High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2019: Alyssa Pollice lights it up for Bishop Canevin

By:

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Elizabeth Schwartzman battles Butler’s Alison Altman for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Fox Chapel High School.

Alyssa Pollice had a big night, scoring 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers and pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Bishop Canevin (1-2, 1-0) to a 52-42 Section 3-2A girls basketball win Thursday night. Diajha Allen added 14 points. Emily Prasko had 14 points and Madison Kozares added 11 for Burgettstown (3-1, 0-1).

Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29 — Alyssa Laukus had 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as Norwin (1-1, 1-0) pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 1-6A win. Kalil Doctor led Pine-Richland (2-2, 0-1) with 17 points.

Butler 58, Fox Chapel 51 — An 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter propelled Butler past Fox Chapel in their Section 1-6A opener. Makenna Maier led the Golden Tornado (3-1, 1-0) with 21 points. Ellie Schwaltzman led the Foxes (2-2, 0-1) with 16 points.

Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 45 — Maddie Karchut had 23 points and Seneca Valley (3-1, 1-0) held off a late charge for a Section 1-6A win. Lexi Kotwica led North Hills (2-2, 0-1) with 12 points.

Peters Township 45, Baldwin 42 — Avana Sayles had 22 points and Journey Thompson added 15 as Peters Township (2-2, 1-0) rallied from six down at the end of the third quarter to secure a Section 2-6A win. Meghan Dryburgh led Baldwin (3-1, 0-1) with nine points.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Connellsville 29 — Ashleigh Connor collected 21 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Baleigh Bishop led Connellsville (1-2, 0-1) with eight points.

Upper St. Clair 69, Canon-McMillan 47 — Mia Brown had 16 points, Ava Keating added 14 and Sam Prunzik contributed 13 in a Section 2-6A win for Upper St. Clair (2-1, 1-0). Tori Wesolowski led Canon-McMillan (1-3, 0-1) with 17 points.

Thomas Jefferson 67, Moon 53 — Alyssa DeAngelo scored 24 points and Maddy Trainer added 10 to lead Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 1-0) to victory in an early season matchup of Section 1-5A contenders. Reilly Sunday led Moon (2-2, 0-1) with 24 points. Aubree Evans added 15.

Hampton 46, Armstrong 36 — Kayla Hoehler scored 15 points to help Hampton (1-4, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Jaylen Callipare had 18 for Armstrong (3-1, 0-1).

Mars 67, Kiski Area 28 — Ava Black led three Fightin’ Planets (4-0, 1-0) in double figures with 15 points in a Section 2-5A win over Kiski Area (1-2, 0-1). Bella Pelaia added 14 points, and Alek Johnson scored 12.

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 47 — Dynasty Shegog scored 12 points, and Alexis Margolis added 10 as Gateway (3-1, 1-0) won a key early-season matchup in Section 2-5A. Angel Kelly led Franklin Regional (2-2, 0-1) with 15 points. Noelle Boyd added 10.

Uniontown 60, Laurel Highlands 25 — Mya Murray poured in 40 points to lead Uniontown (1-3, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A victory over Laurel Highlands (0-4, 0-1). Ma’Khya added 13.

Penn Hills 51, Penn-Trafford 44 — Jasmyn Golden and Delainey Carpenter scored 14 points apiece as Penn Hills used a 10-3 run coming out of halftime to score a Section 3-5A victory. Allie Prady led Penn-Trafford (2-2, 0-1) with 17 points. Maura Suman added 14. Amoni Blackwell had 13 for Penn Hills (1-2, 1-0).

Woodland Hills 57, Oakland Catholic 39 — Peyton Pinkney had 18 points to help Woodland Hills (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Joi Burleigh and Jasmyn Fisher added 12 apiece. Jordyn Ingelido led Oakland Catholic (1-2, 0-1) with 10 points.

