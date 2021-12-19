High school roundup for Dec. 18, 2021: Mt. Lebanon girls basketball wins 6A showdown

By:

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 10:28 PM



Gina Smith, Payton Collins and Tori Pettko had 10 points each to lead No. 3 Mt. Lebanon to a 42-37 nonsection girls basketball victory over No. 4 Norwin in a matchup of ranked teams Saturday.

Mt. Lebanon (4-0) led by three at halftime in a game that was tight throughout. Lauren Palangio led Norwin (3-1) with 10 points.

Armstrong 67, Deer Lakes 22 — Emma Paul had 17 points and Armstrong (3-2) cruised to a nonsection win over Deer Lakes (1-2). Kyla Fitzgerald added 14 points for the River Hawks and Olivia Yancy scored 11.

Greensburg Salem 37, Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) 19 — At the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla., Abby Mankins scored 14 points as Greensburg Salem (6-0) defeated Chouteau-Mazie (Okla.) (4-5). Mankins was named to the all-tournament team.

McGuffey 35, Beth-Center 16 — Claire Redd and Lexi Ewig scored eight points each to lead McGuffey (3-2) to a nonsection win over Beth-Center (0-4).

Montour 55, West Allegheny 22 — Raegan Kadlecik and Olivia Lyscik scored 16 points each as Montour (3-2) downed West Allegheny (3-2) in a nonsection contest. Montour led at halftime, 40-13.

Oakland Catholic 69, North Catholic 49 — Halena Hill had 18 points as Oakland Catholic (4-0) defeated North Catholic (3-1) in nonsection play. Alayna Rocco paced North Catholic with 18 points.

Rochester 60, Neshannock 58 — Corynne Hauser had 23 points and McKenzie Robison scored 21 to help Rochester (2-1) edge Neshannock (4-1) at The Clash at New Castle in a battle of defending WPIAL champs.

South Fayette 62, Mars 42 — Ava Leroux scored 14 points to help South Fayette (4-1) earn a nonsection win over Mars (4-1). Maddie Webber (13 points) and Mia Webber (12) were also in double figures for the Lions. Alexa McDole had 14 points for Mars.

South Park 60, Preston (W.Va.) 56 — Maya Wertelet had 21 points and five 3-pointers to lead South Park (3-1) to the overtime victory against Preston (W.Va.) at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Jordyn Tucciarelli and Nora Ozimek added 12 points each for South Park. Carsynn Sines scored a game-high 28 points for Preston.

Boys basketball

Ellwood City 56, Blackhawk 35 — In nonsection play, Steve Antuono scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers to lead Ellwood City (3-1) to the win against Blackhawk (3-2). Alexander Roth added 17 points, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds. Lorenzo Jenkins led Blackhawk with 15 points.

Gateway 84, McKeesport 59 — Ryan Greggerson led four Gators in double figures with 21 points in a Section 3-5A win over McKeesport (3-1, 0-1). M.J. Stevenson (14), Will Kromka (11) and Kaleb Pryor (10) also finished in double digits for Gateway (2-1, 1-0).

Kiski Area 58, Southmoreland 36 — Isaiah Gonzalez had 12 points and James Pearson and Joe Lukas scored 11 each to pace Kiski Area (5-0) in a win over Southmoreland (1-1) in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Hempfield. Ty Keffer had 20 points for the Scotties.

Ligonier Valley 81, Greensburg Salem 57 — Matthew Marinchak had seven 3-pointers on the way to scoring 33 points to lead Ligonier Valley (2-3) to the win against Greensburg Salem (0-5) at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Haden Sierocky added 14 points and 15 rebounds for Ligonier Valley and teammate Joey Kondisko tallied 13 points. Donivan Waller led Greensburg Salem with 14 points and three 3-pointers while Jayden Stevens and Christian Hostotler contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Neshannock 71, Youngstown East (OH) 40 — Michael Sopko scored 14 points to lead Neshannock (4-0) to a win at The Clash at New Castle. Nate Rynd added 12 points and Sebastian Coiro had 10.

Portersville Christian 65, Cheswick Christian Academy 44 — Zephaniah “Zooky” Malloy had a game-high 22 points, but Cheswick Christian fell to Portersville Christian in a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference game. Ayden Phillips added 12 points for the Chargers on four 3-pointers.

Quaker Valley 78, Sharpsville 36 — Markus Frank had 26 points and Adou Thiero registered a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Quaker Valley, which rolled to a win over Sharpsville at The Clash at New Castle. Jack Gardinier added 10 points for the Quakers (3-0). James Thomas led Sharpsville with 14 points.

Yough 63, Derry 59 — Terek Crosby scored 35 points to propel Yough (3-1) past Derry (3-2) at the WCCA Showcase at Jeannette. Tyson Webb had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans, while Gabe Carbonara added 14 points and Nate Papuga scored 11.

Wrestling

King of the Mountain – Latrobe 120-pounder Vinny Kilkeary, Canon-McMillan 172-pounder Matthew Furman and Thomas Jefferson 189-pounder Brian Finnerty brought home championships from the annual tournament at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall. Kilkeary pinned State College’s Asher Cunningham in the finals. Furman decisioned Northern York’s Cole Bartram, 8-4. Finnerty topped Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion, 5-0, in an all-WPIAL final.

Franklin Regional had two other runners-up – Ty Kapusta (106) and Finn Solomon – and one third-place finisher in Nathan Stone (138). Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans (152) also took second place. Latrobe’s Luke Willochell (106), Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215) finished third.

Panther Holiday Classic – North Allegheny 126-pounder Dylan Coy, Mt. Pleasant 215-pounder Dayton Pitzer and Trinity heavyweight Ty Banko brought home championships from the annual tournament at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.

Pitzer pinned all five of his opponents in the tournament. He finished off his first four foes in the first period before decking Corry’s Hayden Linkerhof in the third period in the finals. Mt. Pleasant 138-pounder Jameson Poklembo also reached the finals, finishing second. Coy defeated South Williamsport Bobby Gardner in the finals, 1-0. Banko pinned Corry’s Xavier Reyda in the first period.

Moon Duals – Connellsville took home the team title from the dual meet tournament, defeating West Allegheny, 42-33, in the championship match. The Falcons also picked up wins over Moon (68-3), Mt. Lebanon (63-12), Quaker Valley (53-19) and Upper St. Clair (75-0).