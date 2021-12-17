High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2021: Hampton girls basketball moves to 4-0

By:

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Sophia Kelly scores on a break-away against Plum during their Section 2-5A opener on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Hampton won, 63-42. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Biz Watson blocks a shot by Plum’s Megan Marston during their Section 2-5A opener on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Megan Marston is pressured by Hampton’s Claire Rodgers during their game on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Hampton won, 63-42. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Biz Watson blocks a shot by Plum’s Dannika Susko during their Section 2-5A opener on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Kayla Hoehler shoots a three-pointer during the Lady Talbots’ Section 2-5A opener against Plum on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Biz Watson celebrates a Lady Talbots’ three-pointer during their Section 2-5A opener against Plum on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Dannika Susko battles Hampton’s Meghan Murray for a loose ball during their game on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Dannika Susko battles Hampton’s Meghan Murray for a loose ball during their game on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hampton High School. Hampton won, 63-42. Previous Next

Kayla Hoehler netted 15 points to lead Hampton to a 63-42 victory over Plum in the Section 2-5A girls basketball opener for both teams Thursday night.

Meghan Murray and Carolyn Kuzniewski added 10 points apiece for Hampton (4-0, 1-0). Megan Marston had a game-high 19 points for the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 71, Laurel Highlands 37 – Gianna Michaux scored 23 points and Mya Gilsan added 15 to lead Albert Gallatin (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Liz Murtha chipped in 10. Aareanna Griffth led Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-1) with 22 points. Essence Davis had 10.

Apollo-Ridge 49, Leechburg 12 – Brinley Toland had 18 points to lead Apollo-Ridge (4-0) to a nonsection win over Leechburg (0-4). Christine Guo scored nine points for the Blue Devils.

Baldwin 45, Peters Township 43 – Morgan Altavilla scored 23 points to lead Baldwin (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Journey Thompson scored 23 for Peters Township (1-3, 0-1).

Beaver 53, Hopewell 16 – Payton List had 27 points to lead Beaver (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (1-3, 0-1). Zoe Ringer had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Bobcats. Marlee Mancini had seven points for the Vikings.

Bethel Park 60, Hempfield 29 – Emma Dziegowski scored 18 points, Mary Boff added 12, and Bethel Park (2-1, 1-0) used a 15-2 run in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 2-6A win. Brooke McCoy and Sarah Podkul had nine points each for Hempfield (1-3, 0-1).

Blackhawk 69, Montour 23 – Alena Fusetti scored 19 points and Blackhawk (4-0, 1-0) connected on 11 3-pointers in a Section 2-4A victory over Montour (2-2, 0-1). Casey Nixon added 10 points for the Cougars. Regan Kadlecik scored 10 for the Spartans.

Brownsville 39, Washington 37 – Emma Seto had 18 points and Zhariah Reed scored 15 and Brownsville (3-1, 1-0) edged Washington (0-3, 0-1) in a Section 2-3A game. Marena Malone had 10 points for the Little Prexies.

Burgettstown 56, California 30 – Jill Frazier hit for 19 points to power Burgettstown (4-0) to a nonsection win. Rakiyah Porter scored 15 for California (3-1).

Canon-McMillan 39, West Allegheny 32 – Stellanie Loutison scored 20 points and Canon-McMillan (2-2) outscored West Allegheny (3-1) 10-0 in the fourth quarter to collect a nonsection win. Maddie Ricker scored 10 for West Allegheny.

Clairton 54, Seton LaSalle 46 – Iyanna Wade had a game-high 23 points and Arissa Wiggins scored 12 to help Clairton (3-0) dispatch Seton LaSalle (3-1) in a nonsection game. Mallory Daly, Mackenzie Canavan and Ava Dursi had 12 points each for the Rebels.

Cornell 38, Perry 31 – Brooklyn Vandine scored 15 points and Leiana Rucker contributed 12 as Cornell (2-1) won a nonsection game. Unique Page had 12 for Perry (0-1).

