatch scored four goals and Preston Rathway, Wyatt Zarichnak and Logan Metzger recorded their first varsity goals as Belle Vernon (1-0, 1-0) won in Section 3-2A. Nathaniel Kikel also scored for the Leopards. Leo Morales-Pastrana scored for Southmoreland (0-1, 0-1).

Bentworth 13, Ligonier Valley 1 – Jerzy Timlin had a hat trick and John Scott and Ryan Colbert scored two goals apiece as Bentworth (2-0, 1-0) defeated Ligonier Valley (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-A.

Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 0 – Bryce Large netted four goals, Matthew Burkhol scored two and Landon Barcus added a goal as Charleroi (1-0) blanked Chartiers-Houston (1-1) in nonsection play.

Chartiers Valley 2, West Allegheny 1 – John Krug scored both goals for Chartiers Valley (2-1, 1-0) in a Section 2-3A win against West Allegheny (0-3, 0-1). Justin Manns scored for West Allegheny.

Connellsville 2, Trinity 1 – Seth Basinger scored the overtime winner and Ben Zavatchan also had a goal for Connellsville (1-0, 1-0) in a Section 3-3A win over Trinity (0-1, 0-1). John Garcia scored in the second half for the Hillers.

Deer Lakes 4, Knoch 3 – Collin Rodgers had two goals, Ruger Beer converted a penalty kick and Payton Kushon also scored to lead Deer Lakes (2-1, 1-0) to an overtime victory over Knoch (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A.

Franklin Regional 9, Obama Academy 0 – Gary Zhang and Matt Gershenzon each scored two goals while Colton Hudson, William Christafano, Dylan Tomb, Samuel Dawson and Cruise Lamanna added a goal apiece as Franklin Regional (1-2, 1-0) shutout Obama Academy (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.

Freedom 3, OLSH 1 – Jordan Delon, Austin Tokar and Luke Snavely scored to lead Freedom (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win over OLSH (0-1, 0-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Beth-Center 1 – Carlo Denis scored five goals and Kyler Miller and Jake Gretz each had a hat trick to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win over Beth-Center (0-1, 0-1). Ben Duong and Max Szekely each added a pair of goals for the Centurions.

Hampton 2, Mars 1 – Luke Fiscus scored two goals and Marco Sciulli made a game-saving stop in the final seconds to lead Hampton (2-0, 1-0) past Mars (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

Highlands 2, Indiana 1 – After being down 1-0 for much of the game, Sam Norris scored with 20 minutes left and Shawn Kramer scored three minutes later to lift Highlands (1-0, 1-0) past Indiana (1-2, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Timothy Birch scored for Indiana.

Jeannette 6, Greensburg Salem 1 – Jordan Taylor scored a hat trick and added two assists and Shane Mickens, Austin Emery and Jared Vincent each scored a goal as Jeannette (1-0, 1-0) defeated Greensburg Salem (1-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Daishaun Alexander scored the lone goal for the Golden Lions.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1 – Robbie Labuda scored the tie-breaking goal with two minutes left in regulation to lead Mt. Pleasant (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Luke Rivardo, who assisted on Labuda’s goal, added an insurance goal on a free kick in the final minute. Aydan Gross also scored for the Vikings. Zander Aird scored for Yough (0-1, 0-1).

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 2 – Ben Christian scored the game-winning goal in the second half, leading North Allegheny (2-0-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A win. Brendan Angermeier and Noah Hutter also scored for the Tigers. Austin Shaw and Josh Jashinski had goals for Shaler (0-1, 0-1).

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0 – Jake McClintock had a goal and an assist to lead Penn-Trafford (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A victory over Latrobe (0-1, 0-1). Ben Luchs and Daniel Carr also scored and Cooper Sisson recorded the shutout for the Warriors.

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0 – Colin Zvejnieks’ second-half goal propelled Pine-Richland (3-0, 1-0) past Butler (2-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.

Plum 7, McKeesport 0 – Tristin Ralph, Lucas Pittman and Brady French netted a pair of goals apiece for Plum (2-0-1, 1-0) in a Section 4-3A win over McKeesport (0-2, 0-1).

