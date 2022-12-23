High school roundup for Dec. 22, 2022: Deer Lakes stops OLSH’s state-record win streak at 74

Thursday, December 22, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco works past Seneca Valley’s Natalie Hambly during their game on Thursday in Cranberry.

Bryce Robson scored 21 points as Deer Lakes ended the longest winning streak in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball history at 74 games Thursday night, beating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 70-55.

Billy Schaeffer added 17 points and Nate Litrun had 12 for the Lancers (5-3), who jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter.

Rocco Spadafora and Bryson Kirschner each scored 19 points for OLSH (6-1), which lost for the first time since Jan. 7, 2020, against Aliquippa. OLSH won four straight WPIAL championships and back-to-back state titles in Class 2A before bumping up to Class 3A this season.

Aliquippa 48, Steel Valley 45 – Cameron Lindsey scored 17 points and Quentin Goode had 14 to lead Aliquippa (1-1) past Steel Valley (1-7) in a nonsection win. Makhai Valentine led the Ironmen with 34 points.

California 73, Frazier 71 – Cole Wolpink hit the game-winning layup with 0.4 seconds left to lift California (3-3) past Frazier (1-7) in nonsection play. Aiden Lowden scored 30 points and Dom Martini added 12 for the Trojans. Keyshaun Thompson scored 20 points, Brennen Stewart had 19 and Logan Butcher finished with 17 points and made four 3-pointers for the Commodores.

Canon-McMillan 73, Connellsville 34 – Eamon O’Donoghue scored 17 points, Mason Fixx had 11 and Michael Detrich added 10 for Canon-McMillan (2-5) in a nonsection win over Connellsville (0-8).

Chartiers-Houston 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36 – Emanuele Ntumniga scored 17 points, Avery Molek added 15 points and Justus Buckingham had 12 points for Chartiers-Houston (6-1) in a nonsection win. Houston Guseman had 14 points and made three 3-pointers for Jefferson-Morgan (4-4).

Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60 – Drew Cook scored 27 points and Isaiah Turner contributed 11 to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-5) to a nonsection win. DaShawn Hines had 24 points and Devon Dean scored 17 for Clairton (4-2).

Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15 – Owen Norman put up 21 points, Adam Wolfe added 17 and Derek Errett finished with 10 as Fort Cherry (5-2) defeated Cornell (0-7) in nonsection play. Amir Turner scored nine points for the Raiders.

Freeport 71, Redbank Valley 49 – Gavin Croney led with 14 points, Ben Lane had 11 and Brady Sullivan added 10 for Freeport (5-2) in a nonsection win. Braylon Wagner and Owen Clouse each scored 12 points for Redbank Valley (2-6).

Hampton 58, Fox Chapel 55 – Peter Kramer scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Robert Coll added 11 to push Hampton (6-1) past Fox Chapel (6-2) in a nonsection win. Asher White scored 13 points and Will Siegel had 12 for the Foxes. Both were career highs.

Laurel 69, New Brighton 30 – Aidan Collins and Laban Barker each scored 16 points while Gregory Preisser added 14 for Laurel (2-3) in a nonsection win. Carson Brelloch scored nine points for New Brighton (2-7).

Laurel Highlands 59, Gateway 56 – Keondre Deshields scored 24 points and Rodney Gallagher added 17 to help Laurel Highlands (6-0) to a nonsection win. Mason Bolish added 12 for the Mustangs. MJ Stevenson led Gateway (3-3) with 16 points.

Lincoln Park 87, Ambridge 47 – Brandin Cummings scored 33 points and Meleek Thomas put up 22 while Rashawn Farrow-Russell added 10 for Lincoln Park (5-0, 2-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Jared Astorino had 25 points for Ambridge (3-6, 1-2).

Neighborhood Academy 62, Hillel Academy 24 – Led by 15 points from John Wilkins, 13 from Courtney Wallace and 11 from Shamar Simpson, Neighborhood Academy (6-0, 1-0) picked up a Section 3-A win. Wilkins, Wallace and Simpson each hit three 3-pointers. Noam Azagury led Hillel Academy (1-1, 0-1) with 14 points.

