High school roundup for Dec. 18, 2019: North Allegheny pins loss on North Hills

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 11:18 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

Nick Marcenelle (195), Ben Grafton (285), Sam Horton (113) and Grant Mackay (152) won by fall and Bobby Snyder (170) won in a tiebreaker to lead North Allegheny (2-0) to a 51-19 Section 3B-AAA wrestling victory Wednesday night. Ethan Uechi (182) and Sam Hillegas (145) scored bonus points for North Hills (0-2), which won five matches.

Kiski Area 66, Penn-Trafford 10 — Jack Blumer (160), Carter Dilts (195), Vince Lapiana (132), Deon Taylor (138) and Sammy Starr (152) won by fall to lead Kiski Area (2-0) to a Section 1A-AAA victory. Boaz Chishko (120) picked up a major decision for Penn-Trafford (0-2).

Franklin Regional 66, Plum 18 — Gavyn Beck (160), Christo Marion (170) and Dylan Singleton (182) opened the match with consecutive pins to lead Franklin Regional (2-0) to a Section 1A-AAA win over Plum (1-1). Carter Dibert (120), Dalton Oneil (126), Garret Thompson (132) and Mason Spears (152) also won by fall for Franklin Regional.

Greensburg Salem 72, Gateway 6 — Christian McChesney (182) and Billy McChesney (285) won by fall to help Greensburg Salem (2-0) get out to a 30-0 lead in a Section 1B-AAA victory over Gateway (0-2). Nico Williams (126), Colt Rubrecht (138), Connor Moore (145), Cooper Phillips (160) and Dwight Sarver (170) also had pins for Greensburg Salem.

Penn Hills 36, Woodland Hills 3 — Steve Tucibat (120), Raion Strader (126), Hunter Shields (138), Mike Devito (152) and Robert Harris (182) won by fall for Penn Hills (1-1) in Section 1B-AAA. Michael Nash (285) won for Woodland Hills (0-2).

West Mifflin 38, McKeesport 30 — Tony Salopek recorded a pin at 145 pounds to put West Mifflin ahead for good in a Section 2A-AAA win. Frank Guzzi (184), Howard Congdon (195) and Jesse Galioto (126) picked up bonus points for West Mifflin (1-1). Andrew Mellinger (220), Dale Moehring (285), Cody Garancsi (113), Brady Willochell (120) and Benjamin Eastman (138) had pins for McKeesport (0-2).

Upper St. Clair 41, Ringgold 27 — Ryan Wells (126), Damian Foust (195) and Timmy Pollock (285) picked up pins and Danny Martin (132) won by tech fall to lead Upper St. Clair (1-1) past Ringgold (0-2) in Section 2B-AAA.

Peters Township 44, Bethel Park 33 — Luca Attanucci, Bryce Wilkes, Noah Schratz, Aaron Slizik, Phillip Nave and Donovan McMillon won matches to lead Peters Township (1-0) past Bethel Park (1-1) in Section 2B-AAA.

Seneca Valley 62, Butler 9 — Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132), Chanz Shearer (138), Antonio Amelio (145) and Drew Vlasnik (152) picked up bonus points in the first four matches to set a tone for Seneca Valley (2-0) in Section 3A-AAA. Dylan Chappell (120) and Evan Vetter (126) also had pins for Seneca Valley. Caleb Hartung (195) won by fall for Butler.

Pine-Richland 58, Knoch 9 — John Hoffman (195) , Shane Simpson (106), Anthony Ferraro (113) , Kelin Laffey (132) , Zachary Esswein (138) and Cole Spencer (160) recorded pins for Pine-Richland (1-1) in Section 3A-AAA. Heavyweight Eli Reese recorded a first-period pin and Samuel Freyermuth (182) took a decision for Knoch (0-2).

Fox Chapel 72, Shaler 6 — Alex Wecht (160) won by fall and Ray Worsen (126) and Brendan Kost (145) recorded decisions to lead Fox Chapel (1-1) to a Section 3B-AAA win over Shaler (0-2).

South Park 54, Washington 21 — Xander Robertshaw (138), Garrett Ammon (145)and Anthony Weil (152) had consecutive pins to lead South Park to a Section 1A-AA win. Joseph Fischer (120), Noah Pritchard (132) and Jon Blackburn (220) also had pins for South Park (1-1). Mike Ewing (160) and Ron Brown (195) won by fall for Washington (0-1).