Quaker Valley 5, Beaver 0 – Nick Allan scored twice and Matteo Castellini had a goal and two assists to lead Quarter Valley (2-1, 1-0) past Beaver (0-2, 0-1) in Section 4-2A. Bennett Haas had a goal and an assist and Ben Henry also scored for the Quakers.

Ringgold 1, Albert Gallatin 0 – Eli Callaway drew a foul and Juraj Stasko converted the penalty kick, leading Ringgold (1-1, 1-0) past Albert Gallatin (0-1, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. Gavin Cora recorded the shutout.

Sewickley Academy 2, Eden Christian 1 – Hudson Colletti notched a goal and an assist, Adin Zorn scored a goal and Michael DeSantis had a helper to lead Sewickley Academy (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-A win against Eden Christian (1-1, 0-1).

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3 – Jackson Suski scored a pair of goals to lead Shady Side Academy (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Isaac Wetzel had two goals and an assist and Zach Fairman also scored for Freeport (0-2, 0-1).

Springdale 9, Riverview 2 – Billy Lawrence had three goals and two assists and Nate Dubas added a pair of goals to lead Springdale (1-0, 1-0) past Riverview (0-2, 0-1) in a Section 3-A match. Mason Gent, Bret Overly, Jackson Pribanic and Chris Mitchell also scored for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 0 – Anthony Orlando, Robbie Shoemaker and Jake Shoemaker scored and Cody O’Hara recorded the shutout as Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 1-0) blanked Bethel Park (0-2, 0-1) in Section 3-3A.

Upper St. Clair 11, Hempfield 0 – Tyler Riemer, Philip Markovitz and Shawn Khurana each knocked in two goals as Upper St. Clair (1-0-1, 1-0) notched its largest margin of victory since 2013 with a Section 2-4A shutout of Hempfield (0-2, 0-1).

West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1 – Zaime Sharafee netted two goals and Aiden Marks knocked in another as West Mifflin (1-1, 1-0) beat Keystone Oaks (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A.

Girls volleyball

Bentworth 3, Yough 0 – Chelsea Dindal had five kills and six aces to lead Bentworth to a Section 3-2A win. Grace Skerbetz had three kills and three aces, Jocelyn Babirad added 12 assists and Haylee Wolfe recorded four aces.

Carlynton 3, Freedom 0 – In a nonsection match, Carlynton swept all three games against Freedom. The Cougars won by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-13.

Central Valley 3, Rochester 0 – Taylor Godshall had 10 kills, Alyssa Porter served seven aces and Macy Laughner recorded 20 assists to lead Central Valley to a nonsection victory.

Franklin Regional 3, Elizabeth 0 – Ella Evans had eight kills, Madison Nguyen knocked four aces and Reilyn Ruane had three blocks to give Franklin Regional the sweep in nonsection play.

Hampton 3, Armstrong 1 – Emmy Schrom had 13 kills and six aces and Avery Koontz contributed 19 digs to lead Hampton to a nonsection win.

McKeesport 3, East Allegheny 2 – Aubrie Mackowiak had 16 service aces and 13 assists to lead McKeesport to a nonsection win. Shaniya Simmons and Tyaira Neal had four kills apiece.

North Hills 3, Highlands 0 – North Hills swept a nonsection match against Highlands by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 15-18.

Seneca Valley 3, Hempfield 0 – Seneca Valley swept the nonsection match 25-13, 25-22, and 25-16.

Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Claudia Clontz had nine kills and three aces, Mackenzie Barr chipped in with seven kills, two aces and four blocks, and Hilary Quinn had seven kills, two aces and one block as Shaler swept Mt. Lebanon in nonsection play.

Southmoreland 3, Charleroi 0 – Kalyee and Taylor Doppelheuer each had three kills as Southmoreland swept a Section 3-2A match by scores of 25-12, 25-21, and 25-22.

South Side 3, Northgate 1 – South Side took the first two games 25-14 and 25-11. Northgate kept the match alive with a hard fought 32-30 Game 3 win, but South Side closed the match with a dominating 25-7 win in the fourth game.

Waynesburg 3, Beth-Center 0 – Sarah Stephenson had 13 kills, four aces and three blocks, Karlee Hogue had three kills and three aces, and Keelan Sproat notched four kills and two aces as Waynesburg defeated Beth-Center in Section 3-2A.