Derry 47, Valley 11 – Tiana Moracco had 26 points to pace Derry (2-2, 1-0) in a Section 1-4A win over Valley (0-2, 0-1). Tori Johnson scored six points for the Vikings.

Eden Christian 69, Aquinas Academy 37 – Emilia Johnson netted 21 points and made four 3-pointers for Eden Christian (4-0) in a win over Aquinas Academy (2-2) in a nonsection game. Bella Hite and Laura Ricthammer had 10 points apiece for Aquinas Academy.

Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50 (OT) – Saige Chambers scored 11 points, including the game-winning basket in overtime, as Ellwood City (1-3, 1-0) defeated Mohawk (1-3, 0-1) in a Section 1-3A game. Claire Noble led Ellwood City with 15 points and Kyla Servich had 10.

Greensburg Salem 48, South Park 35 – Abby Mankins scored 15 points, topping 1,000 for her career, to lead Greensburg Salem (4-0) to a win at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Mankins needed eight points coming in to hit the milestone.

“She does so many things for our team,” coach Rick Klimchock said. “She’s been a warrior and a true Lady Lion. In many, many games, she puts us on her back and takes us to many, many wins. Not only was I thrilled, but the entire team and Greensburg Salem community is thrilled to see Abby get 1,000. It couldn’t have happened to a better kid.”

Carissa Caldwell added 10 points for the Golden Lions. Maya Wertlet led South Park (1-1) with 15 points.

Indiana 60, Fox Chapel 12 – Katie Kovalchick scored a game-high 17 points and Indiana (3-0, 1-0) rolled to a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (2-2, 0-1). Hope Cook scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and Bella Antonacci added 13 points. Elsie Smith had six points for the Foxes.

Mars 48, Armstrong 38 – Ava Black had 19 points and Olivia Donnelly scored 18 to lead Mars (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win at Armstrong (2-2, 0-1).

Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37 – Mercedes Majors had a game-high 23 points to lead Monessen (2-1) past Chartiers-Houston (3-1) in nonsection action. Kayla Brose and Emily Nicole scored 11 points each for the Bucs.

North Catholic 64, Freedom 49 – Dacia Lewandowski led four Trojanettes in double figures with 20 points in a Section 1-3A win over Freedom (2-2, 0-1). Alayna Rocco added 15 points for North Catholic (3-0, 1-0) and Anna Waskiewicz and Tori Drevna scored 10 apiece. Shaye Bailey had 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Isabella Klenk and Renae Mohrbacher scored 13 each.

Norwin 39, Shaler 28 – Alyssa Laukus scored 13 points and Norwin (3-0, 1-0) surrendered just two points in the first quarter of a Section 1-6A win. Lauren Palangio added 11 points and Brianna Zajicek had 10. Hanna Dejidas led Shaler (0-4, 0-1) with 13 points.

OLSH 55, Bishop Canevin 50 – Emily Schuck had 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead OLSH (2-2) to a nonsection win. Kyleigh Nagy added 13 points and Kaleigh Costantino had 11 for the Chargers. Ashley Lippold led Bishop Canevin (1-1) with 17 points. Josie Bochicchio added 13.

Propel Montour 50, Neighborhood Academy 41 – Janai Green scored 28 points and Kahrijah Washington added 16 to lead Propel Montour past Neighborhood Academy.

Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37 – Amelia Herrmann scored 15 points and Maria Helkowski added 14 to help Quaker Valley (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Aayanni Hudson led New Castle (2-2, 0-1) with 11 points.

Seneca Valley 34, Penn-Trafford 27 – Olivia West scored 13 points and Seneca Valley (3-1, 1-0) allowed just seven points in the first half of a Section 1-6A win. Olivia Pepple led Penn-Trafford (0-3, 0-1) with nine points.

Serra Catholic 50, West Mifflin 24 – Led by 18 points from Brianna Battles, 15 from Cate Clarke and 13 from Chloe Pordash, Serra Catholic (3-0) picked up a nonsection win. Shannon Conley led West Mifflin (1-3) with 11 points.

