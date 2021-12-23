High school roundup for Dec. 22, 2021: Connor leads Mt. Lebanon in girls clash with Oakland Catholic

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor drives to the basket between Oakland Catholic’s Angelina DeRiso (1) and Kimaya Williams during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Connor scored 29 points in Lebo’s 61-50 win. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor (15) celebrates with Brooke Collins after defeating Oakland Catholic, 61-50, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Connor scored 29 points in Lebo’s 61-50 win. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor (left) celebrates with Brooke Collins after defeating Oakland Catholic, 61-50, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Previous Next

Ashleigh Connor scored a game-high 29 points with four 3-pointers to lead Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon to a 61-50 victory over Class 5A No. 4 Oakland Catholic in a nonsection girls basketball showdown between undefeated teams.

Anna Streiff added 13 for Mt. Lebanon (6-0). Alexa Washington scored 14 and Lena DeRiso added 13 for the Oakland Catholic (4-1).

Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47 – Brinley Toland scored 29 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Apollo-Ridge (6-0) past Ligonier Valley (0-5) in a nonsection game. Sophie Yard added 11 points for the Vikings. Misty Miller scored 14 points for the Rams.

Avonworth 62, Ellis School 23 – Rebecca Goetz hit for 21 points to lead Avonworth (5-1) to a nonsection win. Alex Warren led Ellis School (0-3) with seven points.

Bishop Canevin 73, South Allegheny 51 – Ashley Lippold netted 23 points to lead Bishop Canevin (2-2) to a nonsection win over South Allegheny (3-3). Jamie Riggs had 22 points for the Gladiators and Angelina Cortazzo scored 14.

Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27 – Tori Wesolowski had 12 points and Stellanie Loutsion scored 10 to help Canon-McMillan (3-3) defeat North Hills (0-6) in a nonsection game. Darby West had a game-high 13 points for the Indians.

Clairton 65, Jeannette 11 – Iyanna Wade scored 26 points and Jerzee Sutton added 14 as Clairton (4-0) defeated Jeannette (0-5) in a nonsection matchup.

Derry 49, Leechburg 17 – Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 22 points as Derry (3-3, 1-1) outscored Leechburg (0-6) 35-8 in the second and third quarters in a nonsection game. Christie Guo and Maggie Schuffert each scored six points for Leechburg.

Mars 54, Knoch 49 – Alexa McDole netted 20 points and Ava Black scored 16 to lead Mars (6-1) to a nonsection win over Knoch (3-2). Maddie Boyer had a game-high 22 points for the Knights.

Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27 – Liv West scored 21 points and Jess Bickart recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists as Seneca Valley (5-1) defeated Slippery Rock.

Union 54, Aliquippa 17 – Kelly Cleaver had a double double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Union (6-0) to a nonsection win over Aliquippa (1-4).

Boys basketball

Aquinas Academy 77, Avella 40 – Vinnie Cugini had 30 points and John Bence added 16 to pace Aquinas Academy (5-0) in a nonsection win over Avella (1-5). Brandon Samol led Avella with 20 points.

Armstrong 62, West Mifflin 36 – Cadin Olsen scored a game-high 21 points and Jack Valasek added 10 as Armstrong (3-2) won a nonsection game against West Mifflin (3-3). Jiovonni Santelli scored 19 points for the Titans.

Ellwood City 83, Freedom 44 – Alexander Roth had 35 points, sank eight 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds and younger brother Joe Roth scored 11 points for Ellwood City (4-2) in a nonsection victory over Freedom (1-5). Carter Slowinski scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Highland (Va.) 76, Allderdice 52 – Isaiah Abraham scored 17 points and Pat Ngonba added 14 as Highland (Va.) beat Allderdice (1-4). Avery Ruben scored 14 points to lead the Dragons.

Highlands 76, Knoch 38 – Jimmy Kunst scored 23 points and Bradyn Foster added 21 as Highlands (5-0) beat Knoch (1-5) in a nonsection game. Chandler Thimons scored 11 while Cam Reigard put up 10 for the Golden Rams. Keagan Fraser led Knoch with 14 points.

