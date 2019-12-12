High school roundup for Dec. 11, 2019: Elizabeth Forward wins early season showdown on Class AA mats

Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Elizabeth Forward used five pins to post a 46-31 victory over Southmoreland in a matchup of top teams in WPIAL Class AA on the opening night of section wrestling action Wednesday.

Austin Wilson (106), Noah Hunnell (152), Nick Hunnell, Ethan Cain (195) and Nick Murphy (285) recorded falls for the Warriors (1-0) in the Section 3B-AA win. Tristan Ice, Andrew Johnson, Ben Yeskey and Bret Huffman won by fall for Southmoreland (0-1).

Franklin Regional 54, Penn-Trafford 24 — Five wrestlers picked up pins as Franklin Regional (1-0) defeated Penn-Trafford (0-1) in Section 1A-AAA. Finn Solomon (126), Garret Thompson (132), Nathan Stone (138), Mason Spears (145) and Anthony Alesi (220) won by fall.

Plum 36, Central Catholic 30 — Paul McClintock (120) secured a pin in the final match of the night to propel Plum (1-0) to a Section 1A-AAA win over Central Catholic (0-1). Cole Yocca (126), Andrew Claassen (152), Jared Citrano (160), Luke Heath (170) and Damon Bracco (182) all won by fall for the Mustangs.

Greensburg Salem 66, Penn Hills 9 — Colt Rubrecht (138) and Billy McChesney (285) had first-period pins to lead Greensburg Salem (1-0) to a Section 1B-AAA victory over Penn Hills (0-1). Nico Williams (126), Luke Willett (145) and Caleb Chismar (195) also won by fall for Greensburg Salem.

Latrobe 84, Woodland Hills 0 — Enzo Angelicchio (126) and Corey Boerio (182) had pins in the first minute and Tyler Ross (285) and Jack Pletcher (152) also recorded falls as Latrobe (1-0) blanked Woodland Hills (0-1) in Section 1B-AAA.

Albert Gallatin 60, Belle Vernon 18 — Logan Hoffman (170) won by fall for Belle Vernon (0-1) in a Section 2A-AAA loss to Albert Gallatin (1-0).

Mt. Lebanon 72, Ringgold 12 — Sean Coffman, Louis Pietragallo, Eli Crittenden and Darvish Kapitonov strung together four straight pins from 126 to 138 to lead Mt. Lebanon (1-0) over Ringgold (0-1) in Section 2B-AAA. Fayzullo Solohiddinov, Luke Stout, Kade Capristo and Ben Streiff also put together consecutive pins from 182 to 285 for the Blue Devils. Jacob Duncan had a pin for Ringgold.

Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13 — Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132), Antonio Amelio (145), Liam Volk-Klos (170) and Marshall Adamson (182) recorded pins to help Seneca Valley (1-0) past Armstrong (0-1) in Section 3A-AAA.

North Allegheny 84, Shaler 0 — Nicholas Gorman (106), Adam Rohan (132) and Freddy Junko (145) recorded pins as North Alllegheny (1-0) blanked Shaler (0-1) in Section 3B-AAA.

Indiana 40, Fox Chapel 32 — Liam McFarlane (120), Brock Petras (126), Brad Petras (152) and Tannor Smith (285) won by fall to lead Indiana (1-0) to a Section 3B-AAA win. Eddie Farrell (220) recorded a pin for Fox Chapel. Thirapat Kanokangkoon (113) and Alex Wecht (160)won via major decision for the Foxes.

West Allegheny 39, Ambridge 18 — Nico Taddy (126) and Luke Potts (132) won by fall to lead West Allegheny (1-0) past Ambridge (0-1) in Section 4A-AAA.

Burgettstown 57, South Park 18 — Shane Kemper (170), D.J. Slovick (182) and Turner Lehman (195) recorded consecutive pins to help Burgettstown (1-0) pull away from South Park (0-1) in Section 1A-AA. Anthony Lancos (138), Ryan Green (145) and Riley Kemper (285) also won by fall for Burgettstown. South Park won four matches but had to forfeit three weights.

