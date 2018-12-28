High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2018: Pine-Richland boys edge Lincoln Park

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 12:05 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Apollo-Ridge’s Liz Penrose pushes forward on offense as Leechburg’s Maddie Ancosky defends on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at Apollo-Ridge High School for the Apollo Trust Company holiday tournament.

Two of the top boys basketball teams in Western Pennsylvania faced off at the annual C.J. Betters tournament at the Community College of Beaver County on Thursday night.

Daniel Petcash had 28 points, and Greg Shulkosky added 24 as Class 6A No. 3 Pine-Richland defeated Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Park, 87-78.

Kyle Polce added 17 points for the Rams (6-2), who made a 27-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Isaiah Smith had 19 points, and Keeno Holmes scored 17 for the Leopards (6-1).

Butler 84, Aliquippa 80 — Ethan Morton scored 26 points, and Mattix Clement added 23 as Class 6A No. 5 Butler (7-1) won at the C.J. Betters tournament.

Zuriah Fisher had 23 points for Class 3A No. 2 Aliquippa (3-3).

Allderdice 73, Montour 57 — At the C.J. Betters tournament, Bobby Clifford scored 28 points to guide Allderdice (6-2) to victory. James Eubanks had 25 points for Montour (4-4).

Bethel Park 80, Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 60 — Alex Mullen had 31 points as Bethel Park (6-2) won at its host tournament.

Chartiers Valley 70, North Hills 48 — Joe Pipilo had 26 points, and Brayden Reynolds added 19 as Chartiers Valley (5-1) won at the Hampton tournament.

Cornell 66, Carrick 59 — Kaden Divito had 27 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior to help Class A No. 4 Cornell (7-2) win at the Bishop Canevin tournament. Zaier Harrison added 25 points in the win.

Penn Hills 71, Central Catholic 61 — Led by Tyree Spencer’s 26 points, Class 5A No. 3 Penn Hills (6-1) earned a victory at the North Allegheny tournament. Ben Sarson had 18 points to pace Central Catholic (2-5).

Seneca Valley 67, Brashear 37 — Mason Bush tallied 21 points to help Seneca Valley (4-3) earn a win at its host tournament.

Trinity 76, Albert Gallatin 74 — Michael Koroly scored 30 points as Trinity (3-4) won at its host tournament.

Waynesburg 67, South Allegheny 34 — At the Bentworth tournament, Lucas Garber had 25 points to lead Waynesburg (5-2) to victory.

Jeannette 57, West Mifflin 46 — A.J. Sharp scored 17 points, Marcus Barnes had 14 and Jackson Pruitt added 10 for the Jayhawks (6-2), who closed the game on a 32-15 run at their host tournament.

Deodis Powell had 17 points for West Mifflin (2-6), which opened with a 14-2 lead.

Canon-McMillan 45, Franklin Regional 41 — The Big Macs (5-3) scored the final four points to take down Class 5A No. 4 Franklin Regional (6-2) at the Trinity tournament.

Deer Lakes 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 50 — Brad Perrotte scored 24 points as Deer Lakes won at its holiday tournament. Colin Kadlick scored 11 points, and Jared Colton had 10 points for the Lancers (5-2). Geoff Helm led Greensburg Central Catholic (4-4) with 18 points.

Derry 53, Homer-Center 37 — Aidan Bushey had 16 points to lift Derry (5-2) to a win at the Homer-Center tournament.

Greensburg Salem 100, Frazier 71 — Jack Oberdorf, Dante Parsons and Christian McGowan all scored 20 points as Greensburg Salem (4-5) was victorious at its host tournament.

Cade Cavanaugh added 11 points for the Golden Lions, who led 59-37 at halftime and had 13 3-pointers.

Justin Novak scored 30 points for Frazier (2-6).

Ligonier Valley 80, Clearfield 78 — Michael Marinchak had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Marrek Paola added 23 points and 10 rebounds as Ligonier Valley (8-1) won at the Purchase Line tournament. Freshman Matthew Marinchak added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in the win.

