High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2019: Highlands tops Lincoln Park in battle of title contenders

By:

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 11:36 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Luke Cochran led Highlands with 18 points Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the CJ Betters Holiday Classic featured a matchup of WPIAL boys basketball title contenders from different classes.

Lincoln Park was on the winning end of a marquee matchup Friday night. On Saturday, the Leopards took the loss.

Luke Cochran had a game-high 18 points and Highlands (8-1), the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the latest Trib HSSN rankings, rolled to a 73-51 win at the Golden Dome in Monaca.

Andre Wilder and Isaiah Smith had 11 points apiece for Lincoln Park (7-2), the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Korry Myers added 17 points for Highlands. Johnny Crise scored 13 and Antoine McDaniel had 11.

Albert Gallatin 93, California 74 – In the consolation game of the Trinity tournament, Dylan Shea hit for 32 points and Dom Lewellin added 28 to power Albert Gallatin (3-6). Malik Ramsey had 25 for California (5-4).

Apollo-Ridge 66, Leechburg 58 (OT) – Apollo-Ridge was pushed by its archrival Leechburg in the championship game of its own tournament, but buckled down in the second half and rallied to win an overtime thriller. The Vikings trailed by nine at halftime, but clawed their way back to win the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament title. Apollo-Ridge (7-2) outscored Leechburg, 13-5, in the overtime period. Klay Fitzroy paced the Vikings with 28 points and Keighton Reese scored 22. Jake Blumer had 14 points for Leechburg (7-3) and Eli Rich scored 12 points.

Belle Vernon 66, Ringgold 60 – Cam Nusser scored 23 points and Dvin Whitlock added 20 for Belle Vernon (7-3) at the Charleroi tournament. Mitch Pohlot had 10 points and eight assists. Luke Wyvratt led Ringgold (6-2) with 20 points. Demetrius Butler had 19.

Brentwood 54, Hopewell 47 – Zach Keib scored 31 points to lead Brentwood (8-0) to the win against Hopewell (5-4) in the Northgate tournament. Rocco Scipione had 13 points for Hopewell.

Burgettstown 61, Avonworth 54 – At the Avella tournament, Cole Shergi scored 22 points and Nathan Klodowski added 14 to lead Burgettstown (3-5). Adam McKinney had 12 points for Avonworth (4-4).

Carmichaels 69, Beth-Center 54 – Christopher Barrish scored 24 points and Dylan Wilson had 12 to help Carmichaels (4-4) win the tournament it hosts. Andrew Bower had 15 points for Beth-Center (5-3).

Central Catholic 85, Nazareth Prep 60 – In the consolation game of the New Castle tournament, Ben Sarson’s 16 points led Central Catholic (6-3) in its win against Nazareth Prep (5-5). Collin O’Toole hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Vikings while teammates Sam McCarthy and Dante DePante scored 13 points each. Jabriel Johnson scored a game-high 22 points for Nazareth Prep while Will Taylor chipped in 14 points.

Chartiers Valley 61, North Hills 53 – Brayden Reynolds scored 20 points and Anthony Mackey added 15 to lead Chartiers Valley to the Hampton tournament championship. Chartiers Valley (6-2) outscored North Hills 22-9 in the second quarter. Alex Smith led North Hills (4-4) with 20 points.

Clairton 75, Frazier 47 – At the Charleroi tournament, Brendan Parsons scored 22 points and Don Napper added 19 to lead Clairton (5-2). Owen Newcomer led Frazier (0-8) with 20 points.

Connellsville 61, Mt. Pleasant 42 — Ahmad Hooper scored 16 points to lead Connellsville (4-4) over Mt. Pleasant (4-5) in the Greensburg Salem tournament. Lucas Tooher had 12 points for Mt. Pleasant.

Elizabeth Forward 54, West Mifflin 33 – In the consolation game of the South Allegheny tournament, Pat Filson scored 15 points and Chase Vaughn added 14 to lead Elizabeth Forward (2-4). Braden Moore had 12 for West Mifflin (1-6).

Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 67 – In the consolation game of the Mercer tournament, Alexander Roth scored 30 points to lead Ellwood City (6-4). Steve Antuono had 12 points and Milo Sesti added 11. Ethan McDeavitt led Moniteau with 29.

Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour 43 – Dylan Rogers had 14 points as Fort Cherry (1-6) downed Propel Montour (0-6) in the Ambridge tournament. Henry Karn added 10 points in the win while Chiyeh Green led Propel Montour with 10 points.

Fox Chapel 59, William Penn Charter 39 — Eli Yofan scored 21 points as Fox Chapel (9-0) took home its second tournament championship of the season, winning the Shady Side Academy Tournament with a victory over Penn Charter. Kent Baldauf chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers in the win.

Freeport 82, Kiski Area 79 — Matt Aulicino had a game-high 22 points and Aiden Skradski added 20 points 3-pointers for tournament host Freeport in a win over Kiski Area. Skradski connected on six 3-pointers. Garrett Schaffhauser added 15 points for the Yellowjackets (2-5) and Christian Waronsky scored 11. James Pearson (21 points), Kyrell Hutcherson (17), Max Heinle (13) and Dylan Hutcherson (12) finished in double figures for the Cavaliers (3-6).

Geibel 80, Mapletown 53 – In the consolation game of the Carmichaels tournament, Drew Howard scored 23 points and Cole Kendall added 19 to lead Geibel (5-2). Landon Stevenson had 14 for Mapletown (0-7).

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34 — Brevan Williams scored 23 points, and Christian McGowan added 14 as Class A GCC (5-3) topped Class 3A No. 4 Washington (5-2) in the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic.

Hampton 56, Grove City 53 (OT) – Ben Ringeisen scored 20 points, including six of his team’s eight points in overtime, to lead Hampton (5-4) to a win in the consolation game of the tournament it hosts. Colby Mignogna added 12 points. Dan Timko led Grov City with 21 points.

Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49 – In the consolation game of the Bentworth tournament, Tah Jere Jacobs scored 19 points and Jacobs Khina added 13 to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-6). Jerzy Timlin scored 17 for Bentworth (0-8).

Karns City 52, Burrell 44 — Karns City raced out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter on its way to a win over Burrell (1-8) in the consolation game of the West Shamokin Tournament. Holden Martin led the Gremlins with 22 points. Brandon Coury paced the Bucs with 15 points.

Knoch 62, Mercyhurst Prep 53 — Knoch (6-1) trailed by seven at halftime, but held Mercyhurst Prep to 15 points over the final two quarters in a comeback victory at the Freeport Tournament. Scott Fraser had 18 points for the Knights to lead four players in double figures. Jake Scheidt scored 14, Ryan Lang added 12 and Brady McKee had 11.

Ligonier Valley 69, Clearfield 63 — Tournament MVP Michael Marinchak had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead Ligonier Valley (8-2) to the Purchase Line tournament title. Kyle Silk had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Isaac Neidbalson added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 47 — Deamontae Diggs scored 17 points as McKeesport (5-3) slipped past host Penn-Trafford (7-2). Penn-Trafford missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Northgate 40, Quigley Catholic 36 – Raylan Whetsell scored a team-high 11 points and Northgate(2-7) opened the game on a 12-3 run to win at the holiday tournament it hosts. Dawson Summers had 10 for Quigley Catholic (1-8).

Norwin 49, Franklin Regional 46 – Ty Bilinsky scored 21 points and was named to the all-tournament team, leading Norwin at the Penn-Trafford tournament. Norwin (8-1) went on a 19-11 run out of halftime to take control of the game. Alex Gabauer added nine points for the Knights. Logan Summerhill scored 14 and Luke Kimmich 13 for Franklin Regional (3-7).

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 80, Deer Lakes 42 — Our Lady of Sacred Heart (8-0) used two highly-productive efforts from Jake DiMichele and Dante Spadafora to upend tournament host Deer Lakes (3-4). DiMichele scored 32 points for the Chargers, and Spadafora posted 13 assists to go along with 20 points. Matt Rees added 14 for the Chargers. Jack Hollibaugh was the only double-figure scorer for Deer Lakes with 16.

Peters Township 69, Monessen 49 — Connor Duane scored 14 points for Peters Township (6-3). Marquell Smith led Monessen (1-8) with 24 points.