Laurel Highlands 77, Trinity 35 – Coach Rick Hauger secured his 400th career win as Laurel Highlands (4-0) beat Trinity (3-3) in a nonsection game. Brandon Davis led all scorers with 20 points, Rodney Gallagher added 18, and Keondre DeSheilds scored 14 for the Mustangs.

Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51 – Braylan Lovelace had 19 points and Owen McDermott and Marcus Cleveland added 16 points apiece to push Leechburg (4-0) past Jeannette (3-2) in a nonsection game. Anton Good had a game-high 22 points for the Jayhawks.

Neshannock 57, South Range (Ohio) 45 – Michael Sopko had a game-high 23 points and Nate Rynd scored 12 to lead Neshannock (5-0) to a win at the Salem (Ohio) Christmas Tournament.

Northgate 52, Cornell 42 – Stevie Goetz scored a game-high 20 points with five 3-pointers and Landon Lockett added 10 to lift Northgate (4-2) over Cornell (4-2) in a nonsection game. Patrick Scott scored 10 points for Cornell.

Peters Township 86, Seton LaSalle 53 – Jake Ziegler (19), Gavin Cote (18) and Aaron Brula (17) scored in double figures and Peters Township (2-4) topped Seton LaSalle (5-1) in nonsection play. Connor Spratt had 16 points and JR Jones scored 10 for the Rebels, who beat West Allegheny in three overtimes the night before.

Propel Andrew Street 52, Environmental Charter 19 – Jonathan Moore scored 22 points to lead Propel Andrew Street past Environmental Charter. Christian Terry added 12 points and Tarell Robinson had 10.

Propel Braddock Hills 68, West Greene 55 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 23 points to power Propel Braddock Hills (2-4) to a nonsection win. Dylan Tomer added 17 and Anthony Scott 15. Ian Van Dyne led West Greene (2-4) with 14 points. Casey Miller had 11 and Lane Allison 10.

Wrestling

Baldwin 33, Albert Gallatin 21 – Keith Mincin (160), Dillon DiGiannurio (189), Ramil Islamov (120), Owen Klodowski (126) and Mario DelRosario (145) recorded pins to lead Baldwin (2-0, 2-0) past Albert Gallatin (1-1, 1-1) in Section 2A-3A. Riley Kavalo (132) also picked up a win for the Highlanders.

Bethel Park 48, Central Catholic 10 – Rocco DelGreco (132), Ethan Higgins (138), Ryan Walsh (172) and Landon Hartman (189) recorded pins to lead Bethel Park (5-2, 2-0) to a Section 4B-3A win over Central Catholic (5-7, 0-2). Aiden Bench (113), Aden Stout (126), Dheyaa Danyan (145), Cordan McDonnell (152) and Logan Pettigrew (285) also won for the Black Hawks.

Burrell 69, Knoch 6 – Lucas Gratzmiller (106), Calio Zanella (113), Cooper Hornack (120) and Travis Newell (126) had pins at the first four weights to lead Burrell (2-0, 2-0) to a Section 3A-2A win. Isaac Lacinski (145), Nico Zanella (172) and Cameron Martin (189) also had pins and Shawn Szymanski (160) and Luke Boylan (285) picked up bonus points for the Bucs. Aaron Butler (152) won by fall for Knoch (1-2, 1-1).

Carlynton 45, Avonworth 18 – Henry Barbisch (172), Donovan Mithcell (189), Braiden Sudor (215), Aaryn Edwards (126) and Bryce Rodriguez (132) won by fall while Jimmy Kerns (120) won by decision as Carlynton (2-1, 2-1) beat Avonworth (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2B-2A.

Carrick 48, Obama Academy 12 – Matt Mars (113), Jaidon Jones (120), Ashton Smith (132), and Mason Maxwell (138) won by fall for Carrick (6-0, 4-0) in their City League match against Obama Academy (1-1, 1-1).

Franklin Regional 78, Penn Hills 0 – Ben Pekarcik (132), Roman Colangelo (152) and Travis Hall (172) won by fall and Franklin Regional (2-0, 2-0) blanked Penn Hills (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1B-3A.

Kiski Area 57, Indiana 18 – Ryan Klingensmith, Logan Bechtold, Evan Artman, Colin Martin, Donavin Harbison and Carter Dilts registered pins and Mark Gray won by decision as Kiski Area (6-1, 2-0) beat Indiana (0-1, 0-1) in Section 1A-3A.

