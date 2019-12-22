High school roundup for Dec. 21, 2019: Penn-Trafford tops Uniontown in OT

By:

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 9:01 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco was selected to the All-Tournament team at the KSA tournament in Orlando.

Zach Rocco netted 21 points and was named to the All-Tournament team as Penn-Trafford defeated Uniontown, 70-66, in overtime at the KSA tournament in Orlando.

Ben Myers added 16 points, Chase Vecchio had 13, and Josh Kapcin scored 11 for the Warriors (6-1).

Greensburg Central Catholic 85, Aquinas Academy 55 — Christian McGowan scored 18 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2, 2-0) over Aquinas Academy (2-4, 0-3) in Section 3-A. Beevan Willians added 14 points for Greensburg Central, which led at halftime, 49-19. Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini scored 31 points to lead all scorers.

Hempfield 53, Woodland Hills 41 — In nonsection play, Nick Suchko scored 15 points and Christian Zilli added 14 points as Hempfield (4-4) defeated Woodland Hills (2-6). Angello Reddix tallied 11 points to pace Woodland Hills.

Pine-Richland 85, Franklin Regional 59 — Logan Murray hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 20 points in Pine-Richland’s nonsection win against Franklin Regional (3-5). Patrick Shanahan added 15 points for Pine-Richland (5-2) while teammate Kyle Polce had 12 points and six assists.

Logan Summerhill scored 20 points for Franklin Regional and Johnny O’Toole added 14 points.

Bethel Park 67, Gateway 61 — Ryan Meis scored 25 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead Bethel Park (5-3) to a nonsection win against Gateway (3-3). Meis was 8 for 8 from the foul line while teammate Tommy DiRienzo added 16 points. R.J. Stevenson paced Gateway with 18 points.

Central Catholic 61, Mt. Lebanon 56 — Ben Sarson scored 20 points as Central Catholic (4-2) beat Mt. Lebanon (5-2) in the PBC Holiday Festival at Montour. Collin O’Toole added 15 points for the Vikings while Jake Hoffman and Blaine Gartley scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, for Mt. Lebanon.

Central Valley 70, Hampton 47 — At the PBC Holiday Festival at Moon, Isiah Warfield scored 16 points as Central Valley (2-2) beat Hampton (4-3). Chase Morrison and Justin Thompson added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Sean Koontz led Hampton with 14 points while Colby Migonga added 13 points.

St. Augustine (Texas) 60, Waynesburg 57 — Despite Lucas Garber’s game-high 22 points, Waynesburg (5-4) fell in overtime to St. Augustine (Texas) at the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla. Diego Romo scored 20 points in the win.

Washington 77, Trinity 72 — Brandon Patterson had 23 points as Washington (4-0) beat Trinity (5-2) in nonsection play. Ian Bredniak, Marlon Norris and Tayshawn Levy each added 15 points for Washington while Trinity’s Dylan King scored a game-high 29 points. Mike Dunn chipped in 16 points in the loss.

Deer Lakes 40, Armstrong 37 — Bryce Robson had 13 points as Deer Lakes (3-3) won a nonsection matchup at Armstrong (1-6). Gavin Szymanski scored 16 points to lead Armstrong while teammate Maverick Good added 10 points.

Girls basketball

Southmoreland 53, Greensburg Salem 38 — Gracie Spadaro scored 17 points as Southmoreland (7-0) beat Greensburg Salem (3-4) in nonsection play.

Olivia Cernuto added 13 points for Southmoreland, which outscored Greensburg Salem in the fourth quarter, 16-2. Abby Mankins scored a game-high 27 points to lead Greensburg Salem.

Allderdice 53, Kennedy Catholic 48 — Sophia North scored 12 points and Sidney Lightning added 10 as Allderdice (6-1) beat Kennedy Catholic at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational in Hickory. Malia Magestro scored 27 points to lead Kennedy Catholic.

New Brighton 54, Ellwood City 41 — Sydney Cook scored 36 points to lead New Brighton (3-4) to a nonsection victory at Ellwood City (1-5). Kyla Servick and Marie Ioanilli each scored 15 points for Ellwood City.

Seton LaSalle 49, Bishop Canevin 28 — In nonsection play, Sarah Merlina scored 24 points as Seton LaSalle (5-2) won its fifth straight game by defeating Bishop Canevin (3-3). Diajha Allen picked up 16 points for Bishop Canevin.

Wrestling

Southmoreland’ Anthony Govern improved to 11-1 this season after taking first place Saturday at the Superior Photo Scholarship tournament in West Virginia.

Govern secured four pins at 182 pounds. Nick Yeskey took second at 145, Kullen McCoy was third at 195, and Tristan Ice (106 pounds) and Andrew Johnson (132) each finished fourth. The Scotties finished sixth overall.

Latrobe 67, Derry 12 — Jack Pletcher (152 pounds), Logan Zitterbart (170), Corey Boerio (182), Micah Piper (195), Vinny Kilkeary (106), Lucio Angelicchio (113), Enzo Angelicchio (126) and Gabe Willochell (138) all had pins as Latrobe (2-1) defeated Derry (4-4) in a nonsection match.

Garret Lenheart (160) and Tyler Cymmerman (132) had pins for Derry.