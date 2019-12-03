High school roundup for Dec. 2, 2019: Logan Schlegel carries Plum hockey to comeback win

By:

Monday, December 2, 2019 | 11:45 PM

Logan Schlegel scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to complete a hat trick and lead Plum to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Moon in PIHL hockey Monday night.

Nic Pushic had a goal and an assist and Dan Baranowski had three assists for Plum (5-2-0). Richie Doyle had a goal and two assists for Moon (1-8-1).

Upper St. Clair 4, Seneca Valley 0 — Jacob Ball had a goal and an assist to lead Upper St. Clair (6-3-0) past Seneca Valley (6-3-0) in Class AAA. Mitchell Geinzer had three assists and Kyle Rohrich made 25 saves to earn the shutout.

Franklin Regional 5, South Fayette 4 — Jake Rettger had a goal and an assist and Nolan Schilling made 29 saves to lead Franklin Regional (7-1-0). Adam Unruh scored twice and Alex Keller added a goal and two assists for South Fayette (3-7-0).

Latrobe 6, Montour 4 — Cole Ferri scored twice in the first nine minutes of the game and completed his hat trick before the first period ended to lead Latrobe (9-0-0). J.S. Florek added a goal and an assist. Anthony Migliozzi scored twice for Montour (6-4-0).

Hempfield 1, Mars 0 — Jacob Holtzman scored a first-period goal and Matthew Overdorff made 17 saves to record the shutout for Hempfield (5-4-0). Danny Mitchell stopped 28 shots for Mars (2-5-0).

Hampton 4, Meadville 1 — Ethan Varley scored twice and Jake McGee made 38 saves to lead Hampton (2-7-0). Jordan McCurdy made 46 saves for Meadville (2-5-1).

North Hills 12, Wheeling Central Catholic 1 — Patrick Megahan scored twice and Teddy Kiger had a goal and three assists to lead North Hills (5-3-0) past Wheeling Central Catholic (0-5-0).

Avonworth 3, Bishop Canevin 1 — Joshua Perry had two goals and an assist and Matt Lesnick made 30 saves to lead Avonworth (5-1-0). Adam Serakowski stopped 37 shots for Bishop Canevin (3-8-0).