Pine-Richland 71, Aliquippa 34 – Kyle Polce scored 23 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead Pine-Richland (7-2) at the CJ Betters tournament. Logan Murray added 11 points and five steals and Josey Petcash had 10 points. Zuriah Fisher led Aliquippa (4-3) with 13 points.

Richland 64, Derry 37 — Tournament MVP Caleb Burke scored 14 points for Richland. Ryan Bushey led Derry (3-6) with 12 points. Aidan Bushey, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored 11.

Saltsburg 52, Riverview 49 (OT) — Gideon Deasy had a game-high 17 points, but Riverview (5-4) fell to Saltsburg in the consolation game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament at Apollo-Ridge. Saltsburg outscored the Raiders 5-2 in overtime. Thanny Black added 14 points for the Raiders. Brady Yard had 11 points for Saltsburg.

Shady Side Academy 68, Plum 65 (OT) — Connor Moss scored a game-high 35 points and connected on four 3-pointers, but Plum (1-8) fell to tournament host Shady Side Academy (3-4) in the consolation game. The Mustangs led by five after three quarters, but the Indians outscored them 19-14 in the fourth to force overtime. Grady Munroe scored 25 points for the Indians and Mason Tomlin added 17 points. Eyan Hunter-Williams scored 10 points for the Mustangs.

Shaler 66, Sto-Rox 65 – Mekhi Reynolds scored 23 points to lead Shaler (6-3) over Sto-Rox (3-6) in the consolation game of the Bethel Park tournament. Chris White added 21 points for Shaler while Aujore Nelson paced Sto-Rox with 25 points.

Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60 – In the Laurel tournament, Jackson Doyle’s 32 points led Sharpsville past the host team. Marcus Haswell and Luke Barker scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Laurel (7-3).

Shenango 61, South Allegheny 55 – Jason Kraner scored 17 points and Colin McQuiston added 16 as Shenango (9-2) handed the hosts their first loss of the season in the championship game of the South Allegheny tournament. Antonio Epps scored 27 for South Allegheny (8-1). McQuiston was named tournament MVP. Epps made the all-tournament team.

South Park 51, Seneca 42 – Noah Wertelet scored 17 points and hit four of his five 3-pointers in the second half as South Park (4-4) came back from an 18-point deficit in the first quarter to win the consolation game of the Harbor Creek tournament. Brandon Graham added 11 points for South Park, which trailed at halftime, 24-11.

South Side 83, Rochester 34 – Brandon Barber scored 15 points and Trent Seik added 13 to lead South Side (4-5) to a win at its holiday tournament. Devon Hemer led Rochester (0-9) with 18 points.

St. Joseph 78, Aquinas Academy 70 — Andrew Sullivan eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau during a 31-point night as the Spartans won the consolation game of their tournament against Aquinas Academy (2-6). Zach Szep contributed 22 points for the Spartans (3-7) and Rylan Zale had 13. Vincent Cugini had a game-high 32 in the loss for Aquinas Academy.

Trinity 78, Canon-McMillan 72 – Jordane Adams scored 26 points and Michael Koroly added 20 to lead Trinity (7-2) to victory at its holiday tournament. Cole Stanley had 24 for Canon-McMillan (2-6).

Upper St. Clair 88, South Fayette 67 – At the Peters Township tournament, Andrew Casey and Luke Gensler scored 17 points apiece as Upper St. Clair (10-1) broke open a close game with a 30-point third quarter. Connor Mislan had 19 points for Pine-Richland (6-3).

West Allegheny 92, Quaker Valley 82 – Jackson Faulk scored 24 points, Joe Pustover added 23, and West Allegheny (5-4) rallied from four points down entering the fourth quarter for a nonsection win. K.C. Johns had 26 for Quaker Valley (5-1).

Woodland Hills 58, Mount View (W.Va.) 47 – Raeshon Robertson scored 18 points to lead Woodland Hills (3-7) to a win at the Bob Runyan Memorial tournament in West Virginia. Deontae Williams had 14 points and Velton Kenney added 13 for Woodland Hills. Zack McCoy had 14 for Mount View.

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 89, Bethel Park 87 (3OT) – Ayden Parsons scored 27 points and Worthington Kilbourne outscored Bethel Park 8-6 in the third overtime to win the championship game at the Bethel Park tournament. Ryan Meis scored 31 points and Tommy DiRienzo added 27 for Bethel Park (6-4), which rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime.