Hempfield 64, McKeesport 12 – Tanner Zola (126), Eli Carr (138), Lucas Kapusta (152), Connor Chillinsky (172) and Coby Stepanik (189) collected pins and Ethan Lebin (132) and Briar Priest (145) each won by tech fall, giving Hempfield (2-0, 2-0) the Section 2B-3A win over McKeesport (0-2, 0-2).

Highlands 42, Fox Chapel 25 – Tyler Bender (215), Noah Leslie (285), Julius Saunders (172) and Jrake Burford (152) won by fall while Aiden Burford (138), and Bryan Randolph (160) won by decision for Highlands (2-0, 2-0) in a Section 1A-3A win against Fox Chapel (1-5, 0-2). Michael Worsen (113) won by fall and Francesco Pistella (132) and Alexander Kaufman (145) won by decision for the Foxes.

Ligonier Valley 30, Elizabeth Forward 29 – James Brown (126) defeated Emanuel Gardner, 6-5, in the final bout to give Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1) a Section 3B-2A win. Aiden Mulhern (120) set up Brown’s heroics with a victory in the next-to-last match. Bruce Krieger (38) and Abe Mundorff (172) won by fall for the Rams. Dylan Bruce (132) and Samuel McDonald (189) won matches for Elizabeth Forward (0-2, 0-2).

Norwin 48, Greensburg Salem 24 – Conner Henning, Nathan Campbell and Chase Kranitz had pins to lead Norwin (6-1, 1-0) to a Section 2B-3A win over Greensburg Salem (5-2, 0-2).

Plum 69, Woodland Hills 3 – Vince Citrano (126) had a pin, Dakoda Pisano (152) won by decision and Plum (1-1, 1-1) received 10 forfeit victories in a Section 1B-3A win over Woodland Hills (1-11, 0-3). Arthur Probola (145) earned a decision for the Wolverines.

Seneca Valley 78, Beaver 0 – Jake Eubanks (145) and Liam Volk-Klos (285), Wayne Pirt (152) and Marshall Adamson (172) won by fall as Seneca Valley (1-0, 1-0) shut out Beaver (0-2, 0-2) in a Section 3A-3A match.

Valley 31, Riverview 30 – Donovan Thomas (106) recorded a first-period pin in the last contested bout of the match, leading Valley (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3A-2A victory. The score was tied 30-30 and the Vikings won on criteria for having fewer unsportsmanlike conduct violations. Darnell Costin (145) also won by fall for Valley. Brayden Layhew (160) and Gio Savko (189) recorded pins for Riverview (0-2, 0-2).

Washington 36, Keystone Oaks 30 – Cameron Carter-Green, Kyle Slesh, Nick Blanchette and Mikey Ewing recorded pins and Bo Barlow picked up a key win at 120 pounds to lead Washington (1-0, 1-0) past Keystone Oaks (0-2, 0-2) in Section 1A-2A.

Boys bowling

Apollo-Ridge 5, Freeport 2 – Kaleb Mulkey rolled a 571 series and Nick Cecchini had a 245 game to lead Apollo-Ridge past Freeport. Colin Cummings bowled a 279 to help Freeport win game two and had a 639 series.

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0 – Dom Freed had a high game of 234 and Mike Zevzus rolled a 590 series for Franklin Regional in a win over St. Joseph. Aiden Dehnert bowled a 243 game and 675 series for the Spartans.

Girls bowling

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0 – Sarah Robinson had a 510 series and Bella Battaglia bowled a 180 game to propel Franklin Regional to a sweep of St. Joseph. Kortney Hadjuk had a 141 game and 350 series for the Spartans.

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Julia Cummings had a 196 high game and Mackenzie Livingston contributed a 586 series to help Freeport sweep Apollo-Ridge. Mia Ament had a 169 game and 532 series for the Vikings.

Butler 7, Shaler 0 – Natalie Coughenor had a 231 game and 559 series to lead Butler to a sweep of Shaler. Lexi Pilyih bowled a 202 game and 570 series and Sydney Lang bowled a 203 for a 543 series for the Titans.