Sewickley Academy 54, New Brighton 31 – Virginia Gaither scored 20 points and sank four 3-pointers for Sewickley Academy (1-1, 1-0) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (2-2, 0-1). Rinnie Jardini and Des Nance added 13 points each for the Panthers. Neriah Foster led the Lions with 15 points.

Thomas Jefferson 51, Connellsville 21 – Graci Fairman racked up 25 points and Gabrielle Breisinger added 14 to lead Thomas Jefferson (1-4, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Maddy Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb scored six for Connellsville (0-4, 0-1).

Union 50, Sto-Rox 22 – Kelly Cleaver scored 17 points, Zoe Lepri added 11, and Union (4-0) started the game on a 12-0 run to pick up a nonsection win. Alicia Young led Sto-Rox (1-2) with 14 points.

Upper St. Clair 60, South Fayette 52 – Rylee Kalocay (17 points), Mia Brown (13) and Kate Robbins (10) finished in double figures and Upper St. Clair (4-0) won a tight nonsection game against South Fayette (3-1). Maddie Webber scored 19 points for the Lions.

Waynesburg 49, Bentworth 15 – Clara Paige Miller scored 21 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Waynesburg (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Bentworth (1-3, 0-1). Nina Sarra added 13 points for the Raiders.

Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20 – Lacie Gerdich scored 14 points to push Yough (1-3, 1-0) past Ligonier Valley (0-3, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Mikayla Dixon added 10 points for the Cougars. Haley Boyd scored 13 points for the Rams.

Boys basketball

Bishop Canevin 87, Chartiers Valley 74 – Jaden Gales had 28 points and Amari Evans scored 21 to lead Bishop Canevin (1-2) to a nonsection win over Chartiers Valley (0-4). Jayden Davis netted 39 points for the Colts.

Fort Cherry 89, Carmichaels 76 – Owen Norman and Dylan Rogers had 26 points each to push Fort Cherry (4-0) to a nonsection win over Carmichaels (2-2). Michael Stewart had 29 points for the Mighty Mikes and Christopher Barrish scored 21.

Jeannette 64, California 22 – Maz Thompson racked up 24 points and Anton Good added 12 as Jeannette (1-0) opened its season with a nonsection win over California (1-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25 – Colt Fowler scored 20 points to power Jefferson-Morgan (3-1) past West Greene (1-3) in a nonsection matchup. Tahjere Jacobs added 14 and Troy Wright 12 for Jefferson-Morgan.

Laurel Highlands 88, Greensburg Salem 25 – Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields scored 21 points each as Laurel Highlands (3-0) defeated Greensburg Salem (0-4) in a nonsection game. Blaise Krizner added 11 for Laurel Highlands.

New Brighton 66, Mohawk 61 – Keandre Williams had 18 points and Isaiah Hayhurst added 16 for New Brighton (1-3) in a nonsection win. Jay Wrona scored 23 points and Christian Kirschner had 18 to lead five Mohawk (1-3) players in double figures.

Propel Montour 53, Propel Andrew Street 29 – Dauj Jones scored 12 points and Robert Sykes added 10 to help Propel Montour (1-3) to a nonsection win. Ahmir Calhoun and Christian Terry had 10 points each for Propel Andrew Street (0-3).

Steel Valley 70, Chartiers-Houston 59 – Makhai Valentine had 30 points, helping Steel Valley (2-2) beat Chartiers-Houston (1-2) in a nonsection game. Cruce Brookins had 15 points for the Ironmen and Greg Smith scored 12. Jake Mele led the Bucs with 16 points and Nate Gregory and Lucas Myers scored 14 each.

Trinity 65, Brownsville 39 – Connor Roberts hit for 21 points and Kyle Fetchko added as Trinity (2-2) won a nonsection matchup with Brownsville (2-1). Owen Wayman added 12 points.

West Mifflin 59, Carrick 48 – Jiovonni Santella paced West Mifflin (3-1) with 16 points in a nonsection win over Carrick (1-3). Ashton Giannetti scored a game-high 22 points for the Raiders.