Albert Gallatin 58, Latrobe 57 — Bryn Bezjac scored 21 points to lead four players in double figures as Albert Gallatin (3-1, 1-0) rallied from a nine-point deficit at the end of the third quarter in Section 3-5A. Anna Raffety scored 21 points, and Rachel Ridilla added 17 for Latrobe (0-1, 1-2). Olivia Miller had 13, Abby King 12 and Courtlyn Turner 10 for Albert Gallatin.

Apollo-Ridge 55, Burrell 27 — Morgan Gamble had 22 points, and Rylee Eaton scored 20 for Apollo-Ridge (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win at Burrell (0-4, 0-1). Emily Wojtczak scored eight points to lead the Bucs.

Freeport 59, Greensburg Salem 43 — Led by Samantha Clark’s game-high 18 points, the Yellowjackets (2-1, 1-0) earned their first Section 1-4A victory of the season. Greensburg Salem (2-1, 1-0) was led by Abby Mankins, who scored 14. Louisa Fennell and Melaina DeZort both scored 12 points for the Yellowjackets.

Knoch 56, Highlands 10 — Knoch (3-1, 1-0) used three double-figure scoring efforts to run away from Highlands (1-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-4A opener. Madilyn Boyer scored a game-high 21 points for the Knights, and Lauren Cihonski and Megan Vasas chipped in 11 and 10.

North Catholic 69, Indiana 37 — Tess Myers scored a game-high 26 points and made five 3-pointers and Kylee Lewandowski had 19 points and 11 rebounds for North Catholic (1-0, 1-0) in Section 1-4A. hope Cook led Indiana (2-2, 0-1) with 15.

Hopewell 62, Ambridge 24 — Marlee Mancini scored 18 points and Lauryn Speicher added 10 to lead Hopewell (4-0, 1-0) past Ambridge (1-2, 0-1) in Section 2-4A.

Quaker Valley 43, New Castle 32 — Corrine Washington had 12 points, Bailey Garbee added 11 and Quaker Valley (4-0, 1-0) didn’t allow a point in the second quarter in Section 2-4A win. Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (3-2, 0-1) with 13 points.

Southmoreland 63, West Mifflin 34 — Gracie Spadaro scored 19 points and Bailey Kuhns added 17 points and 16 rebounds to pace host Southmoreland over West Mifflin in Section 3-4A. Olivia Cernuto added 10 points and six assists for the Scotties (4-0, 1-0), who used a 17-7 third-quarter run to take control. Lauren Yuhas led the Titans (2-1, 0-1) with 13 points.

Belle Vernon 43, Ringgold 37 — Taylor Rodriguez had 13 points, and Belle Vernon used a fourth-quarter rally to stop Ringgold in Section 3-4A. Jenna Dawson added 11 for Belle Vernon (3-1, 1-0). Nya Adams and Jada Cathers had eight for Ringgold (2-2, 0-1).

McKeesport 55, Yough 6 — Jhayla Bray had 10 points to lead McKeesport (3-1, 1-0) past Yough (1-4, 0-1) in Section 3-4A.

Beaver 64, Neshannock 36 — Payton List had 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Beaver (4-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Emma Pavelek and Maddi Weiland had 12 points and Anna Blum added 10. Kaylee George led Neshannock (1-2, 0-1) with 12 points.

Freedom 46, Ellwood City 22 — Jules Mohrbacher scored 17 points and Karissa Mercier added 10 to help Freedom (4-0, 1-0) past Ellwood City (1-2, 0-1) in Section 1-3A.

Avonworth 66, Beaver Falls 30 — Harris Robinson scored 14 points and Kathryn Goetz added 13 to lead Avonworth (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A victory. Macyla Collins led Beaver Falls (0-4, 0-1) with 11 points.

East Allegheny 46, Steel Valley 37 — Abby Henderson scored 26 points as East Allegheny (2-2, 1-0) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to win in Section 3-3A. Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley (1-3, 0-1) with 12.