McGuffey 72, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — Beau Bergles (113), Aiden Boone (132), Rocco Ferraro (152) and Dylan McCuen (182) won by fall for McGuffey (1-0) in Section 1B-AA.

Laurel 72, Beaver 6 — Jacob Moore (152), Mitch Miles (285) and Aiden Pearce (126) recorded pins to help Laurel (1-0) defeat Beaver (0-1) in Section 2A-AA.

Ellwood City 39, Central Valley 36 — Austin Walley (195) and Rodney Grimes (220) recorded back-to-back pins and Michael Swesey (152) added a decision to help Ellwood City (1-0) past Central Valley (0-1) in Section 2A-AA.

Freedom 48, Blackhawk 21 — Kenny Duschek (152) Trent Schultheis (182) and Ethan Wolfe (195) recorded falls to lead Freedom (1-0) past Blackhawk (0-1) in Section 2A-AA.

Avonworth 48, South Side 18 — Joey Boughton (160), Jeremiah Georges (195) and Jake Barbabella (220) won by fall to lead Avonworth (1-0) past South Side (0-1) in Section 2B-AA.

Burrell 69, South Allegheny 3 – Shawn Szymanski (113), Thristone Acierno (132), Noah Linderman (152), Colby Christie (170), Dominic Holmes (182), Cole Clark (195) and Richard Feroce (220) had pins for Burrell (1-0) in a Section 3A-AA win over South Allegheny (0-1).

Highlands 62, Valley 11 — Highlands logged eight pins as a team, including six in a row from 138 to 182, en route to a rout of Valley in Section 3A-AA. Bryan Randolph (120), Jrake Buford (132), Lucas Simpson (138), Blake Clark (145), Chase D’Angelo (152), Brock White, Jr. (160), Tyler Thompson (170), Nate Riddell (182) and Jeremiah Saunders (220) won by fall for the Golden Rams (1-0). Micah Hughes (113) and Kain Stone (126) had pins for Valley (0-1).

Summit Academy 66, Riverview 6 — Damian Strausberger (170) won by fall and the rest of Summit Academy’s wins came from forfeits in a Section 3A-AA victory. Riverview’s Isaac Murphy (138) won by fall.

Derry 53, Yough 24 — Pins from Colton McCallen (126), Garret Lenhart (160), Eric Catone (182), Noah Cymmerman (285) and Alex Cole (113) helped Derry (1-0) past Yough (0-1) in Section 3B-AA. Nick Reeping (145) had a tech fall. For Yough, Vinny Martin recorded a pin for his first varsity win. Glenn Christner, Bryan Caulkett and Shane Momyer also won by fall.

Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 24 — Kyle Jones (152) and Patrick Brewer (160) recorded first-period pins as Mt. Pleasant (1-0) jumped out to a 30-0 lead in a win over Frazier (0-1) in Section 3B-AA. Lane Golkosky (106) won by fall, Luke Geibig (120) recorded a tech fall.

Boys basketball

Apollo-Ridge 42, Deer Lakes 41 — Keighton Reese had a game-high 15 points to help the Vikings (2-1) slip past Deer Lakes (2-1) in a nonsection road win. Klay Fitzroy had 13 points for Apollo-Ridge. Jack Hollibaugh scored 12 points for Deer Lakes and Bryce Robson added 10 points.

Beaver 62, Freedom 52 — Beckett Connelly had 22 points and Marco Mamone added 14 to lead the way for Beaver (1-3). Tyler Mohrbacher led Freedom (2-2) with 21.

Hopewell 63, South Side 38 — Rocco Scipione had 18 points to lead Hopewell (2-1). Brandon Barber led South Side (1-2) with 17 points.

Highlands 76, Nazareth Prep 53 — Luke Cochran and Johnny Crise posted double-doubles for the Golden Rams (3-0), who ran away from Nazareth Prep (3-1) in a nonsection matchup. Cochran poured in 22 points and had 10 assists, while Crise grabbed 13 rebounds and had 13 points. Korry Myers, with the help of five 3-pointers, posted a game-high 23 points.