New Castle 86, Monessen 59 — Drew Cox and Demetris McKnight each had 18 points as Class 4A No. 2 New Castle (6-1) rolled past Class A No. 1 Monessen (3-4) at the New Castle tournament.

Penn-Trafford 87, Plum 71 — Penn-Trafford returned from a recent trip to Florida and looked quite comfortable on its home floor. The Warriors (6-2) hit 12 3-pointers, including six from Kevin Stinelli, to win the opening game of its holiday tournament.

Stinelli scored a game-high 27 points, and point guard Zach Rocco added 24, including four 3-pointers. Chris Abreu contributed 17 points for the Warriors, who overcame a 26-point third quarter by the Mustangs (1-7). Connor Moss scored 21, and Lamar Whiting added 15 for Plum.

Ringgold 73, Belle Vernon 57 — Jaren Taylor scored 25 points, and Luke Wyvratt had 22 as Ringgold (7-1) won at the Charleroi tournament. Larry Callaway had 24 points and Cam Nusser added 22 for the Leopards (2-7).

Yough 50, Charleroi 43 — Jarett Bach had 19 points as Yough (4-4) beat the host team at the Charleroi tournament. Joe Caruso scored 11 to lead Charleroi (4-5). Yough held a 29-16 advantage in the second half.

Knoch 89, Kiski Area 52 — Julian Sanks tied a Knoch single-game record with seven 3-pointers, scoring 25 points as Knoch won the opening game of the Freeport holiday tournament.

Scott Fraser added 18 points for the Knights (5-3), who will play Eden Christian at 5 p.m. Friday in the second game of the round-robin tournament. Ryan Lang scored 13 points, and Jared Schrecengost and Brady McKee had 10 apiece.

Nick Smith led Kiski Area (2-7) with 10 points.

Freeport 61, Eden Christian Academy 45 — Jalen Brown scored 15 points as Freeport used a 34-point second half to pull away from Eden Christian in the first round of the Freeport Holiday Tournament. Matt Aulicino added 12 points for Freeport (5-2). Andrew Penrod scored 13 points, and Warren Schmotzer scored 12 points for Eden Christian Academy.

Apollo-Ridge 54, Saltsburg 44 —Tournament host Apollo-Ridge (4-5) outscored Saltsburg, 21-11, in the fourth quarter en route to its fourth consecutive victory. Jake Fello had 13 points for the Vikings, and Keighton Reese and Klay Fitzroy scored 12 apiece. Dylian Palmer led Saltsburg with 14 points.

Fox Chapel 53, Shady Side Academy 40 — Arnold Vento had a game-high 17 points to help Fox Chapel (4-3) upend tournament host Shady Side Academy (3-5). Ryan Kerr scored 12 points, and Sam Brown added 11 points.

Blackhawk 81, Valley 68 — The Cougars (3-5) used a fourth-quarter surge to down the Vikings (2-5) in the opener of the Highlands Holiday Tournament. Blackhawk was led by Sammy Fusetti’s 30 points, and Nyjewel Carter had 23 for Valley.

Girls basketball

Gateway 56, South Park 41 — Mary Kromka had 16 points to help Gateway (6-2) earn a win at the Betsy tournament at Elizabeth Forward. Cassidy Zandier had 17 points for South Park (3-4).

North Allegheny 51, Penn Hills 47 — Rachel Martindale and Brynn Serbin each had 14 points to help Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0) secure a win at the Penn Hills tournament.

Tayonna Robertson and Adia Brisker each had 16 points for Class 5A No. 4 Penn Hills (5-3).

North Catholic 65, Trinity 54 — Tess Myers had 17 points, and Cassie Foster added 15 as Class 4A No. 1 North Catholic (6-0) beat Trinity (4-3) at the Penn Hills tournament.

OLSH 56, Montour 48 — Ashley Norling tallied 31 points to help Class 2A No. 2 OLSH (5-2) win at the Keystone Oaks tournament. Courtney Thomas had 23 points for Montour (3-4).