Northgate 85, Freedom 37 – Stevie Goetz led with 30 points, Landon Lockett followed with 22, and Josh Williams added 13 to lead Northgate (4-2) to a nonsection win over Freedom (1-9). Dekota Roberts led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Norwin 56, Thomas Jefferson 41 – Ryan Edwards hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead Norwin (6-0) past Thomas Jefferson (4-4) in a nonsection matchup. Adam Bilinsky added 12 for the Knights. Noah Prosser led TJ with 13.

Seneca Valley 55, Penn-Trafford 42 – Luke Lawson scored 18 points and Andrew Roy added 13 to lead Seneca Valley (2-5) to a nonsection win. Tyler Freas led Penn-Trafford (2-7) with 12 points.

South Allegheny 48, Blackhawk 44 – Michael Michalski scored 14 points, Jeston Beatty Jr. had 13 and Bryce Epps added 10 to lead South Allegheny (6-0) past Blackhawk (4-3) in a nonsection win. Zach Oliver led the Cougars with 19 points.

Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56 – Ty Keffer hit for 29 points and Elijah Myers added 13 to power Southmoreland (5-1) to a nonsection win. Lorenzo Glasser scored 33 and Dayl Tolliver had 17 for Ringgold (0-7).

Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38 – Calvin Winfrey scored 14 points and Notorious Grooms added 13 as Uniontown (7-1) defeated McGuffey (5-4) at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla.

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 59, Springdale 22 – Sydney McCray led with 17 points, Sophie Yard followed with 16 and Brinley Toland added 15 to lead Apollo-Ridge (6-1) to a nonsection win. Grace Gent scored 12 points and Caity Stec had 10 for Springdale (2-5).

Argyle (TX) 44, Upper St. Clair 38 – Amanda Julian and Madison Yanni scored 12 points apiece to lead Argyle (TX) at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Rylee Kalocay, Sam Pruznik and Kate Robbins each had eight points for Upper St. Clair (6-3).

Bethel Park 72, Trinity 56 – Mary Boff led Bethel Park (1-6) to its first victory with 31 points and Julia Benlock added 12 in nonsection play. Sam Horne and Macie Justice scored 14 points and Kristina Bozek had 12 for Trinity (4-3).

Chartiers Valley 49, Montour 46 – Emma Reynolds led with 14 points and Ella Cupka added 11 to lead Chartiers Valley (5-2) past Montour (2-7) in a nonsection win. Jordyn Wolfe scored 14 points, Raegan Kadlecik had 13 and Julia Cox added 10 for the Spartans.

Clairton 54, Jeannette 20 – Iyanna Wade put up 23 points to lead Clairton (3-1) in a nonsection win. Mary Jones scored eight points for Jeannette (0-8).

Freedom 56, Shenango 48 – Shaye Bailey scored 27 points and Julz Mohrbacher added 14 as Freedom (7-1, 2-0) beat Shenango (5-2, 1-1) in Section 1-2A. Janie Natale scored 18 points, Emilee Fedrizzi had 12 on four 3-pointers and Kylee Rubin also added 12 for the Wildcats.

Gateway 43, Westinghouse 23 – Marina Grado scored 12 points for Gateway (4-5) in a nonsection win against Westinghouse (2-5). Kamari Jones scored 14 for the Bulldogs.

Geibel 47, Leechburg 38 – Emma Larkin led all scorers with 34 points and Maia Stevenson chipped in with nine as Geibel (3-4) defeated Leechburg (1-5) in nonsection play. Olivia Vigna scored 19 points and Maddie Mastalerz added 11 for the Blue Devils.

Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Yough 23 – Mya Morgan scored 13 points and Avery Davis had 11 for Greensburg Central Catholic (7-1) in a nonsection win. Laney Gerdich led Yough (2-4) with 10 points.