South Park 59, McGuffey 33 — Maddie Graham had 15 points and Danielle DeProspo added 14 as South Park (1-3, 1-0) won its Section 2-3A opener. Abby Donnelly led McGuffey (1-3, 0-1) with 11.

Brownsville 62, Washington 50 — Emma Seto and Aniya Tarpley scored 18 points apiece to carry Brownsville (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win. Kyla Woods had 11 for Washington (2-2, 0-1).

Deer Lakes 55, South Allegheny 46 — Reese Hasley had a game-high 17 points to lead the Lancers (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win over South Allegheny (1-3, 0-1). Cameron Simurda had 11 points for Deer Lakes, and Nikki Fleming scored 10. Madison Kirkwood (16), Jame Riggs (13) and Madison Taylor (12) finished in double figures for the Gladiators.

Carlynton 52, Derry 45 — Naima Tuner scored 15 points, and Jada Lee added 14 as Carlynton got off to a quick start, held off a second-half surge and beat Derry in Section 3-3A. Tiana Moracco led Derry (1-3, 0-1) with 14 points. Danielle Mullen had 13, and Kam Kelly added 12. Kendall Kline had 12 for Carlynton (2-2, 1-0).

OLSH 60, Aliquippa 14 — Grace Bradley and Emily Schuck had 10 points apiece to lead OLSH (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-2A victory. Angel Henry and Evonna Henry had six points each for Aliquippa (1-3, 0-1).

New Brighton 57, Shenango 48 — Sydney Cook scored 26 points and Bianca Anderson chipped in 12 as New Brighton (2-2, 1-0) won in Section 1-2A. Kylee Rubin scored 32 for Shenango (1-3, 0-1).

Laurel 70, Northgate 21 — Regan Atkins had 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Laurel (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Lucia Lombardo added 16 and Danielle Pontius 13. Shayla Stiegler led Northgate (0-4, 0-1) with 12.

Winchester Thurston 43, Serra Catholic 39 — Nadia Moore scored 12 points and Nya Nicholson added 12 as Winchester Thurston (4-0, 1-0) won a battle of WPIAL contenders in Section 2-2A. Rayna Andrews led Serra Catholic (3-1, 0-1) with 11 points.

Brentwood 58, Springdale 28 — Taylor Davis scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Brentwood (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-2A victory. Maura Daly added 16. Anna Harmon led Springdale (0-4, 0-1) with 15 points.

Ellis School 47, Riverview 39 — Natalie Jasper scored a game-high 24 points as Ellis School (3-1, 1-0) cruised to its first Section 2-2A win over the Raiders (1-3, 0-1). Alyssa Cappa led the Raiders with 16 points.

Fort Cherry 55, Bentworth 33 — Annika Rinehart had 20 points to lead Fort Cherry (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-2A win. Caroline Rice had 18 for Bentworth (1-3, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 48, Frazier 36 — Zamierah Edwards scored 11 points to help Chartiers-Houston (2-2, 1-0) win its Section 3-2A opener. Kaelyn Shaporka led Frazier (0-4, 0-1) with 11.

Eden Christian 52, Union 39 — Haylee Fleischman had 17 points and Taylor Haring added 14 to lead Eden Christian (1-3, 1-0) in Section 1-A. Tyanna Fitzpatrick had 13 for Union (0-5, 0-1).

Vincentian 56, Sewickley Academy 48 — Tara Lucot had 24 points to lead Vincentian (3-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-A win. Bre Warner led Sewickley Academy (1-3, 0-1) with 23 points.

Rochester 58, Cornell 7 — Alexis Robison scored 11 points and Corynne Hauser added 10 to lead Rochester (3-1, 1-0) past Cornell (1-3, 0-1) in Section 1-A.

West Greene 67, Monessen 15 — Jersey Wise had 27 points to lead West Greene (5-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Qitarah Hardison led Monessen (3-2, 0-1) with nine points.