Keystone Oaks 64, Freeport 60 — Frank Stumpo scored 40 points and connected on four 3-pointers to help Keystone Oaks (2-1) thwart Freeport (1-3) in a nonsection game. Garrett Schaffhauser paced Freeport with 16 points. Aiden Skradski added 15 points for the Yellowjackets on five 3-pointers and Matt Aulicino scored 13 points.

Lincoln Park 68, Riverside 53 — Tanner Mathos had 16 points to lead three players in double figures for Lincoln Park (3-0). Andre Wilder had 11 and Rob Liggett 10. Nathan Sciarro led Riverside (2-2) with 17.

Neshannock 61, Mohawk 15 — Johnpaul Mozzocio and Russel Kwiat had 11 points apiece to lead Neshannock (2-1) past Mohawk (0-4).

Quaker Valley 70, Bishop Canevin 60 — Adou Thiero hit for 26 points and K.C. Johns added 16 to pace Quaker Valley (3-0). KeVaughn Price had 31 for Bishop Canevin (1-2).

Ringgold 62, California 48 — Luke Wyvratt racked up 31 points and Demetrius Butler added 17 to lead Ringgold (2-1). Malik Ramsey had 23 for California (2-2).

Riverview 62, Derry 51 — Three Raiders scored in double figures as Riverview (3-1) defeated Derry (0-3) in a nonsection contest. Thanny Black led all scorers with 17 points, while Aiden Sebastian chipped in 15.

Springdale 75, Jefferson-Morgan 48 — Demitri Fritch led three Dynamos in double figures with 20 points in a nonsection victory. Logan Dexter had 18 points for Springdale (4-0), and Ben Myford scored 16.

Winchester Thurston 54, St. Joseph 50 — Andrew Sullivan had a game-high 28 points, but St. Joseph (1-3) fell to Winchester Thurston (1-2) in an nonsection game. Langston Moses had 20 points for the Bears and Jackson Juzang scored 17. Dom Fellowes added 10 points for the Spartans.

Girls basketball

Allderdice 78, Plum 50 — Sophia North scored 24 points for Allderdice (4-0) in a nonsection win at Plum (2-2). Kennedie Montue had a game-high 36 points for the Mustangs.

Bethel Park 57, Hempfield 34 — Maddie Dziezgowski scored 22 points and Olivia Westphal made four 3-pointers to lead Bethel Park (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (1-2, 1-0) with 20 points, going 10 for 10 from the free throw line.

Imani Christian 50, Valley 37 — Freshman Tori Johnson scored 11 points for Valley in a nonsection loss at Imani Christian. The Vikings (1-3) couldn’t overcome an 18-4 first-quarter deficit. Destiny Robinson had a game-high 22 points for Imani Christian (3-0)

Monessen 53, Washington 42 — Kendelle Weston had 14 points and Monessen went on a 16-4 run out of halftime. Qitarah Hardison and Jahnell Jackson had 10 points apiece for Monessen (3-1). Kyla Woods led Washington (2-1) with 17.

Purchase Line 62, Ligonier Valley 43 — Bethany Smith scored 28 points to lead Purchase Line (2-1, 1-0) to victory. Haley Boyd had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Ligonier Valley (1-2, 0-1).

Shady Side Academy 49, Jeannette 34 — Natalie Sturons had 18 points and Nyla Rozier added 16 to lead Shady Side Academy (3-1). Asia Mack led Jeannette (0-3) with 15 points. Hannah Nichols had 11.

West Greene 61, Carmichaels 19 — Anna Durbin had 17 points to lead West Greene (4-0) past Carmichaels (1-3).

Wilmington 49, Union 41 — Keegan McConahy had 18 points and Nadia Huebner added 11 for Wilmington. Gianna Trott led Union (0-4) with 12 points.