High school roundup for Aug. 31, 2022: Bethel Park girls soccer goes to 2-0

By:

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Paul Studt | SportsbyPaul.com Bethel Park’s Eva Blatz

Eva Blatz scored the lone goal on a first-half penalty kick to lead Bethel Park (2-0, 2-0) to a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Peters Township (1-1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-4A on Wednesday.

Aquinas Academy 2, Mohawk 0 – Abigail Stadler and Ari Buchanan found the back of the net to lead Aquinas Academy (1-0) to a nonsection shutout win over Mohawk (1-0).

Beaver 4, Central Valley 1 – Sydney Chontos put two in the net and Emerson Connolley and Lilia Battalini each added a goal to lead Beaver (2-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Central Valley (0-2, 0-1).

Burrell 7, Highlands 0 – Miley Kariotis had a goal and four assists, Maggie Nesko had two goals and two assists, and Noel Bigenho scored twice to lead Burrell (1-0, 1-0) past Highlands (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-2A. Ali Hughes and Andi Householder also scored and Dana Barczykowski earned the shutout for the Bucs.

Chartiers-Houston 4, Charleroi 2– Lexi Durkas scored two goals while Amelia and Kayla Brose each added another as Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 2-0) defeated Charleroi (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2-A. Bella Carroto scored both goals for the Cougars.

Franklin Regional 1, Penn Trafford 0 – Franklin Regional (2-0, 1-0) secured the Section 3-3A win over Penn Trafford (0-2, 0-2) behind Natalie Ribar’s goal.

Gateway 8, Penn Hills 1 – Emily Mannion and Peyton Kyper scored two goals each to power Gateway (1-1, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A win over Penn Hills (0-2, 0-2).

Hampton 6, Indiana 1 – Audrey Bianco had three goals and an assist to lead Hampton (2-1, 1-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Sydney Lewis, Sara Kenst and Olivia Hoffman also scored for the Talbots. Sophia Garzarelli scored for Indiana (2-2, 1-1).

Kiski Area 6, Obama Academy 1 – Kayla Mull scored two goals and Riley Koziatek had a goal and an assist as Kiski (1-1, 1-0) defeated Obama Academy (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-3A. Devan Sonafelt, Maddie Bachar and Sophia Hranica also scored for the Cavaliers. Arianna Allen scored the lone goal for Obama Academy.

Moon 2, Chartiers Valley 0 – Kayla Leseck and Eva Molnar scored goals to power Moon ( 1-0, 1-0) past Chartiers Valley (1-1, 0-1) in Section 4-3A.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Trinity 0 – Sofia Gonofsky and Marissa Garn each netted a goal as Mt. Pleasant (1-0) shut out Trinity (0-1) in nonsection play. Maddie Barrick, Riley Gesinski and Emma McKee also scored for the Vikings.

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1 – Leah Kessler had two goals, Melia Peer also scored, and Ava Dziubek recorded three assists to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-0-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-4A victory. Annabella Bellino scored for Canon-McMillan (0-2-1, 0-2).

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 0 – Lucia Wells had two goals and Sam Braden, Anna Bundy and Aubrey Wells also scored to lead North Allegheny (4-0, 2-0) over Pine-Richland (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.

North Catholic 6, Ambridge 0 – Lauren MacDonald and Simone Sharpless each had two goals and an assist and Rylee Kumar recorded a four-save shutout to lead North Catholic (1-0, 1-0) past Ambridge (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-2A. Lily Karsman and Lauren Mealie also scored.

Norwin 14, Hempfield 0 – Norwin (1-1, 1-1) picked up the Section 2-4A win over Hempfield (0-3, 0-2) with a barrage of goals led by a Gabby Schoemer hat trick and two goals from Carmella Simco.

Plum 9, Greensburg Salem 0 – Kaitlyn Killinger and Mia Nardo scored two goals apiece to lead Plum (2-0, 2-0) past Greensburg Salem (1-2, 0-2) in Section 3-3A. Makenna Anderson, Malayna Smith and Sam Fields combined on the shutout.

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 0 – Sara Weigel and Kendall Walton scored second-half goals and Mia Humphries recorded the shutout as Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0) beat Butler (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-4A.

Serra Catholic 9, Jeannette 0 – Lydia Reith scored five goals, Bella Meder added a pair and Elena Peiffer had the shutout as Serra Catholic (2-0, 2-0) topped Jeannette (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-A. Gabriella Provenzano and Lexie Genes also scored.

Seton LaSalle 10, Riverview 0 – Paige Kuisis scored four goals and Carly Lutz had a hat trick to lead Seton LaSalle (3-0, 2-0) past Riverview (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Kyla Cohagan recorded the shutout.

South Allegheny 3, Monessen 1 – Keelyn Hamilton, Abigail Allan and Ronnie Acrie scored to lead South Allegheny (10-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Samantha Saylor scored for Monessen (1-2, 0-2).

South Fayette 2, Montour 0 – Anna Hertzler and Olivia Renk each netted a goal to lead South Fayette (1-0-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win against Montour (0-1-1, 0-1).

South Park 1, Yough 0 – Hayley Bennett was the lone goal scorer as South Park (2-1) beat Yough (0-2) in nonsection play.

Springdale 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 – Hailey Marchlewski, Grace Gent and Briana Ross scored goals as Springdale defeated Greensburg Central Catholic in overtime in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-A. The Dynamos (1-1, 1-0) were No. 4 in Class A in the Trib HSSN preseason WPIAL rankings. The Centurions (0-1, 0-1) were first.

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 1 – Mary Mascaro, Brooke Bodamer, Ava Fazio, Sierra Dupre and Alex Forney scored as Upper St. Clair (2-0, 2-0) defeated Baldwin (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A.

Valley 7, East Allegheny 0 – Taylor Heuser had a hat trick and Cierra George added two goals to lead Valley (2-0) past East Allegheny (0-1) in a nonsection match. Brianna Mariskanish and Tori Johnson also scored for the Vikings.

Waynesburg 4, Bentworth 2 – Ashlyn Basinger led Waynesburg (2-0, 2-0) with two goals while Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka also scored to win a Section 2-A game. Tessa Charpentier and Emily Kisner scored for Bentworth (0-2, 0-2).

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 1 – Chloe Hart netted a hat trick and Delaney Evers knocked in two as West Allegheny (2-1, 1-0) beat Blackhawk (0-1, 0-1) in Section 4-3A. Kylie Holtz also scored a goal for West Allegheny.

Boys soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 3 – Carlo Denis scored two goals and Jake Gretz and Jackson Vacanti each had a goal and an assist to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) to a nonsection win. Jack Billick had two goals and Nick Cherry also scored for Seton LaSalle (0-1).

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 0 – Dylan Stewart scored four goals to lead McGuffey (4-0, 2-0) past Southmoreland (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-2A. Larry Goodman and Austin Shriver also scored for the Highlanders.

Girls golf

Mt. Pleasant 187, Greensburg Central Catholic 190 – Alli Tepper shot a 40 to earn medalist honors as Mt. Pleasant (6-0, 5-0 in Section 1-2A) handed Greensburg Central Catholic its first section loss in seven years. Natalie Miller shot a 45, Emily Eutsey a 46 and Reegan Brown a 56 for the Vikings. Izzy Aigner led the Centurions with a 41.