Greensburg Salem 53, Connellsville 28 – Kaitlyn Mankins and Ashlan Price each scored 17 points as Greensburg Salem (6-1) beat Connellsville (2-6) in nonsection play. Hillary Claycomb scored 12 points for the Falcons.

Indiana 70, Hempfield 52 – Eve Fiala scored a game-high 24 points and Katie Kovalchick added 19 to lead Indiana (5-2) to a nonsection victory. Sarah Podkul scored 19 points, Ashley Hosni added 15 and Brooke McCoy finished with 10 for Hempfield (4-3).

Latrobe 48, Penn Hills 39 – Carley Berk and Camille Dominick scored 13 points apiece and Elle Snyder added 11 for Latrobe (5-4) in a nonsection win. Egypt Coleman scored 17 and Hannah Pugliese added 14 points for Penn Hills (3-5).

Lincoln Park 56, Eula (TX) 26 – Aizlyn Thompson scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Lincoln Park (9-0) at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Abby Januzzi had 12 and J’La Kizart and Maddie Skye scored 10 apiece for the Leopards.

McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19 – Lexi Ewig scored 19 points, Libby Mallah added 11 and Taylor Schumacher had 10 for McGuffey (7-2) in a nonsection win over Carmichaels (1-7). Sophia Zalar scored 11 points for the Mighty Mikes.

McKeesport 66, Woodland Hills 44 – Rachael Manfredo led all scorers with 27 points, Malina Boord added 13 and Brooke Evans scored 10 for McKeesport (6-1) in a nonsection win. Carmen Vasquez had 12 points and Kayla Walter scored 11 for Woodland Hills (1-5).

Mohawk 53, Sharpsville 41 – Erynne Capalbo led all scorers with 32 points and Deyani Revis added 13 to lead Mohawk (5-2) to a nonsection win. Tori Timpan scored 12 and Lily Palko had 11 points for Sharpsville.

Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 25 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 26 points while Riley and Morgan Gesinski each scored eight points as Mt. Pleasant (6-2) doubled up Frazier (4-4) in nonsection play. Delaney Warnick and Madelyn Salisbury each scored seven points for the Commodores.

North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17 – Alayna Rocco scored 15 points to lead North Catholic (6-2) in a nonsection win. Emerson Peffer scored eight points for Seneca Valley (2-5).

Norwin 53, Kennedy Catholic 29 – Led by 15 points from Kate Botti, 13 from Alexa Kobus and 11 from Kendall Berger, Norwin (7-0) picked up a nonsection win. Layke Fields had 16 for Kennedy Catholic.

Oakland Catholic 64, Mt. Lebanon 35 – Alexa Washington led with 16 points, Rachel Haver had 14 and Halena Hill added 12 for Oakland Catholic (6-2) in a nonsection win over Mt. Lebanon (4-3). Jenny Smith led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

Penn-Trafford 46, Kiski Area 38 (OT) – Olivia Pepple scored 21 points and Lilly Palladino added 11 points to lead Penn-Trafford (8-1) past Kiski Area (2-6) in nonsection play. Rikiya Garcia-Broaden scored 12 points and Abbie Johns had 10 for the Cavaliers.

Peters Township 62, Fox Chapel 45 – Natalie Wetzel scored 21 points and Gemma Walker added 17 to lead Peters Township (7-1) to a nonsection win. Sami Bewick added 12 points for Peters. Elsie Smith led Fox Chapel (6-2) with 19 points. Sarah Slember and Natalia Schaffer had 10 apiece.

Seton LaSalle 45, Burgettstown 37 – Mallory Daly scored 15 points, reaching 1,000 points for her career, to lead Seton LaSalle (4-2) to a nonsection win. Addie Lonegran added 13 and Tiara Curry put up 10 for the Rebels. Kaitlyn Nease led all scorers with 18 points for Burgettstown (4-3).