Xavier (N.Y.) 64, Seneca Valley 60 – Mason Bush scored 19 points and Cole Brooks added 16 as Seneca Valley (1-6) lost at the Cactus Jam in Phoenix.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 54, South Allegheny 27 — Bryn Bezjak and Abby King scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Albert Gallatin (5-3) to victory in the Laurel Highlands tournament against South Allegheny (3-5). Gianna Michaux added 13 points in the win.

Allderdice 70, Mars 65 – Despite Bella Pelaia’s 27 points, Mars (6-2) fell to Allderdice (7-1) in the Hempfield tournament. Nautica Burwell scored 14 points to lead Allderdice while teammates Emma Waite and Zaniya Murray added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ava Black added 15 points for Mars.

Beth-Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16 – Olivia Greco scored 16 points and Anna Sloan had 14 to lead Beth-Center (5-2) to a win at its holiday tournament. Journey Greer led Laurel Highlands (0-7)with eight points.

Bethel Park 82, Seton LaSalle 44 – Maddie Dziezgowski scored 17 points and Lauren Mullen contributed 14 as Bethel Park (8-0) won the championship game at its home tournament. Chloe Lestitian led Seton LaSalle (6-3) with 17 points.

Central Valley 37, Beaver 27 – In the championship game of the C.J. Betters tournament, Christiane Frye’s 18 points led Central Valley (7-0) to the win against Beaver (7-1). Emma Pavelek scored 11 points for Beaver.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9 – Chartiers-Houston (5-3) held Cornell (1-7) to only three second-half points in its Riverside tournament win. Dominique Mortimer led Chartiers-Houston with 18 points while Gabby Pomfret atted 14 points.

Deer Lakes 35, South Side 29 — The Lancers (5-3) held the Rams (5-3) to just two points in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory in the St. Joseph Holiday Tourney. Tournament MVP Reese Hasley led Deer Lakes with 15 points, six in the pivotal fourth quarter. Sydney Payne had 10 for South Side.

Derry 47, Bishop Canevin 46 — Kam Kelly had 13 points as Derry (5-4) slipped past Bishop Canevin (4-4) in the Mt. Pleasant tournament.

Ellis School 57, Eden Christian 24 – In the Ellis School tournament, Natalie Jasper scored 22 points as the host team beat Eden Christian (3-5) in the championship game. Natalie Graf added 10 points for Ellis School (7-1).

Forest Hills 50, Plum 38 – The defending District 6 4A champion Rangers (8-0) led 20-8 after the first quarter and went on to win by that margin over Plum at the North Allegheny Tournament. Forest Hills’ Jordyn Smith led all scorers with 22 points. She sank five 3-pointers. Kennedie Montue paced the Mustangs (3-4) with 14 points.

Fox Chapel 45, Avonworth 33 — Fox Chapel (5-3) defeated Avonworth (5-3) for the championship of the Shady Side Academy Tournament behind two double-digit scoring efforts. Ellie Schwartzman led the way with 19 for the Foxes, while Domenica Delaney chipped in 12. Kathryn Goetz poured in a team-high 18 points for Avonworth.

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, West Allegheny 37 — Gia Scala scored 17 points and Emma Riley added 10 as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-2) won the consolation game of the Butler tournament.

Hempfield 60, Jeannette 19 — In the Hempfield tournament, Sarah Liberatore scored 18 of her 28 points in the first quarter as the host team defeated Jeannette (2-7). Liberatore added 10 rebounds, and teammate Emma Hoffner chipped in 13 points for Hempfield (4-3).

Highlands 41, Leechburg 19 — The Golden Rams (2-4) received seven points from Maria Fabregas en route to a win in the consolation game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament over Leechburg (1-5). A 15-2 first quarter put Highlands ahead for good.

Hilliard (Ohio) 57, Blackhawk 54 – Brianna O’Connor had 17 points as Hilliard (Ohio) rallied to defeat Blackhawk in the Hoover (Ohio) tournament. Jolie Strati had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Blackhawk, which led heading into the fourth quarter, 44-38.

Kennedy Catholic 48, Laurel 25 – In the Laurel tournament, Malia Magestro scored 21 points and Bellah Dinardo had 20 as Kennedy Catholic defeated the host team. Faith Gibson scored 10 points for Laurel (5-5).