Wrestling

Mars 45, Knoch 30 – Miles Frazier (120), Liam Hein (126), Cooper Courson (172) and Christian Scheller (215) won by fall to lead Mars (1-0) to a nonsection win. Eli Wright (160) also won for the Fightin’ Planets. Aaron Butler (152) and Wyatt Foster (189) had first-period pins for Knoch (1-1).

Hockey

Avonworth 6, Ringgold 3 – Eli Szenyeri and Mark Rauenswinter scored two goals apiece and Austin Gatti had a goal and two assists for Avonworth (7-3) in a Class B win. Ethan Saylor had a goal and two assists for Ringgold (8-4).

Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown 2 – Justin Lashley, Lucas Golembiewski, Aiden Malay and Jacob Malesky scored for Bishop Canevin (11-1) in a Class B win. Weston White and Ty Edgerton had goals for Morgantown (4-5-1).

Blackhawk 2, Plum 1 – Jake Hofer scored on the power play midway through the third period for what proved to be the game-winning goal for Blackhawk (1-9-1) in a Class A victory over Plum (3-6). Zach Ronacher also scored for the Cougars and Josh Paulovich made 28 saves in net. Rylan Schoonover had the lone goal for the Mustangs.

Franklin Regional 7, Armstrong 4 – Zach Abdallah had a hat trick and Franklin Regional (9-1-1) scored five goals in the second period to hand Armstrong its first loss of the season in a matchup of the top two teams in Class 2A East. Zachary Zeto and Max Rutkowski had a goal and an assist. Jameson Yackmack had two goals and an assist for Armstrong (9-1-2).

Greensburg Salem 4, Beaver 0 – Owen Tutich and Carter Cherok netted a pair of goals each to lead Greensburg Salem (4-5) to a Class A win over Beaver (0-12). Cam Caretti made 12 saves for the shutout. Caleb Berardelli stopped 53 shots for Beaver.

Neshannock 8, Elizabeth Forward 1 – The Lancers (3-4-2) scored six times in the first period on their way to a Division II win over Elizabeth Forward (4-4-1). Emilio Valentine had a hat trick and two assists for Neshannock and Davey Cochenour III scored two goals and registered three assists. Sean Weber scored for the Warriors.

North Allegheny 7, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Nate Spak had a pair of goals for North Allegheny (10-1) in a Class 3A win over Mt. Lebanon (5-6-1). Luke Washabaugh, Evan Kaminski, Nolan Colinear, Matt Irvin and Patrick Buttignol scored for the Tigers. Jackson Klasnick and Ryan Patrick had one goal each for the Blue Devils.

North Hills 9, Wheeling Catholic 3 – Derek Pietrzyk had four goals and North Hills (6-4) cruised past Wheeling Catholic (7-3) on its way to a Class A win. Joey Spivak, Evan Benscoter, Alec Fiegel, John Morrow and Andrew Nazak recorded a goal each for the Indians.

Peters Township 4, Seneca Valley 2 – Cooper Slavin had a pair of goals and William Tomko and Luke Casciola also scored for Peters Township (9-4-1) in a Class 3A win. Ryder Mertens had two assists. Declan Cygnarowicz and Shane Kozlina scored for Seneca Valley (5-4).

Pine-Richland 6, Bethel Park 3 – Alex Erlain scored twice to lead Pine-Richland (8-2) to a Class 3A win. Zachary Howard, Jack Breisinger, Michael Mengine and Carson Kalpakis also scored. Anthony Karner, Ryan Tierney and Matt Lucido scored for Bethel Park (4-6).

South Fayette 9, Shaler 1 – Billy Kiray had a hat trick, Dylan Walsh added a goal and an assist, and Jack Yoos had three assists to help South Fayette (8-2) to a Class 2A win. John Fitzgerald scored for Shaler (2-8).

Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 1 – Andrew Oliver had two goals and an assist and Lance Smith and Colby Bilski had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-0) to a Class 2A win. JD Robinson scored for Latrobe (5-5).