South Allegheny 41, Southmoreland 25 – Angelina Cortazzo scored 14 points and Maddie Moore had 11 for South Allegheny (4-2) in a nonsection win over Southmoreland (1-6).

West Greene 45, Monessen 42 – Lexie Six scored 19 points and Taylor Karvan had 15 to lead West Greene (4-4, 1-0) past Monessen (2-4, 0-1) in a Section 2-A win. Hailey Johnson and Sidney Campbell scored nine points each for the Greyhounds.

Wilmington 50, Riverside 27 – Lia Krarup led Wilmington (7-1) with 19 points in a nonsection win. Jaelynn Timmerman had seven points and nine rebounds for Riverside (2-4).

Hockey

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 – William Aborg scored a pair of goals and Janson Sauer recorded a 26-save shutout to lead Bethel Park (4-7-1) past Mt. Lebanon (3-10) in Class 3A.

Bishop Canevin 4, Elizabeth Forward 1 – Ryan Saginaw had a hat trick to lead Bishop Canevin (12-0) to a Varsity D2 win. Ty Serakowski had a goal and an assist and Michael Parzynski added a pair of assists. Luke Napoli scored for Elizabeth Forward (5-6).

Carrick 7, Wilmington 3 – Tanner Heidkamp scored five goals while Cody Schmitt and Ivan Manculich each scored a goal for Carrick (6-4-1) in a Varsity D2 win. Davis Phanco and Jake Coulter scored for Wilmington (2-8).

Deer Lakes 6, Burrell 3 – RJ Noullet scored twice and AJ Schaaf had a goal and two assists to power Deer Lakes (9-1) to a Varsity D2 win. Ryan Grunden added a goal and an assist. Tylder Danko scored twice for Burrell (5-4-1).

Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3 – Liam Wiseman scored two goals and had two assists, Dom Casile and Quentin Miske scored two goals apiece and Danny Downey added a goal for Fox Chapel (11-1) in a Class A defeat of Norwin (8-3). Alex Thomas scored twice and Logan Robb added a goal for the Knights.

Greensburg Salem 3, Shaler 2 – Owen Tutich and Carter Chero had a goal and an assist each and Chase Kushner also scored to lead Greensburg Salem (11-1) to a Class A win. Luca Wallander and Tyler Garasich scored for Shaler (5-7).

Indiana 5, Westmont Hilltop 0 – Philip Bell had two goals while Sam Barley, Gabe Nettleton and Landon Wilson also scored as Indiana (6-6-1) beat Westmont Hilltop (1-10) in Class A. Jayden Learn stopped 10 shots to earn the shutout.

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 2 – JD Robinson and Fletcher Harvey had two goals and an assist apiece to lead Latrobe (7-4-1) to a Class 2A win. Peyton Myers added a goal and two assists. Alex Smillie and Caden Horton scored for Hempfield (5-4-1).

Ringgold 11, Central Valley 5 – Kenneth Cadwallader scored five goals and had two assists to lead Ringgold (9-1) to a Varsity D2 win over Central Valley (0-11). Brady Lippert and Caden Doran each scored two goals while Noah Levander and Philip Quattrone scored a goal apiece for the Rams. Logan Sullivan scored a hat trick and Aiden Pournaras scored two goals for the Warriors.

Thomas Jefferson 7, Franklin Regional 6 – Jake Stock had three goals and three assists, including the game-winning goal with 2:42 left, to lead Thomas Jefferson (5-6) to a Class 2A win. Ryder McGuirk had a goal and four assists and Andrew Oliver and Scott Allan each had a goal and two assists for TJ. Lance Smith added a goal and an assist. Nicholas Matus had a hat trick and Luke Lavrich recorded two goals and two assists for Franklin Regional (5-6-1).

Wheeling Catholic 5, Freeport 3 – Logan Pielech scored twice and Payton Hildebrand and Gary Hatfield each had a goal and an assist for Wheeling Catholic (2-8) in a Class A win. Joseph Liput scored twice for Freeport (4-6).