Knoch 57, Shady Side Academy 42 — Led by Nevaeh Ewing’s 29 points, Knoch (6-3) won the consolation game of the Shady Side Academy Tournament over the host Indians (5-5). Madilyn Boyer scored 19 points in the win for the Knights. For Shady Side, Nyla Rozier led the way with 19 points, while Natalie Stevens poured in 17 in the defeat.

Latrobe 77, Connellsville 22 — Rachel Ridilla scored 14 points, and Abby Shearer added 12 to help Latrobe (3-5) to a victory.

McGuffey 48, Burgettstown 39 – Abby Donnelly scored 22 points and Keira Ncolella added 12 to help McGuffey (3-5) to a win at the tournament it hosts. Madison Kozares led Burgettstown (6-3) with 11 points.

Mohawk 50, Butler 47 – Nadia Lape scored 23 points to power Mohawk to the Butler tournament championship. Paige Julian added 12 and Hannah McDaniel had 10 for Mohawk (8-1). Sarayne Forbes led Butler (5-3) with 15 points.

Moon 67, West Mifflin 42 – Reilly Sunday scored 27 points to lead Moon (5-2) over West Mifflin (4-2) in the Cal (Pa.) tournament. Emma Theordsson added 13 points for Moon, which led at halftime, 40-16.

Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35 — At the Cal (Pa.) tournament, Qitarah Hardison scored 21 points and Monessen (5-3) went on a 13-4 run in the first quarter.

Montour 57, Hopewell 54 — Raegan Kadlecik had 26 points as Montour (5-4) overcame a slow start to beat Hopewell (4-4) in the Riverside tournament. Olivia Lyscik chipped in 14 points for Montour, which trailed by five at halftime. Marlee Mancini led Hopewell with 22 points while Siara Conley added 16 points.

Mt. Lebanon 69, Hoover (Ohio) 57 – Ashleigh Connor’s 26 points led Mt. Lebanon to victory over host Hoover (Ohio). Morgan Palmer added 18 points for Mt. Lebanon, which trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter. Payton Davis had 21 points to lead Hoover.

North Catholic 54, Altoona 47 – Tess Myers scored 21 points to lead North Catholic (6-0) to victory against Altoona in the North Allegheny tournament. Adaliz Corbin’s 18 points paced Altoona.

North Hills 36, Hampton 32 – Despite being shut out in the second quarter, North Hills (3-5) beat the host team in the consolation game. Sophie Kelly scored 10 points for Hampton (3-6), which led after three quarters, 23-20.

Norwin 66, Franklin Regional 15 — Jayla Wehner scored 14 points and Olivia Gribble added 13 points as Norwin downed Franklin Regional in the Penn-Trafford tournament.

Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40 – At the Cal (Pa.) tournament, Alexa Washington scored 18 points and Margaret Terry added 16 to lead Oakland Catholic (5-2). Caroline McCaffrey had eight for Canon-McMillan (1-7).

Obama Academy 43, Pine-Richland 39 – Javonna Perkins scored 13 points as Obama Academy rallied to beat Pine-Richland in the North Allegheny tournament. Samaree Perkins added 12 points for Obama Academy, which trailed, 35-29, heading into the fourth quarter. Kaili had a game-high 20 points and 20 rebounds for Pine-Richland.

OLSH 55, Kiski Area 24 – Kaleigh Costantino had 18 points to lead OLSH (5-2) over Kiski Area (4-6) in the Hempfield tournament. Dejah Burnett had 12 points for Kiski Area. OLSH outscored Kiski Area in the second half, 37-11.

Penn Hills 40, Peters Township 33 – Delainey Carpenter scored 14 points and Amoni Blackwell added 10 to lead Penn Hills (3-5) at the North Allegheny tournament. Journey Thompson led Peters Township (4-4) with 11.

Penn-Trafford 75, McKeesport 62 — Bella Long scored 29 points as Penn-Trafford survived a huge game from McKeesport’s Jhayla Bray to win at the Penn-Trafford tournament. Bray had 32 points and 29 rebounds for McKeesport (5-4). Kenzie Powell added 20 points and Allie Prady had 11 for Penn-Trafford (6-2).

Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26 — Tara Hinderliter scored 38 points to lead Redbank Valley (7-2) in the consolation game of the West Shamokin tournament.

Ringgold 65, Bentworth 20 – Nya Adams scored 27 points and Abbigale Whaley added 10 to lead Ringgold (3-6) to the Bentworth tournament championship. Caroline Rice had 10 points for Bentworth (2-6).

Riverview 45, St. Joseph 30 — The Raiders (4-5) led 15-1 after one quarter and 36-5 at halftime en route to a victory in the consolation game of the St. Joseph Tournament. Sydney McDonough scored 11 points to lead Riverview, which bounced back from Friday’s first-round loss to Deer Lakes. Ally Swierczewski scored 18 points to lead St. Joseph (0-7).

Rochester 46, Ellwood City 45 – Jasmine Mack hit the winning shot off an assist from Corynne Hauser with five seconds left to give Rochester (9-1) the comeback win against Ellwood City (1-7) in the Laurel tournament. Mack and Hauser finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Alexis Robison led Rochester with 17 points. Rochester trailed at halftime, 22-12. Kyla Servick led Ellwood City with 21 points.

Saltsburg 55, Apollo-Ridge 48 —Apollo-Ridge led by 14 at halftime, but Saltsburg outscored the Vikings 35-17 in the second half for a comeback victory in the championship game of the Apollo Trust Company Christmas Tournament. Abbie Dickie had 28 points for Saltsburg. Morgan Gamble led the Vikings with 18 points and Madison Marks scored 10.

South Fayette 39, Huntsville (Ala.), 33 – In the KSA Holiday tournament in Orlando (Fla.), Maddie Webber scored 15 points and Clare Relihan added 10 as South Fayette (5-4) beat Huntsville (Ala.).

Southmoreland 42, Baldwin 38 — Olivia Cernuto scored 14 points, and Gracie Spadaro added 10 as Southmoreland (8-0) beat Class 6A Baldwin at the Cal (Pa.) tournament.

Union 41, Beaver Falls 34 – Despite Macyla Collins’ 25 points, Beaver Falls (0-8) lost to Union (1-8) in the consolation game of the New Castle tournament. Maddie Wynn scored 11 points in the win.

Uniontown 65, Washington 44 – Mya Murray scored 36 points to lead Uniontown (2-7) over Washington (2-5) in the Laurel Highlands tournament. Summer Hawk added 13 points for Uniontown while Randi Thomas had 12 points for Washington.

Vincentian Academy 56, Charleroi 35 – Tara Lucot scored 21 points and Sydney Calderaro added 10 to lead Vincentian (7-1) at the Cal (Pa.) tournament. Bella Skobel scored 29 for Charleroi (6-3).

Westinghouse 48, Steel Valley 28 – Khamille Andrews had 14 points and Erin Bowens had 12 as Westinghouse (4-1) beat Steel Valley (3-5) in the East Allegheny tournament.

West Shamokin 48, Freeport 38 – West Shamokin used a 16-2 first quarter to claim the championship in its holiday tournament, defeating Freeport (5-3). Ludia McIlwain led the way for West Shamokin with a game-high 16 points. Melaina Dezort had 14 as the top scorer for the Yellowjackets.

Yough 42, Valley 24 — Yough (3-7) held tournament host Valley (1-10) to single digits in all four quarters in a win in the consolation game. Kaylynn Odelli and Laney Gerdich had 10 points apiece for the Cougars.

Wrestling

Southmoreland Holiday Classic – A trio of Greensburg Salem wrestlers claimed championships. Ian Ewing (152) blanked Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper, 6-0, in the finals. John Meyers (220) pinned Corry’s Shawn Proctor in 24 seconds. Heavyweight Billy McChesney edged Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper, 3-1.

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic – Plum’s Vinny Citrano (113 pounds) and Fox Chapel’s Ed Farrell (220) were champions at West Mifflin. Citrano won via a 6-5 decision over Carlisle’s Noah Clawson in the finals. Farrell earned a 4-3 decision over Andy Mellinger of McKeesport in his championship match. Highlands’ Brock White lost by fall in the 160 final to Ringgold’s Jacob Duncan.

Tags: Highlands, Lincoln Park