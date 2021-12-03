High school roundup for Dec. 2, 2021: Moon hockey earns shutout win

By:

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | 11:53 PM

Metro Creative

Zachary Love scored in the first three minutes of the game and Liam McCullough made 36 saves to make the lead stand up, leading Moon (5-3) to a 1-0 victory over Westmont Hilltop (5-3) in PIHL Class A hockey Thursday night.

Bishop Canevin 3, Connellsville 2 – PJ Forster and Ty Serakowski scored second-period goals to break a 1-1 tie and send Bishop Canevin (9-1) to a Class B win. Ben Ondrejko also scored for Bishop Canevin. Isaiah Porter had a goal and an assist and Jesse Hodge scored for Connellsville (2-5-1).

Carrick 11, Central Valley 2 – Tanner Heidkamp and Ian Norkevicus each had three goals and three assists and Tyson Feldman also had a hat trick to lead Carrick (7-1-1) to a Class B victory. Cody Schmitt had a goal and an assist. Gage Helbig and Jason Ferricks scored for Central Valley (0-7).

North Hills 8, Beaver 1 – Nathan Hazen had a hat trick and Joey Truskowski racked up two goals and two assists to power North Hills in a Class A game. Evan and Noah Benscoter each had a goal and an assist and Andrew Nazak had three assists for North Hills (5-3). Michael Del Signore scored for Beaver (0-9).

Ringgold 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Hunter Hodgson scored the game-winner in overtime after Jacob Flahlich netted the game-tying goal in the third period for Ringgold (8-2) in a Class B win. Zach Motil scored for Elizabeth Forward (4-2-1). Gaige DiEugenio made 29 saves for Ringgold. Michael Burgos stopped 41 shots for Elizabeth Forward.