Shaler 46, Hollidaysburg 41 — At the Penn Hills tournament, Meghan Lacey scored 19 points, and Emily Cavacini added 15 as Shaler (2-5) picked up win.

Belle Vernon 71, Frazier 67 (OT) — Lindsay Steeber had 32 points to guide Belle Vernon (5-3) to a victory at the Cal (Pa.) tournament. Brooke Poling had 26 points to pace Frazier (4-4).

Derry 52, Mt. Pleasant 40 — Destiny Roberts had 20 points as Derry (3-4) defeated the host team at the Mt. Pleasant tournament. Chloe Jaworski had 15 points for the Vikings (2-6).

Freeport 54, Ligonier Valley 29 — At the West Shamokin tournament, Sidney Shemanski scored 20 points to lead Freeport (6-1). Destiny Sheriff tallied 18 points for Ligonier Valley (1-5).

Greensburg Salem 65, Woodland Hills 59 — Megan Kallock poured in 34 points, including five 3-pointers, to lift Greensburg Salem (4-4) at the Mt. Pleasant tournament.

Latrobe 68, McLean (Va.) 53 — Rachel Ridilla had 23 points to lead Latrobe (4-2) at its tournament. Anna Rafferty scored 16 points, and Carly Augustine added 14 for the Wildcats, who opened the game on a 20-8 run.

Laurel Highlands 64, Monessen 30 — Taylor Smith had 36 points, including four 3-pointers, as Laurel Highlands (3-4) won at its host tournament. Sydney Caterino had seven points for Monessen (1-7).

Penn-Trafford 72, Ringgold 33 — A fast start carried the Warriors (4-3) to a runaway victory at the Penn-Trafford tournament. The host Warriors made 10 3-pointers in the victory, which saw Bella Long lead all scorers with 19 points. Maura Suman added 10 points for Penn-Trafford, which held Ringgold (1-7) to four points in the first quarter.

Seneca Valley 53, Southmoreland 42 — McKenna Gross tallied 25 points to lead Seneca Valley (6-2) to a win at its host tournament. Maggie Moore had 12 points to lead Southmoreland (6-2).

Yough 31, Springdale 14 — At the Valley tournament, Yough (3-6) jumped out to a 17-0 lead and rolled to a victory over Springdale (0-7). Kaylyn Odelli had eight points for the Cougars.

Fox Chapel 53, Avonworth 22 — Fueled by a dominating second half, Class 6A No. 5 Fox Chapel breezed past Avonworth in the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Ellie Schwartzman scored 12 points to lead Fox Chapel. Gabby Guerrieri followed with 11 points for the Foxes (6-2). Hayden Robinson scored a team-high 10 points for Avonworth (4-3). Fox Chapel will play Shady Side Academy in the championship round.

Clairton 54, Valley 42 — Valley could not overcome a 32-12 halftime deficit as the Vikings dropped their first-round matchup to Clairton in the Valley Holiday Tournament. Ionia Champman led Clairton (5-2) with 17 points, Keneiah Ogletree scored 11 and Taylor Jackson scored 10. Dayonna Jones scored a game-high 21 points for Valley (1-7). Deisha James and Auveonna Perkins chipped in 10 points each for the Vikings. Valley will play Springdale in the consolation round.

Shady Side Academy 48, Knoch 41 — Despite a team-high 18 points from Madilyn Boyer, Knoch fell to Class 3A No. 5 Shady Side Academy in the first round of the Peter Sauer Memorial Tournament. Skylar Burkett added 10 points for Knoch (4-3). Catherine Jewart scored a game-high 21 points for Shady Side Academy (7-0). Knoch will play Avonworth in the consolation round.

Saltsburg 62, Highlands 28 — Highlands trailed 39-13 at halftime and fell in the opening round of the Apollo Trust Holiday Tournament. Sara Sawhook scored 12 points, and Maria Fábregas added 11 points for Highlands (1-5). Highlands will play Leechburg in the consolation round.