Burrell 72, Riverview 6 — Anthony Corrado (160) and Richard Feroce (195) picked up pin victories as Burrell (2-0) routed Riverview (0-2) in Section 3A-AA. Corrado’s came in just 31 seconds, and Feroce topped that, pinning his opponent in 26 seconds.

Elizabeth Forward 56, Derry 24 — Ryan Michaels, Ethan Cain and Noah Hunnell were among 10 wrestlers recording victories for Elizabeth Forward (2-0) in a key Section 3B-AA match with Derry (1-1).

Southmoreland 40, Mt. Pleasant 31 — Southmoreland won the last five matches and collected two forfeits to stage a dramatic rally to defeat Mt. Pleasant in Section 3B-AA.

After seven matches, Southmoreland trailed 31-0. For Mt. Pleasant (1-1), Damian George (126) won by fall, Luke Geibig (120) and Kyle Jones (152) took tech falls and Lucas Shaulis (132), Nicholas Laughner (145) and Patrick Brewer (160) won by decision.

Brendan Moore started the comeback with a pin at 170. After two forfeits, Brandon Peterson (220) and Bret Huffman (285) won by fall. Dakota Kaylor (106) won by major decision to give the Scotties their first lead, and Tristan Ice (113) recorded a pin to seal the victory.

Boys basketball

Chartiers Valley 65, West Mifflin 32 — Jared Goldstrom scored 18 points and Brayden Reynolds added 15 to help Chartiers Valley (3-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Jayden Payne had 12 for West Mifflin (1-3, 0-2).

Highlands 76, Shaler 49 — The Class 4A No. 2 Golden Rams (5-1) traveled to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and came home with a victory over Class 5A No. 3 Shaler (4-2, 2-0). Highlands was led by Luke Cochran, who scored 20 points, and Korry Myers added 17. Johnny Crise had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jake Miller led Shaler with 13 points. The Golden Rams jumped out to an early 10-point lead by the end of the first. They led by 11 at halftime before exploding for a 26-point third quarter to cruise to a big nonsection victory.

Ringgold 88, Charleroi 77 — Chris Peccon scored 25 points and Luke Wyvratt added 21 as Ringgold (4-1) won a nonsection game. Joe Caruso had 28 for Charleroi (3-3). Both teams had four players in double figures.

Apollo-Ridge 72, St. Joseph 59 — Led by 26-point performances from Jake Fello and Keighton Reese, the Vikings (4-2, 1-1) earned a nonsection victory over the Spartans (1-6, 0-2). Reese scored 24 points on 3-pointers, and the Vikings received a 18-point contribution from Klay Fitzroy. St. Joseph was led by Andrew Sullivan, who scored 28 points.

Woodland Hills 58, Mt. Pleasant 37 — Velton Kenney scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for Woodland Hills (1-5) in the nonsection win. Jake Johnson led Mt. Pleasant (4-2) with 13 points.

California 58, Yough 47 — Malik Ramsey hit for 17 points and Ryan Cochise added 10 as California (4-3) won a nonsection game. Gamal Marballie had 22 points for Yough (4-3).

Belle Vernon 67, Laurel Highlands 64 — Hunter Ruokonen had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Whitlock scored 17 points to lead Belle Vernon (4-3) to a nonsection win. Caleb Palumbo had 27 points for Laurel Highlands (3-2).

Ligonier Valley 75, Blairsville 17 — Kyle Silk scored 15 points, Isaac Neidbalson added 11 and 12 players hit the scoresheet for Ligonier Valley (5-2, 3-0) in a Heritage Conference win. Michael and Matthew Marinchak had 10 points apiece.

Girls basketball

Sewickley Academy 51, Quigley Catholic 30 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 15 points and J.J. Jardini added 11 to help Sewickley Academy (2-4, 1-2) to a Section 1-A win. Hailey Drutarosky scored nine for Quigley Catholic (2-4, 1-1).

Charleroi 25, Chartiers-Houston 24 — Cierra Gazi scored 11 points and Charleroi (5-2) went on a 12-4 run out of halftime to record a nonsection win. Zamierah Edwards had nine points for Chartiers-Houston (3-3).

Oakland Catholic 48, Gateway 44 — Rachel Haver and Alexa Washington scored 16 points apiece to lead Oakland Catholic (3-2) to a nonsection win. Alexis Margolis had 14 for Gateway (4-2).

Quaker Valley 66, Shady Side Academy 25 — Corrine Washington hit for 19 points and Bailey Garbee chipped in 15 for Quaker Valley (5-1) in a nonsection win. Nyla Rozier had 10 for Shady Side Academy (5-2).