California 52, Mapletown 27 — Ca’mari Walden had 13 points and Makayla added 10 to lead California (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-A victory. Morgan Williamson led Mapletown (0-3, 0-1) with 12.

Blackhawk 88, Sharpsville 28 — Mackenzie Amalia and Jolie Strati had double-doubles to lead Blackhawk (4-0) to a nonsection win over Sharpsville. Amalia had 25 points, six 3-pointers and tied a school record with 14 assists. Strati had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Alivia Thompson added 14 points and Sierra Richard had 12.

Leechburg 43, Valley 42 — Leechburg (1-1) used a balanced scoring effort to slip past Valley (1-4) in a nonsection game. Maggie Hack scored nine points for the Blue Devils, Christine Guo and Kara Kapalka added eight points each and Madeline Mastalerz scored seven. Tori Johnson and Dayonna Jones had 14 points apiece to lead the Vikings.

Boys basketball

Shaler 42, Kiski Area 39 — Nick Rispoli’s winning 3-pointer with less than five seconds left gave the Shaler Titans (3-0, 1-0) a victory against Kiski Area (2-2, 0-1) in Section 3-5A. Rispoli had a game-high 17 points, and Chris White added 11 for the Titans. Joe Lukas paced Kiski with 10 points.

Belle Vernon 78, Waynesburg 60 — Devin Whitlock had 26 points, and Mitch Pohlot added 15 as Belle Vernon used a 34-point first quarter to cruise to a Section 3-4A win. Thomas Hepple added 10 for Belle Vernon (2-2, 1-0).

Beaver Falls 54, New Brighton 36 — Mike Conley scored 16 points to help Beaver Falls (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 1-3A win. JoJo Reynolds had 11 for New Brighton (1-3, 0-1).

Geibel 55, Avella 51 — Enzo Fetsko racked up 32 points and Cole Kendall added 10 to lead Geibel (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-A win. Tyler Cerciello had 15 for Avella (1-3, 0-1).

Chartiers-Houston 68, Burgettstown 56 — Seth Dunn scored 23 points and Austin Arnold and Alijah Vaden added 14 apiece to lead Chartiers-Houston (3-1). Dylan Poirier had 23 for Burgettstown (1-3).

Central Catholic 62, Latrobe 59 — Ben Sarson scored 21 points, and Central Catholic used a second-quarter surge to secure a nonsection win. Michael Noonan had 19 points for Latrobe (1-3). Ryan Sickenberger added 16, and Drew Clair had 10. Anderson Cynkar and Collin O’Toole added 10 each for Central Catholic (3-1).

Fox Chapel 66, Penn Hills 45 — The Foxes (4-0) used three double-digit performances to rout Penn Hills (2-1) at home in nonsection action. Eli Yofan led the Foxes with 16 points. Deondre Mitchell had 16 for the Indians. James Dockey added 13 for Fox Chapel, and Will Livingston chipped in 10. Kyree Mitchell scored 13 for Penn Hills.

Allderdice 69, Canon-McMillan 37 — Josephat Mukogosi had 12 points and Rob Jones added 10 to lead Allderdice past Canon-McMillan (1-2).

Ligonier Valley 69, Northern Cambria 37 — Kyle Silk had 15 points and Isaac Neidbalson added 11 to lead Ligonier Valley. Tyler Bearer had 13 for Northern Cambria.

Hockey

Greensburg Salem 6, Blackhawk 3 — Brendon Linderman had two goals and two assists as Greensburg Salem rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Blackhawk. Owen Tutich had two goals, and Cole McNair added a goal and two assists. Evan Kovacevic scored twice for Blackhawk.

Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 2 — Karsen Kronen and Jack Mason netted goals for Freeport, which dropped a PIHL Class AA game to Bishop McCort (9-2-1). Nikita Zapolski recorded a hat trick for the Crushers, and William Miller had a pair of goals. Nate Legin made 44 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets (3-7).